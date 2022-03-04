Goals and summary of Liverpool 1-0 West Ham in Premier League.
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

3:25 PM23 days ago

Thanks for tunning

Follow all the content that VAVEL has for you.
3:24 PM23 days ago

90+5

The match ends with Liverpool defeating West Ham 1-0.
3:18 PM23 days ago

90'

Will be added 5 minutes
3:12 PM23 days ago

85'

Last minutes of the match, Liverpool is close to take the 3 points.
3:07 PM23 days ago

80'

Corner kick for Liverpool.
3:03 PM23 days ago

75'

The ball is fought hard in the midfield, it becomes a back and forth game.
2:57 PM23 days ago

70'

West Ham are in control of the ball at the moment, and continue in their attempt to level the score.
2:52 PM23 days ago

65'

Liverpool come close to a second goal, but the ball goes wide.
2:48 PM23 days ago

60'

The intensity of the match drops a little, West Ham wants the goal that will give them the equalizer.
2:43 PM23 days ago

55'

Several changes are made in the West Ham squad, they are looking to be more offensive.
2:38 PM23 days ago

50'

Liverpool, as in the first half, began to generate dangerous plays, looking for the second goal.
2:33 PM23 days ago

45'

Second part starts
2:17 PM23 days ago

45'

First half ends Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
2:13 PM23 days ago

42'

Last minutes of the first half, the Reds will go into the break with the lead.
2:09 PM23 days ago

37'

The intensity of the match increases as the home team looks for the second goal, West Ham's defense suffers in these minutes.
2:04 PM23 days ago

32'

After the goal, the Reds felt more comfortable on the pitch and controlled the game.
2:00 PM24 days ago

28'

Gooooool Liverpool, Sadio Mané opens the score 1-0.
1:53 PM24 days ago

22'

Liverpool creates more dangerous plays, but without enough clarity to open the scoreboard.
1:48 PM24 days ago

17'

The pace of the game slows down, the teams are unable to open the defensive locks.
1:42 PM24 days ago

12'

The visitors control more of the ball but lack clarity at the moment.
1:38 PM24 days ago

7'

A back and forth game, West Ham gradually took the ball and generated plays in the Reds' area.
1:33 PM24 days ago

2'

Great start to the match with more possession on the Reds' side and they start to generate some dangerous moves.
1:31 PM24 days ago

The game kicks off

The match kicks off, Liverpool and West Ham face each other in Matchday 28 of the Premier League.
1:20 PM24 days ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the match, the two teams are getting ready to take the field and the match is about to begin.
1:15 PM24 days ago

Fans

Little by little the Anfield Stadium is filling up with fans looking to chant You Never Wal Alone and support the Reds.
1:10 PM24 days ago

Already warming up

The two teams are already warming up, preparing for the start of this Premier League match.
1:05 PM24 days ago

absences

In this match we will not have players of the highest quality, Liverpool will miss Roberto Firmino due to injury, as well as Thiago Alcántara, and West Ham will miss Andriy Yamolenko and Arthur Masuaku due to injury.
1:00 PM24 days ago

Lineup West Ham

This is the lineup of the visiting team:

12:55 PM24 days ago

Lineup Liverpool

This is the Reds' lineup:

12:50 PM24 days ago

Interesting fact

Liverpool have won their last six Premier League games by a score of 18-2, At home the Reds are unbeaten in their 17 league games (14V, 4E), winning their last eight by a score of 26-2.
12:45 PM24 days ago

Background

The Reds have a record of 4 wins, 0 draws and only West Ham have beaten Liverpool, so we can expect a very demanding match.
12:40 PM24 days ago

Referee

The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Jonathan Moss.
12:35 PM24 days ago

Match Date

West Ham will be looking to win their two meetings in the same Premier League season against Liverpool for the second time after 2015-16. Their 3-2 victory in the first leg of this campaign was their first win against the Reds since that same season (2E 8D).
12:30 PM24 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Liverpool vs West Ham live.

In a few moments we will share with you the Liverpool vs West Ham live starting lineups, as well as the latest information on the match from Anfield Stadium.
12:25 PM24 days ago

Where and how to watch Liverpool vs West Ham Online and Live

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports and on the Blue to go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

12:20 PM24 days ago

Key Player West Ham

Jarrod Bowen:

25 year old British striker, a very complete striker, in the current tournament he has 27 games played and 8 goals scored and 10 assists, he is one of the undisputed starters and one of the players who have played more minutes with West Ham, he has not yet been called up with the England national team, but he is a very dangerous player for any defense.

12:15 PM24 days ago

Key Player Liverpool

Sadio Mané:

Forward born in Senegal is 19 years old and is one of Liverpool's best players, current champion of the Carabao Cup, and the African Cup of Nations with Senegal, in the current tournament in the Premier League, he has 23 games as a starter of 26 possible, 11 goals and 2 assists, and with his national team he has 86 games played and 28 goals scored, a total killer, he will seek to give the 3 points to his team and continue this winning streak of the Reds.

12:10 PM24 days ago

Last Lineup West Ham

This is the latest lineup of the visiting team:

12:05 PM24 days ago

Last Lineup Liverpool

This is the Reds' latest lineup:

12:00 PM24 days ago

Match statistics:

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored nine goals in his nine Premier League games against West Ham, scoring one in all four at Anfield. Against no other team has he scored more in the competition (nine against Watford as well) and he can become only the second African player to score 10 Premier League goals against the same opponent, after Sadio Mané against Crystal Palace (13).
11:55 AM24 days ago

West Ham: Straightening the path is the only option.

West Ham is coming from a painful elimination in the FA CUP at the hands of Southampton by a score of 3-1, in the Premier League is in 5th position with a record of 13 wins, 6 draws and 8 defeats, a team that is not constant and at times lowers its level considerably, will seek to surprise in one of the most complicated fields in England and thus get out of the bad streak and continue dreaming of European positions.
11:50 AM24 days ago

Liverpool: To continue the winning streak.

The Reds continue with a winning streak that is difficult for anyone to break, they have just beaten Norwich 2-1 in the FA CUP, and also won the Carabao Cup on penalties against Chelsea, an unstoppable team full of high quality players, the last time Liverpool lost was last year in December, when they lost 1-0 to Leicester City, since then they do not know what defeat is, a great team that will command the coach Jurgen Klopp.
11:45 AM24 days ago

Good morning to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Liverpool vs West Ham, matchday 28 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Anfield Stadium, at 11:30 am.
VAVEL Logo