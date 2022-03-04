Highlights and goals: Burnley 0-4 Chelsea in Premier League 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
📺 Highlights
90+2' End of the match!
90' Additional time
86' Last minutes
85' Yellow card
78' Chelsea substitution
78' Burnley substitution
75' Half hour of the second half
71' Double change for Chelsea
69' GOOOOAL for Chelsea
63' Burnley substitution
60' The match is stopped
56' GOOOOOAL for Chelsea!
53' GOOOAL for Chelsea!
47' GOOOOAL for Chelsea!
Second half begins
45+2' Halftime
45' Additional time
40' Last minutes of the first half
35' Final stretch of the first half
29' Burnley missed it!
25' Chelsea looks to score
19' Chelsea came closer
18' Burnley came closer
17' Chelsea was saved!
15' Burnley are saved!
10' The tie continues
5' First minutes
Match starts!
Teams on the field
Match Officials
Assistant No.1: Simon Long
Assistant No.2: Adrian Holmes
Fourth official: Michael Oliver
VAR: Mike Dean
VAR Assistant: Mark Scholes
Substitutes - Chelsea
01. Kepa (GK), 04. Andreas Christensen, 08. Mateo Kovačić, 09. Romelu Lukaku, 11. Timo Werner, 12. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22. Hakim Ziyech, 23. Kenedy, 31. Malang Sarr.
Starting XI - Chelsea
Coach: Thomas Tuchel
Substitutes - Burnley
13. Wayne Hennessey (GK), 02. Matthew Lowton, 04. Jack Cork, 10. Ashley Barnes, 20. Maxwel Cornet, 26. Phil Bardsley, 28. Kevin Long, 37. Bobby Thomas, 38. Lewis Richardson.
Starting XI - Burnley
Coach: Sean Dyche
How Chelsea arrived at Turf Moor
Last five matches - Chelsea
February 27 - EFL Cup: 0-0 vs Liverpool (Lost 10-11 on penalties)
February 22 - UEFA Champions League: 2-0 vs Lille (Won)
February 19 - Premier League: 0-1 vs Crystal Palace (Won)
February 12 - Club World Cup: 2-1 vs Palmeiras (Won)
Last five matches - Burnley
February 26 - Premier League: 1-1 vs Crystal Palace
February 23 - Premier League: 1-0 vs Tottenham (Won)
February 19 - Premier League: 0-3 vs Brighton (Won)
February 13 - Premier League: 0-1 vs Liverpool (Lost)
All set at Turf Moor
Keyplayer - Chelsea
Key player - Burnley
Burnley vs Chelsea history
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 79 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Burnley with 33 victories, while Chelsea has achieved 29, for a balance of 17 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Burnley has played Chelsea at home in the Premier League, there are 39 matches, where the Vinotintos have the advantage with 18 wins over the 12 that the Blues have won, and the nine draws that have taken place.
Chelsea
Chelsea is trying to boost its morale after losing the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool. Although the fight for the title seems distant, Thomas Tuchel's team will be competing for their third win in a row and try to keep the distance between their direct rivals for the third position.
Burnley
Burnley comes to this match after suffering a painful defeat against Leister at home, which ended a three-game winning streak and could mean the exit from the relegation zone. However, although the situation is complex due to the opponent they will face, it will be of great importance to take advantage of the possible falls of their closest rivals.