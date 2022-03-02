Goal and Highlights: Valencia 1-0 Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey 2022
Goal and Highlights

97'

It's over! Valencia wins by the minimum and qualifies to the final of the Copa del Rey.
95'

Close! Musah came close to scoring the second, but Agirrezabala ends up saving the ball and Soler clears it out.
90'

A cross looking for Musah, but Álvarez prevented the striker's shot.
84'

Williams' service, but Alderete ends up intervening to avoid the danger.
82'

Change of Valencia. Paulista comes off for Hugo Guillamón
81'

Athletic change. Zarraga replaces Vesga.
75'

A shot that Mamardashvili ends up holding without problems.
70'

Change of Valencia. Gil comes off for Yunus Musah.
69'

Muniain's shot, but the ball ends up going wide.
64'

Close! Soler's penalty kick, but the ball is deflected out of the goal by the keeper.
60'

Athletic changes. Oihan Sancet, Unai Vencedor and Alex Petxarroman are substituted by Raúl García, Dani García and Lekue.
52'

Athletic seeks to tie the game, but the home defense prevents the onslaught.
45'

Action resumes for the second half of the game
45+3'

At the end of the first half, Valencia wins by the minimum.
43'

Goal, goal, goal for Valencia! Guedes sent a tremendous shot from outside the box to open the scoring.
37'

Berchiche's dangerous cross ends up in Mamardashvili's hands.
33'

Change due to injury for Valencia. Gayá comes off for Toni Lato.
28'

Williams' overdue service that no one reaches.
22'

Gil's service, but no one appears to finish the ball.
19'

Williams' service, but the defense heads it away before anyone in the team appears.
12'

Gil's shot, but the ball is deflected by the defense.
8'

Excellent clearance by Berenguer, looking to generate danger in the Valencia goal.
0'

The action begins at the Mestalla.
Athletic: LineUp

J. Agirrezabala; Y. Berchiche, I. Martínez, Y. Álvarez, I. Lekue; I. Miniain, M. Vesga, D. García, A. Berenguer; I. Williams, R. García.
Valencia: LineUp

G. Mamardashvili; O. Alderete, G. Paulista, M. Diakhaby; D. Foulquier, C. Soler, I. Moriba,J. Gayá, B. Gil; H. Duro, G. Guedes.
At home

Valencia is already at home, ready to play this duel and look for the qualification to the final.
They arrived

Athletic is already in Mestalla to play the duel that will define the team that qualifies to the final of the Copa del Rey.
What support!

The Valencia fans gave the team a great reception prior to the start of the second leg of the semi-final.

Athletic statements

García Toral spoke about this match: We are facing a wonderful match, at the gates of a final, with two great teams that have the same objective and illusion. We are privileged to be able to play a match like this, and after all, may the best team go through. Hopefully it will be us, and we will fight with everything we have for it.
What a tip!

Of the duels they have played at this venue, at Mestalla, Athletic has not managed to win any match, with 3 defeats and a draw.
Last duels

These teams have played thirteen matches in the Copa del Rey, with five victories for each team and three draws.
Athletic's call-up list

These are the 25 players who will be available for this match: Unai Simón, Ezkieta, Agirrezabala, Petxarroman, Nuñez, I. Martínez, Yeray, Vesga, Berenguer, O. Sancet, I. Williams, Muniain, Vivian, Dani García, I. Lekue, Vencedor, Yuri B., De Marcos, Zarraga, Villalibre, Capa, Raúl García, Balenziaga, N. Williams and Serrano.
Athletic statements

Marcelino spoke ahead of the match: "From experience, I know that they will have an extraordinary fan base supporting the team in their quest for a place in the final. It's something we know well, as we come from San Mamés. We are aware of that and we know where we are going to play, so there are no excuses. We have to show that we are a better team on the pitch. It won't be easy, as they are a very experienced and high-level squad, but we are convinced that we are capable".
We are back!

Good afternoon, we are back to bring you the minute by minute of the second leg between Valencia and Athletic. We will shortly share with you the confirmed lineups as well as the most relevant information.
Stay tuned for the Valencia vs Athletic live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the Valencia vs Athletic live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Mestalla Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
Valencia Statements

José Bordalás spoke ahead of this important clash: "We are focused on playing a great match. It's a very important moment for the Club, the team and the fans. We are focused exclusively on that. There is an attempt to condition as I said before and I'm not going to go into that. Our objective is to win a very important match and give joy to our fans. There's going to be a great atmosphere at Mestalla".

"Away goals are no longer worth double, the tie is 50-50. Athletic is a great team and has eliminated Barcelona and Real Madrid. I think we are 50-50. We are playing at home with our fans, who will give us the plus and the energy that Mestalla gives us. We are counting on that and the players are psyched to face the match."

"It is a possibility. The drawing is not the most important thing, but to have balance. We have tried throughout the season, because of the team's record and this one so far, to improve the defensive records. We are looking for balance. We want to win games and we will always look for balance. We have a great team in front of us, who don't elaborate much and have a lot of verticality. We have to interpret the game well".

Winning is a must

Athletic comes into this match after losing four goals to zero against Barcelona in the last matchday, so they need a victory to redeem themselves in front of their supporters.

3:16 PMa month ago

For the win

Valencia has not had a great season, however, it arrives after beating Mallorca by the minimum; reaching the ninth position in the general table of LaLiga.

3:11 PMa month ago

For everything!

In the first leg semifinal, the match between Athletic and Valencia ended tied at one goal, so this duel will be all out to get the victory that will take them to the final of the Copa del Rey.
3:06 PMa month ago

The match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium.

The Valencia vs Athletic match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, located in Valencia, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 55,000 people. 
3:01 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Copa del Rey match: Valencia vs Athletic Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
