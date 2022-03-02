Goals and Highlights: Santos Laguna 3-2 Pumas in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thanks
End game
94'
90'
Suárez's left-footed shot to Talavera's spot.
Goal Santos 3-2
¡Goool de Santos!💪
¡Goool de Santos!💪
¡Qué locura de partido!🤯@ClubSantos 3-2 @PumasMX
📡¡EN VIVO!
📺Canal 5/TUDN
📲https://t.co/D5zzmTIChj#GritaXLaPaz I #TuClausura2022 I #SoyDePumas I #ModoGuerrero pic.twitter.com/L9t1Yy4hXi — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 3, 2022
88'
Gorriarán and Andrade come out
Santos substitutions
Pérez enters and Corozo leaves, Pumas substitution.
87'
85'
83'
Goal Pumas 2-2
¡Gooolazooo de Dinenno!🔥
¡Gooolazooo de Dinenno!🔥
Se empató el partido🔥@ClubSantos 2-2 @PumasMX
📡¡EN VIVO!
📺Canal 5/TUDN
📲https://t.co/D5zzmTIChj#GritaXLaPaz I #TuClausura2022 I #SoyDePumas I #ModoGuerrero pic.twitter.com/F2bh0EPTs7 — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 3, 2022
Goal Santos 2-1
Goool de Santos🔥
Goool de Santos🔥
Ya lo están ganando los Guerreros🟢⚪️@ClubSantos 2-1 @PumasMX
📡¡EN VIVO!
📺Canal 5/TUDN
📲https://t.co/D5zzmTIChj#GritaXLaPaz I #TuClausura2022 I #SoyDePumas I #ModoGuerrero pic.twitter.com/uFYM7TumPb — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 3, 2022
79'
A delayed diagonal shot inside the six-yard box was headed in by Preciado to retake the lead 3-2.
78'
Mozo's cross was headed in by Dinenno to make it 2-2.
77'
76'
73'
Gorriarán deceives Talavera and sends it to his right to make it 2-1.
71'
67'
65'
63'
61'
58'
56'
55'
54'
52'
47'
46'
46'
Aguayo and Álvarez come in.
Lopez and Velarde come off
Pumas changes
Half time
45+6
Goal Santos 1-1
¡Se empató el partido!🔥
¡Se empató el partido!🔥
Santos reaccionó de inmediato💪 @ClubSantos 1-1 @PumasMX
📡¡EN VIVO!
📺Canal 5/TUDN
📲https://t.co/D5zzmTIChj#GritaXLaPaz I #TuClausura2022 I #SoyDePumas I #ModoGuerrero pic.twitter.com/YYMTlbXCkw — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 3, 2022
45+3
45+2
45'
44'
43'
Goal Pumas 1-0
¡Goool de Pumas!🔥💪
¡Goool de Pumas!🔥💪
El 'Palermo' techó a Acevedo, golazo🔥@ClubSantos 0-1 @PumasMX
📡¡EN VIVO!
📺Canal 5/TUDN
📲https://t.co/D5zzmTIChj#GritaXLaPaz I #TuClausura2022 I #SoyDePumas I #ModoGuerrero pic.twitter.com/1dkuZLTgok — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 3, 2022
38'
On a set piece, Torres' header hits a defender and the ball hits between the post and Talavera to make it 1-1.
37'
Ortiz floated in a header after Doria's poor rebound and put the ball in the corner to open the scoring 1-0.
31'
28'
23'
20'
18'
17'
13'
10'
8'
2'
0'
What happens if they win?
Minutes away
The last time
Pumas UNAM substitutes
171 Juan Aguayo
183 Oliver Pérez
189 Jesús Rivas
10 Favio Álvarez
19 Omar Islas
193 Leonardo Sámano
195 José Caicedo
197 Miguel Carreón
27 Emanuel Montejano
Santos Laguna substitues
3 Ismael Govea
20 Hugo Rodríguez
28 Franco Pizzichillo
16 Ulises Rivas
22 Ronaldo Prieto
201 Edgar Games
12 Jesús Ocejo
24 Diego Medina
30 Ignacio Jeraldino
XI Pumas UNAM
XI Santos Laguna
The hand to hand
Arriving home
🇳🇬 ¡Llegamos a casa! 🏟 Gracias @Omnibus_oficial 🚎 #ModoGuerrero ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/SEtdqfUKNM— Club Santos (@ClubSantos) March 3, 2022
The referee
Tight schedule
Fentanes repeats
Start
Tune in here Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM Live Score in Liga MX 2022
What time is Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM match for Liga MX 2022?
Argentina: 12:00 AM
Bolivia: 11:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 PM
Ecuador 10:00 PM
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on Fox Deportes
Spain: 4:00 AM
Mexico 9:00 PM on TUDN, Canal 5 and Azteca Deportes
Paraguay: 12:00 AM
Peru: 11:00 PM
Uruguay: 12:00 AM
Last games
Pumas UNAM 0-3 Santos Laguna, Apertura 2021
Pumas UNAM 1-0 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2021
Santos Laguna 1-2 Pumas UNAM, Apertura 2020
Santos Laguna 1-1 Pumas UNAM, Clausura 2020
Pumas UNAM 2-1 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2020 (Copa MX)