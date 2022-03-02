Highlights: Hamburg (3)2-2(2) Karlsruher in DFB-Pokal 2021-2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Thanks for following this game!
Thank you for joining us in the transmission of the match Hamburg SV (3)2-2(2) Karlsruher SC, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more transmissions.
Hamburg wins!
Daniel Fernandes saves the penalty and Hamburg advances to the semi-finals.
3-2
Robert Glatzel scores the penalty and Hamburg takes the lead.
2-2
Daniel Fernandes saves another one.
2-2
Mario Vuskovic ties the shootout.
1-2
Daniel Fernandes saves the penalty. Karlsruher fault.
1-2
Josha Vagnoman scores her penalty.
0-2
Philip Heise scores the second for Karlsruher.
0-1
Marius Gersberck saves the penalty. Hamburg fails.
0-1
Jeromo Gondorf scores the penalty.
PENALTIES!
Karlsruher wins the toss and will start shooting.
120'
Regular time ends, we have penalties.
115'
Hamburg very dominant but without ideas in the last quarter of the area.
110'
Marius Gersbeck saves his team from Hamburg's third.
106'
Yellow card for Bakery Jatta from Hamburg.
105'
The second overtime begins.
105'
The first overtime ends.
100'
The rhythm begins to drop little by little, Hamburg fighting to go up and avoid penalties.
95'
The tone of the match remains the same, Karlsruher suffering from the defense due to the player less.
90'
The first overtime begins.
Overtime!
The 90 minutes end and we go to overtime.
90'
6 more minutes are added.
90'
GGGGGOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!! Robert Glatzel pushes a cross from Bakery Jatta and ties the game
85'
Hamburg locking up Karlsruher and desperate to find a tie.
75'
Great game at the Volksparkstadion, a great closing awaits us.
72'
STOP!!! Marius Gersbeck saves the penalty.
71'
Second yellow card for Christoph Kobald, he is expelled, Karlsruher gets 10.
70'
After the review, the referee confirms the penalty.
67'
PENALTY!!! Robert Gatzel is shot down in the area and the referee marks a penalty. It will be reviewed by the VAR.
60'
Hamburg desperate to find an equalizer, however, continues to make many mistakes in defense.
55'
Minutes of great intensity, while the Karlsruher players celebrated the second, the Hamburg players reacted and discounted the score.
53'
GGGGGOOOOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! In the play after the 2-0, Robert Glatzel heads inside the area and scores for Hamburg.
50'
GGGGGOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! Philipp Hofman pushes the ball after goalkeeper Fernandes' rejection.
45'
Start the second half.
Halftime
We go into the break with an advantage for Karlsruher.
46'
Yellow card for Christoph Kobald.
45'
2 minutes are added. Hamburg launched to the front to look for the tie.
40'
GGGGGOOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! Philip Heise scores from a free throw and opens the scoring.
38'
Yellow card for Jan Gyamerah from Hamburg.
35'
Hamburg is much better off on the pitch, however, Karlsruher seeks to surprise on the counterattack and awaits the rival's error.
25'
The game improves with arrivals from both sides. Karlsruher playing better, at the moment.
20'
Karlsruher begins to get more and more animated, their offensive already appears, pressing the local goal.
10'
Karlsruher responds and stops the intensity of Hamburg, the duel tightens in midfield.
5'
Going totally ahead, Hamburg seeks to quickly go up on the scoreboard.
0'
The match starts at the Volksparkstadion.
About to start
Everything ready at the Volksparkstadion for the presentation of the game and the previous protocols.
Colors of today?
The Hamburg players take to the pitch in their classic white uniform with red shorts, while Karlsruher will do so in their yellow uniform with red accents.
Subs
These are the players that will be benched by both teams:
Hamburg: Johansson, Heyer, Reis, Wintzheimer, Vagnoman, David, Suhonen, Rohr, and Alidou.
Karlsruher: Kuster, Gordon, van Rhijn, Cueto, Jakob, Lorenz, Batmaz, Schleusener, and Kaufmann.
Hamburg lineup!
