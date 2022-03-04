Goals and Highlights: Cruz Azul 1-3 Puebla in Liga MX 2022
90+5

La Franja wins it at the Azteca. With a hat trick from Fernando Aristeguieta, Larcamón's Puebla wins against La Máquina and takes three important points.
5'

5 minutes are added to the match
86'

Puebla change. Andres Mancuello enters and George Corral comes out.

Alberto Herrera comes in, Maximiliano Araujo comes out.
 

79'

HAT TRICK!!! Aristeguieta scores the third goal to add to his personal tally to add to the victory at the Azteca Stadium.

It seems that the Celeste goalkeeper was injured and assistance is already on the field.

73'

Javier Salas makes a perfect save to keep out La Máquina's goal. 

Change for Cruz Azul. Bryan Angulo enters, Luis Ángel Mendoza comes off

72'

Puebla substitution, Jordi Cortizo exits and Martín Barragan enters.
67'

Iván Morales fails to beat Silva in an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Yellow card for Fernando Aristeguieta.

65'

Jurado manages to deflect a dangerous ball to send it to side kick
59'

Changes for Cruz Azul. Santiago Giménez, Erick Lira and Charly Rodríguez are substituted, Iván Morales, Pablo Aguilar and Rafa Baca are substituted.
55'

The Puebla team weaves a nice move that ends with Aristeguieta's header that goes over the back line.
45'

The match starts at the end of the second half
45'

Change for Cruz Azul. Rodrigo Huertas comes off, Uriel Antuna comes on.

Puebla substitutions Ivo Vázquez and Diego de Buen came on for Israel Reyes and Lucas Jaques.

45'+2'

The first half ends at the Estadio Azteca. Puebla wins it at the moment by a 1-2 score.
45'

Two minutes of added time are added
44'

GOOOOOOAL: Aristeguieta! The striker took advantage of a great diagonal from Cortizo and crossed to Sebastián Jurado, who could do little to stop the shot, to make it 1-2 for Los Poblanos.
36'

Jurado has good footwork and, under pressure from the visitors' 9th jersey, keeps the danger away from his area.
33'

Silvaaaa! The goalkeeper saves a goal and again avoids the home team's goal.
30'

Maximiliano Araujo missed a great opportunity when he shot alone in the area, Sebastián Jurado recovered well and kept the ball.
28'

Antony Silva participates with a great intervention to avoid the second goal in his own goal
25'

Angel Romero earns a corner for Cruz Azul
20'

Aristeguieta tries to set up Cortizo with three fingers but the ball is too long.
17'

Cruz Azul passes the ball along all its lines but lacks depth and the actions are cut off by the Puebla backline.
8'

GOOOOOOOOOL! Cruz Azul responds immediately and through Juan Escobar the score is leveled.
6'

GOOOOOL. Fernando Aristeguieta shoots close to the penalty spot after a bad rebound by Jurado. Puebla takes the lead on the scoreboard.
4'

Angel Romero misses the first clear shot on goal. Silva keeps the ball
Kickoff

The ball is rolling at the Coloso de Santa Ursula.
Puebla substitutes

30 Jesús Rodríguez, 12 Israel Reyes, 27 Lucas Jaques, 10 Federico Mancuello, 14 Pablo Parra, 197 Diego Zago,198 Alberto Herrera, 15 Guillermo Martinez, 19 Ángel Robles, 28 Martín Barragán
Cruz Azul substitutes

1 José Corona, 23 Pablo Aguilar, 183 Rafael Guerrero, 22 Rafel Baca, 206 Cristian Jiménez, 210Jesus Haro, 7Carlos Antuna, 17 Bryan Angulo, 20 Iván Morales
Warm up!

The teams warm up just minutes before kickoff. With half an hour to go before kickoff, a large crowd is expected at the Azteca Stadium.
Cruz Azul starting lineup

33 Sebastián Jurado, 5 Luis Abram, 12 José Martínez, 16 Adrián Aldrete, 24 Juan Escobar, 6 Erick Lira, 8 Luis Mendoza, 9 Ángel Romero, 19 Carlos Rodríguez, 194 Rodrigo Huescas, 29 Santiago Giménez
Puebla Starting lineup

1 Silvia, 26 Vázquez, 17 Gularte, 5 Buen, 16 Segovia, 2 2Ferrareis, 4 Corral, 6 Salas, 20 Araujo, 22 Cortizo, 9 Aristeguieta
Referee

The referee in charge of supervising the fair play of the match will be Jorge Pérez Durán, the central referee.
Cruz Azul losses

La Máquina will have three important absentees for this match. Julio César Domínguez, Rómulo Otero and Ignacio Rivero will not be able to play tonight against Larcamón's team. Otero and Domínguez suffered a muscular injury, so it is not known how long they will be out, Rivero only suffered a tendinitis and is expected to need only one game of recovery.
Puebla sounds in the Azteca

The visiting team is making its presence felt in the stands of the Azteca Stadium, the Angelópolis team wants to return to the top of the Liga MX with a victory.
Puebla key player

Fernando Aristeguieta is tied with two goals with Maximiliano Araujo and Guillermo Martínez as the top scorers of La Franja, the Venezuelan will have the opportunity to stand out in this competition for the Camoteros' top scorer.
Cruz Azul key player

Santiago Giménez has rediscovered the goal and the fans and everything indicates that he is one of the important men for Juan Reynoso.
Fashion D.T.

The Argentine has been one of the revelations on the Liga MX bench, which is why, with the departure of Santiago Solari from the Coapa club, the press has placed Larcamón as the main candidate to replace him.

Puebla F.C

On the other side, Puebla F.C. is second in the table, still undefeated with five wins and three ties, with eighteen points, 14 goals scored and only six against, the team led by Larcamón has become the darling of Liga MX and although it is not a dark horse, since the team's performances for a couple of seasons have demonstrated the solidity of La Franja, with the departure of several of its key players, the team has been able to replace these absences. 

 

Cruz Azul

The team coached by Juan Reynoso has shown an improvement in its soccer in the last few days; however, this good performance was marred by the defeat suffered at the hands of Santos in matchday 7. Fortunately for the Peruvian coach, in the midweek match the team managed to recover from a 2-nil deficit to rescue a 2-2 draw against Miguel Herrera's Tigres. La Máquina arrives in fourth place hoping to move up to third place according to a series of possible combinations, the light blue team has 14 points with four wins, two draws and two defeats. With 14 goals for and 9 against.

 

Great match

Cruz Azul is preparing to face the runner-up of the Tournament at the Azteca Stadium in the match corresponding to the ninth round of the Liga MX.
