Goals and Highlights Marseille 0-1 Monaco: in Ligue 1
Source: VAVEL

5:58 PM22 days ago

Summary:

5:52 PM22 days ago

5:47 PM22 days ago

It's over

In a game where Marseille dominated the first half, Monaco came back from the break motivated, starting to keep goal and that earned them the only goal that gave them the three points.
5:42 PM22 days ago

90+1'

Yellow card for Marseille's Boubacar Kamara.
5:37 PM22 days ago

90'

4 minutes of compensation are added. 
5:32 PM22 days ago

85'

Another change for Monaco, captain Wissam Ben Yedder goes off and Aleksandr Golovin comes on. 
5:27 PM22 days ago

80'

New change by Sampaoli, out come Valentin Rongier and Luan Peres for Pol Lirola and Sead Kolašinac.
5:22 PM22 days ago

78'

Triple change for Monaco, out come Benoît Badiashile, Gelson Martins and Kevin Volland for Chrislain Matsima, Sofiane Diop and Myron Boadu.
5:17 PM22 days ago

75'

Marseille goes forward, Payet shoots at goal, but the defense clears the ball for a corner kick. 
5:12 PM22 days ago

70'

Marseille look disconnected from the game, the visitors after the goal turned upside down and confidently go into the opponent's box. 
5:07 PM22 days ago

65'

Jorge Sampaoli's substitution, Cédric Bakambu comes off and Bamba Dieng enters in search of an equalizer.
5:02 PM22 days ago

60'

GOOOOOL! for Monaco, Gelson Martins scored the first goal at 58', but the play was reviewed by the VAR for offside, which in the end did not happen.
4:57 PM22 days ago

58'

Second goal disallowed for Monaco, after offside, the play is reviewed by the VAR.
4:52 PM22 days ago

55'

Both teams start going from one area to the other looking for a goal, both playing entirely on the counter.
Second yellow card of the match for Axel Disasi, the first was two minutes before, Luan Peres was booked.
4:47 PM22 days ago

50'

Monaco came out better than in the first half, starting to get into the opponent's box.
4:42 PM22 days ago

45'

At the start of the second half, despite the local dominance, the scoreboard did not reflect what was seen on the field, remaining at a draw.
4:37 PM22 days ago

45+1'

At the end of the first half, the home side were far superior, but Monaco had a flash of brilliance to open the scoring that was disallowed for offside.
4:32 PM22 days ago

45'

1 minute of compensation is added. 
4:27 PM22 days ago

42'

Goal disallowed for Monaco, after offside after Jean Lucas Oliveira tried to beat the defense. 
4:22 PM22 days ago

37'

Marseille start to pull the ball back in their area, looking for space to counter-attack.
4:17 PM22 days ago

32'

Bakambu sends a dangerous cross into the box that Milik fails to finish off well and they still can't score despite their dominance. 
4:12 PM22 days ago

27'

Marseille continue to insist in the opponent's box, Payet's powerful shot goes over the goal, the home side close to opening the scoring. 
4:07 PM22 days ago

22'

Alexander Nübel saves for the visitors, as Valentin Rongier's right-footed shot was blocked by the keeper. 
4:02 PM22 days ago

19'

Monaco are starting to react, but are still struggling to keep the ball and get past 3/4 of the pitch.
3:57 PM22 days ago

14'

Mattéo Guendouzi's shot to the left post goes just wide and the goalkeeper makes a good catch. 
3:52 PM22 days ago

9'

Milik misses a clear opportunity, arriving late and awkwardly sending the ball wide of the goal. More dominance for the home team.
3:47 PM22 days ago

5'

Marseille have control of the ball, starting to reach the opponent's box and creating dangerous chances.
3:42 PM22 days ago

The match kicks off

The match between Marseille and Monaco is ready, with a good start at the Stade Velodrome.
3:37 PM22 days ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field for the start of this Ligue 1 match at the Stade Vélodrome.
3:32 PM22 days ago

