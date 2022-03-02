Goals and Highlights: Santos Laguna 3-2 Pumas in Liga MX
Foto: VAVEL

1:13 AMa month ago

Highlights

1:11 AMa month ago

1:06 AMa month ago

End game

Santos 3-2 Pumas.
1:01 AMa month ago

94'

Álvarez's scissors kick is saved by Doria and a corner kick is awarded.
12:56 AMa month ago

90'

Five more minutes were added.

Suárez's left-footed shot to Talavera's spot.

12:51 AMa month ago

Goal Santos 3-2

12:46 AMa month ago

88'

Enter Prieto and Ocejo

Gorriarán and Andrade come out

Santos substitutions

Pérez enters and Corozo leaves, Pumas substitution.

12:41 AMa month ago

87'

Dinenno's shot is saved by Acevedo and then the ball ends up in the net, but there is a foul on the goalkeeper.
12:36 AMa month ago

85'

Doria wins the ball in a set piece, but the attempt goes high.
12:31 AMa month ago

83'

A diagonal shot from behind that Cervantes hits too low and sends it into the stands.
12:26 AMa month ago

Goal Pumas 2-2

12:21 AMa month ago

Goal Santos 2-1

12:16 AMa month ago

79'

Santos Goal

A delayed diagonal shot inside the six-yard box was headed in by Preciado to retake the lead 3-2.

12:11 AMa month ago

78'

Pumas Goal

Mozo's cross was headed in by Dinenno to make it 2-2.

12:06 AMa month ago

77'

A shot by Islas that Acevedo at the near post sends for a corner kick.
12:01 AMa month ago

76'

Suarez with a shot from outside the area that goes wide.
11:56 PMa month ago

73'

Santos Goal

Gorriarán deceives Talavera and sends it to his right to make it 2-1.

11:51 PMa month ago

71'

The referee reviews the handball inside the Pumas area and awards a penalty kick in favor of Santos.
11:46 PMa month ago

67'

Ortiz is fouled in midfield and is cautioned.
11:41 PMa month ago

65'

Islas was encouraged with a shot from outside the area that did not take the direction of the goal.
11:36 PMa month ago

63'

Islas enters and Saucedo leaves, Pumas change.
11:31 PMa month ago

61'

Suarez with the impact from outside the area to the goalkeeper's location.
11:26 PMa month ago

58'

Lozano leaves and Medina enters, Santos changes.
11:21 PMa month ago

56'

Corozo with the cutback and takes the shot where the ball hits the outside netting.
11:16 PMa month ago

55'

Suárez's free kick to the wall and Doria's shot is deflected by the defense.
11:11 PMa month ago

54'

The VAR rectified the decision and, as it was not an obvious goal-scoring play, only showed Galindo a yellow card.
11:06 PMa month ago

52'

Galindo is shown a red card for bringing down Gorriarán just outside the area and Pumas are down a man.
11:01 PMa month ago

47'

Good collective play by Pumas that ends with Dinenno's header that goes over the top.
10:56 PMa month ago

46'

The second half begins between Santos and Pumas.
10:51 PMa month ago

46'

Aguirre goes out and Rivas comes in, Santos changes.

 

Aguayo and Álvarez come in.

Lopez and Velarde come off

Pumas changes

10:46 PMa month ago

Half time

Santos Laguna 1-1 Pumas.
10:41 PMa month ago

45+6

Preciado's shot goes high over the goal.
10:36 PMa month ago

Goal Santos 1-1

10:31 PMa month ago

45+3

Suarez pecks the ball instead of shooting at goal and the ball goes wide.
10:26 PMa month ago

45+2

Saucedo with the hook and the shot over the goal that goes wide.
10:21 PMa month ago

45'

Add 8 more minutes.
10:16 PMa month ago

44'

The VAR reviews the play between Alan Mozo and Aguirre, but indicates that there was a collision and there is nothing.
10:11 PMa month ago

43'

Play is stopped because Aguirre is bleeding from his nose on the field.
10:06 PMa month ago

Goal Pumas 1-0

10:01 PMa month ago

38'

Santos Goal

On a set piece, Torres' header hits a defender and the ball hits between the post and Talavera to make it 1-1.

