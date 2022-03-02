Summary and highlights of Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood IN Fa Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Everton advance in the Fa Cup round
2-0
1-0
90'
Richarlison takes a free kick, but the ball goes over the crossbar.
86'
Frank Lampard's triple substitution brings on Dobbin, Welch and Price
GOOOOOOAAALLL
Towsend's cross to Rondón, who headed the ball just inside the post to seal the game;
76'
Richarlison's shot, who almost scored the second, but the rival goalkeeper sent the ball into the corner after a good save.
GOAL DISALLOWED
Richarlison's goal is disallowed after the VAR review for a previous handball;
GOOOOOAAALL
Richarlison capitalizes on a mistake by the Boreham Wood defense to extend the lead
66' Stopped by Taye Ashby Hammond
Anthony Gordon's shot was saved by the rival goalkeeper;
61' Yellow card
The first card of the match goes to Will Evans
Second change at Everton
GOOOOOAAALLL
Kenny assists Rondón who sends the ball into the back of the net, which puts Everton ahead;
51'
Rondón had a chance after a header, but the ball went over the goalkeepería
Lampard's first change
46'
The second half began with the score evenly divided
END OF THE FIRST PART
37'
Anthony Gordon tried Anthony Gordon's shot, but it was saved by goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond.
32'
Good individual play by Townsend down the flank, but the cross was very bad and went over the end line;
Support from both teams to Ukraine
24' Foul in favor of Everton
Referee Harrington called a foul in Everton's favor after David Stephens' grab.
18'
Kenny's cross is cleared by the Boreham Wood defense.
16' Braithwate
The former Barcelona player takes a corner kick and shoots wide after collecting a rebound.
11' Doucoure misses the target
He got a ball in the small area to the midfielder, but he shot it wide.
Start match
The ball is already rolling over Goodson Park
5 minutes
The 22 protagonists are already in the locker room tunnel prepared for the start of the clash
Fith Match Boreham Wood
Four qualifiers have passed this team that is willing to dream and eliminate a team from the Premier League
Third of Everton
Lampard's men first eliminated Hill and then Brentford
XI Boreham Wood
XI Everton
Arrival players the Everton
1 hour
In 1 hour and shortly the FA CUP match begins, both the preview and the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Everton vs Boreham Wood in the FA CUP ?
If you want to watch the match Everton vs Boreham Wood in Fa Cup live on television, your option is DAZN
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Everton vs Boreham Wood in the Fa Cup ?
This is the kickoff time for the Everton vs Boreham Wood on March 3 rd in several countries:
Argentina: 15:15 AM
Bolivia: 15:15 AM
Brazil: 16:15 AM
Chile: 15:15 AM
Colombia: 14:15 AM
Ecuador: 14:15 AM
USA (ET): 15:15 AM
Spain: 21:15 PM
Mexico: 14:15 AM
Paraguay: 15:15 AM
Peru: 15:15 AM
Uruguay: 15:15 AM
Venezuela: 15:15 AM
England : 20.15 AM
Australia : 05:15 AM
India: 00:40 AM
Mark Ricketts and Kane Smith talk before looking to pull off the upset.
Frank Lampard's statements ahead of the game
How does Boreham Wood arrive?
How does Everton arrive ?
The team led by L&Mpard is not in a good moment, as they have lost three of their last four games, two of them in a row. The last one was this past weekend in the Premier League against Manchester City, where they lost 0-1 after Foden's goal, in a very controversial match. In the standings they are in tenth place with 22 points and only one point ahead of the relegation zone and far away from the European zone, 23 points away.
Background
This will be the first time that these two English clubs will meet in the FA CUP for a place in the quarter-finals.
Headquarters
The match will be played at Goodison Park, in the city of Liverpool. A stadium that was built in 1892 and has a capacity for 40569 spectators.
Preview of the match
Everton and Boreham Wood will face each other in the round of 16 of the FA CUP, where they will seek to advance to the next round. It is the third match of Lampard's team in this tournament, they first defeated Hill in extra time, while they beat Brentford. While it will be the fifth for Boreham Wood, a team that plays in the fifth division of English football.
