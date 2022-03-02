Goal and highlights: St. Johnstone 0-1 Rangers in Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
¡Finaliza el partido! The match is over!
By the narrowest of margins, with a goal by Glen Kamara, the runner-up Rangers won away against St. Johnstone, second last place in the Scottish Premiership.
84'
St. Johnstone makes its latest changes: Michael O'Halloran and Theo Bair replace Melker Hallberg and Callum Hendry.
77'
St. Johnstone makes a double move: Cameron MacPherson and Stevie May replace Ali Crawford and Nadir Ciftci.
63'
Melker Hallberg, St. Johnstone midfielder, joins the cautioned.
Restart of the second half!
The match St. Johnstone 0-1 Rangers is replayed.
End of the first half!
After just over 45 minutes, Rangers are coming back to beat St Johnstone.
31'
Calvin Bassey, Rangers defender, becomes the first caution of the match.
GOAL RANGERS!
With an assist from Alfredo Morelos, Glen Kamara steps up to quickly give St. Johnstone the lead.
The match begins!
The ball is rolling! St. Johnstone and Rangers are already facing each other.
In case of winning...
St. Johnstone would reach 26 points and would get closer to Ros County, who has 30; on the other hand, Rangers would reach 67 and would tie Celtic for the first place.
For one more victory
During this season, these clubs have met twice, and so far only two victories have been registered for Rangers, who won both duels by a score of 2-1, first as visitors and then as home team.
Rangers: substitutes
James Sands, Mateusz Zukowski, Scott Wright, Kemar Roofe, Fashion Sakala, Borna Barisic, Jon McLaughlin, Alex Lowry and Leon King.
St. Johnstone: substitutes
Dan Cleary, Stevie May, Michael O'Halloran, Charlie Gilmour, John Mahon, Theo Bair, Cameron MacPherson, Ross Sinclair y Liam Craig.
Rangers: confirmed lineup
A. McGregor; C. Bassey, J. Lundstram, C. Goldson, J. Tavernier, J. Aribo, G. Kamara, S. Arfield, R. Kent, A. Morelos and L. Balogun.
St. Johnstone: confirmed lineup
E. Parish; J. Brown, L. Gordon, J. Mccart, T. Sang, M. Hallberg, J. Butterfield, T. Gallacher, A. Crawford, N. Cifci and C. Hendry.
Let's get started!
In almost an hour, St. Johnstone will host Rangers; the home side need a win to cut their lead over the other teams, while the visitors will be aiming for a win to stay at the top of the competition.
Rangers: last lineup
A. McGregor; J. Tavernier, C. Goldson, J. Lundstram, C. Bassey, S. Arfield, G. Kamara, J. Aribo, F. Sakala, A. Morelos and R. Kent.
St. Johnstone: last lineup
E. Parish; J. Mccart, L. Gordon, D. Cleary, T. Gallacher, J. Butterfield, M. Hallberg, T. Sang, A. Crawford, C. Hendry and G. Middleton.
How do Rangers fare?
Meanwhile, the Gers also failed to win, despite being at home and taking the lead with goals from Bevis Mugabi (AUT) and Fashion Sakala; they eventually ended up drawing 2-2 against Motherwell at the Ibrox Stadium.
What's next for St. Johnstone?
Last Saturday's visit to Victoria Park saw the Saints fail to take advantage of Callum Hendry's goal as they lost 3-1 to Ross County.
Rangers to continue to close the gap
On the other hand, the team coached by the Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst is doing a good job; however, if they want the title of the competition, they will have to keep improving, since so far, they are in the second place with 64 points, after nineteen wins, seven draws and only two losses; they have scored 58 goals and conceded 24.
St. Johnstone, to take advantage of their home advantage.
The squad led by Scottish coach Callum Davidson is far from having the desired participation, as it is currently in relegation trouble. They are in the penultimate place (eleventh) -which means they would have to play for relegation- with 23 points, the result of five wins, eight draws and fifteen defeats; they have 18 goals scored and 35 conceded.
The Saints and the Gers, with opposite realities.
Undoubtedly, the game that in theory looks like the most unequal of this date in the Scottish First Division is the one between the clubs of St. Johnstone and Rangers, who will face each other this Wednesday afternoon in the city of Perth, since while the locals are at the bottom of the classification, the visitors are at the top of the table.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the matchday 29 of the Scottish Premiership season 2021-2022: St. Johnstone vs Rangers Live Updates!
My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.