Goals and Highlights: Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace in Premier League

Highlights
Watch the best plays of Palace win.
90'
The match ends, the score is 0-2.
90'
4 minute extension will be added.
90'
90'
Deserved yellow card. Will Hughes' entry was quite hard and Andy Madley did not hesitate to get the yellow card.
88'
Guaita earns the yellow card.
85'
Chiquinho has time and space inside the box, but he hits a centered shot that Guaita easily stops.
63'
Pedro Neto is replaced by Raúl Jiménez
54'
Conor Gallagher is booked
50'
Pass received inside the area by Conor Gallagher, who tries to beat the goalkeeper, but José Sá makes a good save.
46'
The second half starts
45'
At the end of the first half the score is 0-2.
45'
4 minutes of added time will be played
45'
Crystal Palace slows down the pace of the game by combining one and two touch passes, which wears down the opposing defense.
35'
GOAL PALACE The goalkeeper dives to the side, and Wilfried Zaha does not forgive to score down the middle.
34'
Max Kilman comes in and knocks down an opponent, and Andy Madley calls for a foul. The main referee awards a penalty in favor of Crystal Palace
33'
Jean-Philippe Mateta controls a pass, takes aim and shoots dangerously on goal from the edge of the area, but the ball hits a defender and bounces off.
19'
PALACE GOAL Jean-Philippe Mateta grabs a rebound and sends the ball into the back of the net.
12'
Daniel Podence sends a quick through ball to a teammate lurking on the offside line, but a defender intercepts the ball and avoids the danger. The ball goes over the sideline and Wolves will take a throw-in.
0'
The game has started, enjoy it.
All set
Everything is ready at Molineux for this match.
Lineup Palace
This is the XI starter Palace
Lineup Wolves
This is the XI starter of Wolves.
Here's how we line up for #WOLCRY.
Who is the referee
Today's referee will be Madley
Injuries Wolves
It is the only casualty of Wolves
Semedo N.(Injury - thigh)
Injuries
The Palace has this low
Ferguson N.(Injury - muscle)
Odd to win
the Wolves are slightly favorites for today's game against Palace
The Activity of today
The premier League has some games for today.
Aston Villa vs Southampton Burnley Chelsea
Newcastle Brighton
Norwich Brentford
Liverpool West Ham
Fact
12 of the last 13 meetings between these teams came at half-time with the home team keeping a clean sheet.
Tune in here Wolves vs Crystal Palace Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the Premier League match Wolves vs Crystal Palace live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Wolves vs Crystal Palace How to watch Stream on TV and Online in Premier League
If you want to watch the game Wolves vs Crystal Palace Live on TV, your options is SKY
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Blue to Go
Games between Wolves vs Crystal Palace
2 wins in the last 5 games looks like a not so favorable outlook for the Wolves team in addition to winning the most recent visit to Crystal Palace, in their last 5 home games at Molineux Stadium there have been 2 wins and 3 draws for the Wolves. of Wolves.
Key player of Crystal Palace
England striker Conor Gallagher has scored 1 goal in his most recent away game so Crystal Palace will entrust their offense to him.
Despite the fact that he has not scored a goal in his last 2 games he has 8 goals and 3 assists and will be looking to maintain his good form away from home.
Key player of Wolves
Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez has directly contributed 5 goals for Wolves in the tournament in addition to 3 assists so far so he will want to continue to contribute in a big way to the team.
Crystal Palace
On the other side Crystal Palace will want to continue that good form as they don't want to lose any points while keeping their hopes of European competitions, sitting just 10 points below the top 7 places.
Much of Crystal Palace's success in this tournament lies in its offense, since after 27 games it is one of the best offenses in the championship with 37 goals.
wolves
Wolves stuck in the middle of the table has seen how their good campaign has been derailed in the last 2 days and comes to this match after not having been able to win in their last two games in this 2022 Premier League tournament.
His 1-0 loss to West Ham in his last appearance and the painful loss in the last moments against Arsenal also put an end to an unbeaten streak of two official commitments, and he will seek to resume it against a midfield team such as Crystal. Palace.
Notably, Wolves have recorded five wins and five losses in the Premier League at home, a status in which they are ranked 11th to date.
The game will played at the Molineux Stadium
Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England, has been the home ground of Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers since 1889Molineux is a 32,050 all-seater stadium, but it consistently attracted much greater attendances when it was mostly terracing. The record attendance is 61,315.
At the time of its multi-million pound renovation in the early 1990s, Molineux was one of the biggest and most modern stadia in England, though it has since been eclipsed by other ground developments.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Wolves vs Crystal Palace Live Updates!
My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL