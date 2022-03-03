Goals and Highlights: Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest in EFL Championship 2022
Goals and Highlights

97'

It's over! Nottingham draws the match at the last minute and rescues a point.
95'

Goal, goal, goal for Nottingham Forest! Ryan Yates appeared in the area and with a lethal header, ties the match.
91'

Goalkeeper! Dangerous shot by Jebbison, but Horvath saves well.
90'

Jebbison tried to send in a dangerous cross, but the ball sailed over the end line.
89'

Nottingham change. Ingresa Lolley por Colback.
82'

Nottingham seeks to generate danger to tie the match.
79'

Change by Nottingham. Sale McKenna por Surridge.
74'

Gibbs-White has a dangerous shot, but the ball goes wide.
69'

Goal, goal, goal from Sheffield! Sharp finds Sharp with a lethal header to open the scoring.
66'

Sheffield changes. Osborn and Jebbison are substituted for Seriki and Norwood
59'

Dangerous header from Cook, but the ball ends up hitting the post.
53'

Excellent cross by Egan, preventing the visitors' move from growing.
45'

The action resumes for the second half.
45+2'

At the end of the first half, there was little excitement in the match and the score remained tied at halftime.
40'

Davies' cross, but the ball ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
33'

Johnson ends up giving the ball to Foderingham, who saves the shot.
32'

Penalty for the visitors! Norrington-Davies pulls down Spence in the box and the whistle signals the penalty
30'

Spence's service, but the defense makes a timely header, preventing the play from growing.

 

21'

Excellent intervention by Horvath after Norrington-Davies' cannon shot
16'

The match is back and forth, both teams are looking for the opponent's goal.
8'

Davies was arriving dangerously, but the defense correctly prevented the play from growing.
0'

The match kicks off at Sheffield Wednesday.
Nottingham: LineUp

E. Hovarth; S. McKenna, S. Cook, J. Worrall; R. Yates, J. Colback, J. Garner, D. Spence; P. Zinchernagel, K. Davies, B. Johnson.
Sheffield: LineUp

W. Foredingham; B. DaviesJ. Egan, J. Robinson; F. Seriki, O. Norweeod,M. Gibbs-WhiteR. Norrington-Davies; S. Berge, J. Fleck, B. Sharp.
Present!

Nottingham are already at Sheffield Wednesday's home ground, where they will be looking to beat the home side and pick up points.

Sheffield statements

Bash spoke after his injury: "It's never nice to be injured, it's even more frustrating to win 4-0. The injury is not as bad as I first thought, but will be on the sidelines for a few weeks, in the meantime, will back the lads all the way. Not to go that far just to go that far."
Watch out!

Nottingham comes into this game with 45 goals scored, the team needs to climb up the standings and will be looking to increase their goal tally and make it three goals to three.
Watch out here!

Sheffield Wednesday will come into this game with 44 goals scored, tonight they will be looking to add to that tally and climb up the table.
Urgent need to add

Nottingham is in ninth place in the table, with nine draws, 14 wins and 10 ties, reaching 51 points, so they will be looking for a win tonight.
What a beauty!

This is what Bramall Lane looks like tonight, the property will host this important match.

Thus they arrive

Sheffield Wednesday's match comes after 14 wins, 8 draws and ten defeats, reaching the seventh position with 53 points.
We are back!

We're back to bring you minute-by-minute coverage of Sheffield Wednesday's match between Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information as well as the confirmed line-ups.
Notingham Statement

Coach Steve Cooper spoke ahead of the clash: "We're not looking beyond Friday, all our attention is on that. It's going to be a very good game that we're looking forward to."

"We're coming off the back of a positive result last weekend and a good week on the training ground without a midweek game, so we're looking forward to the game."

"It's a good game to look forward to, but we have to focus on the soccer game. That's looking at the game plan, looking at the opposition and seeing where we can do well."

"It's a game between two good teams who are doing well, we have to make sure we're up for it and back ourselves and commit to the game to try and get the result we're looking for."

"There's no doubt that Sheffield United have one of the strongest squads in the league, but that's no surprise as they were a Premier League side for a couple of years.

"They play good soccer and are a tough team to play against, but if we want to be an achievers, these are the games we have to go and back ourselves."

Staying on track

Nottingham come into this important match on the back of five unbeaten games, three wins and two draws, and in their last match they beat Bristol City two goals to nil.

Aiming to keep on adding

Sheffield comes to this match after losing by the minimum in the 33rd matchday of this competition against Millwall, besides being located in the seventh position, so in this match it is urgent for them to get three points.

The match will be played at Bramall Lane Stadium.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest will be played at Bramall Lane Stadium, located in Sheffield, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity of 32,050 people. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 EFL match: Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