9:56 PMa month ago

37'

Pumas Goal

Ortiz floated in a header after Doria's poor rebound and put the ball in the corner to open the scoring 1-0.

9:51 PMa month ago

31'

Velarde's left-footed cross is slightly off target.
9:46 PMa month ago

28'

Trigos with the overflow and sends his right-footed shot without much force and right at the goalkeeper.
9:41 PMa month ago

23'

Aguirre gets past two defenders, but his shot is deflected by the tight defensive marking.
9:36 PMa month ago

20'

Gorriarán hits it inside the area and Ortiz manages to cover to avoid the flash.
9:31 PMa month ago

18'

Rogério's shot hit the post and Dinenno's shot hit the goalkeeper.
9:26 PMa month ago

17'

Now Dinenno hits a mid-range shot right at the goalkeeper's spot.
9:21 PMa month ago

13'

Dinenno beats the marker and sends his header high over the goal.
9:16 PMa month ago

10'

Rogerio's diving header lands in Acevedo's hands.
9:11 PMa month ago

8'

Rogerio with a shot from outside the area that goes wide.
9:06 PMa month ago

2'

First caution of the game and it goes to David Andrade.
9:01 PMa month ago

0'

The game between Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM begins.
8:56 PMa month ago

If Pumas wins, it could move up to fourth place overall with 14 points, while Santos would climb to 13th place with eight points, giving the basement to the Águilas del América.
8:51 PMa month ago

Minutes away

In a few minutes, action will begin at the TSM Corona between Santos Laguna and Pumas de la UNAM on Matchday 8 of the Clausura 2022.
8:46 PMa month ago

The last time

The last time these two institutions met in Torreón was on September 9, 2020, when Santos Laguna won by a score of 2-1.
8:41 PMa month ago

Pumas UNAM substitutes

20 Julio González

171 Juan Aguayo

183 Oliver Pérez

189 Jesús Rivas

10 Favio Álvarez

19 Omar Islas

193 Leonardo Sámano

195 José Caicedo

197 Miguel Carreón

27 Emanuel Montejano

8:36 PMa month ago

Santos Laguna substitues

181 Héctor Holguín

3 Ismael Govea

20 Hugo Rodríguez

28 Franco Pizzichillo

16 Ulises Rivas

22 Ronaldo Prieto

201 Edgar Games

12 Jesús Ocejo

24 Diego Medina

30 Ignacio Jeraldino

8:31 PMa month ago

XI Pumas UNAM

1 Alfredo Talavera; 2 Alan Mozo, 18 Efraín Velarde, 25 Arturo Ortiz, 7 Sebastián Saucedo, 17 Leonel López, 31 Washington Corozo, 47 José Galindo, 194 Santiago Trigos, 9 Juan Dinenno, 21 José de Oliveira.
8:26 PMa month ago

XI Santos Laguna

1 Carlos Acevedo, 5 Félix Torres, 221 Matheus Doria, 6 Alan Cervantes, 8 Carlos Orrantia, 9 Leonardo Suárez, 10 Brian Lozano, 11 Fernando Gorriarán, 14 David Andrade, 15 Harold Preciado, 19 Eduardo Aguirre.
8:21 PMa month ago

The hand to hand

This is how the two teams arrive for this game, with Pumas clearly reflecting better statistics and that is why they are better positioned in the overall standings. In addition, they did advance to the quarterfinals of the Concachampions, while Santos was eliminated by Montreal:

8:16 PMa month ago

Arriving home

Led by goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo, who has already been nominated for the Mexican National Team, Santos Laguna has arrived at the TSM Corona.
8:11 PMa month ago

The referee

The referee for this game will be Oscar Macias Romo, accompanied by Jorge Antonio Sanchez Espinoza and Manuel Alfonso Martinez Sanchez as flag officials and the fourth official will be Maximiliano Quintero Hernandez.
8:06 PMa month ago

