Highlights: Livingston 1-3 Celtic in Scottish Premiership
Photo of Mcgregor // Source: Celtic

Highlights:

93'| End of the match

The match at the Toni Marconi Arena ends with Celtic winning 1-3. Postecoglou's team gets the three points to remain leaders.
90'| Three minutes of added time

The referee added three minutes of stoppage time. We will go to the 93rd minute
81'| Less than ten minutes

Ten minutes left in the game. Celtic keeps getting closer to Stryjek's goal. It's still 1-3
69'| Another chance for Celtic

Another chance for the visitors to close out the game if not already. Maeda shot from close range but the goalkeeper caught the ball.
65'| Forrest tries

The Celtic player tried from outside the box. He cut back to his left foot and shot. The ball went into the goalkeeper's hands.
56'| Shinnie goal

Goal for the home side, Shinnie scores. The Livingston player finished off a dead ball in the box to cut the deficit. 1-3
55'|Forrest's goal

The visitors score the third. Forrest scores to make the score very favorable to his team. Livingston 0-3 Celtic
50'| Stryjek gets it

Maeda stole in midfield and passed it to Rogic who tried to dribble past the Livingston keeper but it was knocked off his foot. Great performance by Stryjek
46'| Own goal

Celtic score their second after Devlin's own goal. They increase their lead to two
46'| Second half begins

The final 45 minutes begin. Celtic control possession and are closing in on the home goal - can Livingston equalise?
45'| Half-Time

End of the first half. End of the first 45 minutes at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Celtic dominates the match and leads by the minimum at half-time, 0-1.
45'|Obileye crossbar

The home side had a chance. Obileye headed in a cross from a free kick on the right flank. His header hit the crossbar. The referee added a minute
37'| Yellow card for Omeonga

Omeonga receives a yellow card after bringing down a Celtic player on the left flank
30'| The game calms down

After the intensity of the first minutes of play, Celtic calmed down after the goal through possession, although they continued to attack but without the desire with which they did at 0-0. Still 0-1
18'| Cases brand Rogic

Celtic almost increased the score after Rogic's shot. The number 18 shot beyond the box but Stryjek caught the ball. Livingston 0-1 Celtic
17'| GooooL of Celtic

Goooool Maeda, Celtic goal. The visitors took the lead thanks to Maeda's header, who took advantage of the goalkeeper's rebound after Starfelt's shot to slot the ball into the net.
15'| Mcgregor had it

Celtic almost scored. Mcgregor headed a centred ball from the left flank. The shot went over the top of the home goal. If it was 0-0
Match begin

The match kicks off at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Celtic and Livingston are competing for three important points for the future of the standings.
Players warming up

The players are in the Tony Macaroni Arena's wall doing warm-up exercises. They will soon go to the locker room to receive a final briefing from their coaches;
Celtic lineup

Postecoglou also starts with 4-3-3. His starting eleven consists of: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, Rogic, Bitton, Mcgregor, Forrest, Maeda and Jota 
Livingston lineup

Martindale lines up in a 4-3-3 formation. His starting eleven is: Stryjek, Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Penrice, Pittman, Holt, Omeonga, Shinnie, Nouble and Forrest.
We already have lineups

With 30 minutes to go until the start of the match between Livingston and Celtic, both teams already have their starting eleven. Let's start with the home team's starting eleven
Less than 30 minutes

There are less than thirty minutes left to kick off the 30th round of the Scottish Premiership. The match is played at the Tony Macaroni Arena and pits Livingston vs Celtic.
Already at the Stadium

About twenty minutes ago Celtic arrived at Livingston's ground. Both teams are already at the stadium and will soon take the field at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
Postecoglou 50 match

Celtic manager Postecoglou, after playing against Livingston, will have played fifty games as Celtic manager. Congratulations, Coach.
Stay tuned for the Livingston vs Celtic live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Livingston vs Celtic live, as well as the latest information coming out of Scotland. Be sure to follow the match live online with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage.
Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Livingston vs Celtic of 6th March 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 PM,

Bolivia: 11:30 AM.

Brazil: 12:30 PM.

Chile: 11:30 AM.

Colombia: 10:30 AM.

Ecuador: 10:30 AM.

USA (ET): 11:30 AM.

Spain: 13:30 PM,

Mexico: 10:30 AM.

Paraguay: 08:30 AM.

Peru: 10:30 AM.

Uruguay: 08:30 AM.

Venezuela: 11:30 AM.

Where to see

The match between Livingston and Celtic can be followed on two private apps, OneFootball and Bet365. In addition, the Scottish Premiership match can also be followed on Celtic TV. On VAVEL you can follow the broadcast online.
Possible lineups Celtic

Postecoglou usually plays with a 4-3-3 formation. His possible lineup may be: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, O'riley, Mcgregor, Hatate, Jota, Maeda, Abada. Furuhashi, Johnston and Turnbull will not be available. Giakoumakis is doubtful for this match.
Possible lineups Livingston

Martindale usually plays a 4-3-3 formation. His possible eleven may be: Stryjek, Devlin, Fitzwater, Oblieye, Penrice, Pittman, Holt, Omeonga, Nouble, Anderson and Forrest. They will be without Barden and Parkes. McMillan is doubtful for this match
Referee of the match

The referee for this Livingston vs Celtic matchday 30 of the Scottish Premiership is Walsh. The match takes place at the Tony Macaroni Arena. 
History

The Livingston vs Celtic match has been played 32 times in the past. In the last five matches between the two teams, on one occasion the score ended in favor of Livingston, 1-0. One of the matches ended in a clear victory for Celtic, 6-0. Finally, on three occasions the match ended in a draw, on two of these occasions the match ended goalless. However, on one occasion both teams managed to score two goals in each of the opposing goals.
Last match between them

The last match between Celtic and Livingston ended with the scoreboard reading 0-0. The match had no great scoring chances during the first half. However, in the second half, Celtic got their chance through a penalty, in the 93rd minute, caused by A. Obileye who was sent off. G. Giakoumakisz was in charge of shooting the ball but it was a missed shot, thus sentencing the 0-0 with which the match ended.
Last Celtic game

Last Celtic game

Celtic in their last match faced St. Mirren. The goals of the match would come in the second half, after a first half without clear chances. In the 55th minute of the match, C. Carter-Vickers, would score the first goal of the match to put his team ahead on the scoreboard. Later, in the 81st minute, his teammate C. Mcgregor would score the second goal, which sealed the match with a clear victory for the home side, 2-0.
Last match Livingston

Livingston in their last match took on Dundee United. The match ended with Livingston 2-1 Dundee United on the scoreboard. The home side started the match with a disadvantage on the scoreboard, due to the fact that in the second minute, L. Smith, scored a goal in the goalkeeper's goal. The equalizer came in the 23rd minute of the match, when S. Pittman scored a goal for his team. In the 83rd minute of the match, R. Edwards put a goal into his own net, scoring the winning goal for the home side, 2-1.
Welcome to VAVEL

Hello everybody. Welcome to the online broadcast of the match between Livingston and Celtic corresponding to the 30th matchday. The match will be played at 13.00 Spanish time. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.
