Goal and Highlights: Nice 1-0 PSG in Ligue 1
Photo: VAVEL

This was the only goal of the match

Thank you for following the Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 match.
End game

Niza 1-0 PSG.
95'

The VAR indicates that the infraction is outside and it will only be a direct free kick.
93'

Penalty in favor of Nice after a strong sweep by Icardi.
90'

Draxler and Gueye

Kehrer and Wijnaldum come off the bench.

PSG changes

 

4 more minutes added

89'

Nice goal

Delort arrives at the far post to hit a first-time shot into the corner, opening the score 1-0.

85'

Boudaoui enters and Kluivert leaves, Nice change.
83'

Justin Kluivert was slow to settle and took the shot just wide of the goalkeeper.
81'

Messi's filtered pass, Icardi's right-footed shot, but Dante's timely sweep.
78'

Thuram and Daniliuc leave

Stengs and Lotomba come in

Nice changes

 

Di Maria leaves

Icardi comes in

PSG substitution

77'

Di María's cross that the goalkeeper Benítez has trouble keeping the ball.
69'

In Delort and Morgan Schneiderlin

Dolberg and Lemina

Nice changes

68'

Amine Gouiri's shot is deflected for a corner kick.
65'

Neymar's cross from a free-kick is headed weakly by Thilo Kehrer into the goalkeeper's path.
60'

Neymar's cross to the near post is blocked by the goalkeeper.
54'

Pass to Kasper Dolberg, but he doesn't make good contact and the ball comes easily to the goalkeeper.
48'

Corner kick play with Dante's header to the location of Navas.
46'

The second half kicks off between Nice and PSG.
Half time

Nothing is added and we go to the break: Nice 0-0 PSG.
43'

Justin Kluivert's cross is deflected and saved by Navas at the near post.
40'

Rosario with a shot from outside the area that goes wide.
38'

Kasper Dolberg's shot goes over the top of the goal.
32'

Rosario's cross shot is blocked by Navas with his fists.

Then, Lemina is cautioned for fouling Messi.

30'

Messi's delayed diagonal, but the defense is well organized to recover the ball.
23'

Pablo Rosario arrives very forced and heads his shot to the far post that goes wide.
16'

After a few minutes of being treated, Neymar returns to the field.
8'

Di María's counterattack at speed as he tried to peck the ball and the goalkeeper was able to deflect it to save his goal.
6'

Amine Gouiri's lobbed shot went just wide of the post and Nice came close to opening the scoring.
2'

Amine Gouiri's low, low right-footed shot from Amine Gouiri that Navas stretches to save.
0'

The match between PSG and Nice kicks off.
Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the game from France between Nice and PSG in Ligue 1.
To highlight...

Mbappé is not starting or on the bench for this game, but not because of any injury, as he could not be available for this game due to the accumulation of yellow cards and will arrive fresh for the clash against Real Madrid.
PSG Substitutes

34 Xavi Simons

38 Edouard Michut

25 Nuno Mendes

27 Idrissa Gueye

17 Colin Dagba

3 Presnel Kimpembe

9 Mauro Icardi

23 Julian Draxler

50 Gianluigi Donnarumma

Niza substitutes

6 Morgan Schneiderlin

28 Hichem Boudaoui

14 Brahimi Bilal

7 Andy Delort

1 Marcin Bulka

10 Alexis Claude Maurice

23 Jordan Lotomba

24 Evann Guessand

22 Calvin Stengs

XI PSG

1 Keylor Navas, 22 Abdou Diallo, 5 Marquinhos, 14 Juan Bernat, 24 Thilo Kehrer, 15 Danilo Pereira, 6 Marco Verratti, 18 Georginio Wijnaldum, 10 Neymar, 11 Ángel Di María, 30 Lionel Messi.
XI Nice

40 Walter Benítez, 4 Dante, 25 Jean-Clair Todibo, 26 Melvin Bard, 5 Flavius Daniliuc, 8 Pablo Rosario, 18 Mario Lemina, 19 Kephren Thuram, 21 Justin Kluivert, 9 Kasper Dolberg, 11 Amine Gouiri.
Special Visit

The legendary player Leif Eriksson is at the stadium to watch the game and, by the way, took the opportunity to give some autographs.
PSG has arrived

In compliance with health protocols, PSG arrived at the stadium in search of another victory in Ligue 1. We have already told you that Mbappé will not start.
How is the table?

Nice are currently 16 points behind PSG in third overall and, if they win, would cut the lead to 13 points, although all indications are that the Parisians have all the ingredients to win the championship again.
Sharpening your aim

PSG will visit Real Madrid on Wednesday in the second round of the Champions League, so arriving with a positive result will be key to continue advancing in both tournaments where titles are being sought.
Start

The Ligue 1 match of the week is here as PSG seek revenge against Nice away. We start with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
Tune in here Nice vs PSG Live Score in Ligue 1 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Nice vs PSG match for Ligue 1 2022?

This is the start time of the game Nice vs PSG of March 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Spain: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 4:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Last games

PSG has the advantage in the last five meetings with three wins and two draws, but the last Cup tie went to penalties and Nice ended up winning on penalties.

Paris Saint Germain 0-0 Nice, 2022 (Coupe de France)

Paris Saint-Germain 0-0 Nice, 2021

Paris Saint Germain 2-1 Nice, 2021

Nice 0-3 Paris Saint Germain, 2020

Nice 1-4 Paris Saint Germain, 2020

Key player PSG

Faced with the erratic performance of some of the Parisian front line stars, such as Messi and Neymar, Kylian Mbappé has had to put on his hero's cape and save the day to obtain, on several occasions, positive results in the league, cup and Champions League.
Key player Nice

Walter Benítez was the star last match to keep a clean sheet and earn a point as an away team, so his performance could be repeated against a Parisian team that usually creates several goals during the match, which is why he will have to be attentive under the three posts.
Last lineup PSG

50 Gianluigi Donnarumma, 3 Presnel Kimpembe, 5 Marquinhos, 25 Nuno Mendes, 24 Thilo Kehrer, 15 Danilo Pereira, 27 Idrissa Gueye, 18 Georginio Wijnaldum, 7 Kylian Mbappé, 10 Neymar, 30 Lionel Messi.
Last lineup Nice

40 Walter Benitez, 8 Pablo Rosario, 4 Dante, 15 Danilo, 26 Melvin Bard, 23 Jordan Lotomba, 19 Kephren Thuram, 6 Morgan Schneiderlin, 11 Amine Gouiri, 21 Justin Kluivert, 7 Andy Delort.
PSG: exacting revenge

A few weeks ago, Nice defeated PSG on penalties as visitors to leave them out, reason why Mauricio Pochettino's squad will seek to take revenge and give a blow of authority towards the title of the local tournament; although it should be noted that in midweek they will visit Real Madrid, so there could be some changes thinking about that game.
Nice: win or win

If Nice wants to have any chance of winning Ligue 1, this is the game they have to win in order to close the gap with the Parisian team and tighten the leadership in the final stretch of the championship; they come from a 0-0 draw as visitors against Racing Strasbourg where Bonfim and Kliuvert were sent off and will not be in this match.
The Kick-off

The Nice vs PSG match will be played at the Allianz Riviera Stadium, in Nice, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Ligue 1 2022: Nice vs PSG!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
