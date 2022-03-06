Summary and highlights of Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Everton in the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense race with an exciting finish, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you.
END OF THE MATCH: SPURS' GOAL
90'
Three minutes of added time
88'
Bergwin got into the box and looked for the goal with a shot, but the ball went wide.
Hugo Lloris, a mere spectator
The French goalkeeper still did not have to intervene, as Everton still had no shots on target;
Enter Dele Alli
The English player is returning to his former home and Clavert Lewin is leaving in his place;
Son leaves
Second change in Lampard's ranks
Van de Beek leaves, and in his place enters the Ukrainian, Mykolenko, cheered by Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
5-0
GOOOOAAALL
Everton lost the ball coming out and Doherty's long pass to Kane, who volleys the ball into the net;
Antonio Conte's second change
4-0
GOOOOOLL
In the first ball that Sergio Reguión touches, it goes inside after a good team play that ends with Kulusevski's pass to the Spaniard, who scores his second Premier League goal.
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
It begins with a change in each team, Keane leaves for Branthwaite, and Spurs' Reguilon replaces Sessegnon.
3-0
37' GOOOAAALL
Another Tottenham counter-attack, which ends with Bentancaur's filtered pass to Kane who beats Pickford one-on-one to score the third.
30' Yellow card
After Son's yellow card, now Romero, the second for Spurs, after a hard tackle on Richarlison
28'
Counter-attack of the locals where Son had a hand to hand, but this time Pickford won it, the rebound fell to Kane, who sent the ball out.
24' Yellow card
The first card of the match goes to Son after grabbing Gordon
2-0
GOOOOOAAALL
Spurs extended the lead after a pass from Kane to Kulesevski to Son who scored after a good shot and Pickford's mistake;
GOOOOOAAALL
Sessegnon's run down the left flank puts it into the area and Keane scores an own goal;
12'
Brilliant pass from Kane to Son, who was in position to shoot, but Gordon came from behind and touched the ball just enough for his team to get the ball back;
10'
Foul by Davies on Gordon, the center-back disengaged from the ball and hit the opponent;
THE GAME BEGAN
The first possession will be for the local team;
All set
The 22 players were ready in the locker room, while on the field there was a music show in honor of the Ukrainian victims;
Everton haven't won away from home in the Premier League since August 2021
In the last ten games they have played in the English league, they have drawn in two and lost in eight;
While Lampard leaves Dele Alli on the bench
Antonio Conte leaves Sergio Reguion and Davinson Sanchez on the bench
Players arrive at the stadium in costume for the match against Everton
1 hour
In 1 hour the clash between Everton and Tottenham will start, both the preview and the match can be followed on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Totteham Hotspur vs Everton ?
The match of the Premier League League between Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton will start 15:00 . E.T. and couldá be followed on Sky Sport Premier League
However, a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.
What time is Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton in the Premier League ?
This is the kickoff time for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton match on March 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Frank Lampard's comments before leaving for London
Spurs prepare intensely for match against Everton
How are Everton coming along?
They come after beating Boreham Wood in the Fa Cup after a double from Rondó n to qualify for the quarterfinals. However, in the league the sensations are not the desired, they have lost in six of the last seven games. In the Premier League they have won just one game in 2022 and that leaves them in tenth place with 22 points and just one ahead of the drop zone.
How is Tottenham coming along?
Antonio Conte's side are coming off the back of a shock in the Fa Cup where they were defeated in the round of 16 by Middlesbrough in extra time. In the Premier League they are not in a good moment either, where they have lost in four games out of the last six they have played. In the standings they are in seventh place with 42 points, one point away from the European places and five points away from the Champions League
.
Background
In the meetings between Tottenham and Everton there is a slight advantage for Spurs, who have won 66 times, while Everton have won 55 times. On 56 occasions the clash between the two English sides has ended in a draw. The most recent match was on November 7, 2021 where the game ended in a goalless draw. In the last two clashes the match has ended in a draw. Four of the last seven have ended in a draw and in only one of the last seven times they have met Tottenham have won.
Venue: The match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a stadium that was built in 2019 and has a capacity of 62062 spectators.
Preview of the match
Tottenham and Everton to close round 18 in the Premier League
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton in the Premier League.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.