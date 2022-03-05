Highlights and goal: San Lorenzo 0-1 River in Copa de la Liga Argentina 2022
Image: VAVEL

6:04 PM23 days ago

5:56 PM23 days ago

90+5' END OF THE MATCH!

The match ends at El Nuevo Gasómetro, RIVER WON! Marcelo Gallardo's team achieved a new victory to climb as one of the leaders of group A of the tournament.
5:50 PM23 days ago

90' Additional time

Five more minutes will be played in the match.
5:48 PM23 days ago

88' Yellow card

Yeison Gordillo was cautioned for San Lorenzo.
5:45 PM23 days ago

86' River substitution

José Paradela replaces Esequiel Barco.
5:43 PM23 days ago

84' River came closer

Matías Suárez's shot went over the goal.
5:41 PM23 days ago

81' San Lorenzo double substitution

Adam Barreiro and Cristian Nahuel Barrios replace Nicolás Fernandez Mercau and Agustín Martegani.
5:39 PM23 days ago

78' River came closer

Torrico saved a shot by Santiago Simón that deflected off an opponent.
5:32 PM23 days ago

72' San Lorenzo double substitution

Ezequiel Cerutti and Néstor Ortigoza in place of Francisco Flores and Nicolás Fernández.
5:29 PM23 days ago

70' River substitution

Matías Suárez replaces Braian Romero.
5:26 PM23 days ago

66' Yellow card

Leandro González Pírez was cautioned for River.
5:25 PM23 days ago

65' River came closer

Esequiel Barco broke down the left, looked for the profile and shot, but the ball went wide.
5:20 PM23 days ago

60' San Lorenzo substitution

Nicolás Blandi replaces Malcom Braida.
5:18 PM23 days ago

58' River came closer

Juanfer Quintero's shot went just wide of the left post.
5:17 PM23 days ago

56' River substitution

Juan Fernando Quintero replaces Agustín Palavecino.
5:16 PM23 days ago

55' River continues to win

So far not much is happening at the start of the second half besides River controlling the ball.
5:07 PM23 days ago

48' Yellow card

Paulo Díaz was cautioned.
5:04 PM23 days ago

Second half begins

The match restarts with the beginning of the second half. There were no changes in the teams.
4:50 PM23 days ago

45+2' End of first half

The first half ends. River partially wins at El Nuevo Gasómetro.
4:48 PM23 days ago

45+1' TORRICO SAVES!

Enzo Fernández's shot was saved by Torrico to prevent River's second goal.
4:47 PM23 days ago

45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
4:46 PM23 days ago

45' Yellow card

Nicolás Fernández was cautioned for San Lorenzo.
4:45 PM23 days ago

43' Yellow card

Enzo Fernández was cautioned for River.
4:40 PM23 days ago

37' GOOOOOAL for River!

PAULO DÍAZ! The Chilean fulfills the inexorable law of the ex after a cross from the right by Esequiel Barco.
4:38 PM23 days ago

36' TORRICO SAVES!

Esequiel Barco in the area, shot with his left foot, but Torrico closed the angle. Corner kick.
4:37 PM23 days ago

35' BALL TO THE POST! San Lorenzo is saved

River had a chance with a shot by Enzo Fernández that crashed against the right post.
4:36 PM23 days ago

33' ARMANI SAVES!

The River goalkeeper threw himself at the right post before Nicolás Fernández's shot, which was almost to the center, but he managed to save with his left leg.
4:34 PM23 days ago

32' Penalty for San Lorenzo!

The referee penalized a handball by Leandro González Pírez in the area.
4:33 PM23 days ago

30' Half an hour of game

Despite River's chances, San Lorenzo kept control of the game.
4:27 PM23 days ago

26' TORRICO SAVES!

Great save by San Lorenzo's goalkeeper! Set up play by River on a free kick that ended with Milton Casco's cross from the left, Braian Romero headed and 'San Torrico' saved River's goal.
4:23 PM23 days ago

21' BALL TO THE POST! San Lorenzo is saved

Braian Romero had it! Great empty pass from Enzo Fernandez to the striker, who scored in front of Torrico, but the ball hit the right post and went wide.
4:22 PM23 days ago

20' The match is still scoreless

The match is still 0-0, with few scoring options... Well, none.
4:16 PM23 days ago

15' First quarter of an hour

San Lorenzo looked much better in the first part of the match, but still no shots on goal.
4:11 PM23 days ago

10' Tie continues

It's a very even match at this stage, River tries to press and play in the opponent's field, but still can't find the ball to manage it.
4:06 PM23 days ago

5' First minutes

San Lorenzo is trying to impose conditions on its field, although it still lacks precision in passing the midfield.
4:04 PM23 days ago

2' San Lorenzo tried

Gabriel Rojas' shot went over the goal defended by Franco Armani.
4:02 PM23 days ago

Match starts!

The game between San Lorenzo and River Plate gets underway.
3:57 PM23 days ago

Teams on the field

San Lorenzo and River players take the field at the Nuevo Gasómetro.
3:52 PM23 days ago

Match Officials

Referee: Fernando Espinoza

Assistant No.1: Diego Romero

Assistant No.2: José Castelli

Fourth official: Fabricio Llobet

3:49 PM23 days ago

All set!

