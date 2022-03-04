Goals and summary of Liverpool 1-0 West Ham in Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks for tunning
90+5
90'
85'
80'
75'
70'
65'
60'
55'
50'
45'
45'
42'
37'
32'
28'
22'
17'
12'
7'
2'
The game kicks off
All ready
Fans
Already warming up
absences
Lineup West Ham
Lineup Liverpool
Interesting fact
Background
Referee
Match Date
Stay tuned to follow Liverpool vs West Ham live.
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs West Ham Online and Live
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Key Player West Ham
25 year old British striker, a very complete striker, in the current tournament he has 27 games played and 8 goals scored and 10 assists, he is one of the undisputed starters and one of the players who have played more minutes with West Ham, he has not yet been called up with the England national team, but he is a very dangerous player for any defense.
Key Player Liverpool
Forward born in Senegal is 19 years old and is one of Liverpool's best players, current champion of the Carabao Cup, and the African Cup of Nations with Senegal, in the current tournament in the Premier League, he has 23 games as a starter of 26 possible, 11 goals and 2 assists, and with his national team he has 86 games played and 28 goals scored, a total killer, he will seek to give the 3 points to his team and continue this winning streak of the Reds.
Last Lineup West Ham
Last Lineup Liverpool