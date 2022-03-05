Goals and highlights: Betis 1-3 Atletico Madrid in LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
92' FT
The match ends! Betis 1-3 Atlético de Madrid.
90'
The referee adds two minutes to the match.
87'
Yellow card for Marcos Llorente.
The 1-3
Scored by Thomas Lemar
82' Substitution
Atlético de Madrid: Rodrigo de Paul and Joao Felix are out; Javi Serrano and Luis Suárez are in.
80' GOAL
GOAL ATLÉTICO DE MADRID! Scored by Thomas Lemar.
79'
BRAVO AGAIN! A cross into the box for Griezmann who shoots first time, but the Betis goalkeeper makes an excellent save.
78'
FEKIR! A shot on goal by the Betis player that Oblak saves correctly.
71'
Joao Felix comes close to scoring the third goal! The striker entered the area alone to take a powerful shot that Bravo deflected.
70'
Yellow card for Tello.
The 1-2
Scored by Joao Felix.
65' Substitution
Betis: Joaquín and Borja leave the team; Juanmi Jiménez and Willian José come on.
62'
Yellow card for Carrasco
61' GOAL
GOAL ATLÉTICO DE MADRID! Scored by Joao Felix
58' Substitution
Betis: Paul comes out, Guido Rodríguez comes in.
55'
POST! Felipe's header hits Oblak's left post.
50'
Yellow card for Bartra.
49'
ALMOST AN OLYMPIC GOAL! Joaquín takes the corner kick and Atlético saves at the line.
49'
TELLO AGAIN! Oblak saves twice after Cristian Tello's shot inside the area.
46'
The second half starts!
45'+5
The first half ends! Betis 1-1 Atletico de Madrid.
45'+4
GOAL BETIS! Scored by Cristian Tello.
45'+2
OBLAK! The goalkeeper 'flies' to keep the ball after Borja Iglesias' header.
45'
The referee adds five minutes to the first half.
43'
BARTRA MISSES! The unmarked Betis player is left alone after a corner kick to head the ball past the keeper.
38'
THE RED AND WHITES ARE SAVED! A cross into the Atlético area where Rodrigo de Paul anticipates to deflect the ball and prevent Betis from scoring.
35'
THEY MISS THE SECOND! The goalkeeper comes out to cut out a great play by the visitors where Carrasco was in front of Bravo, in the pass, the defender gets through correctly and avoids the second goal.
30'
We passed the half-hour mark in a match that has been full of injuries and substitutions.
26'
Yellow card for Pablo Simeone.
25' Substitution
Atlético de Madrid: Ángel Correa leaves injured and Antoine Griezmann enters.
20' Substitution
Atlético de Madrid: Vrsaljko is out injured and Yannick Carrasco is in.
17'
The medical assistants come in to attend to Ángel Correa.
10' Substitution
Andrés Guardado asks to be substituted after a muscular discomfort. Cristian Tello will come on.
This was the goal
Scored by Joao Felix.
6'
THE EQUALIZER IS CLOSE! Fekir's turn and Marc Bartra almost arrives to finish.
2' GOAL
GOAL ALETICO DE MADRID! Scored by Joao Felix.
0'
The match has started!
Warm up!
Both teams are already on the Benito Villamarín pitch doing warm-up exercises prior to the match that is about to begin.
Lineup Betis
Bravo; Sabaly, Bartra, Víctor Ruiz, Guardado; Paul, William Carvalho; Joaquín, Fekir, Ruibal; Borja Iglesias.
Lineup Atletico de Madrid
Oblak; Vrsaljko, Giménez, Felipe, Reinildo, Lodi; Herrera, Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo de Paul; João Félix y Correa.
Next match
The local team will be active at midweek in the Europa League, where they will host Frankfurt in the first leg of the round of 16 of the competition.
Atletico de Madrid will play next Friday the 28th matchday against Cadiz.
