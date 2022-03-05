Goals and Highlights Norwich 1-3 Brentford in Premier League
Photo VAVEL

2:58 PM

2:57 PM

Highlights of the match!

1:59 PM

1:56 PM

12:58 PM

And the match ends!!!

A very good match, there were many good chances, both teams created some chances, Norwich where unlucky in the two penalties, but they still played decent, but Brentford got the 3 points!!
12:51 PM

Min 92: Gooooal for Norwich!!

A great half volley inside the area from Pukki and he scores!!
12:48 PM

Yellow cards for Brentford

Mads Roerslev and Mbeumo recieve it
12:40 PM

Changes for both teams

Brandon Willams is out

Max Aarons is in

 

Lees-Melou is in

Mathias Norman is out 

 

Brentford

Sergi Canos is out 

Yoan Wissa is in

12:37 PM

Yellow card for Brentford and Norwich

Jansson recieves it, and Hanley as well
12:35 PM

Min 75: Gooooal from Brentford

A couple of rebounds and good saves from Krul, but Mbeumo scores!! but it is offside!!
12:33 PM

Change for Brentford

Roerslev is in 

Ajer is out

12:32 PM

Change for Norwich

Rowe is in 

Gilmour is out

12:27 PM

Min 66: Goalllll from Norwich!!

A bad cross, but reaches Rashica, hits it first time and goes in!! but in the play there is an offside, and the goal is ruled out!!
12:20 PM

Yellow card for Norwich

In the first Penalty Ben Gibson recieved a yellow card
12:18 PM

Change for Brentford

Onyeka is in 

Norgaard is out

12:16 PM

Min 57: Toney shoots... goal!!

Hat trick for Toney!!
12:15 PM

Min 55: Penalty for Brentford!!

Another time Ben Gibson tackles badly Toney and its a penalty!!
12:11 PM

Min 52: Toney shoots!! Goal!!

A good penalty from Toney, and he scores!!
12:10 PM

Min 49: Penalty for Brentford!!

A corner from Brentford, Ben Gibson commits to much and fouls Pontus Jansson. 
12:03 PM

And the second half begins!

Brentford move the ball
11:49 AM

And the first half ends

A very close first half! both teams are pressuring high, and creating options, but Brentford took their corner kick chance and scored the goal, and that's how Brentford are winning! Lets hope for a better second half!
11:40 AM

Yellow card for Brentford

Eriksen recieves it 
11:34 AM

Min 31: Goooooal from Brentford!!

A very good corner from Eriksen that goes past the far post and Toney pushes it into the net!!
11:32 AM

Min 30: What a save from Krul!!

A great long throw in from Pinnock, it rebounds a little, it arrives at Canos, and Krul saves!!
11:25 AM

Yellow card for Brentford

Kristoffer Ajer recieves it
11:18 AM

Min 16: Good save from Raya!!

A shot from Pukki inside the area, and Raya puts a hand to send it to a corner!!
11:04 AM

Min 1: Close from Norwich!!

A shot from Billy Gilmour, but he hit it really bad!!
11:01 AM

And the match begins!

Norwich move the ball!
10:49 AM

Norwich dominate in victories!

The canaries have played many matches against Brentford, to be exact, they have played 14 matches, and almost all of them have been on the Championship. Norwich have won 8 times, they have drawn 3 times and Brentford has only won 3 times, Who will take the 3 points today and add another victory to their tally?
10:46 AM

Sam Byram replaces Aarons!

This is a weird change in the starting XI from Dean Smith. Their habitual right back is Max Aarons, but today Dean decided to start with Sam Byram, who has only played 5 matches with the canaries! But Dean Smith probably sees something on him for the match, or just needed a tactical change.

 

10:42 AM

Christian Eriksen Starts!

The 30 year old danish midfielder was on the bench for a couple of matches, but today Thomas Frank decided to put him in the starting XI for the match, and that is probably because Thomas Frank is trying the 4-4-2 today and Eriksen is playing right midfielder. Will he succeed in that position?

10:32 AM

Starting XI from Brentford

David Raya; Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Pontus Jansson, Kristoffer Ajer; Bryan Mbeumo, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Noorgard, Christian Eriksen; Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos
10:31 AM

Starting XI from Norwich

Tim Krul; Brandon Williams, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley, Sam Byram; Mathias Norman, Milot Rashica, Kenny McLean, billy Gilmour, Josh Sargent; Teemu Pukki
10:18 AM

10:13 AM

10:10 AM

Brentford also have two injured players, but also one sanctioned!

Josh Da Silva got a red card against Newcastle, Tariqe Fosu got a hamstring injury and Julian Jeanvier got an ACL injury, will itbee a problem for Brentford not having these players?
10:04 AM

Norwich has two injured players!

Norwich will not have available two players for today's game, and those will be Adam Idah who has a meniscus injury and Andrew Omobamidele who has a back injury.
2:14 AM

2:09 AM

Player to watch from Brentford: Christian Eriksen

The 29-year-old Dane returned to play football after his tragic cardiac arrest in the European Championship, obviously the Dane has not played a full game, but tomorrow he will surely play, and hopefully he will have a good game.

 

2:04 AM

Player to watch from Norwich: Teemu Pukki

Norwich always do very badly when they reach the Premier League, and they almost always come in last place, and that's because they concede a lot of goals and score very few, but their star player, the 31-year-old Finn, always tries to rescue them, and now he has 6 goals and 1 assist, it should be noted that Norwich has only scored 15 goals throughout the season. Will Pukki be able to contribute something tomorrow?

 

1:59 AM

Last XI from Brentford

David Raya; Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Pontus Jansson, Kristoffer Ajer; Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen; Yoan Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Josh Da Silva
1:54 AM

Last XI from Norwich

Tim Krul; Brandon Williams, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley, Max Aarons; Mathias Norman; Milot Rashica, Kenny McLean, Billy Gilmour, Josh Sargent; Teemu Pukki
1:49 AM

When and where to watch Norwich vs Brentford

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option
1:44 AM

Some of the times for tomorrow's match!

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Bolivia: 11:00 AM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Chile: 10:00 AM

Colombia: 10:00 AM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

USA (ET): 10:00 AM

Spain:4:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Paraguay: 12:00 PM

Peru: 10:00 AM

Uruguay: 12:00 PM
 

1:39 AM
1:34 AM24 days ago

Brentford also come from a bad loss!

Brentford had potential to have a good season, because they started very well, but right now they are 15th place, and last matchday they lost 0-2 against a Newcastle that improved a lot, and now Brentford is fighting to stay in the league. Will they get points tomorrow against Norwich?
1:29 AM

Norwich come from a struggling defeat

Norwich City recently got a new coach after the bad performances from Daniel Farke, and they got Dean Smith, but they are still not performing very well, and that is because they haven't found the way to score many goals. Last matchday they played Southampton away, and they lost 2-0, their last point achieved was in matchday 24, they drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace. Will they perform well against Brentford tomorrow?
1:24 AM

Promissing duel!

Carrow Road located in Norwich; England will be the stadium  that will house the match between  Norwich and Brentford corresponding to matchday 28 of the Premier League . This stadium has space for 27,244 people. 

 

1:19 AM

Welcome to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the transmission of the Norwich vs Brentford  match corresponding to matchday 28 of the Premier League . The venue of the match will be at Carrow Road at 9:00 am.
