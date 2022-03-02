Goals and Highlights: Southampton 3-1 West Ham in FA Cup
Image: VAVEL

6:04 PMa month ago

Highlights

5:27 PMa month ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the FA Cup match between Southampton and West Ham.
5:26 PMa month ago

End game

Southampton 3-1 West Ham.
5:24 PMa month ago

95'

Southampton Goal

Broja with a right-footed cross to put the ball in the net and seal the win.

5:19 PMa month ago

90'

Romeu in and Diallo out, Southampton change.
5:14 PMa month ago

90'

Two more minutes are added.
5:09 PMa month ago

88'

A header inside the six-yard box was saved by Caballero on the line, preventing the equalizer.
5:04 PMa month ago

87'

Ibrahima Diallo and Ward-Prowse were cautioned for Southampton.
4:59 PMa month ago

81'

Redmond in and Will Smallbone out, Southampton change.
4:54 PMa month ago

76'

Vlasic comes on and Fornals comes off, West Ham change.
4:49 PMa month ago

Goal West Ham 1-1

4:44 PMa month ago

69'

It should be noted that Craig Dawson was cautioned for committing the penalty.
4:39 PMa month ago

69'

Southampton Goal

James Ward-Prowse takes the penalty with power down the middle to make it 2-1.

4:34 PMa month ago

68'

A penalty was awarded to Southampton.
4:29 PMa month ago

65'

The VAR reviews a possible penalty in favor of Southampton.
4:24 PMa month ago

59'

West Ham goal

The goalkeeper made a mistake on a set piece and Michail Antonio pushed the ball into the six-yard box to tie the game 1-1.

4:19 PMa month ago

58'

In Livramento

Out Walker-Peters

Southampton change.

4:14 PMa month ago

57'

From a corner kick, Kurt Zouma anticipates and heads the ball wide.
4:09 PMa month ago

53'

Benrahma comes on and Tomáš Souček goes off, West Ham change.
4:04 PMa month ago

52'

James Ward-Prowse with a mid-range shot that goes just wide.
3:59 PMa month ago

46'

Armstrong and Broja enter

Djenepo and Long come off

Southampton changes.

3:54 PMa month ago

Goal Southampton 1-0

3:49 PMa month ago

56'

Second half kicks off between Southampton and West Ham United.
3:44 PMa month ago

Half time

Southampton 1-0 West Ham United.
3:39 PMa month ago

45'

William Smallbone hits it a little too hard and the ball goes over the top of the goal.
3:34 PMa month ago

45'

Two more minutes are added.
3:29 PMa month ago

43'

Michail Antonio's half-turn inside the box hits the defender and easily reaches the goalkeeper.
3:24 PMa month ago

39'

Adam Armstrong inside the box does not shoot and tries to filter the ball, but the defense reacts in time and rejects it.
3:19 PMa month ago

36'

Johnson with a shot from outside the area that does not take the direction of the goal.
3:14 PMa month ago

30'

Southampton Goal Romain Perraud with time and space gets the left-footed shot into the corner to beat the net and open the score 1-0.
3:09 PMa month ago

26'

Armstrong with a first-time shot, but the bounce helps him and the ball goes over the top.
3:04 PMa month ago

19'

Bowen anticipates at the near post, but the ball is too high and goes wide of the goal.
2:59 PMa month ago

16'

Dangerous service inside the six-yard box is denied by the West Ham defense.
2:54 PMa month ago

9'

Soucek with the shot after a series of rebounds inside the area that goes wide.
2:49 PMa month ago

7'

Service to the near post but Fornals manages to deflect the ball wide.
2:44 PMa month ago

2'

Jarrod Bowen was getting away one-on-one, but the defender came up with the sweep to clear the danger.
2:39 PMa month ago

0'

The game between Southampton and West Ham United kicks off.
2:34 PMa month ago

Minutes away

The FA Cup match between Southampton and West Ham United will kick off in a few minutes.
2:29 PMa month ago

Bad omen?

