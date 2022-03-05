Highlights: Livingston 1-3 Celtic in Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights:
93'| End of the match
The match at the Toni Marconi Arena ends with Celtic winning 1-3. Postecoglou's team gets the three points to remain leaders.
90'| Three minutes of added time
The referee added three minutes of stoppage time. We will go to the 93rd minute
81'| Less than ten minutes
Ten minutes left in the game. Celtic keeps getting closer to Stryjek's goal. It's still 1-3
69'| Another chance for Celtic
Another chance for the visitors to close out the game if not already. Maeda shot from close range but the goalkeeper caught the ball.
65'| Forrest tries
The Celtic player tried from outside the box. He cut back to his left foot and shot. The ball went into the goalkeeper's hands.
56'| Shinnie goal
Goal for the home side, Shinnie scores. The Livingston player finished off a dead ball in the box to cut the deficit. 1-3
55'|Forrest's goal
The visitors score the third. Forrest scores to make the score very favorable to his team. Livingston 0-3 Celtic
50'| Stryjek gets it
Maeda stole in midfield and passed it to Rogic who tried to dribble past the Livingston keeper but it was knocked off his foot. Great performance by Stryjek
46'| Own goal
Celtic score their second after Devlin's own goal. They increase their lead to two
46'| Second half begins
The final 45 minutes begin. Celtic control possession and are closing in on the home goal - can Livingston equalise?
45'| Half-Time
End of the first half. End of the first 45 minutes at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Celtic dominates the match and leads by the minimum at half-time, 0-1.
45'|Obileye crossbar
The home side had a chance. Obileye headed in a cross from a free kick on the right flank. His header hit the crossbar. The referee added a minute
37'| Yellow card for Omeonga
Omeonga receives a yellow card after bringing down a Celtic player on the left flank
30'| The game calms down
After the intensity of the first minutes of play, Celtic calmed down after the goal through possession, although they continued to attack but without the desire with which they did at 0-0. Still 0-1
18'| Cases brand Rogic
Celtic almost increased the score after Rogic's shot. The number 18 shot beyond the box but Stryjek caught the ball. Livingston 0-1 Celtic
17'| GooooL of Celtic
Goooool Maeda, Celtic goal. The visitors took the lead thanks to Maeda's header, who took advantage of the goalkeeper's rebound after Starfelt's shot to slot the ball into the net.
15'| Mcgregor had it
Celtic almost scored. Mcgregor headed a centred ball from the left flank. The shot went over the top of the home goal. If it was 0-0
Match begin
The match kicks off at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Celtic and Livingston are competing for three important points for the future of the standings.
Players warming up
The players are in the Tony Macaroni Arena's wall doing warm-up exercises. They will soon go to the locker room to receive a final briefing from their coaches;
Celtic lineup
Postecoglou also starts with 4-3-3. His starting eleven consists of: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, Rogic, Bitton, Mcgregor, Forrest, Maeda and Jota
Livingston lineup
Martindale lines up in a 4-3-3 formation. His starting eleven is: Stryjek, Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Penrice, Pittman, Holt, Omeonga, Shinnie, Nouble and Forrest.
We already have lineups
With 30 minutes to go until the start of the match between Livingston and Celtic, both teams already have their starting eleven. Let's start with the home team's starting eleven
Less than 30 minutes
There are less than thirty minutes left to kick off the 30th round of the Scottish Premiership. The match is played at the Tony Macaroni Arena and pits Livingston vs Celtic.
Already at the Stadium
About twenty minutes ago Celtic arrived at Livingston's ground. Both teams are already at the stadium and will soon take the field at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
Postecoglou 50 match
Celtic manager Postecoglou, after playing against Livingston, will have played fifty games as Celtic manager. Congratulations, Coach.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Livingston vs Celtic of 6th March 2022 in several countries:
Venezuela: 11:30 AM.
Where to see
The match between Livingston and Celtic can be followed on two private apps, OneFootball and Bet365. In addition, the Scottish Premiership match can also be followed on Celtic TV. On VAVEL you can follow the broadcast online.
Possible lineups Celtic
Postecoglou usually plays with a 4-3-3 formation. His possible lineup may be: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, O'riley, Mcgregor, Hatate, Jota, Maeda, Abada. Furuhashi, Johnston and Turnbull will not be available. Giakoumakis is doubtful for this match.
Possible lineups Livingston
Martindale usually plays a 4-3-3 formation. His possible eleven may be: Stryjek, Devlin, Fitzwater, Oblieye, Penrice, Pittman, Holt, Omeonga, Nouble, Anderson and Forrest. They will be without Barden and Parkes. McMillan is doubtful for this match
Referee of the match
The referee for this Livingston vs Celtic matchday 30 of the Scottish Premiership is Walsh. The match takes place at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
History
The Livingston vs Celtic match has been played 32 times in the past. In the last five matches between the two teams, on one occasion the score ended in favor of Livingston, 1-0. One of the matches ended in a clear victory for Celtic, 6-0. Finally, on three occasions the match ended in a draw, on two of these occasions the match ended goalless. However, on one occasion both teams managed to score two goals in each of the opposing goals.
Last match between them
The last match between Celtic and Livingston ended with the scoreboard reading 0-0. The match had no great scoring chances during the first half. However, in the second half, Celtic got their chance through a penalty, in the 93rd minute, caused by A. Obileye who was sent off. G. Giakoumakisz was in charge of shooting the ball but it was a missed shot, thus sentencing the 0-0 with which the match ended.
Last Celtic game
El Celtic en su último encuentro se vio las caras con St. Mirren. Los goles del partido llegarían en la segunda parte, después de un primer tiempo sin ocasiones claras. En el minuto 55 de partido, C. Carter-Vickers, anotaría el primer tanto del encuentro para poner a su equipo con ventaja en el marcador. Más tarde, en el minuto 81, su compañero C. Mcgregor anotaría el segundo gol, que sentenciaba el partido con una clara victoria para los locales, 2-0.
Last match Livingston
Livingston in their last match took on Dundee United. The match ended with Livingston 2-1 Dundee United on the scoreboard. The home side started the match with a disadvantage on the scoreboard, due to the fact that in the second minute, L. Smith, scored a goal in the goalkeeper's goal. The equalizer came in the 23rd minute of the match, when S. Pittman scored a goal for his team. In the 83rd minute of the match, R. Edwards put a goal into his own net, scoring the winning goal for the home side, 2-1.
