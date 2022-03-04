Highlights and goals: Burnley 0-4 Chelsea in Premier League 2021-22
Image: VAVEL

3:08 PM23 days ago

📺 Highlights

12:55 PM24 days ago

12:52 PM24 days ago

90+2' End of the match!

Match ends at Turf Moor. Chelsea win comfortably at home to Burnley to firmly hold on to third place in the Premier League.
12:50 PM24 days ago

90' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the match.
12:46 PM24 days ago

86' Last minutes

The end of the match is near. Chelsea continue to hold the ball in the face of little pressure from Burnley.
12:45 PM24 days ago

85' Yellow card

Ashley Barnes was cautioned for Burnley.
12:43 PM24 days ago

78' Chelsea substitution

Timo Werner replaces Mason Mount.
12:42 PM24 days ago

78' Burnley substitution

Ashley Barnes replaces Wout Weghorst.
12:35 PM24 days ago

75' Half hour of the second half

Burnley threw in the towel... It does not react, it looks resigned already.
12:31 PM24 days ago

71' Double change for Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovačić come on in place of N'Golo Kanté and Reece James.
12:39 PM24 days ago

69' GOOOOAL for Chelsea

CHRISTIAN PULISIC! The American scores after James Tarkowski set up James Pulisic in his attempt to clear a cross from the left.
12:23 PM24 days ago

63' Burnley substitution

Maxwel Cornet replaces Jay Rodriguez.
12:21 PM24 days ago

60' The match is stopped

Reece James suffered a hard tackle and was left lying on the ground.
12:16 PM24 days ago

56' GOOOOOAL for Chelsea!

KAI HAVERTZ AGAIN! In a matter of minutes, Chelsea had the game wrapped up. Reece James put in a low cross from the right and the man in the 29th shirt scored his second goal of the day.
12:14 PM24 days ago

53' GOOOAL for Chelsea!

KAI HAVERTZ! Burnley didn't react and Chelsea took advantage to knock them out. Pulisic put in a cross from the right and Havertz, with a header from the left, increases the lead.
12:07 PM24 days ago

47' GOOOOAL for Chelsea!

REECE JAMES! The right-back received the ball on the right, feinted twice to get off McNeil's mark and shot across goal for the first goal of the game.
12:05 PM24 days ago

Second half begins

The match restarts with the beginning of the second half. There were no changes in the teams.
11:49 AM24 days ago

45+2' Halftime

The first half of the match ends in a cool goalless draw at Turf Moor.
11:48 AM24 days ago

45' Additional time

One more minute will be played in the first half.
11:43 AM24 days ago

40' Last minutes of the first half

It's nearing the end of the first half with Burnley trying to get closer to Edouard Mendy's goal.
11:37 AM24 days ago

35' Final stretch of the first half

It was not a generous game in terms of pace. Chelsea lacked a little more intensity to have more chances to get close to Nick Pope's goal.
11:31 AM24 days ago

29' Burnley missed it!

Dwight McNeil had an unbeatable opportunity, after a mistake by Mendy, which left the ball at the feet of the Burnley player, who shot, but the ball went wide.
11:27 AM24 days ago

25' Chelsea looks to score

In the last few minutes, Chelsea dominated possession and played in the opposition half, but without generating scoring chances.
11:22 AM24 days ago

19' Chelsea came closer

Antonio Rüdiger's shot from half distance, but the ball was controlled by Nick Pope.
11:21 AM24 days ago

18' Burnley came closer

Cross from the left flank, Nathan Collins headed, but the ball went over the goal.
11:20 AM24 days ago

17' Chelsea was saved!

Wout Weghorst appeared in the center of the box to receive a ball from the right sector, shot, but Thiago Silva saved on the line.
11:19 AM24 days ago

15' Burnley are saved!

Saul crossed the ball in from the left underneath, Recee James came in from the right and shot, but Charlie Taylor crossed to keep out Chelsea's goal.
11:12 AM24 days ago

10' The tie continues

The match remains goalless so far. Very even and we still have no scoring chances.
11:07 AM24 days ago

5' First minutes

The teams are not able to settle well on the field, and there is a lot of fighting in the middle of the field.
11:02 AM24 days ago

Match starts!

