Highlights and goals: Watford 2-3 Arsenal in Premier League 2021-22

90+7' END OF THE MATCH!
90+6' Yellow card
90+3' Yellow card
90' Additional time
90' Arenal substitution
89' Watford substitution
87' GOOOOAL for Watford!
81' BALL TO THE POST! Watford are saved
80' Arsenal substitution
79' Arsenal come closer
73' Arsenal substitution
70' 20 minutes before the end of the match
64' Watford substitution
60' First quarter of second half
57' Watford came closer
52' GOOOOALLL for Arsenal
50' First seconds of the second half
Second half begins
45+2' Halftime
45' Additional time
40' Last five minutes
35' Final stretch of the first half
30' GOOOOAL for Arsenal
25' Arsenal gave it a go
25' Ramsdale saves!
20' The tie continues
18' Arsenal come closer
15' First quarter of the match
11' GOOOOOALLL for Watford!
10' Watford tries!
5' GOOOOOAL for Arsenal!
1' Goal disallowed for Watford
Match starts
Teams on the field
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Lee Betts
Assistant No.2: Richard West
Fourth official: Simon Hooper
VAR: Darren England
VAR Assistant: Eddie Smart.
All set in the Arsenal dressing room
Let's take a look inside the dressing room
Watford players warm up
Getting match ready.
Substitutes - Arsenal
01. Bernd Leno (GK), 16. Rob Holding, 19. Nicolas Pépé, 20. Nuno Tavares, 23. Albert Sambi Lokonga, 25. Mohamed Elneny, 30. Eddie Nketiah, 69. Zak Swanson, 82. Omari Hutchinson.
Starting XI - Arsenal
Coach: Mikel Arteta
Substitutes - Watford
26. Daniel Bachmann (GK), 04. Oghenekaro Etebo, 11. Adam Masina, 12. Ken Sema, 27. Christian Kabasele, 28. Samuel Kalu, 31. Francisco Sierralta, 33. Juraj Kucka, 39. Edo Kayembe.
Starting XI - Watford
Coach: Roy Hodgson
All set!
We’re here 👋
Who do you want to see in today's starting XI?
Last five matches - Arsenal
February 19 - Premier League: 2-1 vs Brentford (Won)
February 10 - Premier League: 0-1 vs Wolves (Won)
January 23 - Premier League: 0-0 vs Burnley
January 20 - Carabao Cup: 0-2 vs Liverpool (Lost)
Last five matches - Watford
February 23 - Premier League: 1-4 vs Crystal Palace (Lost)
February 19 - Premier League: 0-1 vs Aston Villa (Won)
February 12 - Premier League: 0-2 vs Brighton (Won)
February 8 - Premier League: 1-0 vs West Ham (Lost)
The teams are ready
Ready for action. 👊
Ready for action.
The boss is in the building
Key player - Arsenal
Key player - Watford
Watford vs Arsenal history
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 27 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Arsenal with 15 wins, while Watford has won 10, for a balance of two draws.
If we take into account the times that Watford has been at home against Arsenal in the Premier League, there are 13 matches, where the numbers are completely even, with six wins for each team and a draw.
Arsenal
Arsenal is coming with a very good present so far this year. The fight for the European competition places is getting more and more difficult, and every point they can get will be useful, at least while they get up to date in the calendar.
Watford
Watford comes into this match complicated by their situation in the relegation table. In order to try to get out of it, they need to get a winning streak that will allow them to improve their current situation.
