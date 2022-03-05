Goals and highlights Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedad in LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you!
Thank you for watching today's match in VAVEL, see you another day!
The highlights of the match!
And the match ends!!
A game in which Real Madrid started badly, but they pressed a lot and managed to score 2 goals in the first half and 2 in the second half, and ended up dominating the game, and Real Sociedad finished the game very badly
Changes for Real Madrid
Carvajal is out
Vasquez is in
Mariano is in
Benzema is out
Changes for both teams
Vinicius is out
Marcelo is in
Ceballos is in
Modric is out
Sorloth is in
Isak is out
Yellow card for Real Sociedad
Merino recieves it
Min 79: Gooooal for Real Madrid!!
A pass from Carvajal to Asensio, the first one he touches and it goes in!!
Change for Real Madrid
Rodrygo is out
Asensio is in
Min 75: Goooooal for Real Madrid
Benzema took the penalty very well!
Min 74: Penalty for Real Madrid!
After the VAR checked, it was a penalty after a foul on Vinicius Jr.
Min 68: Goooooal from Real Madrid!!
After a couple touches inside the area, Benzema scores but it is offside!!
Changes for Real Sociedad
Illaramendi is out
Zubimendi is in
Aritz Elustondo is in
Zaldua is out
Min 60: Save from Remiro!!
What a powerful shot from Benzema inside the box and Remiro saves it!!
Yellow card for Real Sociedad
Zaldua recieves it
Min 53: Close from Real Madrid!!
A powerful shot from Casemiro and Remiro saves it very well!!
Min 53: ¡¡Save from Remiro!!
A good low shot from Benzema and Remiro saves it!!
And the second half begins!
Real Madrid move the ball
Changes for Real Sociedad
Djohuara is in
David Silva is out
Rafinha is in Jon Pacheco is out
And the first half ends!!
What a great first half!!! The game started badly for Real Madrid, as Oyarzabal scored the penalty, but Real Madrid pressed hard and scored two great goals in the last minutes of the first half, this is 2-1!!
Min 43: GOOOOOOOAL from Real Madrid!!!
After Remiro's save, the corner is taken short, it reaches Modric and he scores the second!!
Min 42: What a save from Remiro!!
A good ball in from Benzema, Rodrygo shots and Remiro saves!!
Min 39: WHAT A GOAL from Real Madrid!!!
What a bullet from outside the box from Camavinga, and it went in!!
Min 30: Good free kick from Alaba!!
A free kick that was going in, but Isak heads it away!!
Min 10: Goooooal from Real Sociedad!!
Mikel Oyarzabal scores from the spot!!
Min 8: Penalty for Real Sociedad!!
Carvajal tackles badly David Silva and the referee decides it is a penalty
And the best match of the matchday begins!
Real Madrid move the ball
The 3rd best defence vs the best scoring team!
Real Sociedad is the third best defense, with 25 goals conceded, above them are Real Madrid with 20 goals conceded and Sevilla with 18 goals conceded, and they go against the best attack, with 52 goals scored, and in addition, they face the best goalkeeper this season, that is Courtois.
Isak starts again!
The 22 year old Swedish striker is starting again, as well as Ancelotti, Alguacil last matchday against Mallorca he rotated the squad and played Sorloth instead of Isak, but now the Swedish striker is back at it again, will he score today?
Rodrygo starts!
The 21-year-old Brazilian talent is starting in this game, Ancelotti decided to rotate the squad and instead of putting Asensio, the Brazilian starts today, will he be able to put on a good game?
Real Sociedad has won recently!
Real Sociedad and Real Madrid obviously have played many times in Santiago Bernabeu, and surprisingly the last time Real Sociedad has won in this stadium was in June 2020, they won 3-4, thanks to goals from Odegaard, two goals from Isak and a goal from Merino. Will the history repeat two years later?
Tweet from Real Sociedad
Players arriving at the stadium!
𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗔𝗚𝗢 𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗕𝗘́𝗨 #RealMadridRealSociedad | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/Q33gHuO3y2— Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) March 5, 2022
Starting XI from Real Sociedad
Alex Remiro; Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Jon Pacheco; Andoni Gorosabel, Mikel Merino, Asier Illaramendi, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Oyarzabal, David Silva; Alexander Isak
Starting XI from Real Madrid
Thibout Courtois; Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Daniel Carvajal; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Edouardo Camavinga; Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema, Rodrigo Goes
Tweet from Real Madrid
Players arriving at the stadium
📍 Santiago Bernabéu— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) March 5, 2022
⏳ #RealSociedadRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/eTVizbHHsu
Real Sociedad has many players injured!
Imanol Alguacil has 5 injured players, Januzaj has a muscle injury, Barrenetxea has a hamstring injury, Carlos Fernandez has a ligament injury, Diego Rico is the same as Barrenetxea and Nacho Monreal has a knee injury. Will today's squad be able to compete with Real Madrid?
Real Madrid could be in danger!
Real Madrid have two great players on the injury list, those are Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde (Kroos got a hamstring injury, and Valverde is sick) will it be a problem for Real Madrid's midfield today?
Tune in here Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad as well as recent information of the Santiago Bernabeu. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
Player to watch from Real Sociedad: Mikel Oyarzabal
Real Sociedad is having a season with very few goals, only Cadiz, Alavés, Mallorca, Getafe and Osasuna have scored fewer goals than them, they have only scored 27 goals and are in 6th place! But their forte is defence, they have only conceded 25 goals, and very few teams have conceded fewer goals than them. Their star player now is the Spanish Mikel Oyarzabal, who has scored 6 goals and 2 assists. Will he be able to score tomorrow at the Bernabeu?
Player to watch from Real Madrid: Karim Benzema
The 34-year-old Frenchman is proving that he is one of the best strikers in the world, and evidently right now he is the best striker in LaLiga, since he is currently ranked number 1 among scorers, with 19 goals, and he has also made 9 assists, and most of those are with his duo, Vinicius Jr, and vice versa, Vinicius Jr has also given him a lot of assists, will the lethal duo of Vinicius and Benzema be able to get through the defense of Real Sociedad?
Last XI from Real Sociedad
Alex Remiro; Andoni Gorosabel, Jon Pacheco, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo; Mikel Merino, Ander Guevara; Mikel Oyarzabal, David Silva, Christian Portu; Alexander Sorloth
Last XI from Real Madrid
Thibout Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Daniel Carvajal; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Morris; Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio
When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
The game will be broadcast on ESPN and STAR +, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Some of the times to watch the match
These are some of the times to watch tomorrow's match
Uruguay: 5:00 PM
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Bolivia: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Chile: 3:00 PM
Colombia: 3:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
USA (ET): 3:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Paraguay: 5:00 PM
Peru: 3:00 PM
Uruguay: 5:00 PM
Real Sociedad come from a comfortable victory!
Last game they faced Mallorca, which are suffering in the league table being in 16th place, and they easily beat them 0-2, thanks to a goal in the first half by David "El Chino" Silva, and one in the second half from Mikel Merino. Real Sociedad were having a very good season, since a few matchdays ago they were in Champions League positions, but now they have dropped 2 places, to 6th place, will they be able to achieve a miracle at the Santiago Bernabéu tomorrow?
Real Madrid come from a suffering victory!
Los Blancos have had a very good season, but sometimes they have suffered against small teams, for example against Getafe on matchday 19, they lost 1-0, or Espanyol on matchday 8, they lost 2-1 , or many other teams that could not win the game and tied, for example against Elche on matchday 22 they tied 2-2, or against Cádiz 0-0 on matchday 18, and this matchday they suffered a lot against Rayo Vallecano, Since they only won 0-1 thanks to a late goal from Benzema, will it be difficult for them tomorrow against Real Sociedad?
Promising duel!
The Santiago Bernabeu located in Madrid; Spain will be the stadium that will house the match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad corresponding to matchday 27 of the LaLiga. This stadium has space for 81,044 people.
Welcome to all VAVEL readers
Welcome to the broadcast of the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match corresponding to matchday 27 of LaLiga. The venue for the match will be at the Santiago Bernabéu at 2:00 p.m.