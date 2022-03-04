Highlights and goal: Leicester 1-0 Leeds in Premier League 2021-22
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

3:13 PM23 days ago

📺 Highlights

10:26 AM24 days ago

Thanks!

Our coverage of the match between Burnley and Chelsea of matchday 28 of Premier League 2021-22 comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

10:23 AM24 days ago

90+4' End of the match

Match ends at the King Power Stadium, Leicester won! Debut with defeat for Jesse Marsch in the post Marcelo Bielsa era, despite deserving the win. Great performance by Kasper Schmeichel to be fundamental in the result.
10:18 AM24 days ago

90' Additional time

Four more minutes will be played in the match.
10:13 AM24 days ago

85' Last minutes

Leicester have come close to their opponents' goal, but fail to deliver the final blow and leave Leeds still alive.
10:11 AM24 days ago

80' Final stretch of the match

Last ten minutes of the match. Leeds can't find the way to the goal no matter how many attempts they have had.
10:06 AM24 days ago

76' Leicester substitution

Substitute Nampalys Mendy for Wilfried Ndidi
10:06 AM24 days ago

76' Leeds substitution

Tyler Roberts comes on in place of Jack Harrison.
10:04 AM24 days ago

71' Yellow card

Adam Forshaw was cautioned for Leeds.
9:58 AM24 days ago

70' Leeds substitution

Adam Forshaw replaces Mateusz Klich.
9:57 AM24 days ago

67' GOOOOAL for Leicester!

HARVEY BARNES! Great play in partnership with Iheanacho and then he scored low to Meslier's left post, who couldn't prevent the goal.
9:56 AM24 days ago

63' Leeds substitution

Enter Joe Gelhardt in place of Rodrigo.
9:55 AM24 days ago

61' Leicester double substitution

Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho come in for Hamza Choudhury and Jamie Vardy.
9:53 AM24 days ago

60' SCHMEICHEL SAVES AGAIN!

Incredible save by the Leicester captain, after a cross from Junior Firpo from underneath that Raphinha finished off in front of goal, but miraculously we remained 0-0.
9:50 AM24 days ago

58' SCHMEICHEL SAVES!

Cross in the corner kick from the right, Robin Koch headed and the Leicester goalkeeper prevented the goal of the visiting team.
9:45 AM24 days ago

57' Leeds came close

Jack Harrison's shot went wide.
9:41 AM24 days ago

53' Yellow card

Wilfried Ndidi was cautioned for Leicester.
9:38 AM24 days ago

50' First minutes of the second half

Not much happens in the beginning of the second half. There are no actions to highlight.
9:33 AM24 days ago

Second half begins

The match restarts with the second half in progress.
9:18 AM24 days ago

45+1' Halftime

End of the first 45 minutes. Goalless draw so far between Leicester and Leeds.
9:16 AM24 days ago

45' Additional time

One more minute will be played in the first half.
9:15 AM24 days ago

45' MESLIER SAVES!

Wilfred Ndidi headed in from a corner kick, but fortunately for Leeds, the ball went straight to Meslier, who caught the shot.
9:12 AM24 days ago

41' Leeds came close!

Junior Firpo had a chance inside the area. He shot in front of goal, but Çaglar Söyüncü appeared to keep the ball out.
9:06 AM24 days ago

35' Final stretch of the first half

The match is still goalless. The pace of the match has slowed down a lot.
9:01 AM24 days ago

30' Half hour of the match

The game has been very balanced. Leicester tries to take possession of the ball, but lacks precision when playing in the last sector of the pitch.
8:56 AM24 days ago

25' The game is still tied

The game remains goalless. Overall, it looks better for Leeds up to this point.
8:53 AM24 days ago

22' Leeds came closer

Rodrigo's shot went over the goal.
8:54 AM24 days ago

20' The tie is maintained

The match has entered a stretch where there is not much fluidity in the play of both teams.
8:46 AM24 days ago

15' First quarter of the game

We reached the first 15 minutes of the match. Leeds tries to maintain its style in the offensive game, betting on coming out with the dominated ball and surprise with a change of pace.
8:42 AM24 days ago

9' Yellow card

Pascal Struijk was cautioned for Leeds.
8:41 AM24 days ago

8' SCHMEICHEL SAVES!

Leeds had a chance with a shot from Jack Harrison, but the Leicester goalkeeper prevented the opening goal.
8:37 AM24 days ago

6' Leeds came closer

Cross from the left from a corner kick, Luke Ayling got up to head, but the ball went wide right.
8:36 AM24 days ago

2' Leicester came closer

Barnes' shot was calmly caught by Meslier.
8:34 AM24 days ago

2' Leeds had it!

Leeds' first chance came from Jack Harrison's pass to Daniel James, who shot inside the box, but Schmeichel got a touch on the ball to prevent it from going in.
8:32 AM24 days ago

Match starts!

