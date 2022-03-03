Columbus Crew vs San Jose Earthquakes: How to Watch, Lineup and Game Notes

The Columbus Crew are headed west to take on the San Jose Earthquakes in their first road match of the 2022 MLS season. The Crew opened their campaign on the right foot, picking up right where they left off at the end of 2021 with a 4-0 battering over the Vancouver Whitecaps. For Caleb Porter and company, the win came about with the team coming out with intensity, but "in a controlled way." This win gives Columbus a four-game win streak dating back to the end of the season last year.

The Earthquakes saw a result on their end differ as they fell 3-1 to the New York Red Bulls. With the Quakes losing defender Nathan for two months due to a torn meniscus, San Jose will certainly have to alter their lineup for the coming months.

How to Watch

TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Great Lakes, MLS Live on ESPN+

Date: March 6, 2022 - 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT

Where: PayPal Park - San Jose, California

Team News - San Jose

The Quakes are set to be without four players, due to injury; Nathan (left knee), Shea Salinas (right knee), George Asomani (left hip), Jack Skahan (right knee) are are listed as OUT.

San Jose hold a 15-20-8 record against Columbus in 43 regular season matchups, including a 12-6-5 home record. The Earhtquakes are also in search of their first three points against the Crew since Aug. 5, 2017 where the Quakes won 2-1 at home.

Team News - Columbus

Injuries stay the same for the Black & Gold as Columbus will miss Kevin Molino (right knee), Jake Morris (right foot) and Josh Williams (left thigh), all listed as OUT.

"Their attack is a handful. [Jeremy] Ebobisse [is a] very good striker; [ Jamiro] Monteiro, who they got from the Philadelphia Union [is a] very good player; Chofis [is an] excellent player; [Cristian] Espinoza on the right wing back - if they go with a 3-4-3 and then Cade Cowell, the left wing back, that front five is a handful and we have to be smart in how we manage those players." - Caleb Porter

Gyasi Zardes is close to making 100 regular season starts. Sitting at 9 right now, the USMNT striker needs just one more to reach the milestone. Lucas Zelarayan has made 49 regular season starts, and is one shy of reaching the 50 mark.

Predicted Lineup

Columbus lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation last time out, so expect them to do that against San Jose, with a couple changes.

Room

Moreira--Mensah(c)--Degenek--Santos

Nagbe--Morris

Yeboah--Zelarayan--Etienne Jr

Zardes

For San Jose, expect the same lineup to be put out by Matias Almeyda, in a 3-4-3 formation.

Marcinkowski

Calvo--Yueill--Thompson

Cowell-Gregus--Remedi--Lopez

Ebobisse--Monteiro--Espinoza