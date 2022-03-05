Goal and highlights: Stoke City 0-1 Blackpool in Championship 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
The match ends!
90+7'
Blackpool's Garry Madine and Callum Connolly are yellow-carded.
90+4'
New change for Blackpool: Callum Connolly takes the place of scorer Josh Bowler.
90'
Ten minutes of stoppage time are added on.
BLACKPOOL GOAL!
Newly introduced Jerry Yates assists Josh Bowler to put the visitors ahead on the scoreboard.
83'
Blackpool make another substitution: Jerry Yates replaces Shayne Lavery.
82'
Stoke City make another substitution: Steven Fletcher comes on for Tommy Smith.
79'
Blackpool make their first substitution of the game: Oliver Casey replaces Jordan Thorniley.
76'
New substitute for Stoke City: Jaden Philogene-Bidace comes on for Mario Vrancic.
70'
Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Stoke City defender, joins the list of those cautioned for the match.
67'
Stoke City makes its second change: Tyrese Campbell takes the place of Nick Powell.
59'
Mario Vrandcic, also a Stoke City midfielder, was shown the yellow card.
52'
Lewis Baker, Stoke City midfielder, also receives a yellow card.
Restart of the second half!
Stoke City 0-0 Blackpool is underway again.
The first half ends!
After more than 45', Stoke City and Blackpool are level at 0-0; the home side have looked more dangerous.
45'
A two-minute rest period is added.
40'
Metal! Josh Maja's low shot hits the post. Blackpool are saved.
36'
Stoke City make their first move: Ben Wilmot replaces Liam Moore.
33'
Reece James, Blackpool defender, gets the first booking of the match.
18'
At the moment, Stoke City are slightly in control of the game; through Tymon and Powell they have started to generate chances.
The match is underway!
The ball is rolling! Stoke City and Blackpool are already facing each other at the Britannia Stadium.
In case of winning...
Stoke City would reach 47 points and could be placed at the maximum in twelfth place; it has the advantage that it still has a game pending. On the other hand, Blackpool would reach 48 points, which could also place them in twelfth place.
Potters, eliminated from the cup competition
In midweek, in their visit to Shelhurst Park Stadium, Stoke City was defeated 2-1 by Crystal Palace, thus leaving them out of the FA Cup in the fifth round; the goal was scored by Josh Tymon.
Blackpool: substitutes
Callum Connolly, Owen Dale, Jerry Yates, Stuart Moore, Oliver Casey, Charlie Kirk y Jake Beesley.
Stoke City: substitutes
Joe Allen, Steven Fletcher, Tyrese Campbell, Josef John Bursik, Jordan Thompson, Ben Wilmot and Jade Philogene-Bidace
Blackpool: confirmed lineup
D. Grimshaw; D. Sterling, J. Thorniley, M. Ekpiteta, R. James, C. Hamilton, K. Stewart, K. Dougall, J. Bowler, G. Madine and S. Lavery.
Stoke City: confirmed lineup
J. Bonham; L. Moore, P. Jagielka, T. Harwood-Bellis, T. Smith, R. Sawyers, L. Baker, M. Vrancic, J. Tymon, N. Powell and J. Maja.
Last meeting between them
The most recent meeting between these two institutions took place on November 3 last year, when Stoke City beat Blackpool as visitors by the minimum difference (0-1), with a goal by Steven Fletcher.
Let's get started!
In just under an hour, Stoke City and Blackpool will face each other again in the Championship, looking for a valuable victory that will allow them to move up a few places and thus get closer to the playoffs.
Blackpool: last lineup
D. Grimshaw; J. Gabriel, M. Ekpiteta, J. Thronilley, D. Sterling, J. Bowler, K. Dougall, K. Stewart, C. Hamilton, J. Yates y G. Madine.
Stoke City: last lineup
J. Bonham; T. Harwood-Bellis, P. Jagielka, L. Moore, M. Fox, J. Thompson, L. Baker, J. Allen T. Smith, J. Borown y N. Powell.
How is Blackpool coming?
On the other hand, the previous weekend, they took advantage of their local condition at the Bloomfield Road Stadium to beat Reading 4-1, after losing the match; their goals were scored by Marvin Ekpiteta, Gary Madine, Shayne Lavery and Josh Bowler.
What's next for Stoke City?
Last Saturday, in their visit to Dean Court Stadium, they did not know how to handle the lead they had with Tommy Smith's goal, as they ended up being defeated 2-1 by Boumemouth, who turned the score around in the final stretch of the match.
Blackpool must win to stay alive
Meanwhile, Neil Critchley's English team has not done a good job so far this season, as it is in fourteenth place with 45 points, after accumulating 12 wins, 9 draws and 13 losses; it has scored 40 goals and conceded 41.
Stoke City, to make their home condition count.
The team coached by the Englishman Michael O'Neill is not having -so far- the desired or planned participation, since it occupies the fifteenth position in the standings with 44 points, product of 12 wins, 8 draws and 13 defeats; it has 42 goals scored and 38 conceded.
Seasiders visit the Potters
This Saturday morning, in the city of The Potteries, located in the county of Staffordshire, Stoke City and Blackpool will meet for the second time in the current competition. Now, both are falling short of their goal of promotion to the next level, so they will have to have a great closing game to keep their chances of achieving it.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the matchday 36 of the English Championship season 2021-2022: Stoke City vs Blackpool Live Updates!
My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
With this victory, the orange team reaches 48 points, while the red and white team remains with 46; both will still be below the first 12 places in the general classification.
In the next round of the Championship, the Seasiders will host Swansea and the Potters will visit Barnsley.