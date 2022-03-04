Goals and Highlights: Chivas 1-0 Santos Laguna in Liga MX 2022
Image: VAVEL

1:15 AM23 days ago

1:02 AM23 days ago

1:01 AM23 days ago

90´+7

The match ends with a win for Chivas, final score Chivas 1-0 Santos.
12:54 AM23 days ago

92´

Torres shot outside the area but found no direction on goal.
12:53 AM23 days ago

90´

Add 7 minutes.
12:51 AM23 days ago

89´

Yellow card for Brizuela.
12:50 AM23 days ago

88´

Chivas presses in the Santos area.
12:47 AM23 days ago

85´

Conflict on the court due to confusion in the changes.
12:37 AM23 days ago

74´

Santos substitution: Prieto and Orrantia come on for Pizzichillo and Ocejo. 
12:34 AM23 days ago

72´

Yellow card for Cisneros.
12:33 AM23 days ago

71´

Angulo shoots and Prieto prevents the ball from going through.
12:32 AM23 days ago

70´

Macías shoots from the right and the ball is deflected for a corner kick.
12:29 AM23 days ago

66´

Santos substitution: Lozano leaves the field for Aguirre and Medina for Rivas.
12:27 AM23 days ago

65´

Olivas is left lying on the field and the medical team enters.
12:23 AM23 days ago

60´

Goooooool for Chivas! Macías shoots from outside the box to beat Acevedo.
12:19 AM23 days ago

58´

Macías enters the field in place of Beltrán.
12:18 AM23 days ago

55´

Cisneros shoots from outside the area but the ball goes wide of the post.
12:15 AM23 days ago

53´

Angulo enters the area and shoots but the ball goes over the side of the goal.
12:10 AM23 days ago

48´

Cisneros shoots at the goal.
12:08 AM23 days ago

46´

The second half begins.

Calderón is replaced for Cisneros.

11:52 PM23 days ago

Half-time

Chivas and Santos played to a scoreless draw.
11:50 PM23 days ago

45´

The referee adds 1 minute.
11:47 PM23 days ago

40´

Angulo was looking for Calderón but his pass was intercepted.
11:40 PM23 days ago

35´

Brizuela arrived on the right and crossed but did not find a finisher.
11:39 PM23 days ago

33´

Alvarado enters the area with ease to shoot but the ball goes wide.
11:37 PM23 days ago

31´

Yellow card for Torres de Santos.
11:36 PM23 days ago

30´

Calderon misses a clear opportunity in the area.
11:34 PM23 days ago

29´

Beltrán commits a foul in the midfield.
11:29 PM23 days ago

24´

Bouquet arrived in the box with an advantage but failed to make contact with the ball after the cross.
11:28 PM23 days ago

23´

Bouquet tried to come out with the ball under control but was fouled.
11:24 PM23 days ago

19´

Beltrán shoots from outside the area but the ball goes over the goal.
11:23 PM23 days ago

17´

Great play by Angulo and Beltrán that only resulted in an approach.
11:18 PM23 days ago

11´

Beltrán receives a hard tackle.
11:13 PM23 days ago

Calderon shoots in the box but the ball goes wide.
11:11 PM23 days ago

Santos presses in the Chivas area.
11:08 PM23 days ago

Alvarado arrived free in the area but Doria cut off the pass.
11:05 PM23 days ago

The match begins.
10:54 PM23 days ago

Santos Laguna Substitutes

This is the visiting team's bench: Holguín, Govea, Rodríguez, Pizzichillo, Andrade, Rivas, Ávila, Campos, Ocejo and Aguirre.
10:53 PM23 days ago

Chivas Substitutes

This is the Chivas bench: Gudiño, Cisneros, Sepulveda, Briseño, Torres, Garcia, Huerta, Macias, Yrizar, Zaldivar.
10:50 PM23 days ago

Santos Laguna starting XI

This is how the visiting team starts: Acevedo, Doria, Torres, Orrantia, Prieto, Cervantes, Lozano, Gorriaran, Suarez, Medina, Preciado.
10:45 PM23 days ago

Chivas starting XI

This is how the home team takes the field: Jimenez, Brizuela, Mier, Olivas, Ponce, Flores, Beltran, Bouquet, Alvarado, Angulo, Calderon.
Chivas arrives at the stadium/Image: Chivas
Chivas arrives at the stadium/Image: Chivas
10:40 PM23 days ago

Arrival of Santos

This is how the visiting team arrived at Akron Stadium.
10:35 PM23 days ago

The Chivas have arrived

The home team is already at the stadium for the game against Santos Laguna.
10:30 PM23 days ago

Chivas suffers against Santos Laguna

In the last twenty games against Santos, Chivas has failed to score more than one goal and has been held scoreless on thirteen occasions.
10:25 PM23 days ago

