Goal and Highlights: Atlas 0-1 Pachuca in Liga MX

11:17 PMa month ago

Highlights

Watch the best plays of Pachuca win.

11:00 PMa month ago

90'

The match ends, the score is 0-1.
10:57 PMa month ago

90'

Goalkeeper Vargas's shot that goes wide close to doing the feat.
10:54 PMa month ago

90'

4 minutes is added
10:50 PMa month ago

87'

PACHUCA GOAL De la Rosa defines in front of the goalkeeper, the rebound remains for him again and makes it 0-1.
10:47 PMa month ago

85'

Shot by Chavéz that saves Camilo
10:44 PMa month ago

80'

Moreno avoids Furch's goal with a good sweep.
10:34 PMa month ago

70'

Vargas save after a long distance shot
10:29 PMa month ago

65'

Aguirre's shot that is rejected by a defender.
10:22 PMa month ago

58'

Shot by Guzmán that is stopped by the goalkeeper.
10:09 PMa month ago

46'

The second half starts
9:51 PMa month ago

46'

Red card for Jairo Torres for a strong foul
9:34 PMa month ago

30'

Cross for Furch but does not reach the ball throw-in
9:28 PMa month ago

23'

Alvaréz's shot that goes very far.
9:13 PMa month ago

8'

Hurtado's shot that goes through the side of the goal
9:03 PMa month ago

0'

The game has started, enjoy it.
8:45 PMa month ago

Lineup Atlas

This is the XI starter of Atlas.

4

Abella J.

13

Aguirre G.

21

Chala A.

9

Furch J.

2

Nervo H.

33

Quinones J.

14

Reyes L.

26

Rocha A. (C)

20

Torres Ramirez I. J. M.

12

Vargas C. (G)

6

Zaldivar E

8:41 PMa month ago

Lineup Pachuca

This is the XI starters of Pachuca.
8:30 PMa month ago

Injuries Pachuca

The Pachuca team has no casualties for today
8:28 PMa month ago

Injuries Atlas

The Atlas team has no casualties
8:22 PMa month ago

Who is the referee of today

The person in charge of imparting justice will be the referee Brian Omar González Veles
8:16 PMa month ago

Fact

The last four clashes between the two clubs have recorded under 2.5 total goals and have seen the visiting team of the occasion win without conceding a goal.
8:12 PMa month ago

Week 8

The closing of day 8 begins with this match in addition to Tigres vs. Cruz Azul, Atlético San Luis vs. Guadalajara and Santos vs. Pumas
8:01 PMa month ago

Odd to win

The tie is the favorite result according to the houses with an odds of +200
2:59 AMa month ago

2:49 AMa month ago

Games between Atlas vs Pachuca

2 wins in the last 5 games looks not so favorable for the Atlas team, in addition to winning the most recent visit to Pachuca, in their last 5 home games at the Jalisco Stadium there have been 2 wins and 3 draws for the team from Gentleman. 
2:44 AMa month ago

Key player of Pachcua

Colombian striker Avilés Hurtado has scored a goal in his most recent away games so Pachuca will entrust their offense to him.
Photo: Getty images//Jam Media
Photo: Getty images//Jam Media
2:39 AMa month ago

Key player of Atlas

Argentine striker Julio Furch has directly contributed to both of Atlas' home goals in the tournament with two assists so far so he will want to continue to make a big contribution to the team.
Photo: Getty images//Hector Vivas
Photo: Getty images//Hector Vivas
2:34 AMa month ago

Pachuca

Pachuca will want to continue that recent dominance against their rival as they don't want to drop points while keeping pace with leader Puebla, who sit just one point above them going into the day.

Much of Pachuca's success in this tournament lies in its offense, since after 8 games it is the best offense in the championship with 16 goals.

2:29 AMa month ago

Atlas

Atlas, current Mexican soccer champion, has seen how his good campaign has been derailed in recent days and comes to this match after not having been able to win in his last three games in this Liga MX Clausura 2022 Tournament.
 Their 2-0 loss to Tijuana in their last outing also ended an unbeaten streak of seven official games, and they will be looking to resume it against a top-flight team like Pachuca.
Notably, Atlas has recorded two of its three tournament wins playing at home, a condition in which it is undefeated to date.
2:24 AMa month ago

The game will played at the Estadio Jalisco

Estadio Jalisco is a soccer stadium located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. With a capacity of 55,020 spectators. It was inaugurated on January 31, 1960.

It is located on Calle 7 Colinas No. 1772, corner with Avenida Fidel Velázquez, one block from Calzada Independencia, in Colonia Independencia, C.P. 44290, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

Photo: Getty images//Refugio Ruiz
Photo: Getty images//Refugio Ruiz
2:19 AMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Liga MX match: Atlas vs Pachuca Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
