Goals and Highlights: Luton 2-3 Chelsea in FA Cup

Chelsea advances to the quarterfinals
Chelsea comes from behind to win 3-2.
90´+3
Match ends.
90´
Three minutes are added.
84´
Chelsea looks for the other goal to close out the game.
77´
Goooooooooooool for Chelsea! Lukaku gives the Blues the lead.
68´
Chelsea's goal! Werner ties the match.
61´
Chelsea change:
In:Pulisic, Vale
Out:Kenedy, Hudson-Odoi
59´
Pulisic prepares to enter the game.
45´
The second half begins.
45´+5
End of the first half.
43´
Lukaku shoots but the ball goes over the top of the goal.
40´
Goooooooool for Luton! Cornick takes advantage of a defensive lapse and gives the home side the lead.
34´
Lukaku came close to scoring the second after a great finish.
31´
Isted saves the Luton arch.
26´
Chelsea's goal! Saúl with a great finish on the edge of the area.
23´
Saúl heads the ball over the side of the goal.
14´
Luton keeps the ball in their area.
2´
Goooooooool Luton!
0´
Start the game.
Chelsea starting 11
This is how the Blues go out for the FA Cup clash:
Luton starting 11
This is how the home team takes the field:
Arrival of Chelsea
This is how the visiting team arrived for the FA Cup clash:
Arriving at Luton. 📌 #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/gqGQnaxela— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 2, 2022
Arrival from Luton
This is how the home team arrived at their stadium:
Good evening gents! 👋#LUTCHE | #COYH pic.twitter.com/gpP1HdrguV— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) March 2, 2022
Chelsea is for sale
Abramovich's words announcing the sale of the team:
I would like to address the speculation in the media over the last few days regarding my ownership of Chelsea FC. As I have said before, I have always made decisions with the best interests of the Club in mind. In the current situation, therefore, I have made the decision to sell the Club, as I believe it is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club's sponsors and partners.
Luton captain talks about the confrontation
"It's going to be a great time, leading the team is something I'm hugely grateful for. I get goosebumps and sometimes I look around and think how lucky I am and how far I've come leading the team, especially this one with the group of guys and the amount of leaders we have in that locker room."
Nathan Jones Luton coach
These are the coach's words prior to the duel: "Player for player we are not that good, as a team we have unity but in terms of everything, they are on a different planet than us right now. Finances, structure, size of the owner and everything, we are going to have to use every little advantage we can but what we have to do is work".
We continue
Welcome to the fifth round of the FA Cup, today we are expecting a great duel between Luton vs Chelsea, the locals want to do what other Championship teams have done, while Chelsea is looking to continue advancing to reach another final.
Watch out for this Luton player
Elijah Adebayo, 24-year-old striker is one of the most consistent players in the starting eleven, with twenty-seven appearances the player has managed to score on twelve occasions, becoming the team's top scorer and a fundamental piece to keep the team in the fight for promotion, Chelsea's defense will have to be very attentive to this player.
Watch out for this Chelsea player
Mason Mount, 22 year old English midfielder, this season has been a key player in Chelsea's offense being the top scorer with 7 goals, in addition to providing goals, 4 assists this season, since his debut two seasons ago he has shown great level that has led him to the National Team, his constant appearances in the area make the team have another option in the area.
Chelsea's latest lineup
Mendy, Chalobah, Rüdiger, Silva, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kovacic, Kanté, Havertz, Mount, Pulisic.
Latest Luton lineup
Steer, Burke, Lockyer, Naismith, Osho, Bree, Bell, Campbell, Lansbury, Cornick, Adebayo.
Background
The two teams met in the fourth round of the FA Cup last season and a Tammy Abraham hat-trick helped advance the Blues to the next round.
Arbitration Quartet
Central: Peter Bankes, Assistants: Neil Davies and James Mainwaring, Fourth official: Graham Scott.
Luton in search of a surprise
Luton has had a very worthy participation in the FA Cup beating their rivals, in the Championship their participation has been very good for their promotion aspirations, occupying the sixth position Luton comes with a streak of three league wins, the motivation of the team is at its maximum and knowing that they have the opportunity to eliminate Chelsea, As happened in Middlesbrough vs Tottenham, where the Championship team surprised Conte's team in extra time, with Chelsea's spirits down after losing in the Carabao Cup final, Luton will be looking to get into sixth and continue competing against teams on paper superior to secure their place in the league championship.
Chelsea eager to reach another final
Chelsea remains at the top of the Premier League, their good start to the season has allowed them to stay in third place after falling into a negative streak, the London team returns to action after losing the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool on penalties, the Blues had one of the best games of the season and their great fire was not reflected in the scoreboard, a penalty shootout where the goalkeepers came to define gave the title to the Reds after Kepa missed his penalty kick, now with the opportunity to reach another final Chelsea will look to beat Luton to continue with the objective of winning the cup, Chelsea is still competing in the Champions League and they will need to manage the team to reach the top in more decisive stages.
FA Cup fifth round
The tournament with more than 150 years of existence, will be played in its fifth round, pitting the best of the lower divisions against the best of the Premier League, Luton vs Chelsea will face each other in the fifth round of the FA Cup in a duel that promises to be of many emotions as both teams are located at the top of their divisions with the possibility of climbing positions.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Luton vs Chelsea, corresponding to the FA Cup. The match will take place at Kenilworth Road, at 2:15 pm ET.