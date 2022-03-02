Summary and highlights of Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood IN Fa Cup
6:12 PM25 days ago

6:10 PM25 days ago

Everton advance in the Fa Cup round

6:09 PM25 days ago

2-0

 

6:08 PM25 days ago

1-0

 

6:04 PM25 days ago

90'

Richarlison takes a free kick, but the ball goes over the crossbar.
6:03 PM25 days ago

86'

Frank Lampard's triple substitution brings on Dobbin, Welch and Price
6:00 PM25 days ago

GOOOOOOAAALLL

Towsend's cross to Rondón, who headed the ball just inside the post to seal the game;
5:51 PM25 days ago

76'

Richarlison's shot, who almost scored the second, but the rival goalkeeper sent the ball into the corner after a good save.
5:48 PM25 days ago

GOAL DISALLOWED

Richarlison's goal is disallowed after the VAR review for a previous handball;
5:46 PM25 days ago

GOOOOOAAALL

Richarlison capitalizes on a mistake by the Boreham Wood defense to extend the lead 
5:42 PM25 days ago

66' Stopped by Taye Ashby Hammond

Anthony Gordon's shot was saved by the rival goalkeeper;
5:40 PM25 days ago

61' Yellow card

The first card of the match goes to Will Evans 
5:37 PM25 days ago

Second change at Everton

 

5:32 PM25 days ago

GOOOOOAAALLL

Kenny assists Rondón who sends the ball into the back of the net, which puts Everton ahead;
5:30 PM25 days ago

51'

Rondón had a chance after a header, but the ball went over the goalkeepería 
5:21 PM25 days ago

Lampard's first change

 

5:21 PM25 days ago

46'

The second half began with the score evenly divided
5:05 PM25 days ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

4:56 PM25 days ago

37'

Anthony Gordon tried Anthony Gordon's shot, but it was saved by goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond.
4:51 PM25 days ago

32'

Good individual play by Townsend down the flank, but the cross was very bad and went over the end line;
4:49 PM25 days ago

Support from both teams to Ukraine

4:42 PM25 days ago

24' Foul in favor of Everton

Referee Harrington called a foul in Everton's favor after David Stephens' grab.
4:36 PM25 days ago

18'

Kenny's cross is cleared by the Boreham Wood defense.
4:32 PM25 days ago

16' Braithwate

The former Barcelona player takes a corner kick and shoots wide after collecting a rebound.
 
4:28 PM25 days ago

11' Doucoure misses the target

He got a ball in the small area to the midfielder, but he shot it wide.
4:18 PM25 days ago

Start match

The ball is already rolling over Goodson Park
4:12 PM25 days ago

5 minutes

The 22 protagonists are already in the locker room tunnel prepared for the start of the clash
4:08 PM25 days ago

Fith Match Boreham Wood

Four qualifiers have passed this team that is willing to dream and eliminate a team from the Premier League
4:05 PM25 days ago

Third of Everton

Lampard's men first eliminated Hill and then Brentford
4:03 PM25 days ago

XI Boreham Wood

 

4:00 PM25 days ago

XI Everton

 

3:58 PM25 days ago

Arrival players the Everton

 

3:11 PM25 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour and shortly the FA CUP match begins, both the preview and the match can be followed here on VAVEL
7:17 PMa month ago

How to watch Everton vs Boreham Wood in the FA CUP ?

 If you want to watch the match Everton vs Boreham Wood in Fa Cup  live on television, your option is DAZN 

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

7:12 PMa month ago

What time is the Everton vs Boreham Wood in the Fa Cup ?

This is the kickoff time for the  Everton vs Boreham Wood on  March 3 rd in several countries:

Argentina: 15:15 AM
Bolivia: 15:15 AM
Brazil: 16:15 AM
Chile: 15:15 AM
Colombia: 14:15 AM
Ecuador: 14:15 AM
USA (ET): 15:15 AM
Spain: 21:15 PM
Mexico: 14:15 AM
Paraguay: 15:15 AM
Peru: 15:15 AM
Uruguay: 15:15 AM
Venezuela: 15:15 AM
England : 20.15 AM
Australia : 05:15 AM
India: 00:40 AM

7:07 PMa month ago

Mark Ricketts and Kane Smith talk before looking to pull off the upset.

 

7:02 PMa month ago

Frank Lampard's statements ahead of the game

 

6:57 PMa month ago

How does Boreham Wood arrive?

6:52 PMa month ago

How does Everton arrive ?

The team led by L&Mpard is not in a good moment, as they have lost three of their last four games, two of them in a row. The last one was this past weekend in the Premier League against Manchester City, where they lost 0-1 after Foden's goal, in a very controversial match. In the standings they are in tenth place with 22 points and only one point ahead of the relegation zone and far away from the European zone, 23 points away.

 

6:47 PMa month ago

Background

This will be the first time that these two English clubs will meet in the FA CUP for a place in the quarter-finals.

6:42 PMa month ago

Headquarters

The match will be played at Goodison Park, in the city of Liverpool. A stadium that was built in 1892 and has a capacity for 40569 spectators.
6:37 PMa month ago

Preview of the match

Everton and Boreham Wood will face each other in the round of 16 of the FA CUP, where they will seek to advance to the next round. It is the third match of Lampard's team in this tournament, they first defeated Hill in extra time, while they beat Brentford. While it will be the fifth for Boreham Wood, a team that plays in the fifth division of English football.
 
6:32 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between Everton and Boreham Wood in the Fa Cup.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
 