Tight schedule

Before the FIFA Day, there will be a very tight schedule for Pumas UNAM between Liga MX and Concachampions, which is why the university team has to get the three points in a game against a rival that is at the bottom of the general table.
8:01 PMa month ago

Fentanes repeats

Eduardo Fentanes, who is the interim coach, assured on Sunday against Cruz Azul that there was a change in the team's attitude and it was reflected in the Azteca, where they won 2-1.
7:56 PMa month ago

Start

To close the Liga MX matchday 8 and double-header, Santos Laguna will be looking for victories against Pumas, who need a win after a couple of scoreless draws. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
7:51 PMa month ago

7:46 PMa month ago

This is the start time of the game Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM of March 2nd in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM

Bolivia: 11:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 AM

Chile: 11:00 PM

Colombia: 10:00 PM

Ecuador 10:00 PM

United States (ET): 10:00 PM on Fox Deportes

Spain: 4:00 AM

Mexico 9:00 PM on TUDN, Canal 5 and Azteca Deportes

Paraguay: 12:00 AM

Peru: 11:00 PM

Uruguay: 12:00 AM

7:41 PMa month ago

Last games

The universitarios have the advantage in the last five games on any field with a record of three wins, one draw and one loss, noting that they took all three points in their most recent visit two years ago.

Pumas UNAM 0-3 Santos Laguna, Apertura 2021

Pumas UNAM 1-0 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2021

Santos Laguna 1-2 Pumas UNAM, Apertura 2020

Santos Laguna 1-1 Pumas UNAM, Clausura 2020

Pumas UNAM 2-1 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2020 (Copa MX)

7:36 PMa month ago

Key player Pumas UNAM

Juan Dinenno, in addition to earning a starting place, is slowly getting back into the rhythm and although he has not scored goals in the league, he has gained confidence with his goals in the Concachampions that make him the player to watch for this match.
Foto: Marca
Image: Marca
7:31 PMa month ago

Key player Santos Laguna

Since his arrival with the team from the Comarca Lagunera, Leo Suarez has been one of the highlights of the team, despite the fact that he has not been doing well, as he provides verticality and skill on the flanks that has been a headache for rival defenses.
Image: Telediario
Image: Telediario
7:26 PMa month ago

Last lineup Pumas UNAM

1 Alfredo Talavera, 47 José Galindo, 25 Arturo Ortiz, 18 Efraín Velarde, 2 Alan Mozo, 8 Higor Matheus Meritão, 17 Leonel López, 16 Jerónimo Rodríguez, 10 Favio Álvarez, 9 Juan Ignacio Dinenno, 21 Rogério.
7:21 PMa month ago

Last lineup Santos Laguna

1 Carlos Acevedo, 21 Dória, 5 Félix Torres, 22 Ronaldo Prieto, 3 Ismael Govea, 11 Fernando Gorriarán, 6 Alan Cervantes, 10 Brian Lozano, 9 Leo Suárez, 15 Harold Preciado, 19 Eduardo Aguirre.
7:16 PMa month ago

Pumas UNAM: back to winning ways

After two consecutive 0-0 draws in Liga MX against both Atlas and América, Pumas UNAM will be looking to take advantage of the fact that they are in a better moment than their opponents to impose themselves on the field; in addition, Andrés Lillini has to start thinking about rotating his squad little by little due to the tight schedule they will have in the month of March. It should be noted that they will not be able to count on Diogo, who was sent off in the last game.
7:11 PMa month ago

Santos Laguna: arrive motivated

Following the departure of Pedro Caixinha, Santos Laguna pulled off the upset last Sunday and defeated Cruz Azul 2-1 at the Azteca Stadium, thus achieving their first victory of the season, which is why Eduardo Fentanes will try to replicate this situation in order to get out of the bottom of the general table, where they are in last place with only five points.
7:06 PMa month ago

The Kick-off

The Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM match will be played at the TSM Corona Stadium, in Torreon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
7:01 PMa month ago

