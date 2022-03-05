Goal and highlights: Stoke City 0-1 Blackpool in Championship 2022
(Image: VAVEL)

1:13 PM24 days ago

The match ends!

On the road, and by the minimum difference with Josh Bowler's goal, Blackpool gets a very important victory after beating Stoke City.

With this victory, the orange team reaches 48 points, while the red and white team remains with 46; both will still be below the first 12 places in the general classification.

In the next round of the Championship, the Seasiders will host Swansea and the Potters will visit Barnsley.

1:05 PM24 days ago

90+7'

Blackpool's Garry Madine and Callum Connolly are yellow-carded.
1:05 PM24 days ago

90+4'

New change for Blackpool: Callum Connolly takes the place of scorer Josh Bowler.
1:05 PM24 days ago

90'

Ten minutes of stoppage time are added on.
1:04 PM24 days ago

BLACKPOOL GOAL!

Newly introduced Jerry Yates assists Josh Bowler to put the visitors ahead on the scoreboard.
1:04 PM24 days ago

83'

Blackpool make another substitution: Jerry Yates replaces Shayne Lavery.
1:04 PM24 days ago

82'

Stoke City make another substitution: Steven Fletcher comes on for Tommy Smith.
1:04 PM24 days ago

79'

Blackpool make their first substitution of the game: Oliver Casey replaces Jordan Thorniley.
1:04 PM24 days ago

76'

New substitute for Stoke City: Jaden Philogene-Bidace comes on for Mario Vrancic.
12:34 PM24 days ago

70'

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Stoke City defender, joins the list of those cautioned for the match.
12:34 PM24 days ago

67'

Stoke City makes its second change: Tyrese Campbell takes the place of Nick Powell.
12:26 PM24 days ago

59'

Mario Vrandcic, also a Stoke City midfielder, was shown the yellow card.
12:26 PM24 days ago

52'

Lewis Baker, Stoke City midfielder, also receives a yellow card.
12:07 PM24 days ago

Restart of the second half!

Stoke City 0-0 Blackpool is underway again.
11:53 AM24 days ago

The first half ends!

After more than 45', Stoke City and Blackpool are level at 0-0; the home side have looked more dangerous.
11:51 AM24 days ago

45'

A two-minute rest period is added.
11:51 AM24 days ago

40'

Metal! Josh Maja's low shot hits the post. Blackpool are saved.
11:41 AM24 days ago

36'

Stoke City make their first move: Ben Wilmot replaces Liam Moore.
11:41 AM24 days ago

33'

Reece James, Blackpool defender, gets the first booking of the match.
11:27 AM24 days ago

18'

At the moment, Stoke City are slightly in control of the game; through Tymon and Powell they have started to generate chances.
11:02 AM24 days ago

The match is underway!

The ball is rolling! Stoke City and Blackpool are already facing each other at the Britannia Stadium.
10:53 AM24 days ago

In case of winning...

Stoke City would reach 47 points and could be placed at the maximum in twelfth place; it has the advantage that it still has a game pending. On the other hand, Blackpool would reach 48 points, which could also place them in twelfth place.
10:48 AM24 days ago

Potters, eliminated from the cup competition

In midweek, in their visit to Shelhurst Park Stadium, Stoke City was defeated 2-1 by Crystal Palace, thus leaving them out of the FA Cup in the fifth round; the goal was scored by Josh Tymon.
10:43 AM24 days ago

Blackpool: substitutes

Callum Connolly, Owen Dale, Jerry Yates, Stuart Moore, Oliver Casey, Charlie Kirk y Jake Beesley.
10:38 AM24 days ago

Stoke City: substitutes

Joe Allen, Steven Fletcher, Tyrese Campbell, Josef John Bursik, Jordan Thompson, Ben Wilmot and Jade Philogene-Bidace
10:33 AM24 days ago

Blackpool: confirmed lineup

D. Grimshaw; D. Sterling, J. Thorniley, M. Ekpiteta, R. James, C. Hamilton, K. Stewart, K. Dougall, J. Bowler, G. Madine and S. Lavery.
10:28 AM24 days ago

Stoke City: confirmed lineup

J. Bonham; L. Moore, P. Jagielka, T. Harwood-Bellis, T. Smith, R. Sawyers, L. Baker, M. Vrancic, J. Tymon, N. Powell and J. Maja.
10:23 AM24 days ago

Last meeting between them

The most recent meeting between these two institutions took place on November 3 last year, when Stoke City beat Blackpool as visitors by the minimum difference (0-1), with a goal by Steven Fletcher.
10:18 AM24 days ago

Let's get started!

In just under an hour, Stoke City and Blackpool will face each other again in the Championship, looking for a valuable victory that will allow them to move up a few places and thus get closer to the playoffs.
10:13 AM24 days ago

10:03 AM24 days ago

Blackpool: last lineup

D. Grimshaw; J. Gabriel, M. Ekpiteta, J. Thronilley, D. Sterling, J. Bowler, K. Dougall, K. Stewart, C. Hamilton, J. Yates y G. Madine.
9:58 AM24 days ago

Stoke City: last lineup

J. Bonham; T. Harwood-Bellis, P. Jagielka, L. Moore, M. Fox, J. Thompson, L. Baker, J. Allen T. Smith, J. Borown y N. Powell.
9:53 AM24 days ago

How is Blackpool coming?

On the other hand, the previous weekend, they took advantage of their local condition at the Bloomfield Road Stadium to beat Reading 4-1, after losing the match; their goals were scored by Marvin Ekpiteta, Gary Madine, Shayne Lavery and Josh Bowler.
9:48 AM24 days ago

What's next for Stoke City?

Last Saturday, in their visit to Dean Court Stadium, they did not know how to handle the lead they had with Tommy Smith's goal, as they ended up being defeated 2-1 by Boumemouth, who turned the score around in the final stretch of the match.
9:43 AM24 days ago

Blackpool must win to stay alive

Meanwhile, Neil Critchley's English team has not done a good job so far this season, as it is in fourteenth place with 45 points, after accumulating 12 wins, 9 draws and 13 losses; it has scored 40 goals and conceded 41.
9:38 AM24 days ago

Stoke City, to make their home condition count.

The team coached by the Englishman Michael O'Neill is not having -so far- the desired or planned participation, since it occupies the fifteenth position in the standings with 44 points, product of 12 wins, 8 draws and 13 defeats; it has 42 goals scored and 38 conceded.
9:33 AM24 days ago

Seasiders visit the Potters

This Saturday morning, in the city of The Potteries, located in the county of Staffordshire, Stoke City and Blackpool will meet for the second time in the current competition. Now, both are falling short of their goal of promotion to the next level, so they will have to have a great closing game to keep their chances of achieving it.
9:28 AM24 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the matchday 36 of the English Championship season 2021-2022: Stoke City vs Blackpool Live Updates!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