The last two games played at St. Mary's Stadium in the Premier League have ended 0-0, so a close game is expected on Wednesday.
2:24 PMa month ago

West Ham United substitues

64 Sonny Perkins

46 Pierre Ekwah

51 Daniel Chesters

42 Ajibola Alese

11 Nikola Vlasic

22 Saïd Benrahma

35 Darren Randolph

33 Alex Král

40 Armstrong Okoflex

2:19 PMa month ago

Southampton Substitutes

10 Ché Adams

17 Stuart Armstrong

6 Oriol Romeu

11 Nathan Redmond

18 Armando Broja

35 Jan Bednarek

32 Theo Walcott

21 Valentino Livramento

41 Harry Lewis

2:14 PMa month ago

XI West Ham United

13 Alphonse Areola, 4 Kurt Zouma, 23 Issa Diop, 15 Craig Dawson, 41 Declan Rice, 28 Tomás Soucek, 8 Pablo Fornals, 31 Ben Johnson, 9 Michail Antonio, 10 Manuel Lanzini, 20 Jarrod Bowen.
2:09 PMa month ago

XI Southampton

13 Wilfredo Caballero, 5 Jack Stephens, 43 Yann Valery, 15 Romain Perraud, 2 Kyle Walker-Peters, 27 Ibrahima Diallo, 8 James Ward-Prowse, 19 Moussa Djenepo, 20 William Smallbone, 7 Shane Long, 9 Adam Armstrong.
2:04 PMa month ago

This was the arrival.

West Ham arrived at the stadium with the mission of staying alive in the traditional and historic FA Cup.
1:59 PMa month ago

They have arrived

The home team has arrived at their home ground with the mission of ending West Ham's good season and advancing to the next round of the FA Cup.
1:54 PMa month ago

How are West Ham United coming along?

While West Ham are in the top places in the Premier League, they have not lost for five games and that includes a 2-1 fourth round win over Kidderminster Harriers.
1:49 PMa month ago

Good run

Southampton are on a six-match unbeaten run, including a 2-1 win over Coventry City in the fourth round of the FA Cup a couple of weeks ago.
1:44 PMa month ago

Start

The FA Cup activity continues and this Wednesday in an attractive clash Southampton and West Ham United clash to stay alive in the competition. We begin with the coverage of the game through VAVEL.
1:39 PMa month ago

Tune in here Southampton vs West Ham United Live Score in FA Cup 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Southampton vs West Ham United match for the 5th round FA Cup 2022 in VAVEL US.
1:34 PMa month ago

What time is Southampton vs West Ham United match for FA Cup 2022?

This is the kickoff time for the Southampton vs West Ham match on March 2nd in several countries:

Argentina: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Spain: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

1:29 PMa month ago

Last games

The Hammers have taken the measure of Southampton in the last five games with three wins and two draws, noting that in their most recent two visits the guest of honor, the goal, has not arrived.

West Ham United 2-3 Southampton, 2021

Southampton 0-0 West Ham United, 2021

West Ham United 3-0 Southampton, 2021

Southampton 0-0 West Ham United, 2020

West Ham United 3-1 Southampton, 2020

1:24 PMa month ago

Key player West Ham United

The goal hopes are pinned on striker Michail Antonio, who is not expected to have such an easy game, but with his good technique and corpulence will be key to cause imbalance in the end zone.
Image: Box to box
Image: Box to box
1:19 PMa month ago

Key player Southampton

There is no doubt that Ché Adams is the most unbalanced player and he proved it last Saturday when he participated with one of the two goals that beat Norwich, highlighting that in recent games he has generated dangerous options on the opponent's goal.
Image: Premier League
Image: Premier League
1:14 PMa month ago

Last lineup West Ham United

1 Lukasz Fabianski, 4 Kurt Zouma, 15 Craig Dawson, 3 Aaron Cresswell, 31 Ben Johnson, 10 Manuel Lanzini, 41 Declan Rice, 28 Tomás Soucek, 9 Michail Antonio, 8 Pablo Fornals, 20 Jarrod Bowen.
1:09 PMa month ago

Last lineup Southampton

44 Fraser Forster, 22 Mohammed Salisu, 35 Jan Bednarek, 2 Kyle Walker-Peters, 21 Valentino Livramento, 6 Oriol Romeu, 8 James Ward-Prowse, 24 Mohammed Elyounoussi, 17 Stuart Armstrong, 18 Armando Broja, 10 Ché Adams.
1:04 PMa month ago

West Ham United: staying alive

While West Ham United had some struggles in the fourth round to beat Kidderminster Harriers by a score of 2-1, but they are also dreaming of ending their title drought; in the Premier League they are having a great season as they are fifth overall and on Sunday they beat Raul Jimenez's Wolves by the narrowest of margins.
12:59 PMa month ago

Southampton: taking advantage of home advantage

Southampton has had an acceptable season in the Premier League, being in the middle of the table and still in the fight for European places, however, in the FA Cup they are more than alive and after defeating Conventry City in the last round, they will try to get into the quarterfinals and think about the title.
12:54 PMa month ago

The Kick-off

The Southampton vs West Ham match will be played at the St Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:30 pm ET.
12:49 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the FA Cup 2022: Southampton vs West Ham!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
