Goals and Highlights: Elche 1-2 Barcelona in LaLiga 2022
Image: VAVEL

3:12 PM22 days ago

Goals and Highlights

1:25 PM23 days ago
1:16 PM23 days ago

96'

It's over! Barcelona adds one more victory in this tournament.
1:06 PM23 days ago

90'

Powerful shot by Memphis, but the ball goes wide of the goal.
12:58 PM23 days ago

84'

Goal, goal, goal for Barcelona! Memphis Depay puts the visitors ahead with a great shot.
12:56 PM23 days ago

82'

VAR! The referee awards a penalty to Barcelona for a handball inside the area.
12:54 PM23 days ago

79'

Ferran Torres' shot ends up hitting the outside of the net.
12:51 PM23 days ago

75'

Barcelona changes. Adama Traoré and Memphis come on for Aubameyang and Dembélé.
12:48 PM23 days ago

73'

Álves' cross, but the defense ends up rejecting the ball.
12:40 PM23 days ago

65'

Change of Elche. Ezequiel Ponce replaces Morente.
12:37 PM23 days ago

60'

Goal, goal, goal for Barcelona! Ferran Torres sends a tremendous shot from inside the area, and the ball ends up in the back of the net.
12:35 PM23 days ago

56'

Barcelona tries to tie the match.
12:34 PM23 days ago

47'

Barcelona change. Ferran Torres replaces Gavi.
12:21 PM23 days ago

45'

Action resumes.
12:03 PM23 days ago

45+1'

First half ends, Elche leads by the minimum at halftime.
12:01 PM23 days ago

44'

Goal, goal, goal for Elche! Excellent definition of Fidel Chaves, who ends up opening the scoreboard.
11:55 AM23 days ago

36'

Pere Milla sends an accurate shot at Ter Stegen's goal, but the ball goes over.
11:54 AM23 days ago

28'

Close! Debéle and De Jong once again sent shots on goal, but the home side put the ball out of the net.
11:43 AM23 days ago

26'

Close! A shot from de Jong, but Diego Gonzalez saves on the line.
11:39 AM23 days ago

20'

Alba's shot on goal, but the ball is off target.
11:33 AM23 days ago

15'

Dembélé arrived dangerously, but the attentive defense prevented the arrival.
11:28 AM23 days ago

7'

Barcelona presses in the first minutes, looking to open the scoring.
11:22 AM23 days ago

0'

The match between Elche and Barcleona kicks off.
11:17 AM23 days ago

Barcelona: LineUp

Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Araujo, Piqué, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Dembélé, Aubameyang, Gavi.
11:12 AM23 days ago

Elche: LineUp

Badía; Barragán, Roco, González, Mojica; Tete Morente, Raúl Guti, Mascarell, Fidel; Pere Milla, Lucas Boyé
11:07 AM23 days ago

To warm up

Both teams are already on the field, warming up before the start of the match.
11:02 AM23 days ago

They arrived

Barcelona, with Xavi at the helm, will be looking to emerge victorious from this building, which is why they are already at the.
10:57 AM23 days ago

Present are!

Elche is already in the building, ready to face Barcelona in this match.
10:52 AM23 days ago

Statements Barcelona

Xavi spoke before the match: "We are a team, with the president at the helm, Mateu, Jordi Cruyff... communication is fluid. This is a group. I don't decide on my own. I'm a consensus builder, a team player, a questioner. My role is decisive, but I am not alone".
10:47 AM23 days ago

What a beauty!

This is how the building where this important match will be played looks, which means a lot to both teams.

10:42 AM23 days ago

Statements Barcelona

Xavi spoke before the match: "We have five games in two weeks and we have to manage the minutes, the fatigue, the injuries.... There are options in attack, and I'm delighted to have them because I didn't have them before".
10:37 AM23 days ago

Watch out here!

These are two of the last three games played in LaLiga in Elche, where the team has not managed to win, so tonight they will seek to get the three points of utmost importance.
10:32 AM23 days ago

Let's keep on the right track!

Barcelona has already beaten Elche in five matches in the competition, registering one of its best numbers.
10:27 AM23 days ago

We are back!

Good morning, we are back to bring you the minute by minute of the match between Elche and Barcelona. Shortly we will share with you the most relevant information about both teams as well as the confirmed lineups.
10:22 AM23 days ago

10:12 AM23 days ago

Barcelona Statements

Ferran Torres spoke ahead of the match: "I'm very happy, the coach trusts me a lot and I'm calm in front of goal. We have to work hard and the results will come. I'm on the way, because goals come in spurts and sometimes they do and sometimes they don't. So the key is to be constant. So the key is to be constant, to be mentally well. When one goes in, they will all go in and you have to be positive."

"There is a lot of focus on the goal, but it's not all about that. I think I'm bringing more things to the team. It's true that I'm an attacking player, but there are other factors such as helping out defensively, giving assists, teaming up... which is also important."

When you come to Barça you know that it is one of the best teams in the world and every season you have to fight to win every title and, as long as there are options, we will fight until the last minute."

"The Europa League is an important competition for us, we have to go and win it. The tie against Napoli was a turning point because the results were what they were. We have a very young team, with some veterans. We are Barça and I think we are turning the situation around. We are ready to take a step forward and do cool things".

Torres spoke about the good work Pedri has been doing: "Every time he goes out on the pitch he shows what a player he is. He is different and can mark an era".

10:07 AM23 days ago

What a run

Barcelona come into this match having gone ten games unbeaten, their last defeat coming on December 4 when they lost to Betis by the narrowest of margins. Moreover, in their last match they won four goals to nil against Athletic.

10:02 AM23 days ago

Urgent need to add

ElChe arrives to this match after losing against Levante three goals to zero, in addition to not having a good season and being in the thirteenth position, so they will go all out for the victory.

9:57 AM23 days ago

The match will be played at the Manuel Martínez Valero Stadium.

The match of ElChe vs Barcelona will be played at the Manuel Martínez Valero Stadium, located in ElChe, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 33,732 people. 
9:52 AM23 days ago