Monaco's starting XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Stade Velodrome to face Monaco.
3:27 PM22 days ago

Vidal and Sanchez close to Marseille

They are two of Jorge Sampaoli's requests for the next tournament as the Argentine has a great esteem for them since they coincided in the Chilean National Team. He believes it is necessary to add them to have more experience and sees in them the qualitative leap they need to take a step forward in their national and international objectives.
3:22 PM22 days ago

Marseille's starting XI

This is the starting XI with which the home side will take the field at the Stade Velodrome against Monaco.
3:17 PM22 days ago

Fight to the end

Monaco vice-captain Axel Disasi proclaimed and added that they will fight in the remaining matches because they are competitive.

"We will have to quickly analyze what we missed today before going to play the semi-final of the Coupe de France in Nantes and try to return to play a final at the Stade de France. We will fight until the end. I have confidence in our group and we know we can achieve great things.

3:12 PM22 days ago

Breaking down defenses

Gelson Martins spoke at a press conference, the Portuguese winger, who recently celebrated his 100th game for the Red and Whites in the 2-0 win over Lyon, mentioned that playing against teams that are deep in the back can seem to underperform.

"It's very difficult to play against teams that play deep in their own half. This can make it look like our performance is low. But we have to find solutions to try to break down these defenses, looking for more variety in our movements. It will be up to us, the players who are on the offensive, to find the right spaces." 

3:07 PM22 days ago

Closing the deal for William Saliba

Olympique Marseille president Pablo Longoria intends to buy William Saliba, who is on loan at the club from Arsenal. His intention is for the center-back to return to England and after the end of the season, to try to acquire his services on a permanent basis. Everything will depend on the player's decision and that of Mikel Arteta, who wants to try him out in the preseason, according to Le Provence.
3:02 PM22 days ago

Back to second place

Olympique de Marseille will be looking for a win to return to second place after Nice beat leaders PSG by the narrowest of margins to win 49 points, 2 more than Marseille, so a win would put them 1 point above the leaders and cut the gap to 12 points.
2:57 PM22 days ago

Sampaoli is criticized

In a statement, the Olympique de Marseille supporters' club targeted the Argentine coach for his performance. The faction known as The Dodgers expressed on their social networks.

"Despite convincing results and objectives that are still achievable, many questions continue to pollute the daily life of Olympique de Marseille. Evidently it is about the human and sporting management of Jorge Sampaoli," the letter began.

2:52 PM22 days ago

Marseille a big challenge

Monaco coach Philippe Clement, speaking at a press conference, stressed that Marseille are very strong and that it will be a difficult match.

"They are very strong in organization and possession. They are not a team that presses all the time. It will be a difficult match, but I believe in our strengths to counter this team."

2:47 PM22 days ago

All set

This is what the Stade Velodrome looks like ahead of the match between Marseille and Monaco, in search of three points to stay alive in the competition. 
Source: Olympique de Marsella
Source: Olympique de Marsella
2:42 PM22 days ago

Players who have played for both clubs

So far, 42 have defended the colors of AS Monaco and Marseille, 40 players and two coaches. Many have lifted titles with both teams, among the best known is the 1998 World Cup winner and Euro 2000 winner with France, the greatest tricolor goalkeeper in history: Fabien Barthez, winner of the Club Cup in 1993 with Eric Di Meco and Manuel Amoros in particular.
 
2:37 PM22 days ago

2:22 PM22 days ago

Background

The two teams have met a total of 16 times in all competitions, leaving Monaco with 8 wins and 3 draws. Leaving Marseille with 5 wins.
2:17 PM22 days ago

Last 5 meetings

In the last 5 meetings between the two teams, with 2 wins for each team and a draw.
Monaco 0-2 Marseille, 11.Sep.21, 21-22
Monaco 3-1 Marseille, 23.Jan.21, 20-21
Marseille 2-1 Monaco, 13.Dec.20, 20-21
Monaco 3-4 Marseille, 15.Sep.19, 19-20
Marseille 1-1 Monaco, 13.Jan.19, 18-19
2:12 PM22 days ago

How are they doing?