With all its starters, this is how Hamburg comes out:
Mit dieser Elf gehen wir in das @DFB_Pokal-Viertelfinale gegen den @KarlsruherSC 1⃣1⃣— Hamburger SV (@HSV) March 2, 2022
Heuer Fernandes, Gyamerah, Schonlau (C), Kinsombi, Chakvetadze, Glatzel, Kittel, Jatta, Meffert, Muheim, Vuskovic🔷#nurderHSV #HSVKSC #DFBPokal pic.twitter.com/GqHFSp4NqF
Karlsruher lineup!
With the best it has, this is how Karlsruher comes out:
🏆 Diese Jungs waren im Bus und sind bereit im @DFB_Pokal gegen den @HSV alles zu geben! #HSVKSC #KSCmeineHeimat #DFBPokal pic.twitter.com/4fUljqdUBH— Karlsruher SC (@KarlsruherSC) March 2, 2022
Both teams last match?
These teams arrive with complicated results in the Bundesliga 2, Hamburg comes from losing against Werder Bremen by a score of 3 to 2, while Karlsruher arrives after a draw at 1 with Schalke 04.
Everything is ready!
All set in the Volksparkstadion for the DFB-Pokal quarter-final tie:
Nicht mehr lang bis zum Anpfiff unseres Viertelfinal-Duells im @DFB_Pokal: Zur finalen Vorbereitung haben wir unseren SPIELTAG KOMPAKT für euch ➡️ https://t.co/kBAJUIoxOL 🏆#nurderHSV #HSVKSV #DFBPokal pic.twitter.com/tec1C7Fcrc— Hamburger SV (@HSV) March 2, 2022
Referees
The arbitration designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Felix Zwayer
Assistants: Rafael Foltin and Marco Achmuller
4th Referee: Sven Jablonski
Last results!
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results between both teams in the last 5 matches.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the game between Hamburg and Karlsruher kicks off at the Volksparkstadion. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through ESPN, as well as streaming through the Star+ signal.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last result!
The last match between the two teams was during the regular season of Bundesliga 2, when both teams tied at 1 with goals from Sonny Kittel for Hamburg and Phillip Hofman for Karlsruher. On this occasion those from Hamburg jump as the favorites to stay with the victory and advance to the semifinals. However, Karlsruher could give the bell and surprise in the cup game by leaving out those from Hamburg.
Robert Gratzel, a must see player!
The Hamburg striker reaches the quarterfinal duel after being a fundamental piece in the round of 16 by converting the goal that gave the team victory over Köln. The German striker has 17 goals in 27 games this season. His connection with Sonny Kittel is a fundamental piece for Hamburg's aspirations, we will see if they manage to appear in the DFB Pokal duel to give their team a pass to the semifinals.
How does the Hamburg arrive?
Die Rothosen go into this semi-final duel after knocking out FC Köln on penalties. In the 90 minutes they tied at 1 goal forcing extra time and penalties, where Daniel Fernandes, Hamburg's goalkeeper, would be a fundamental piece to make the team advance to the next round. In Bundesliga 2, the team is fourth overall with 41 points. They are looking to return to the first division of German football and see if they can surprise and win the DFB Pokal, after great teams from the first division were eliminated.
Phillip Hofman, a must see player!
The Karlsruher striker comes into this duel as the team's leading scorer with 13 goals in 27 games played this season. The German striker is a great scorer and he also has some assists in the season, he is the figure of Karlsruher and should make the lead of his team weigh. If Hofman is okay, Karlsruher will have a better chance. Phillip Hofman is not unaware of scoring against his rival and he will look to do it again in this very important duel.
How does the Karlsruher get here?
Karlsruher comes to this quarter-final duel after knocking out 1860 Munich by the minimum with a goal from Marvin Wanitzek in January 2022. The team is in ninth place in the general table of Bundesliga 2 with 33 points, 12 of the leader Werder Bremen. It seems that Karlsruher is beginning to move away from the chances of fighting for the first division, they have been away from the first division for 12 years and will come out with everything to fight for the cup to close the season in good shape.
Where is the game?
The Volksparkstadion located in the city of Hamburg, Germany will host this duel between two from the German second division who are fighting for their spot in the DFB Pokal semifinals. This stadium has a capacity for 57,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1953.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Hamburg SV vs Karlsruher SC live broadcast of the DFB Pokal 2022 Quarterfinals. The match will take place at the Volksparkstadion at 12:30 p.m.