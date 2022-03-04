Summary and highlights of Bayern Munich 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: POINTS SHARED
90' Prolongation time
The referee gives three minutes for the conclusion of the match.
Seone's double change
Diaby and Wirtz are replaced by Alario and Azmoun
88' Shock for Bayern Munich
Frimpong's runner Frimpong arrived, but Ulreich saved the goal with a good save;
86'
Coman leaves and in his place enters Sarr to play the last minutes;
82'
Second change in the ranks of Seone enters Kossounou, in place of Bakker, who leaves whistled and with yellow card
74'
Gnabry is replaced by Choupo Moting in attack.
72'
Yellow card for Coman after lifting his foot too high and hitting Hincapie
70'
First change for the visitors, Palacios enters and Adli, who had several chances, leaves the field.
69'
Coman's cross cleared by the opposing defense, a corner for the home team
65'
Kimmich for Coman, who crosses the ball, but no one gets a shot on target and Bayer Leverkusen concede a goal kick.
Nagalsman double shift
Sane and Sabitzer enter the field, Richards and Muller leave;
58' The assistants come in
Aranguiz asks for assistance and to be given a new shirt, due to bleeding;
56'
Bayer Leverkusen could have scored the second when Adli beats Sule and assists Writz who sends the ball wide.
54'
Yellow card for Sibert, second yellow card for Bayer Leverkusen player
48'
Musiala shoots from outside the area, but Bayer Leverkusen's goalkeeper saves the goal with a save and there will be a corner for the home team.
46'
The second half started with a tie in the match
END OF THE FIRST PART
1-1
45'
The referee has added a one-minute speech;
36' GOOOOOOAALLL
Bayer Leverkusen equalized after a lateral cross ended with Muller scoring an own goal;
34'
Bayer Leverkusen's first clear chance came when Wirtz found himself alone against Ulreich, but Pavard sent the ball into the corner.
32'
The first yellow card of the match goes to Bakker for a hard foul on Coman.
27'
Good counter-attack by Nagalsman's team, but Gnabry's shot went wide at the end
23'
Musila's shot hits the wall and Bayer Leverkusen tried to counterattack, but was cut out by Sule for a foul.
Sule's first goal of the season
18' GOOOOOOAAALL
The home team takes the lead in a corner after a mistake by Hradecky that ends with Sule's shot into the back of the net.
16'
Kimmich crosses a free kick to Coman, who passes to Lewandowski, who shoots wide.
13'
Adli arrived late and committed a foul on Kimmich;
8'
Amine Adli's shot after a good sprint into the area, but the ball goes wide.
THE GAME BEGAN
The ball is already rolling at the Allianz Arena
All set
The 22 protagonists are ready to take the field.
Attention to: Diaby
The French striker has scored seven goals in the last five games, with a brace against Arminia Biefeld last time out;
Bayern Munich have only lost one home game in 2022
On January 7, 2022, the Swiss were defeated by Borrusia Moncheglandball at the Allianz Arena despite taking the lead through Lewandowski's goal.
Bayer Leverkusen start the match with a line of three center backs
Nagalsman's team starts with this eleven: Sané on the bench is the main novelty.
Bayern Munich players already at the Allienz Arena
1 hour
The match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen kicks off in 1 hour, both the preview and the minute-by-minute coverage of the game can be followed here on VAVEL.
How to watch Bayer Munich vs Bayern Leverkusen live?
If you want to watch Bayern Múnich vs Bayer Leverkusen live on TV, your option is Sky Sport Bundesliga
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga ?
This is the kick-off time for the Bayern Múnich vs Bayer Leverkusen match on March 5 th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Bolivia: 9:30 AM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 8:30 AM
Ecuador: 8:30 AM
USA (ET): 9:30 AM
Spain: 15:30 PM
Mexico: 8:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 9:30 AM
Uruguay: 9:30 AM
Venezuela: 9:30 AM
England: 14: 30 AM
Australia : 23:30 AM
India: 18:30 AM
Statement by Bayer Leverkusen head coach Seone
"Azmoun trained well this week and is symptom-free. However, he is still not at the level of the starting eleven and still needs a few sessions to reach his best level of performance. Certain matches have an added attraction. A good performance is not enough, you need a great performance. We want to defend well and we have to make sure that they can't bring their offensive performance onto the pitch.Bayern Munich have dominated German football for 10 years. But we have also evolved and grown. Constantly playing every game is a process. We want to put a good level of performance on the pitch tomorrow".
Bavarians training with Bayer Leverkusen in mind
How are Bayer Leverkusen coming along?
In their last six matches, five wins and one loss at home to Mainz, in their last match they beat Arminia Belefeld by 3-3 at home. The team coached by Seone plays Europa League next week so they could book. Bayern Leverkusen are third in the Bundesliga standings with 44 points, four points ahead of fifth and six points behind Borussia Dortmund;
How is Bayern Munich coming along?
They have two consecutive victories, in their last match they won 0-1 at home to Frankfurt, thanks to a goal by Sané. The last victory for Nagelsman's side came on February 12, when they were beaten by Bochum. Bayern Munich could reserve players for the Champions League match, and in the Bundesliga they are the leaders and are eight points ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who are second in the standings;
Background
In the clashes between the two teams, Bayern Múnich is the one that has won more times, 58 times, while Bayern Leverkusen has achieved victory 19 times and 17 clashes the meeting has been a draw. The última time they met was October 17, 2021 where Bayern Múnich goleó by 1-5. The ú last five meetings have all been wins for Mú nich, the ú last time Leverkusen won was November 3, 2019 at the Allianz Arena
Venue: The match will be played at the Allianz Arena, a stadium built in 2001 with a capacity of 75,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will face each other in the 25th round of the Bundesliga;
Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will face each other in the 25th round of the Bundesliga;
