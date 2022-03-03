Highlights and goals: Nacional 1-1 Olimpia in Copa Libertadores 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
📺 Highlights
Thanks!
Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.
90+6' END OF THE MATCH!
90' Additional time
88' Double change for Olimpia
87' Yellow card
85' Last five minutes
82' Nacional substitution
82' Olimpia substitution
76' Yellow card
73' Nacional substitution
71' Red cards
69' MIER SAVES!
66' Olimpia double substitution
63' Nacional came close!
57' GOOOOAL for Olimpia
SÁUL SALCEDO! The Paraguayan team's scores after a blunder by Kevin Mier when trying to catch a ball after a corner kick from the left.
56' Yellow card
52' BALL TO THE POST! Olimpia is saved
50' Nacional keeps looking for a goal
46' GOOOAL for Nacional
Second half begins
45+2' End of the first half
45' Additional time
43' Yellow card
41' Olimpia came closer
40' Last minutes of the first half
37' Nacional had it!
32' Nacional came closer
30' Nacional tries
23' Yellow card
20' The score remains 0-0
14' Nacional is saved!
10' The tie continues
7' Nacional came closer
5' First minutes
Match starts!
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Ezequiel Brailovsky - Argentina
Assistant No.2: Gabriel Chade - Argentina
Fourth official: Pablo Echavarría - Argentina
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Olimpia
Starting XI - Olimpia
Coach: Julio César Cáceres
Substitutes - Atlético Nacional
Starting XI - Atlético Nacional
Coach: Hernán Darío Herrera
Teams prepare for the match
Last five matches - Olimpia
February 20 - Paraguayan League: 2-2 vs Libertad
February 16 - Copa Libertadores: 2-0 vs César Vallejo (Won)
February 12 - Paraguayan League: 1-3 vs Guaireña (Win)
February 9 - Copa Libertadores: 0-1 vs César Vallejo (Won)
Last five matches - Atlético Nacional
February 24 - Copa Libertadores: 3-1 vs Olimpia (Lost)
February 19 - Liga BetPlay: 1-0 vs Union Magdalena (Won)
February 15 - Liga BetPlay: 1-2 vs Envigado (Won)
February 11 - Liga BetPlay: 0-0 vs Alianza Petrolera
The teams are living the pre-match
Nuestra piel ✅😍🟢⚪️#VamosTodosJuntos 💚 pic.twitter.com/jJfThqrIsu — Atlético Nacional (@nacionaloficial) March 3, 2022
#OlimpiaLIVE | #Libertadores 2022— Club Olimpia (@elClubOlimpia) March 3, 2022
👊🏼 ¡Llegamos al estadio Atanasio Girardot y estamos listos! #OlimpiaNuncaPara🌟 pic.twitter.com/z8ba41InNu
Welcome back!
Tune in here Atlético Nacional vs Olimpia Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Atlético Nacional vs Olimpia live match, as well as the latest information from the Atanasio Girardot Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
How to watch Atlético Nacional vs Olimpia Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Atlético Nacional vs Olimpia live on TV, your options is: TUDN USA, UniMás and Univision Now
If you want to watch directly stream it: TUDN App, TUDN.com and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Atlético Nacional vs Olimpia match for Copa Libertadores?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on Facebook Watch
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Facebook Watch
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Facebook Watch
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Facebook Watch
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: 1:30 AM (Feb. 4) on DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on Facebook Watch
Peru: 7:30 PM on Facebook Watch
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Facebook Watch
Squad List - Olimpia
Squad List - Atlético Nacional
Key player - Olimpia
Key player - Atlético Nacional
Atlético Nacional vs Olimpia history
If we take into account the times that Atlético Nacional has been at home against Olimpia in the Copa Libertadores, there are three matches, where the statistics are completely even, with a victory for each team and a draw.