Monaco has just lost 2-1 in Ligue 1 against Nantes and in the French Cup semifinals they lost on penalties after a 2-2 draw, losing 4-2 in the shootout.
For their part, Marseille drew 1-1 in Ligue 1 against Troyes to stay second in the league, while in the Conference League they beat Qarabag 3-0.
2:07 PM22 days ago

Transfer of a young pearl

Strahinja Pavlovic, 20 years old, is one of the most promising talents, he was bought by AS Monaco in the winter transfer window 2020, paying about 10 M€, now he leaves to continue his training in Basel. Informing through a statement on their social networks.

"AS Monaco announces the loan of Strahinja Pavlovic until the end of the season, with an option to buy, to FC Basel, currently third in the Swiss Super League. The Club wishes him every success for this end of season."

2:02 PM23 days ago

The Russian billionaire who resists

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, where several teams outside the Russian country are in the spotlight, where tycoon Dmitry Rybolovlev is the main Russian billionaire who is still standing in the midst of the persecution of faces linked to Vladimir Putin. He was accused in the US of being close to President Putin, but France denied this. Rybolovlev left his country in 2010 after selling his stake in the company Uralkali to people close to Putin.
1:57 PM23 days ago

Guendouzi stays

22-year-old Mattéo Guendouzi arrived on loan from Arsenal, having his second loan outside London after spending last season at Hertha Berlin, now he will definitely stay at Marseille, fulfilling the variables that made the loan permanent. 
The French midfielder will sign with the Vélodrome club until 2026.
1:52 PM23 days ago

Watch out for this Monaco player

Wissam Ben Yedder, has become the revelation of Ligue 1, he is at the top of the league's scoring charts with 15 goals ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Dimitri Payet. Despite the fact that his club has not had a good tournament.  
Source: EFE
Source: EFE
1:47 PM23 days ago

Watch out for this Marseille player

Dimitri Payet, is the most important player of the club and very unbalanced in the opponent's field, having 9 goals to his credit so far in the tournament, so his participation is crucial for the team to be at the top of the table. 
Source: AFP/Getty Images
Source: AFP/Getty Images
1:42 PM23 days ago

Player of the month

William Saliba's performances this season at Marseille have earned him the club's Player of the Month award. Being a trend shared by Arsenal, the parent club, who have handed out awards to their players.
Saliba has received the award three times this campaign in France, and looks increasingly likely to return alongside Arteta.
1:37 PM23 days ago

Calvary of Alvaro Gonzalez

Alvaro Gonzalez is living an attentive ordeal at Marseille, being removed from the team for club reasons, something that surprised the player who at all times has led a dressing room that wanted to aspire to great things. Having various episodes on and off the field. 

"What I'm going through now is bad soccer, because the coach? well, the club, made decisions when I had been renewed five months ago and I didn't want to move, of course. Afterwards, in the city, people love me, take good care of me and I am very comfortable, but, of course. In the end we move for the sporting aspect. If I don't play, I can't be well and I'm not at my best", he admitted.

1:32 PM23 days ago

Latest lineups

Marsella: Pau López, Boubacar Kamara, Duje Caleta-Car, William Saliba, Matteo Guendouzi, Gerson, Luan Peres, Valentin Rongier, Bamba Dieng, Dimitri Payet, Cengiz Ünder.

Mónaco: Alexander Nübel; Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripán, Caio Henrique; Gelson Martins, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jean Lucas Oliveira, Sofiane Diop; Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland.

1:27 PM23 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Marseille vs Monaco in Ligue 1. The match will take place at the Stade Velodrome at 1:45pm.
