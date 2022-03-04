Highlights: Aston Villa 4-0 Southampton in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights:
End of the match
The match ended at Villa Park. Great performance of Gerrard's team that beats Southampton. The result of the match is 4-0. The visitors tried but without luck
Extra Time
The referee adds three minutes of stoppage time. Aston Villa 4-0 Southampton
Less than fifteen minutes
Southampton are looking for the goal and they are deserving it. Aston Villa defends and looks for a counter to put the fifth on the scoreboard.
57'| Martinez save
Emiliano Martinez made a great save from Adams who hit the ball to the opposite post, but the Argentine cleared the ball for a corner kick
55'| Goal by Ings
Goal by Ings, Aston Villa goal. What a show Gerrard's team are putting on for the visitors.
52'| Goal of Coutinho
Goal for the home team. Third goal for Aston Villa, now from Coutinho who cut back twice and shot at goal. The shot bounced off a defender and beat Forster. 3-0
46'| Second half begins
The last 45 minutes of the match begin. Let's see how Southampton reacts after the second goal before the break.
Half-time
End of the first half. Aston Villa is leading Southampton 2-0. We will see what happens in the second half
45'| Coutinho out
The Brazilian had a chance for the third. He was presented in a one-on-one to Forster but sent it out. Aston Villa could have gone with a three-goal lead at halftime.
44'|Douglas' goal
Goal for Aston Villa. Brazilian connection to score the second goal. Coutinho gave it to Douglas Luiz who put it into Forster's net.
41'| Perraud tries
Southampton arrive timidly but do not have any clear chances. Now, Perraud shot but the shot went wide. Still 1-0
30'| Watkins missed
Aston Villa had a chance. Watkins found himself one-on-one with Forster but the goalkeeper beat the striker. Southampton is saved
24'| Aston put the game to bed
Gerrard's men want to put the game to bed by having possession of the ball. Southampton want an equalizer and every move they make is a dangerous opportunity.
16'| Armstrong almost scores
Armstrong had a chance. From the right flank he cut inside and shot with his left foot but the shot went narrowly wide. Southampton want the equalizer
9'|Aston Villa's goal
Watkins goal. Goal for Aston Villa. The Villans take the lead in the ninth minute of the match. Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton
0'| Match starts
The match kicks off at Villa Park. Aston Villa and Southampton face each other in this 28th round of the Premier League.
Fifteen minutes to start
The players continue to warm up on the Villa Park green. Shortly they will go to the locker room to receive the last talk from the coaches. There is nothing left for the start.
Southampton lineup
Hassenhütl plays a 4-4-2 formation. His eleven consists of: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Stephensm, Perraud, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Adams and Broja.
Aston Villa lineups
Gerrard starts with a 4-3-3 formation. The eleven is as follows: Emi Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Young, Mcginn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings and Coutinho.
We already have lineups
Both coaches have their starting lineups to go out to Villa Park. First we go with Aston Villa's lineup and then with Southampton's.
Less than half an hour to game time
There are less than thirty minutes left for the start of this match in search of three minutes to get closer to the European places and forget about relegation. This starts in a few minutes
Where to see
Last meeting at Villa Park
The last match between the two played at Villa Park ended in a 3-4 win for the visitors. In that match the visitors led 0-4 and the Villans pulled away but were unable to equalize.
First leg
In the first leg, Southampton won by the minimum, 1-0, thanks to an early goal by Armstrong, who scored in the third minute of the match.
Match time
This is the start time of the game Aston Villa vs Southampton of 5th March 2022 in several countries: Argentina: 15:00 PM, Bolivia: 14:00 PM. Brazil: 15:00 PM. Chile: 14:00 PM. Colombia: 13:00 PM. Ecuador: 13:00 PM. USA (ET): 14:00 PM. Spain: 16:00 PM, Mexico: 13:00 PM. Paraguay: 11:00 AM. Peru: 13:00 PM. Uruguay: 11:00 AM. Venezuela: 14:00 PM.
Match referee
Peter Bankes is the referee selected for the match between Aston Villa and Southampton. The Englishman has refereed eight times in this Premier League. This year he refereed once to Aston Villa and once to Southampton. Between all the seasons he has refereed 35 matches in this competition. His debut in the English Premier League was in the 2019/20 season.
Possible Southampton line-up
Hassenhütl may field a 4-4-2 starting XI: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Armstrong, Ward Prowse, Romey, Elyounoussi, Adams and Broja. The visitors will be without Lyanco and McCarthy. In addition, two possible absentees are Long and Tella.
Aston Villa's possible line-up
Steven Gerrard usually lines up in his matches the 4-3-3 formation. His possible starting eleven may be: Emiliano Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Digne, Mcginn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings and Coutinho. The home side will be without Nakamba, and Traoré is a doubt for this match against The Saints.
History between the two
Aston Villa vs Southampton have met a total of 79 times, with the Villans winning 29 times and Aton winning 28 times. In 22 meetings they have drawn. Since the 2004/05 season, the home side have not beaten the Saints at their stadium when they won 2-0 with goals from Vassell and Cole. In the last match against the visitors, the villains lost 1-0.
How Southampton arrives
The Saints arrive better positioned in the league table, in ninth place, ten points away from the Europa League. Southampton have 35 points from eight wins, eleven draws and seven defeats. They are currently unbeaten in five matches and qualified for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win over West Ham.
How Aston Villa is coming
The Villans after beating Brighton got three important points that places them in thirteenth position with 30 points. Gerrard's team had, before the victory against Brighton, three matches without a win. Aston Villa has won nine games and lost thirteen. In addition, they have drawn three times. This year their goal is to be saved and they have a nine-point gap to the second-last.
Southampton's last match
In their last league match, Southampton faced Norwich City. The match ended with a 2-0 win for Ralph Hasenhüttl's side. The home side took the lead in the 36th minute with a goal from Che Adams. They continued with this minimal advantage until the 88th minute of the match, when O. Romeu scored the second goal for his team. Southampton thus sealed the game, taking the victory in the match.
Aston Villa's last match
In their last match Aston Villa faced Brighton. The match ended with a 0-2 in favor of Steven Gerrard's team. From the 17th minute the visitors were ahead on the scoreboard with a goal by M. Cash. It was not until the second half of the match, when his teammate, O. Watkins, scored what would be the second goal for his team, which came in the 68th minute of the match.
