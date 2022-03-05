Goal and Highlights: Charlotte FC 0-1 LA Galaxy in 2022 MLS
Highlights

FINAL

Match ends! LA Galaxy take the win in the first MLS match at Bank of America Stadium against Charlotte FC.
90'

Six minutes are added to the game
LA GALAXY GOAL

This is how the first goal was scored at Bank of America Stadium in an MLS game
77'

Efrain Alvarez shoots with his left foot from outside the box and scores the first goal at Bank of America Stadium.
76'

WHAT A GOLAZO, EFRAIN ALVAREZ
76'

Charlotte comes close to scoring first goal but LA Galaxy saves goal on the line to score first goal
74'

Chicharito close to scoring the first goal
71'

Corner kick for LA Galaxy
70'

Substitution of LA Galaxy: Raveloson out and Efrain Alvarez in
67'

Another shot by Chicharito deflected by Charlotte's goalkeeper
56'

Chicharito's shot goes wide of the goal.
46'

Start the second half!
Half time

First half ends! Charlotte FC and LA Galaxy are playing to a goalless draw at Bank of America Stadium.
42'

Swiderski's shot is saved by the Bond goalkeeper.
32'

Corner kick for LA Galaxy
30'

After the first half hour of the match, the score remains goalless between Charlotte FC and LA Galaxy.
18'

Another Chicharito shot saved by Kahlina
14'

Chicharito's shot is saved by the Charlotte FC goalkeeper.
8'

Jordi Reyna came close to scoring the first goal for Charlotte FC
1'

Start the game!
LA Galaxy lineup

Bond; Araujo, Coulibaly, DePuy, Edwards; Douglas Costa, Raveloson, Delgado, Cabral; Vazquez y Chicharito.
Charlotte FC lineup

Kahlina; Lindsey, Corujo, Makoun, Fuchs, Mora; Swiderski, Bronico, Franco, Reyna; Ortiz.
Lineups ready!

Charlotte FC vs LA Galaxy match lineups are ready. We present them below.
Teams ready

Both teams are now ready for the start of the match. Charlotte FC makes its home debut against Chicharito and the LA Galaxy.
All set

Everything is ready for the first MLS match at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte FC will have its first home game against the historic LA Galaxy.
Party at Charlotte

Charlotte FC fans are already at Bank of America Stadium. There is a big party for the first home game.
For the record

Tonight Charlotte FC is expected to break the stadium attendance record for an MLS match this evening. An expected 75,000 fans are expected to be in attendance at Bank of America Stadium.
Tune in here Charlotte FC vs LA Galaxy Live Score

Charlotte FC's home presentation is about to begin. Do not miss a detail of the match Charlotte FC vs LA Galaxy live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

 

Key Player of Charlotte FC

Christian Ortiz, forward: Charlotte FC's star recruit stood out in his first game, although he was unable to score a goal. At his feet will be the responsibility of guiding the North Carolina team to its first victory.
Latest LA Galaxy lineup

Bond; Araujo, Coulibaly, DePuy, Edwards; Douglas Costa, Delgado, Raveloson, Cabral; Vazquez and Chicharito.
Latest Charlotte FC Lineup

Kahlina; Lindsey, Corujo, Makoun, Christian, Mora; McKinze Gaines II, Bronico, Franco, Reyna and Ortiz.
Last game LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy had a great debut in the 2022 MLS season, as they defeated New York City FC at home thanks to a last-minute goal by Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández.
Last match Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC had a nightmare MLS debut. In their presentation as a new franchise, they lost 3-0 in their visit to DC United. Ola Kamara and Michael Estrada scored twice for the home team.
LA Galaxy: want to return to Playoffs

The Los Angeles team had a good start to the season. Last year, they came close to getting into the Playoffs, but a last minute goal eliminated them. That is why they are looking for a comeback and want to make it stronger.
Charlotte FC: for a good performance at home

The new MLS franchise will have its first home game against a historic MLS team. It will not be an easy test for Charlotte FC, but they will be looking for their first win and they want to do it in front of their fans.
The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium

The Charlotte FC vs LA Galaxy game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, with capacity for 75,412 people. This will be Charlotte FC's first game at its home stadium in MLS.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 MLS match: Charlotte FC vs LA Galaxy Live Updates!

My name is Carlos Aviles and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. This afternoon we will have the home presentation of the new MLS franchise against one of the most historic teams in the league.
