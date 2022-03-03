Goals and Highlights: Inter 5-0 Salernitana in Serie A
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

6:21 PM24 days ago

Highlights

5:42 PM24 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Serie A match between Inter and Salernitana.
5:37 PM24 days ago

End game

Without compensation time.

Inter 5-0 Salernitana.

5:32 PM24 days ago

85'

Dumfries with a cross-shot that is deflected by the goalkeeper's handball, Inter comes close.
5:27 PM24 days ago

81'

Martinez did not take advantage of the rebound that fell in the area and sent it over the goal.
5:22 PM24 days ago

77'

Correa's shot goes wide.

Precisely he came in and Dzeko came out, Inter change.

5:17 PM24 days ago

71'

Gagliardini enters, Brozovic leaves, Inter change

Obi and Radovanovic come in. 

Mazzochi and Éderson come out 

Salernitana changes.

5:12 PM24 days ago

70'

Inter goal

After reviewing the play, Dzeko pushes the ball in for his brace on the night.

5:07 PM24 days ago

69'

Goal disallowed for Inter, which was scored by Dzeko, who was in an advanced position.
5:02 PM24 days ago

62'

Zortea and Perotti

Verdi and Mousset come out

Salernitana changes

 

Ranocchia, Gosens and Vidal come in.

De Vrij, Darmian and Hakan Çalhanoğlu leave. 

Inter changes.

4:57 PM24 days ago

63'

Inter Goal

Dzeko anticipates at the near post to put the ball in the net and make it 4-0.

4:52 PM24 days ago

55'

Inter Goal 

Lautaro Martinez anticipates at the near post and sends the ball into the net for his hat-trick.

4:47 PM24 days ago

51'

Martinez's attempted cross was already out of bounds.
4:42 PM24 days ago

48'

Barella's filtered service to Martínez, but the defense reacts to reject the ball.
4:37 PM24 days ago

46'

Second half kicks off between Inter and Salernitana.
4:32 PM24 days ago

Half time

Inter 2-0 Salernitana.
4:27 PM24 days ago

45'

Add one more minute.
4:22 PM24 days ago

40'

Inter Goal

Lautaro Martinez takes his shot inside the box, but puts it into the bottom corner of the goalkeeper's net to increase the lead 2-0.

4:17 PM24 days ago

35'

Lautaro's shot inside the box was deflected by the defense.
4:12 PM24 days ago

30'

Darmian's dangerous service to the far post that the defenders manage to turn away and send wide.
4:07 PM24 days ago

26'

Lautaro's right-footed shot to the goalkeeper's position.
4:02 PM24 days ago

24'

Martinez fanned the shot when he was left with a moving penalty kick.
3:57 PM24 days ago

22'

Inter Goal

Lautaro Martinez with the cross shot inside the box and opens the score 1-0 after Barella's pass.

3:52 PM24 days ago

19'

Lautaro's header to the goalkeeper's location and Inter remains scoreless.
3:47 PM24 days ago

18'

The cross went all the way across the six-yard box and no Inter player was able to close the trap.
3:42 PM24 days ago

14'

Milan Skriniar with an off-target header from a corner kick that does not cause much danger.
3:37 PM24 days ago

11'

Lautaro did not know whether to cross or take the shot, and the defense took advantage of this to reject the ball.
3:32 PM24 days ago

10'

Lautaro Martinez's header with force, but just to the goalkeeper's location.
3:27 PM24 days ago

6'

Lassana Coulibaly's shot hits the defender. Darmian is cautioned for a foul and a direct free kick is awarded.
3:22 PM24 days ago

4'

Verdi's delayed diagonal shot inside the area goes high. The visitors came close.
3:17 PM24 days ago

2'

Dangerous cross inside the six-yard box that the Salernitana defense manages to clear.
3:12 PM24 days ago

0'

The match between Inter and Salernitana begins.
3:07 PM24 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kick-off at the San Siro between Inter and Salernitana in Serie A.
3:02 PM24 days ago

Special Visit

Marco Materazzi, former world champion in 2006 and former Inter Milan player, will be present at the San Siro to watch the game and, by the way, he met with the fans to give some autographs.
2:57 PM24 days ago

Salernitana substitutes

3 Matteo Ruggeri

72 Vid Belec

16 Ivan Radovanovic

88 Diego Perotti

5 Frederic Veseli

15 Emil Bohinen

23 Norbert Gyömber

22 Joel Obi

21 Nadir Zortea

87 Mikael

9 Federico Bonazzoli

31 Riccardo Gagliolo

2:52 PM24 days ago

Inter substitutes

7 Alexis Sánchez

18 Robin Gosens

19 Joaquín Correa

33 Danilo D'Ambrosio

8 Matías Vecino

32 Federico Dimarco

97 Ionut Radu

21 Alex Cordaz

5 Roberto Gagliardini

13 Andrea Ranocchia

88 Felipe Caicedo

22 Arturo Vidal

2:47 PM24 days ago

XI Salernitana

55 Luigi Sepe, 17 Federico Fazio, 25 Radu Dragusin, 19 Luca Ranieri, 30 Pasquale Mazzocchi, 20 Grigoris Kastanos, 13 Éderson, 18 Lassana Coulibaly, 11 Milan Djuric, 10 Simone Verdi, 99 Lys Mousset.
2:42 PM24 days ago

XI Inter

1 Samir Handanovic, 6 Stefan de Vrij, 95 Alessandro Bastoni, 37 Milan Skriniar, 20 Hakan Calhanoglu, 23 Nicolò Barella, 77 Marcelo Brozovic, 36 Matteo Darmian, 2 Denzel Dumfries, 10 Lautaro Martínez, 9 Edin Dzeko.
2:37 PM24 days ago

The summoned

These were the players called up by coach Davide Nicola for their tricky visit to Inter in Serie A:
2:32 PM24 days ago

The black-blue arrived

Inter's players and coaching staff have arrived at the San Siro with the mission of giving satisfaction to their fans:

2:27 PM24 days ago

Four ties in a row

Salernitana have drawn four in a row against Spezia, Genoa, Milan and most recently Bologna, but are currently last in Serie A and 10 points away from salvation.
2:22 PM24 days ago

The goal does not come

The most worrying aspect of Inter's recent poor results is that in the most recent four games they have not been able to score a goal; the last time they scored was last February 12 in a 1-1 away draw against Napoli.
2:17 PM24 days ago

Start

Inter Milan need to get back to winning ways to stay on top of leaders Milan and Napoli when they face bottom side Salernitana in Serie A. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
2:12 PM24 days ago

Tune in here Inter vs Salernitana Live Score in Serie A 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter vs Salernitana match for the Serie A 2022 on VAVEL US.
2:07 PM24 days ago

What time is Inter vs Salernitana match for Serie A 2022?

This is the kickoff time for the Inter vs Salernitana match on March 4th in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star + 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN

Spain: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

2:02 PM24 days ago

Last games

Only three times in the history of Serie A have the two teams met, with the Black-and-white side winning two and losing one.

Salernitana 0-5 Inter Milan, 2021

Salernitana 2-0 Inter Milan, 1999

Inter Milan 2-1 Salernitana, 1998

1:57 PM25 days ago

Key player Salernitana

Frenchman Franck Ribery is in the twilight of his career, but despite this, his ability and talent are still intact, so he continues to make a difference every time he touches the ball and looks to help the team achieve salvation this season in Serie A.
Photo: Mundo Deportivo
Photo: Mundo Deportivo
1:52 PM25 days ago

Key player Inter

Given the rotation that will be in the squad due to the tight games that are coming up, the Chilean Alexis Sanchez will have the opportunity to show that he still has good soccer to be a starter more often.
Photo: Marca
Photo: Marca
1:47 PM25 days ago

Last lineup Salernitana

55 Luigi Sepe, 17 Federico Fazio, 25 Radu Dragusin, 19 Luca Ranieri, 30 Pasquale Mazzocchi, 7 Franck Ribéry, 13 Éderson, 18 Lassana Coulibaly, 11 Milan Djuric, 10 Simone Verdi, 20 Grigoris Kastanos.
1:42 PM25 days ago

Last lineup Inter

1 Samir Handanovic, 6 Stefan de Vrij, 95 Alessandro Bastoni, 33 Danilo D'Ambrosio, 20 Hakan Calhanoglu, 23 Nicolò Barella, 77 Marcelo Brozovic, 14 Ivan Perisic, 2 Denzel Dumfries, 9 Edin Dzeko, 7 Alexis Sanchez.
1:37 PM25 days ago

Salernitana: back to winning ways

Although Salernitana has shown a clear improvement with four games without losing, all of them have been draws that have not allowed them to get out of the bottom of the general table, so this Friday they will look to give the blow of authority to demonstrate that they have the necessary arguments to be able to stay in the First Division.
1:32 PM25 days ago

Inter Milan: to keep pace with the leaders

With four consecutive matches without a win in Serie A, Inter is still two points behind the leaders and with a game pending, which is why they must not waste their home advantage against one of the worst teams in the championship; they have just played the first leg semi-final against Milan and, next week, they will pay a visit to Liverpool in the Champions League.
1:27 PM25 days ago

The Kick-off

The Inter vs Salernitana match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
1:22 PM25 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2022: Inter vs Salernitana!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo