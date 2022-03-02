Goals and Highlights: Luton 2-3 Chelsea in FA Cup
Image:VAVEL

5:26 PMa month ago

5:16 PMa month ago

Chelsea advances to the quarterfinals

Chelsea comes from behind to win 3-2.
5:14 PMa month ago

90´+3

Match ends.
5:12 PMa month ago

90´

Three minutes are added.
5:06 PMa month ago

84´

Chelsea looks for the other goal to close out the game.
4:59 PMa month ago

77´

Goooooooooooool for Chelsea! Lukaku gives the Blues the lead.
4:50 PMa month ago

68´

Chelsea's goal! Werner ties the match.
4:43 PMa month ago

61´

Chelsea change:
In:Pulisic, Vale
Out:Kenedy, Hudson-Odoi
4:40 PMa month ago

59´

Pulisic prepares to enter the game.
4:25 PMa month ago

45´

The second half begins.
4:08 PMa month ago

45´+5

End of the first half.
4:02 PMa month ago

43´

Lukaku shoots but the ball goes over the top of the goal.
3:59 PMa month ago

40´

Goooooooool for Luton! Cornick takes advantage of a defensive lapse and gives the home side the lead.
3:53 PMa month ago

34´

Lukaku came close to scoring the second after a great finish.
3:50 PMa month ago

31´

Isted saves the Luton arch.
3:45 PMa month ago

26´

Chelsea's goal! Saúl with a great finish on the edge of the area.
3:42 PMa month ago

23´

Saúl heads the ball over the side of the goal.
3:35 PMa month ago

14´

Luton keeps the ball in their area.
3:23 PMa month ago

Goooooooool Luton!
3:19 PMa month ago

Start the game.
3:05 PMa month ago

Chelsea starting 11

This is how the Blues go out for the FA Cup clash:
Chelsea starting 11/Image:ChelseaFC
3:00 PMa month ago

Luton starting 11

This is how the home team takes the field:
Luton's initial 11/Image: LutonTown
2:55 PMa month ago

Arrival of Chelsea

This is how the visiting team arrived for the FA Cup clash:
2:50 PMa month ago

Arrival from Luton

This is how the home team arrived at their stadium:
2:45 PMa month ago

Chelsea is for sale

Abramovich's words announcing the sale of the team: 
I would like to address the speculation in the media over the last few days regarding my ownership of Chelsea FC. As I have said before, I have always made decisions with the best interests of the Club in mind. In the current situation, therefore, I have made the decision to sell the Club, as I believe it is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club's sponsors and partners.
2:40 PMa month ago

Luton captain talks about the confrontation

"It's going to be a great time, leading the team is something I'm hugely grateful for. I get goosebumps and sometimes I look around and think how lucky I am and how far I've come leading the team, especially this one with the group of guys and the amount of leaders we have in that locker room."
2:35 PMa month ago

Nathan Jones Luton coach

These are the coach's words prior to the duel: "Player for player we are not that good, as a team we have unity but in terms of everything, they are on a different planet than us right now. Finances, structure, size of the owner and everything, we are going to have to use every little advantage we can but what we have to do is work".
2:30 PMa month ago

We continue

Welcome to the fifth round of the FA Cup, today we are expecting a great duel between Luton vs Chelsea, the locals want to do what other Championship teams have done, while Chelsea is looking to continue advancing to reach another final. 
2:25 PMa month ago

2:15 PMa month ago

Watch out for this Luton player

Elijah Adebayo, 24-year-old striker is one of the most consistent players in the starting eleven, with twenty-seven appearances the player has managed to score on twelve occasions, becoming the team's top scorer and a fundamental piece to keep the team in the fight for promotion, Chelsea's defense will have to be very attentive to this player.
2:10 PMa month ago

Watch out for this Chelsea player

Mason Mount, 22 year old English midfielder, this season has been a key player in Chelsea's offense being the top scorer with 7 goals, in addition to providing goals, 4 assists this season, since his debut two seasons ago he has shown great level that has led him to the National Team, his constant appearances in the area make the team have another option in the area.
2:05 PMa month ago

Chelsea's latest lineup

Mendy, Chalobah, Rüdiger, Silva, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kovacic, Kanté, Havertz, Mount, Pulisic.
2:00 PMa month ago

Latest Luton lineup

Steer, Burke, Lockyer, Naismith, Osho, Bree, Bell, Campbell, Lansbury, Cornick, Adebayo.
1:55 PMa month ago

Background

The two teams met in the fourth round of the FA Cup last season and a Tammy Abraham hat-trick helped advance the Blues to the next round.
1:50 PMa month ago

Arbitration Quartet

Central: Peter Bankes, Assistants: Neil Davies and James Mainwaring, Fourth official: Graham Scott.
1:45 PMa month ago

Luton in search of a surprise

Luton has had a very worthy participation in the FA Cup beating their rivals, in the Championship their participation has been very good for their promotion aspirations, occupying the sixth position Luton comes with a streak of three league wins, the motivation of the team is at its maximum and knowing that they have the opportunity to eliminate Chelsea, As happened in Middlesbrough vs Tottenham, where the Championship team surprised Conte's team in extra time, with Chelsea's spirits down after losing in the Carabao Cup final, Luton will be looking to get into sixth and continue competing against teams on paper superior to secure their place in the league championship.
Luton at its last game/Image: LutonTown
1:40 PMa month ago

Chelsea eager to reach another final

Chelsea remains at the top of the Premier League, their good start to the season has allowed them to stay in third place after falling into a negative streak, the London team returns to action after losing the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool on penalties, the Blues had one of the best games of the season and their great fire was not reflected in the scoreboard, a penalty shootout where the goalkeepers came to define gave the title to the Reds after Kepa missed his penalty kick, now with the opportunity to reach another final Chelsea will look to beat Luton to continue with the objective of winning the cup, Chelsea is still competing in the Champions League and they will need to manage the team to reach the top in more decisive stages. 
Tuchel prepares for FA Cup clash/Image: ChelseaFC
1:35 PMa month ago

FA Cup fifth round

The tournament with more than 150 years of existence, will be played in its fifth round, pitting the best of the lower divisions against the best of the Premier League, Luton vs Chelsea will face each other in the fifth round of the FA Cup in a duel that promises to be of many emotions as both teams are located at the top of their divisions with the possibility of climbing positions.
1:30 PMa month ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Luton vs Chelsea, corresponding to the FA Cup. The match will take place at Kenilworth Road, at 2:15 pm ET.