The game between Burnley and Chelsea gets underway.
10:58 AM24 days ago

Teams on the field

Burnley and Chelsea players take to the field at Turf Moor.
10:50 AM24 days ago

Match Officials

Referee: Andre Marriner

Assistant No.1: Simon Long

Assistant No.2: Adrian Holmes

Fourth official: Michael Oliver

VAR: Mike Dean

VAR Assistant: Mark Scholes

10:45 AM24 days ago

Substitutes - Chelsea

01. Kepa (GK), 04. Andreas Christensen, 08. Mateo Kovačić, 09. Romelu Lukaku, 11. Timo Werner, 12. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22. Hakim Ziyech, 23. Kenedy, 31. Malang Sarr.

10:40 AM24 days ago

Starting XI - Chelsea

1-3-4-2-1
| 16. Edouard Mendy |
| 14. Trevoh Chalobah | 06. Thiago Silva | 02. Antonio Rüdiger |
| 24. Reece James | 07. N'Golo Kanté | 05. Jorginho | 17. Saúl |
| 19. Mason Mount | 10. Christian Pulisic |
| 29. Kai Havertz |

Coach: Thomas Tuchel

10:35 AM24 days ago

Substitutes - Burnley

13.  Wayne Hennessey (GK), 02. Matthew Lowton, 04. Jack Cork, 10. Ashley Barnes, 20. Maxwel Cornet, 26. Phil Bardsley, 28. Kevin Long, 37. Bobby Thomas, 38. Lewis Richardson.

10:30 AM24 days ago

Starting XI - Burnley

1-4-4-2
| 01. Nick Pope |
| 14. Connor Roberts | 05. James Tarkowski | 22. Nathan Collins | 03. Charlie Taylor |
| 17. Aaron Lenon | 18. Ashley Westwood | 08. Josh Bownhill | 11. Dwight McNeil |
| 19. Jay Rodriguez | 09. Wout Weghorst |

Coach: Sean Dyche

10:25 AM24 days ago

How Chelsea arrived at Turf Moor

10:20 AM24 days ago

Last five matches - Chelsea

March 2 - FA Cup: 0-2 vs Luton Town (Won)

February 27 - EFL Cup: 0-0 vs Liverpool (Lost 10-11 on penalties)

February 22 - UEFA Champions League: 2-0 vs Lille (Won)

February 19 - Premier League: 0-1 vs Crystal Palace (Won)

February 12 - Club World Cup: 2-1 vs Palmeiras (Won)

10:15 AM24 days ago

Last five matches - Burnley

March 1 - Premier League: 0-2 vs Burnley (Lost)

February 26 - Premier League: 1-1 vs Crystal Palace

February 23 - Premier League: 1-0 vs Tottenham (Won)

February 19 - Premier League: 0-3 vs Brighton (Won)

February 13 - Premier League: 0-1 vs Liverpool (Lost)

10:10 AM24 days ago

All set at Turf Moor

10:05 AM24 days ago

10:00 AM24 days ago

9:55 AM24 days ago

9:50 AM24 days ago

What time is Burnley vs Chelsea match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Burnley vs Chelsea of March 5th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM at Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN 1, DAZN
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star +

9:45 AM24 days ago

Keyplayer - Chelsea

In Chelsea, the presence of Mason Mount stands out. The 23-year-old English player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Premier League with seven goals. In addition, he has made six assists.
9:40 AM24 days ago

Key player - Burnley

In Burnley, the presence of Maxwel Cornet stands out. The 25-year-old Ivorian player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Premier League with six goals.
9:35 AM24 days ago

Burnley vs Chelsea history

These two teams have met 103 times. The statistics are in favor of Chelsea, who have come out victorious on 40 occasions, while Burnley have won on 37 occasions, leaving a balance of 26 draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 79 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Burnley with 33 victories, while Chelsea has achieved 29, for a balance of 17 draws.

If we take into account the number of times Burnley has played Chelsea at home in the Premier League, there are 39 matches, where the Vinotintos have the advantage with 18 wins over the 12 that the Blues have won, and the nine draws that have taken place.

9:30 AM24 days ago

Chelsea

Chelsea is trying to boost its morale after losing the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool. Although the fight for the title seems distant, Thomas Tuchel's team will be competing for their third win in a row and try to keep the distance between their direct rivals for the third position.

9:25 AM24 days ago

Burnley

Burnley comes to this match after suffering a painful defeat against Leister at home, which ended a three-game winning streak and could mean the exit from the relegation zone. However, although the situation is complex due to the opponent they will face, it will be of great importance to take advantage of the possible falls of their closest rivals.

9:20 AM24 days ago

The match will be played at Turf Moor

The Burnley vs Chelsea match will be played at Turf Moor, located in the city of Burnley, in Lancashire, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1883, has a capacity for 21,944 spectators.
9:15 AM24 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Premier League match: Burnley vs Chelsea Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
