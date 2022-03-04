Goal and highlights: Necaxa 0-1 Toluca in Liga MX 2022
(Image: VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

12:28 AM24 days ago

Goal and highlights

11:10 PM24 days ago

The match ends!

At the start of the ninth matchday of the Clausura 2022 Liga MX tournament, and with a goal from Camilo Sanvezzo, Toluca defeated Necaxa by the minimum difference at the Estadio Victoria.

With this result, the Mexicans have 13 points, while Necaxa is down to 8 points.

On the next date, the Rayos will host Querétaro and the Diablos will play Pachuca.

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
10:56 PM24 days ago

90'

Five minutes of repositioning are added.
10:45 PM24 days ago

80'

Rodrigo Aguirre, Necaxa forward, receives a yellow card for a push.
10:43 PM24 days ago

77'

Necaxa makes its final changes: Alan Medina and Facundo Batista replace Idekel Domínguez and Dieter Villalpando.
10:39 PM24 days ago

73'

Alan Rodríguez, Toluca midfielder, also received a yellow card.
10:29 PM24 days ago

62'

Toluca moves its lineup for the first time: Leonardo Fernández and Alan Rodríguez replace Daniel Álvarez and Alexis Canelo.
10:19 PM24 days ago

51'

Alexis Canelo, Toluca striker, joins the list of those cautioned.
10:15 PM24 days ago

46'

Necaxa made three changes: Rodrigo Aguirre, Angelo Araos and Alonso Escoboza replaced Milton Giménez, Fernando Madrigal and Luis Arcadio García.
10:10 PM24 days ago

The second half is underway!

Necaxa 0-1 Toluca is back in action.
9:54 PM24 days ago

The first half ends!

With an early goal by Camilo Sanvezzo, Toluca is defeating Necaxa by the minimum difference in Aguascalientes.
9:50 PM24 days ago

45'

Five minutes of repositioning are added.
9:47 PM24 days ago

42'

Almost there! Carlos Guzmán's shot from the right goes just over the top of the home goal. Necaxa is saved.
9:40 PM24 days ago

35'

Toluca's counterattack ended with a powerful shot by Camilo Sanvezzo that Ángel Malagón deflected with both hands.
9:35 PM24 days ago

32'

Fernando Madrigal, Necaxa midfielder, becomes the first cautioned player of the match.
9:32 PM24 days ago

29'

Luis Arcadio García's volleyed shot sailed just wide of the visitors' goal. Little by little, Necaxa began to make their presence felt.
9:24 PM24 days ago

20'

In the last few minutes, Necaxa has evened up possession of the ball, but has not yet been able to generate danger.
9:11 PM24 days ago

9'

This is how Toluca's winning goal was scored.  
9:06 PM24 days ago

TOLUCA GOAL!

Camilo Sanvezzo! The Brazilian quickly gives Los Diablos the lead with a shot just inside the right post.
8:54 PM24 days ago

Luis García, injured!

During training, Toluca's goalkeeper suffered an injury, so he will not be able to participate in the match; therefore, Gustavo Gutiérrez will cover the visiting goal.
8:51 PM24 days ago

Leo returns

After having an altercation in a training session with teammate Raúl López, which caused him to be left out of the midweek match, Leo Fernández is back in Toluca's squad.
8:44 PM24 days ago

Toluca: substitutes

Gustavo Gutiérrez; Pablo González, Jorge Torres, Kevin Castañeda, Leonardo Fernández, Iván Acero, Alan Rodríguez, Braian Samudo and Ian González.
8:35 PM24 days ago

Necaxa: substitutes

Edgar Hernández; Luis Quintana, Antonio López, Alan Medina, Esaú Gómez, Angelo Araos, Heriberto Jurado, Maxi Salas, Facundo Batista and Rodrigo Aguirre.
8:29 PM24 days ago

Toluca: confirmed lineup

Luis García; Raúl López, Haret Ortega, Oscar Vanegas, Carlos Guzmán, Daniel Álvarez, Jordan Sierra, Claudio Baeza, Diego Rigonato, Camilo Sanvezzo y Alexis Canelo.
8:23 PM24 days ago

Necaxa: confirmed lineup

Ángel Malagón; Idekel Domínguez, Alexis Peña, Fabricio Formiliano (C), Alonso Escoboza, Fernando Madrigal, Brian García, Dieter Villalpando, Rubén González, Arcadio García and Milton Giménez.
8:17 PM24 days ago

History between Necaxa and Toluca

Historically, in short tournaments in the Primera División, these two clubs have faced each other 45 times, and so far there have been 13 draws, 12 wins for the Rayos and 20 for the Diablos.
8:17 PM24 days ago

Referee designations for the Necaxa vs Toluca match

The central referee for this match will be Guillermo Pacheco; Miguel Hernández, first assistant; Leonardo Castillo, second official; Daniel Quintero, fourth official; César Ramos, VAR; and Michel Morales, AVAR.
8:12 PM24 days ago

Let's get started!

In practically less than an hour, the ball will be rolling in hidrocalidas with the match between the Rayos Necaxa and the Diablos Rojos Toluca. Both institutions want to leave behind their irregularity to get back to winning ways in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, after going three games without a win.
8:07 PM24 days ago

Tune in here Necaxa vs Toluca Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting Necaxa vs Toluca live, as well as the latest information from Victoria Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
8:02 PM24 days ago

How to watch Necaxa vs Toluca Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Necaxa vs Toluca live on TV, your options are TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+ App.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:57 PM24 days ago

Toluca: last lineup

Luis García; Haret Ortega, Oscar Vanegas, Jorge Rodríguez, Carlos Guzmán, Kevin Castañeda, Daniel Álvarez, Jordan Sierra, Claudio Baeza, Camilo Sanvezzo and Alexis Canelo (C).
7:52 PM24 days ago

Necaxa: last lineup

Ángel Malagón; Idekel Domínguez, Alexis Peña, Fabricio Formiliano (C), Brian García, Rubén González, Fernando Madrigal, Dieter Villalpando, Alonso Escoboza, Arcadio García and Milton Giménez.
7:47 PM24 days ago

How is Toluca coming along?

Also, in the middle of the week, the Escarlatas did not take advantage of their home advantage at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, as they were defeated by Xolos Tijuana 1-2, with a goal in the final stretch of the game; the goal was scored by Christian Rivera (own goal).
7:42 PM24 days ago

How does Necaxa fare?

Last Tuesday, in their visit to Kraken Stadium, the red and white team drew 0-0 against Mazatlán FC, in a match in which, although they were superior in the first half, they were favored by some controversial refereeing.
7:37 PM24 days ago

Toluca, looking to get back to winning ways

Meanwhile, the team coached by Ignacio Ambriz has been quite irregular, and while at times it has had a high peak in performance, at other times it has been inconsistent.

They are currently in ninth place with 10 points, after accumulating three wins, one draw and three losses; they have scored 9 goals and conceded 14.

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
7:32 PM24 days ago

Necaxa, to take advantage of its home advantage

The team now coached by Jaime Lozano has made a notable improvement in its footballing performance, but in its last three matches it has been unable to win.

They are currently in thirteenth place with 8 points, the result of two wins, two draws and four defeats; they have scored 9 goals for and 13 against.

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
7:27 PM24 days ago

The Rayos and the Diablos face each other in Aguascalientes

This Friday afternoon, at the Coloso Colonia Héroes, the activities of the ninth date of the Grita México competition will kick off and will feature Necaxa and Toluca, clubs that are in search of much greater consistency in terms of positive results to stay in the reclassification zone and, in addition, to continue climbing positions in the quotient table to forget about the economic fines for not being relegated.
7:22 PM24 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the matchday 9 of the Clausura 2022 Liga MX Tournament: Necaxa vs Toluca Live Updates!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo