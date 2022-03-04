Highlights: Fulham 2-0 Blackburn Rovers in Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights:
90'| End of the match
The match at Craven Cottage ended with the home side winning 2-0 against Blackburn Rovers. Goals from Kebano and Wilson gave their team three important points.
90'| Kaminski save
Wilson shot from a free kick on the right flank. The shot was directed towards the visitors' goal but the goalkeeper sent the ball for a corner.
85'| Five minutes to go
The visitors are unable to close the gap. Less than five minutes left and Fulham are comfortable in the defensive play.
75'| Visitors try
Blackburn is trying in these minutes but with no luck. The Yellows are attacking hard down the right flank but Fulham are holding on and maintaining their two-goal lead.
65'|Offside goal
The visitors score through Gallagher but the goal is disallowed. Earlier the teammate who headed in was offside. The score is still 2-0
59'| Another one from Mitrovic
Mitrovic's header went into the side netting. The match is being controlled by the home side, who are looking for the third goal.
46'| Second half begins
The ball is rolling again at Craven Cottage. And Fulham had the first chance of the match to score the third goal. Carvalho shot and the ball bounced off a player and hit the post.
45'| Half-time
End of the first half. Fulham has a two-goal advantage on the scoreboard. The visitors will have to take their chances to find an equalizer.
37'| Gooooool by Wilson
Fulham goal. What a great pass from Adarabioyo that left Wilson all alone and he scored beautifully. The Cottagers increase the lead to two goals.
34'| Chance for Mitrovic
The home striker tried again, after receiving the ball and placing it to his good leg. The shot was caught by the visiting goalkeeper without problems.
25'| Fulham goal
Goooool for the home team. Error in the clearance of Kaminski to the shot of Williams. The rebound was picked up by Kebano to put the first goal of the match on the scoreboard. Fulham 1-0 Blackburn Rovers
14'| Fulham claim penalty kick
The home team complains about a possible penalty from Lenihan to Mitrovic. The striker cut the center back and seems to have put his foot on the defender. The referee does not signal anything. It will be a corner
6'| Giles almost scores
Giles started the bike from the middle of the field. He got away from several players and finished with a shot looking for the right corner of the home goal. The ball went over
0'|Match starts
The Championship matchday kicks off at Craven Cottage. Fulham and Blackburn face each other in search of three important points for the future of the competition.
Players to locker room
Both teams finish their warm-up exercises and head to the locker room for a final talk from the coach. This starts shortly
Blackburn Rovers lineup
Tony Mowbray starts with a 3-4-3 formation. His starting eleven is as follows: Kaminski, Lenihan, Van Hecke, Wharton, Zeefuik, Travis, Johnson, Pickering, Giles, Dolan and Khadra.
Fulham lineup
Marco Silva lines up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with the following starting eleven: Rodak, Williams, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Seri, Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano and Mitrovic.
We already have lineups
Both coaches have already planned their lineups to face each other in less than half an hour. First we go to Fulham's lineups
Players warm up
The players are already on the Craven Cottage pitch. Both teams are performing their respective training exercises to warm up before the match.
Last meeting between them
In the first leg Fulham swept aside Blackburn with a convincing 7-0 win. With the visitors trailing 0-2, Blackburn's Van Hecke was sent off and Silva's men showed no mercy to the home side.
Blackburn's last visit
The last time Blackburn visited Craven Cottage they lost 2-0 in the 2019/20 season, corresponding to matchday two of the Championship. The goals came from Cairney and Mitrovic.
We are here
Hello again. We're back here to live stream the Fulham v Blackburn Championship fixture. This is about to start
Stay tuned for the Fulham vs Blackburn Rovers live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Fulham vs Blackburn Rovers live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Be sure to follow the match live online with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage.
Match time
This is the start time of the game Fulham vs Blackburn Rovers of 5th March 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 PM,
Bolivia: 11:30 AM.
Brazil: 12:30 PM.
Chile: 11:30 AM.
Colombia: 10:30 AM.
Ecuador: 10:30 AM.
USA (ET): 11:30 AM.
Spain: 13:30 PM,
Mexico: 10:30 AM.
Paraguay: 08:30 AM.
Peru: 10:30 AM.
Uruguay: 08:30 AM.
Venezuela: 11:30 AM.
Referee of the match
David Webb is the referee selected for the match between Fulham and Blackburn. The Englishman has refereed 22 times in this Championship. This year he refereed once against Fulham and twice against Blackburn Rovers. Between all the seasons he has refereed 139 matches in this competition. His debut in the Second League of England was in the 2009/10 season.
Possible Blackburn line-up
Tony Mowbray can field the 3-4-3 starting eleven: Kaminski, Lenihan, Van Hecke, Wharton, Nyambe, Travis, Johnson, Pickering, Gallagher, Dolan and Khadra. The visitors will be without Brereton, Edun, Poveda and Markanday. In addition, two possible casualties could be Ayala and Dack.
Possible Fulham line-up
Marco Silva usually plays in a 4-2-3-1 formation in his matches. His possible starting eleven may be: Rodak, Williams, Adarabioyo, Ream, Bryan, Reed, Chalobah, Wilson, Carvalho, Reid and Mitrovic. The home side will be without Kongolo, and Caimey is a doubt for this game against Blackburn.
History between the two
Fulham and Blackburn Rovers have met a total of 89 times, with the Cottagers winning 30 times and Blackburn winning 36 times. In 23 encounters they have signed draws. Since the 2014/15 season, the visitors have not beaten Fulham at their stadium when they won by the minimum with Rhodes' goal. In the last match against the "Whites", Marco Silva's team was thrashed 0-7.
How Blackburn fare
The visitors are in fourth place, i.e. in the promotion playoff, with a four-point gap to the seventh-placed team. They are four points behind second and thirteen points behind first. Blackburn will be hoping to get the points to stay in the places to play the promotion rounds.
History between the two
How Fulham are coming into the game
Fulham leads the Championship standings with 70 points, nine points clear of second-placed Bournemouth. It is true that this team has four games in hand so it has the possibility of taking twelve points. However, Marco Silva's side also have two games in hand. The league has ten rounds left. That's how many games the Cottagers have left to move up to the Premier League.
Blackburn's last match
Blackburn won their previous match against a direct rival in their fight for promotion. The result of the match was 1-0. The goal of the match was scored by Reda Khadra late in the match to get three important points at Ewood Park.
Fulham's last match
In their previous match, Fulham visited Cardiff City Stadium, corresponding to the 35th round of the Championship. Marco Silva's team defeated Cardiff City by the minimum, 0-1, thanks to Mitrovic's goal. In this match they suffered the attacks of the locals and goalkeeper Rodak saved his team on several occasions.
Welcome to VAVEL
Hello everyone. Welcome to the online broadcast of the match between Fulham and Blackburn Rovers at Craven Cottage, corresponding to the 36th round of the Championship. Follow the online broadcast and information about both teams on VAVEL.