3:45 PM23 days ago

Substitutes - River

12. Franco Petroli (GK), 33. Ezequiel Centurión (GK), 04. Jonatan Maidana, 07. Matías Suárez, 09. Julián Álvarez, 10. Juan Fernando Quintero, 15. Marcelo Herrera, 22. Javier Pinola, 23. Emanuel Mammana, 26. José Paradela, 29. Elías Gómez.

3:40 PM23 days ago

Starting XI - River

1-4-3-3
| 01. Franco Armani |
| 20. Milton Casco | 02. Robert Rojas | 17. Paulo Díaz | 14. González Pírez |
| 13. Enzo Fernández | 05. Bruno Zuculini | 31. Santiago Simón |
| 08. Agustín Palavecino | 19. Braian Romero | 21. Esequiel Barco |

Coach: Marcelo Gallardo

3:35 PM23 days ago

Substitutes - San Lorenzo

13. Augusto Batalla (GK), 07. Ezequiel Cerutti, 11. Adam Barreiro, 20. Néstor Ortigoza, 24. Jeremías James, 27. Jalil Elías, 28. Cristian Nahuel Barrios, 30. Siro Rosané, 40. Alexis Sabella, 41. Iván Leguizamón, 46. Tomás Silva.

3:30 PM23 days ago

Starting XI - San Lorenzo

1-4-2-3-1
| 12. Sebastián Torrico |
| 32. Francisco Flores | 06. Federico Gattoni | 03. Cristian Zapata | 22. Gabriel Rojas |
| 05. Yeison Gordillo | 42. Agustín Martegani |
| 21. Malcom Braida | 10. Ricardo Centurión | 18. Nicolás F. Mercau |
| 29. Nicolás Fernández |

Coach: Pedro Troglio

3:25 PM23 days ago

Last five matches - River

February 27 - First Division: 2-2 vs Racing Club

February 20 - First Division: 0-2 vs Newell's (Won)

February 16 - First Division: 4-1 vs Patronato (Won)

February 12 - First Division: 1-0 vs Unión de Santa Fe (Lost)

February 5 - Friendly Match: 0-0 vs Vélez

3:20 PM23 days ago

Last five matches - San Lorenzo

February 27 - First Division: 1-1 vs. Argentinos

February 21 - First Division: 3-4 vs Defensa y Justicia (Lost)

February 17 - First Division: 1-0 vs Gimanasia (Lost)

February 11 - First Division: 0-0 vs Banfield

January 29 - Friendly Match: 2-2 vs Club Nacional

3:15 PM23 days ago

Squads List

We review the lists of players called up by the coaches of both teams for this match.
3:10 PM23 days ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of this match between San Lorenzo and River Plate, for Matchday 5 of Group A of the Argentine League Cup.
3:05 PM23 days ago

Tune in here San Lorenzo vs River Plate Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the San Lorenzo vs River Plate live match, as well as the latest information from the Pedro Bidegain Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
3:00 PM23 days ago

How to watch San Lorenzo vs River Plate Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game San Lorenzo vs River Plate live on TV, your options is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: PrendeTV and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:55 PM23 days ago

What time is San Lorenzo vs River Plate match for Copa de la Liga Argentina?

This is the start time of the game San Lorenzo vs River Plate of 5th March 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on TNT Sports
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on TyC Sports International, PrendeTV, Paramount+
Spain: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Fanatiz
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

2:50 PM23 days ago

Key player - River Plate

In River Plate the presence of Juan Fernando Quintero stands out. The 30-year-old Colombian player has demonstrated his talent that is increasingly intact. So far he has two goals scored and three assists registered.
2:45 PM23 days ago

Key player - San Lorenzo

The presence of Agustín Martegani stands out in San Lorenzo. The 21-year-old Argentine player has been one of the most influential in the Cyclone's attack, scoring a goal and making two assists.
2:40 PM23 days ago

San Lorenzo vs River Plate history

If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other since amateurism, we count 208 matches. The statistics are in favor of River, which has won 80 times, while San Lorenzo has won 57 times, leaving a balance of 71 draws.

In professionalism...

Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 189 matches, where River has won 73 times, while San Lorenzo has won 53 times, for a total of 63 draws.

2:35 PM23 days ago

River

River is coming off an unbelievable win against Racing the day before. Marcelo Gallardo's team wants to finish the day as one of the leaders of the group, but they will have to leave everything to achieve the victory.

2:30 PM23 days ago

San Lorenzo

San Lorenzo has not had a good start to the tournament, having taken only two points out of a possible 12. The Cyclone cannot continue to lose ground if its objectives are to fight for the top places in the group.

2:25 PM23 days ago

The match will be played at the Pedro Bidegain Stadium

The San Lorenzo vs River Plate match will be played at the Pedro Bidegain Stadium, also known as El Nuevo Gasómetro, located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This stadium, inaugurated in 1993, has a capacity for 47,964 spectators.
2:20 PM23 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Copa de la Liga Argentina match: San Lorenzo vs River Plate Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
