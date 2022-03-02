Goals and Highlights: Betis 1-1 Rayo Vallecano in Copa del Rey 2022
96'

It's over! Betis and Rayo Vallecano draw, but on aggregate the locals qualify.
95'

Change of Betis. Andrés Guardado replaces Alex Moreno.
91'

Goal, goal, goal for Betis! Canales' ball to Borja Iglesias, the striker appeared to push the ball and finish tying the match and putting the home team up on aggregate.
81'

Change of Betis. Joaquín replaces Juanmi.
80'

Goal, goal, goal for Rayo Vallecano! Tremendous free kick shot by Bebé that opens the scoring.
76'

Rayo Vallecano changes. Bebé and Guardiola replace Suárez and Sylla. 
72'

Fekir entered the area and shot at Zidane's goal, but the goalkeeper ended up keeping the ball.
68'

William's shot, but the ball goes wide.
61'

Rayo Vallecano changes. Nteka and Comesaña replace Palazón and Cis.
57'

Carvalho's powerful shot, but the defense prevents the ball from heading into the goal.
52'

Alex Moreno tries to steal the ball, but it ends up in Zidane's hands.
45'

The action resumes for the second half.
45+1'

First half ends, the scoreboard is still open at the Benito Villamarin
43'

Alex Moreno's shot, but Zidane ends up keeping the ball.
36'

Moreno's shot, but Zidane ends up holding the ball.
28'

The ball was filtered through, but Mario Suárez appeared at the back to take the shot.
19'

Both teams look for the opponent's goal, but are unable to define correctly.
12'

Palazon's shot at Bravo's goal, but Gonzalez manages to deflect the ball.
6'

A dangerous header from Juanmi, but the ball ends up in Zidane's hands.
0'

Betis and Rayo Vallecano kick off the match at Benito Villamarin
Rayo Vallecano: LineUp

L. Zidane; F. García, Catena, M. Suárez, I. Balliu; O. Luengo, P. Ciss, A. García, O. Trejo, I. Palazón; S. Guardiola.
Betis: LineUp

C. Bravo; Y. Sabaly, G. Pezzella, E. González, A. Moreno; G. Rodríguez, William, S. Canales, N. Fekir, Juanmi; Willian José.
All set

Both teams take the field and warm up prior to the kickoff of this match.
At home

Betis is already at home, ready to play this important duel to qualify for the final of the Copa del Rey.
They arrivedq

Rayo Vallecano is already present at the Benito Villamarín, ready to look for their qualification.
Watch out here!

Betis comes into this match with 48 goals scored and 32 goals conceded in their LaLiga season, so they will be looking to make their presence felt in this match.
What a gem!

This is how the Betis fans welcomed their team, who will be looking to qualify for the final.

Rayo Vallecano statements

Mario Suárez spoke before the match: "I am convinced that we can win in Sevilla".
Injured

Unai López and Merquelanz will not be active due to injury in this match, however, both traveled to watch the game in the stands.
Will not start

Andrés Guardado will not start in this important match, however, he will be an option for any changes that Pellegrini may need.
We are back

Good afternoon, we are back to bring you minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Betis and Rayo Vallecano. We will shortly share with you the confirmed lineups as well as the most relevant information about both teams.
Stay tuned for the Betis vs Rayo Vallecano live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the Betis vs Rayo Vallecano live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
How to watch Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Betis vs Rayo Vallecano live on TV, your options is: ESPN+.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Statements Real Betis

Manuel Pellegrini spoke before the match against Rayo Vallecano: "I can be worried about everything because we face a rival that has been having a great season, a team that plays the same way against everyone. Spanish soccer is very even in all matches and just because we're playing at home we can't think that the match is won".

"They are two different opponents and two different characteristics. We are going to try to play our soccer, although there is always a rival in front of us that sometimes doesn't let you play the way you want to play. We're going to try to be the Betis we've always been."

"I see him with the experience he has and an important role in the squad. When he comes in, when he plays as a starter or when he doesn't play. He maintains that role, experience is very important and he knows how to transmit it to the squad."

"We are rotating throughout the season in all positions, that's why we have been able to still be in the three competitions. Tomorrow in that aspect we will give the formation, but it is going to start with Claudio Bravo and the other 10 may be doubts."

"It is a very important match because it will allow us to have the possibility of playing for two titles, the Copa del Rey and then the Supercopa. It is not an instance in which Betis is every year so the achievement is important. The rest of the season has been full of very good moments, very good games, a very good position in the table, but we are trying to achieve things and tomorrow's is of course one of them".

Winning is urgent

Rayo Vallecano has not had a good season, being placed in 12th position in the general table of LaLiga, in addition, they have accumulated five consecutive lost matches, so they will seek to redeem themselves in front of their people with this match.

To qualify

Betis arrives after losing two goals to one against Sevilla, which is why the team led by Pellegrini will be looking for a victory and to play in the final, in order to give their fans a great joy.

For everything!

In the first leg semifinal, Betis won the match two goals to one, however, Rayo Vallecano will try to turn the score around and qualify.
The match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

The Betis vs Rayo Vallecano match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 60,720 people. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Copa del Rey match: Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