Absences Betis
On the other hand, Pellegrini will also have absentees. There are 7 absentees for this match: Bellerín, Montoya, Álex Moreno, Miranda, Camarasa and Rodri who are injured while Sergio Canales will miss the match due to suspension. Diego Lainez could have minutes.
Absences Atletico de Madrid
Pablo Simeone will have several absentees for this afternoon's match. Mario Hermoso, Wass, Kondogbia, Koke and Cunha will be absent due to injury while Savic was not called up due to suspension as well as the muscle ailment he has after the match against Celta de Vigo.
The arrival
With the respective sanitary measures in place, both Betis and Atletico de Madrid are already at the Benito Villamarin Stadium for the match that is minutes away from kick-off.
Background
The history of the meetings between Betis and Atlético de Madrid is quite extensive. The balance is in favor of the colchoneros, who have 69 wins to Betis' 32. Only 30 draws have been recorded. The last match between the two teams ended in a 3-0 win for the red and white team.
The stadium
The Benito Villamarin Stadium will be the venue for this meeting between the green and white and the red and white. This is a sports venue and hosts the home games of Real Betis. It is located in the city of Seville, Spain and was inaugurated in March 1929, being one of the oldest in the country. It has a maximum capacity for 60 thousand spectators.
We begin!
We kick off our coverage of the match between Real Betis and Atlético de Madrid, a game that is less than an hour away from kicking off at the Benito Villamarin Stadium. After Barcelona's win, both teams are in need of the three points to avoid dropping out of the Champions League places. Will either of them be able to get the victory? Follow this minute by minute on VAVEL USA.
Key player Real Betis
Juanmi Jimenez | This Spanish striker is the leader of Betis' offensive line and plays well with his teammate Willian José. Juanmi brings speed and dribbles from the flanks. He is characterized by a powerful mid-distance shot. Undoubtedly, a player who can be dangerous for the opponent.
Key player Atletico de Madrid
Angel Correa | This Argentine midfielder has been important in Simeone's approach as he is a player who contributes a lot up front. He is currently the top scorer of the red and white team with 11 goals to his teammate Luis Suarez's 9. He also accumulates 4 assists.
Last lineup Real Betis
C. Bravo; Y. Sabaly, G. Pezzella, E. Gonzalez, A. Moreno; G. Rodriguez, William, S. Canales, N. Fekir, Juanmi; Willian Jose.
Last lineup Atletico de Madrid
Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Gimenez, Reinildo, Lodi; Kondogbia, Marcos Llorente, Herrera; Joao Felix y Correa.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Betis vs Atletico de Madrid match will be Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez; Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva, first line; Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes, second line.
Real Betis: Recovering from the clasico
On the other hand, the green and white team is coming from a defeat in the city derby against Sevilla by a score of 2-1. Betis dropped an important victory and remains in third place in LaLiga with 46 points, one more than today's opponent. Said score is after an accumulation of 14 wins, 4 draws and 8 defeats. However, it was not all sadness for Real Betis as a goal by Borja Iglesias at 92', put them in the final of the Copa del Rey to be played in April against Valencia.
Atlético de Madrid: Important game in the table
The red and white squad led by Pablo Simeone, has had a somewhat irregular start of the year and if they want to access Champions League positions, Atletico Madrid has to continue adding against their direct rivals (Barcelona and Real Betis), that is why they must take advantage of this match against Betis, which is one point above the colchoneros. Atletico de Madrid is coming from a 2-0 victory over Celta de Vigo. They are currently in fifth place with 45 points from 13 wins, 6 draws and 7 defeats.
Matchday 27
This afternoon, Sunday's activity corresponding to matchday 27, ends in the city of Seville with a very attractive match. The Benito Villamarin stadium will host a fairly even match where two teams want to go for the three points and not leave the European competition places. On the one hand, Atletico de Madrid will need to tighten the pace against a Betis that wants to stay at the top of the table.
The match will be played at the Stadium Benito Villamarin
The Real Betis - Atletico de Madrid match will be played at the Stadium Benito Villamarin, in Seville, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 LaLiga Match: Betis - Atletico de Madrid Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.