Highlights and goal: Leicester 1-0 Leeds in Premier League 2021-22

90+4' End of the match
90' Additional time
85' Last minutes
80' Final stretch of the match
76' Leicester substitution
76' Leeds substitution
71' Yellow card
70' Leeds substitution
67' GOOOOAL for Leicester!
63' Leeds substitution
61' Leicester double substitution
60' SCHMEICHEL SAVES AGAIN!
58' SCHMEICHEL SAVES!
57' Leeds came close
53' Yellow card
50' First minutes of the second half
Second half begins
45+1' Halftime
45' Additional time
45' MESLIER SAVES!
41' Leeds came close!
35' Final stretch of the first half
30' Half hour of the match
25' The game is still tied
22' Leeds came closer
20' The tie is maintained
15' First quarter of the game
9' Yellow card
8' SCHMEICHEL SAVES!
6' Leeds came closer
2' Leicester came closer
2' Leeds had it!
Match starts!
Match Officials
Assistant No.1: Stuart Burt
Assistant No.2: Nick Hopton
Fourth official: Simon Hooper
VAR: Jarred Gillett
Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Leeds United
13. Kristoffer Klaesson (GK), 04. Adam Forshaw, 09. Patrick Bamford, 11. Tyler Roberts, 30. Joe Gelhardt, 35. Charlie Cresswell, 38. Crysencio Summerville, 42. Sam Greenwood, 46. Jamie Shackleton.
Starting XI - Leeds United
Coach: Jesse Marsch
Substitutes - Leicester City
12. Danny Ward (GK), 14. Kelechi Iheanacho, 17. Ayoze Pérez, 23. Jannik Vestegaard, 24. Nampalys Mendy, 29. Patson Daka, 37. Ademola Lookman, 42. Bakary Soumaré, 62. Lewis Brunt.
Starting XI - Leicester City
Coach: Brendan Rodgers
All set
Last five matches - Leeds United
February 23 - Premier League: 6-0 vs Liverpool (Lost)
February 20 - Premier League: 2-4 vs Manchester Utd. (Lost)
February 12 - Premier League: 3-0 vs Everton (Lost)
February 9 - Premier League: 3-3 vs Aston Villa
Last five matches - Leicester City
February 24 - UEFA Conference League: 1-3 vs Randers (Won)
February 20 - Premier League: 2-1 vs Wolves (Lost)
February 17 - UEFA Conference League: 4-1 vs Randers (Won)
February 13 - Premier League: 2-2 vs West Ham
Leeds, focused on the match
Leicester ready for the match
Welcome back
Tune in here Leicester City vs Leeds United Live Score!
How to watch Leicester City vs Leeds United Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes, Universo NOW and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Leicester City vs Leeds United match for Premier League?
Argentina: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 9:30 AM on GUIGO, Star +, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro
Chile: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, USA Network
Spain: 1:30 PM on DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+
Mexico: 6:30 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Leeds United
Key player - Leicester City
Leicester City vs Leeds United history
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 71 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Leeds United with 29 victories, while Leicester City has won 22, for a balance of 20 draws.
If we take into account the times that Leicester City has been at home against Leeds United in the Premier League, there are 35 matches, where the Foxes have the advantage with 14 wins over the 10 that the Whites have achieved, and the 11 draws that have been given.
Leeds United
Leeds United starts a new era. After some disastrous results, Marcelo Bielsa stepped down as the team's coach and now with the help of American Jesse Marsch, they will have to find a way to get back on track towards the end of the season in order to avoid relegation.
Leicester City
Leicester comes into this match after a win against Burnley that allowed them to take a breath of fresh air after five games without a win. The team coached by Brendan Rodgers needs a streak that allows them to dream of fighting for a place in European competitions, knowing that they have three games postponed, which can help them to achieve that goal, but they will have to start with this game.