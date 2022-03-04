Goal and Highlights: Nice 1-0 PSG in Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
This was the only goal of the match
Thanks
End game
95'
93'
90'
Kehrer and Wijnaldum come off the bench.
PSG changes
4 more minutes added
89'
Delort arrives at the far post to hit a first-time shot into the corner, opening the score 1-0.
85'
83'
81'
78'
Stengs and Lotomba come in
Nice changes
Di Maria leaves
Icardi comes in
PSG substitution
77'
69'
Dolberg and Lemina
Nice changes
68'
65'
60'
54'
48'
46'
Half time
43'
40'
38'
32'
Then, Lemina is cautioned for fouling Messi.
30'
23'
16'
8'
6'
2'
0'
Minutes away
To highlight...
PSG Substitutes
38 Edouard Michut
25 Nuno Mendes
27 Idrissa Gueye
17 Colin Dagba
3 Presnel Kimpembe
9 Mauro Icardi
23 Julian Draxler
50 Gianluigi Donnarumma
Niza substitutes
28 Hichem Boudaoui
14 Brahimi Bilal
7 Andy Delort
1 Marcin Bulka
10 Alexis Claude Maurice
23 Jordan Lotomba
24 Evann Guessand
22 Calvin Stengs
XI PSG
XI Nice
Special Visit
Ancien Aiglon, l'ex-meneur de jeu de légende de l'#OGCNice Leif Eriksson rencontre les supporters niçois au Café des Aiglons 🇸🇪#OGCNPSG 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/PAm31rAKT4— OGC Nice (@ogcnice) March 5, 2022
PSG has arrived
🚌🏟️ Les joueurs sont là !#OGCNPSG pic.twitter.com/4VjsSm0dCC— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) March 5, 2022
How is the table?
Sharpening your aim
Start
Tune in here Nice vs PSG Live Score in Ligue 1 2022
What time is Nice vs PSG match for Ligue 1 2022?
Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 4:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games
Paris Saint Germain 0-0 Nice, 2022 (Coupe de France)
Paris Saint-Germain 0-0 Nice, 2021
Paris Saint Germain 2-1 Nice, 2021
Nice 0-3 Paris Saint Germain, 2020
Nice 1-4 Paris Saint Germain, 2020