Santos is making a comeback

After starting the Clausura 2022 tournament with six matches without a victory, Santos Laguna is looking for its third victory at the Akron stadium. The Torreón team began to make it three out of three after the departure of coach Pedro Caixinha and has now gone three matches without defeat, reducing its average number of goals conceded in the last three matches to just one goal per game.
10:20 PM23 days ago

Chivas goalkeeping problems

Raul Gudiño has the lowest average of saves in the Clausura 2022, the red and white goalkeeper averages 2.1 saves per game, thanks to this, Guadalajara is one of the teams with the most goals against in the tournament.
10:15 PM23 days ago

We begin

To close Saturday's Liga MX matchday, Chivas will host Santos Laguna, both teams are looking for their third win of the tournament, which will help the winner to leave the bottom of the table.
10:10 PM23 days ago

10:05 PM23 days ago

What time is Chivas vs Santos Laguna match for Liga MX 2022?

This is the start time of the game Chivas vs Santos Laguna of March 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM on Marca Claro

Bolivia: 11:00 PM on Marca Claro

Brazil: 12:00 AM

Chile: 11:00 PM on Marca Claro

Colombia: 10:00 PM on Marca Claro

Ecuador 10:00 PM on Marca Claro

United States (ET): 10:00 PM on Telemundo

Spain: 4:00 AM on Marca Claro

Mexico 9:00 PM on Afizzionados

Paraguay: 12:00 AM on Marca Claro

Peru: 11:00 PM on Marca Claro

Uruguay: 12:00 AM on Marca Claro

10:00 PM23 days ago

Last games

The team from Guadalajara has gone four games without being able to beat the team from the Comarca Lagunera on any field, highlighting that their last victory at home and in the league took place in the Clausura 2012.

Santos Laguna 0-0 Chivas Guadalajara, Apertura 2021

Chivas Guadalajara 1-1 Santos Laguna, Clausura 2021

Santos Laguna 2-0 Chivas Guadalajara, Apertura 2020

Santos Laguna 2-0 Chivas Guadalajara, 2019 (MX Cup)

Chivas Guadalajara 2-1 Santos Laguna, 2019 (MX Cup)

9:55 PM23 days ago

Key player Santos Laguna

Carlos Acevedo has stood out in the tournament for some interventions that have prevented further defeats for those from the Comarca Lagunera or have led to positive results like the most recent two games with his spectacular saves.
Photo: AS
Photo: AS
9:50 PM23 days ago

Key player Chivas

It has been difficult for him to adapt to Chivas and more is expected from Roberto Alvarado, however, he has proven to be an unbalanced player who will need to appear more in the attacking front with the absence of Alexis Vega and the lack of rhythm of José Macías.
Foto: Fútbol Total
Foto: Fútbol Total
9:45 PM23 days ago

Last lineup Santos Laguna

1 Carlos Acevedo, 5 Félix Torres, 221 Matheus Doria, 6 Alan Cervantes, 8 Carlos Orrantia, 9 Leonardo Suárez, 10 Brian Lozano, 11 Fernando Gorriarán, 14 David Andrade, 15 Harold Preciado, 19 Eduardo Aguirre.
9:40 PM23 days ago

Last lineup Chivas

1 Raul Gudiño, 15 Luis Olivas, 16 Miguel Ponce, 21 Hiram Mier, 30 Sergio Flores, 20 Fernando Beltrán, 25 Roberto Alvarado, 11 Isaac Brizuela, 7 José Juan Macías, 188 Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, 19 Jesús Angulo.
9:35 PM23 days ago

Santos Laguna: Caixinha's problem?

Since Caixinha's departure, Santos Laguna had not won, but last Sunday they beat Cruz Azul away and in midweek they defeated Pumas UNAM 3-2, so they left the basement of the championship and are aiming to recover their position to get into the top eight.
9:30 PM23 days ago

Prioritizing the defensive sector

Chivas' technical director, Michel Leaño, stated that they must prioritize order in the defensive sector because they have been hurt with very little by both Puebla and San Luis:

"Very punctual inattentions, with very little they score goals against us. We score a lot of goals and they score a lot of goals, we have 14 goals against and 14 goals for. As long as we do not correct the fact of conceding goals. Our focus is to avoid goals from the rival, we cannot have to score three or four goals per game to win", he commented at the press conference after the game.

9:25 PM23 days ago

Chivas: pressure without winning

Chivas del Guadalajara accumulate four games without knowing victory and Michel Leaño's position is in danger in case they do not get a positive result this Saturday at home; as well as the team has lost two-goal leads, on Wednesday they had the reaction to tie 2-2 against San Luis, so it is expected that this club will find regularity.
9:20 PM23 days ago

The Kick-off

The Chivas vs Santos Laguna match will be played at the Akron Stadium, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
9:15 PM23 days ago