The game between Leicester and Leeds gets underway at the King Power Stadium.
8:31 AM24 days ago

Match Officials

Referee: David Coote

Assistant No.1: Stuart Burt

Assistant No.2: Nick Hopton

Fourth official: Simon Hooper

VAR: Jarred Gillett

Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan

8:28 AM24 days ago

Teams on the field

Leicester and Leeds players take the field at the King Power Stadium.
8:21 AM24 days ago

Substitutes - Leeds United

13. Kristoffer Klaesson (GK), 04. Adam Forshaw, 09. Patrick Bamford, 11. Tyler Roberts, 30. Joe Gelhardt, 35. Charlie Cresswell, 38. Crysencio Summerville, 42. Sam Greenwood, 46. Jamie Shackleton.

8:20 AM24 days ago

Starting XI - Leeds United

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. Illan Meslier |
| 15. Stuart Dallas | 02. Luke Ayling | 21. Pascal Struijk | 03. Junior Firpo |
| 43. Mateusz Klich | 05. Robin Koch |
| 10. Raphinha | 19. Rodrigo | 22. Jack Harrison |
| 20. Daniel James |

Coach: Jesse Marsch

8:20 AM24 days ago

Substitutes - Leicester City

12. Danny Ward (GK), 14. Kelechi Iheanacho, 17. Ayoze Pérez, 23. Jannik Vestegaard, 24. Nampalys Mendy, 29. Patson Daka, 37. Ademola Lookman, 42. Bakary Soumaré, 62. Lewis Brunt.

8:20 AM24 days ago

Starting XI - Leicester City

1-4-3-3
| 01. Kasper Schmeichel |
| 20. Hamza Choudhury | 18. Daniel Amartey | 04. Çağlar Söyüncü | 33. Luke Thomas |
| 08. Youri Tielemans | 25. Wilfried Ndidi | 22. Kieman Dewsbury-Hall |
| 11. Marc Albrighton | 09. Jamie Vardy | 07. Harvey Barnes |

Coach: Brendan Rodgers

8:15 AM24 days ago

All set

8:10 AM24 days ago

Last five matches - Leeds United

February 26 - Premier League: 0-4 vs Tottenham (Lost)

February 23 - Premier League: 6-0 vs Liverpool (Lost)

February 20 - Premier League: 2-4 vs Manchester Utd. (Lost)

February 12 - Premier League: 3-0 vs Everton (Lost)

February 9 - Premier League: 3-3 vs Aston Villa

8:05 AM24 days ago

Last five matches - Leicester City

March 1 - Premier League: 0-2 vs Burnley (Won)

February 24 - UEFA Conference League: 1-3 vs Randers (Won)

February 20 - Premier League: 2-1 vs Wolves (Lost)

February 17 - UEFA Conference League: 4-1 vs Randers (Won)

February 13 - Premier League: 2-2 vs West Ham

8:00 AM24 days ago

Leeds, focused on the match

7:55 AM24 days ago

Leicester ready for the match

7:50 AM24 days ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Leicester City and Leeds United on Matchday 28 of the Premier League.
7:45 AM24 days ago

Tune in here Leicester City vs Leeds United Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Leicester City vs Leeds United live match, as well as the latest information from the King Power Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
7:40 AM24 days ago

How to watch Leicester City vs Leeds United Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Leicester City vs Leeds United live on TV, your options is: UNIVERSO and USA Network

If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes, Universo NOW and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:35 AM24 days ago

What time is Leicester City vs Leeds United match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Leicester City vs Leeds United of Frebuary 5th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 9:30 AM on GUIGO, Star +, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro
Chile: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, USA Network
Spain: 1:30 PM on DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+
Mexico: 6:30 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +

7:30 AM24 days ago

Key player - Leeds United

In Leeds United, the presence of Raphinha stands out. The 25-year-old Brazilian player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Premier League with nine goals. In addition, he has made two assists.
7:25 AM24 days ago

Key player - Leicester City

The presence of Jamie Vardy stands out in Leicester City. The 35-year-old English player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Premier League with 10 goals. In addition, he has made two assists.
7:20 AM24 days ago

Leicester City vs Leeds United history

These two teams have met 126 times. The statistics are in favor of Leeds United, who have emerged victorious on 48 occasions, while Leicester City have won on 43 occasions, leaving a balance of 35 draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 71 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Leeds United with 29 victories, while Leicester City has won 22, for a balance of 20 draws.

If we take into account the times that Leicester City has been at home against Leeds United in the Premier League, there are 35 matches, where the Foxes have the advantage with 14 wins over the 10 that the Whites have achieved, and the 11 draws that have been given.

7:15 AM24 days ago

Leeds United

Leeds United starts a new era. After some disastrous results, Marcelo Bielsa stepped down as the team's coach and now with the help of American Jesse Marsch, they will have to find a way to get back on track towards the end of the season in order to avoid relegation.

7:10 AM24 days ago

Leicester City

Leicester comes into this match after a win against Burnley that allowed them to take a breath of fresh air after five games without a win. The team coached by Brendan Rodgers needs a streak that allows them to dream of fighting for a place in European competitions, knowing that they have three games postponed, which can help them to achieve that goal, but they will have to start with this game.

7:05 AM24 days ago

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium

El partido Leicester City vs Leeds United se disputará en el King Power Stadium, ubicado en la ciudad de Leicester, en Inglaterra. Este recinto, inaugurado en 2002, cuenta con una capacidad de 32.262 espectadores.
7:00 AM24 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Leicester City vs Leeds United Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo