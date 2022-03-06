Highlights and goals: Watford 2-3 Arsenal in Premier League 2021-22
12:07 PM23 days ago

11:58 AM23 days ago

90+7' END OF THE MATCH!

Game over at Vicarage Road, ARSENAL WON! Mikel Arteta's men struggled at the end, but managed to win at Watford's home.
11:56 AM23 days ago

90+6' Yellow card

Juan Camilo Hernández was cautioned for Watford.
11:56 AM23 days ago

90+3' Yellow card

Eddie Nketiah was cautioned for Arsenal.
11:52 AM23 days ago

90' Additional time

Five more minutes will be played in the match.
11:50 AM23 days ago

90' Arenal substitution

Rob Holding replaces Martin Ødegaard.
11:49 AM23 days ago

89' Watford substitution

Samuel Kalu replaces Tom Cleverley.
11:47 AM23 days ago

87' GOOOOAL for Watford!

MOUSA SISSOKO! The Frenchman scores after a masterful pass from Cucho Hernandez over the defense.
11:41 AM23 days ago

81' BALL TO THE POST! Watford are saved

Nketiah had a chance with a shot looking for Forster's left side, but the ball hit the post.
11:39 AM23 days ago

80' Arsenal substitution

Eddie Nketiah replaces Alexandre Lacazette.
11:38 AM23 days ago

79' Arsenal come closer

Pépé's shot went wide on the right.
11:37 AM23 days ago

73' Arsenal substitution

Nicolas Pépé replaces Gabriel Martinelli.
11:32 AM23 days ago

70' 20 minutes before the end of the match

Arsenal continue to win, and although they have a two-goal advantage, they also show insecurities in defense.
11:25 AM23 days ago

64' Watford substitution

Edo Kayembe replaces Imran Louza.
11:24 AM23 days ago

60' First quarter of second half

As with most of the game, Arsenal dominate possession and Watford lack the clarity to try and do any damage.
11:16 AM23 days ago

57' Watford came closer

Ramsdale miscued a pass into the middle, but then corrected by saving Tom Cleverley's shot.
11:14 AM23 days ago

52' GOOOOALLL for Arsenal

MARTINELLI! What a great goal scored by the Arsenal player after Lacazette set him up just outside the box. A shot into the corner of the right post.
11:12 AM23 days ago

50' First seconds of the second half

Not much happens at the start of the second half.
11:04 AM23 days ago

Second half begins

The match restarts with the beginning of the second half. There were no changes in the teams.
10:48 AM23 days ago

45+2' Halftime

The first half ends at Vicarage Road. Arsenal partially wins at home to Watford.
10:46 AM23 days ago

45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
10:43 AM23 days ago

40' Last five minutes

The end of the first half is approaching. Watford have failed to get past the halfway line with the ball under control.
10:36 AM23 days ago

35' Final stretch of the first half

Arsenal continues to dominate the ball, it has been the constant throughout the first half. Watford could not react to the second goal.
10:31 AM23 days ago

30' GOOOOAL for Arsenal

BUKAYO SAKA! Cleverley made a mistake at the start, the Arsenal '7' won the ball and made the wall with Lacazette to then finish and leave Forster with no options.
10:27 AM23 days ago

25' Arsenal gave it a go

Thomas Partey's shot went harmlessly wide.
10:26 AM23 days ago

25' Ramsdale saves!

Emmanuel Dennis' shot was well saved by the Arsenal goalkeeper.
10:21 AM23 days ago

20' The tie continues

Now the game is much more even, it is played more in the middle of the field.
10:19 AM23 days ago

18' Arsenal come closer

Thomas Partey's shot went just wide of the right post.
10:16 AM23 days ago

15' First quarter of the match

Arsenal have dominated possession for much of the match, Watford holding their ground.
10:14 AM23 days ago

11' GOOOOOALLL for Watford!

CUCHO HERNÁNDEZ! The Colombian scores with a scissor kick after Kiko Femenía's cross from the right. The match is tied.
10:12 AM23 days ago

10' Watford tries!

Juan Camilo Hernandez's shot on a free kick, but Ramnsdale calmly caught the ball.
10:06 AM23 days ago

5' GOOOOOAL for Arsenal!

MARTIN ØDEGAARD! Great play by the Norwegian in tandem with Bukayo Saka, he entered the penalty area and scored with a left-footed shot away from Forster.
10:02 AM23 days ago

1' Goal disallowed for Watford

Juan Camilo Hernández set up Emmanuel Dennis, who crossed to the left post, but the referee disallowed the play.
10:01 AM23 days ago

Match starts

The game between Watford and Arsenal is underway.
10:00 AM23 days ago

Teams on the field

Watford and Arsenal players take the field.
9:55 AM23 days ago

Match officials

Referee: Craig Pawson

Assistant No.1: Lee Betts

Assistant No.2: Richard West

Fourth official: Simon Hooper

VAR: Darren England

VAR Assistant: Eddie Smart.

9:50 AM23 days ago

All set in the Arsenal dressing room

9:45 AM23 days ago

Watford players warm up

9:40 AM23 days ago

Substitutes - Arsenal

01. Bernd Leno (GK), 16. Rob Holding, 19. Nicolas Pépé, 20. Nuno Tavares, 23. Albert Sambi Lokonga, 25. Mohamed Elneny, 30. Eddie Nketiah, 69. Zak Swanson, 82. Omari Hutchinson.

9:35 AM23 days ago

Starting XI - Arsenal

1-4-2-3-1
| 32. Aaron Ramsdale |
| 17. Cédric Soares | 04. Benjamin White | 06. Gabriel Magalhães | 03. Kieran Tierney |
| 05. Thomas Partey | 34. Granit Xhaka |
| 07. Bukayo Saka | 08. Martin Ødegaard | 35. Gabriel Martinelli |
| 09. Alexandre Lacazette |

Coach: Mikel Arteta

9:30 AM23 days ago

Substitutes - Watford

26. Daniel Bachmann  (GK), 04. Oghenekaro Etebo, 11. Adam Masina, 12. Ken Sema, 27. Christian Kabasele, 28. Samuel Kalu, 31. Francisco Sierralta, 33. Juraj Kucka, 39. Edo Kayembe.

9:25 AM23 days ago

Starting XI - Watford

1-4-3-3
| 01. Ben Forster |
| 21. Kiko Femenía | 15. Craig Cathcart | 22. Samir | 14. Hassane Kamara |
| 19. Moussa Sissoko | 06. Imrân Louza | 08. Tom Cleverley |
| 29. Juan C. Hernández |  25. Emmanuel Dennis | 10. João Pedro |

Coach: Roy Hodgson

9:20 AM23 days ago

All set!

9:15 AM23 days ago

Last five matches - Arsenal

February 24 - Premier League: 2-1 vs Wolves (Won)

February 19 - Premier League: 2-1 vs Brentford (Won)

February 10 - Premier League: 0-1 vs Wolves (Won)

January 23 - Premier League: 0-0 vs Burnley

January 20 - Carabao Cup: 0-2 vs Liverpool (Lost)

9:10 AM23 days ago

Last five matches - Watford

February 26 - Premier League: 0-0 vs Manchester Utd.

February 23 - Premier League: 1-4 vs Crystal Palace (Lost)

February 19 - Premier League: 0-1 vs Aston Villa (Won)

February 12 - Premier League: 0-2 vs Brighton (Won)

February 8 - Premier League: 1-0 vs West Ham (Lost)

9:05 AM23 days ago

The teams are ready

9:00 AM23 days ago

Tune in here Watford vs Arsenal Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Watford vs Arsenal live match, as well as the latest information from Vicarage Road. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
8:55 AM23 days ago

How to watch Watford vs Arsenal Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Watford vs Arsenal live on TV, your option is USA Network

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

8:50 AM23 days ago

What time is Watford vs Arsenal match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Watford vs Arsenal of March 6th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star +, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on USA Network
Spain: 3:00 PM on DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

8:45 AM23 days ago

Key player - Arsenal

In Arsenal, the presence of Bukayo Saka stands out. The 20-year-old English player is one of the team's top scorers in the current edition of the Premier League with seven goals. In addition, he has participated with four assists.
8:40 AM23 days ago

Key player - Watford

In Watford, the presence of Emmanuel Dennis stands out. The 24-year-old Nigerian player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Premier League with nine goals. He has also made five assists.
8:35 AM23 days ago

Watford vs Arsenal history

These two teams have met 33 times. The statistics are in favor of Arsenal, who have come out victorious on 19 occasions, while Watford have won on 12 occasions, leaving a balance of two draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 27 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Arsenal with 15 wins, while Watford has won 10, for a balance of two draws.

If we take into account the times that Watford has been at home against Arsenal in the Premier League, there are 13 matches, where the numbers are completely even, with six wins for each team and a draw.

8:30 AM23 days ago

Arsenal

Arsenal is coming with a very good present so far this year. The fight for the European competition places is getting more and more difficult, and every point they can get will be useful, at least while they get up to date in the calendar.

8:25 AM23 days ago

Watford

Watford comes into this match complicated by their situation in the relegation table. In order to try to get out of it, they need to get a winning streak that will allow them to improve their current situation.

8:20 AM23 days ago

The match will be played at Vicarage Road

The Watford vs Arsenal match will be played at Vicarage Road, located in the city of Watford, in the county of Hertfordshire, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1922, has a capacity for 22,220 spectators.
8:15 AM23 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Watford vs Arsenal Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo