Goal and Highlights: Atlas 0-1 Pachuca in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
90'
90'
90'
87'
85'
80'
70'
65'
58'
46'
46'
30'
23'
8'
0'
Lineup Atlas
4
Abella J.
13
Aguirre G.
21
Chala A.
9
Furch J.
2
Nervo H.
33
Quinones J.
14
Reyes L.
26
Rocha A. (C)
20
Torres Ramirez I. J. M.
12
Vargas C. (G)
6
Zaldivar E
Lineup Pachuca
👊🏼 | Este es el #XITuzo con el que enfrentaremos hoy a Atlas en la J8 del #GritaMexicoC22— Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) March 3, 2022
🔥 ¡POR LA CIMA, TUZOS! 🔥#GritaXLaPaz#PachucaSomosTodos🤍 #AtlPAC pic.twitter.com/yX38CSF12r
Injuries Pachuca
Injuries Atlas
Who is the referee of today
Fact
Week 8
Odd to win
Tune in here Atlas vs Pachuca Live Score
Atlas vs Pachuca How to watch Stream on TV and Online in Liga MX
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Blim
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Games between Atlas vs Pachuca
Key player of Pachcua
Key player of Atlas
Pachuca
Much of Pachuca's success in this tournament lies in its offense, since after 8 games it is the best offense in the championship with 16 goals.
Atlas
Their 2-0 loss to Tijuana in their last outing also ended an unbeaten streak of seven official games, and they will be looking to resume it against a top-flight team like Pachuca.
Notably, Atlas has recorded two of its three tournament wins playing at home, a condition in which it is undefeated to date.
The game will played at the Estadio Jalisco
It is located on Calle 7 Colinas No. 1772, corner with Avenida Fidel Velázquez, one block from Calzada Independencia, in Colonia Independencia, C.P. 44290, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.