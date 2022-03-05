Highlights and goal: San Lorenzo 0-1 River in Copa de la Liga Argentina 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks!
90+5' END OF THE MATCH!
90' Additional time
88' Yellow card
86' River substitution
84' River came closer
81' San Lorenzo double substitution
78' River came closer
72' San Lorenzo double substitution
70' River substitution
66' Yellow card
65' River came closer
60' San Lorenzo substitution
58' River came closer
56' River substitution
55' River continues to win
48' Yellow card
Second half begins
45+2' End of first half
45+1' TORRICO SAVES!
45' Additional time
45' Yellow card
43' Yellow card
37' GOOOOOAL for River!
36' TORRICO SAVES!
35' BALL TO THE POST! San Lorenzo is saved
33' ARMANI SAVES!
32' Penalty for San Lorenzo!
30' Half an hour of game
26' TORRICO SAVES!
21' BALL TO THE POST! San Lorenzo is saved
20' The match is still scoreless
15' First quarter of an hour
10' Tie continues
5' First minutes
2' San Lorenzo tried
Match starts!
Teams on the field
Match Officials
Assistant No.1: Diego Romero
Assistant No.2: José Castelli
Fourth official: Fabricio Llobet
All set!
Todo listo 💪#VamosRiver ⚪🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/NtKijNSY5C — River Plate (@RiverPlate) March 5, 2022
March 5, 2022
Substitutes - River
12. Franco Petroli (GK), 33. Ezequiel Centurión (GK), 04. Jonatan Maidana, 07. Matías Suárez, 09. Julián Álvarez, 10. Juan Fernando Quintero, 15. Marcelo Herrera, 22. Javier Pinola, 23. Emanuel Mammana, 26. José Paradela, 29. Elías Gómez.
Starting XI - River
Coach: Marcelo Gallardo
Substitutes - San Lorenzo
13. Augusto Batalla (GK), 07. Ezequiel Cerutti, 11. Adam Barreiro, 20. Néstor Ortigoza, 24. Jeremías James, 27. Jalil Elías, 28. Cristian Nahuel Barrios, 30. Siro Rosané, 40. Alexis Sabella, 41. Iván Leguizamón, 46. Tomás Silva.
Starting XI - San Lorenzo
Coach: Pedro Troglio
Last five matches - River
February 20 - First Division: 0-2 vs Newell's (Won)
February 16 - First Division: 4-1 vs Patronato (Won)
February 12 - First Division: 1-0 vs Unión de Santa Fe (Lost)
February 5 - Friendly Match: 0-0 vs Vélez
Last five matches - San Lorenzo
February 21 - First Division: 3-4 vs Defensa y Justicia (Lost)
February 17 - First Division: 1-0 vs Gimanasia (Lost)
February 11 - First Division: 0-0 vs Banfield
January 29 - Friendly Match: 2-2 vs Club Nacional
Squads List
📋 Los convocados para visitar este sábado a @SanLorenzo por la quinta fecha de la #CopaDeLaLiga.#VamosRiver ⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/NMwwI8SPXX— River Plate (@RiverPlate) March 3, 2022
📝 Estos son los jugadores de #SanLorenzo convocados para enfrentar a River.#VamosCiclón 🔵💪🔴 pic.twitter.com/vDxm3STMRn— San Lorenzo (@SanLorenzo) March 4, 2022
Welcome back
Tune in here San Lorenzo vs River Plate Live Score!
How to watch San Lorenzo vs River Plate Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: PrendeTV and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is San Lorenzo vs River Plate match for Copa de la Liga Argentina?
Argentina: 5:00 PM on TNT Sports
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on TyC Sports International, PrendeTV, Paramount+
Spain: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Fanatiz
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - River Plate
Key player - San Lorenzo
San Lorenzo vs River Plate history
In professionalism...
Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 189 matches, where River has won 73 times, while San Lorenzo has won 53 times, for a total of 63 draws.
River
River is coming off an unbelievable win against Racing the day before. Marcelo Gallardo's team wants to finish the day as one of the leaders of the group, but they will have to leave everything to achieve the victory.
San Lorenzo
San Lorenzo has not had a good start to the tournament, having taken only two points out of a possible 12. The Cyclone cannot continue to lose ground if its objectives are to fight for the top places in the group.
Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.