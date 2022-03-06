Goals and highlights: LAFC 1-1 Portland Timbers in MLS 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Match ends!
In stoppage time, LAFC salvaged a draw at home against Portland Timbers, a team that played with a man down since the 62nd minute.
LAFC GOAL!
Mamadou Mbacke, off a pass from Brian Rodriguez, gets on the scoresheet to level the score.
90+2'
Diego Chará, Portland Timbers attacker, is cautioned.
90'
Five minutes of stoppage time are added.
82'
Portland Timbers make another change: Marvin Loria comes on for Santiago Moreno.
78'
LAFC's last move: Danny Musovski comes in for José Cifuentes.
78'
LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez also receives a yellow card.
67'
New LAFC change: Latif Blessing replaces Diego Palacios.
65'
Portland Timbers midfielder George Fochiva joins the list of those cautioned.
62'
Sent off! Claudio Bravo is shown the red card for a double yellow card; Portland Timbers are down to 10 men.
61'
Portland Timbers make their first changes: Sebastian Blanco and George Foviche take the place of Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Cristhian Paredes.
46'
LAFC makes another move: Kwadwo Opoku replaces Carlos Vela.
Second Half begins!
The match LAFC 0-1 Portland Timbers is underway again.
The first half ends!
With a great goal by Yimmi Chará, Portland Timbers is defeating LAFC, a team that has been very close to equalizing the score.
45+2'
Portland Timbers defender Josecarlos Van Rankin is the fourth cautioned player of the match.
45'
Three minutes of stoppage time are added.
39'
Portland Timbers players Claudio Bravo and Dairon Asprilla receive caution cards.
33'
Close! Aljaž Ivačič's cross and placed shot from Carlos Vela is saved by Aljaž Ivačič. LAFC came close to equalizing.
25'
LAFC substitute Ryan Hollingshead receives the first yellow card of the match.
PORTLAND TIMBERS GOAL!
Yimmi Chará took advantage of a rebound inside the area to finish with a kind of bicycle kick, putting the visitors ahead on the scoreboard.
12'
LAFC makes its first move: Franco Escobar is replaced by Ryan Hollingshead.
Game on!
The ball is rolling in California! LAFC and Portland Timbers are already facing each other.
Portland is expecting an interesting duel against LAFC
For his part, Gio Savarese, Portland Timbers' coach, assured that their games against LAFC are usually exciting: "I agree with the fact that our games [with LAFC] developed in a different way. They've become a little more competitive than other games for different reasons. And I think sometimes they can be a little more physical, they're played at a high intensity. Every game has been competitive enough to be exciting for the fans, for the players."
Los Angeles is not confident about Portland Timbers
Heading into the match, LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo acknowledged his opponent's consistency: "I think maybe [Portland's] biggest quality is that they've been together with the same coach for about four years, so they're very set in their ways and they understand each other extremely well and that's something that's always ready to break."
History between LAFC and Portland
These two clubs have met nine times in Major League Soccer, and so far there have been four draws, four wins for Los Angeles FC and five for Portland Timbers.
Portland Timbers: substitutes
David Bingham, Sebastian Blanco, Justin Rasmussen, Diego Gutiérrez, George Fochive, David Ayala, Justin vom Steeg, Marvin Loría y Blake Bodily.
LAFC: substitutes
Latif Blessing, Francisco Ginella, Kwadwo Opoku, Ryan Hollingshead, Sebastien Ibeagha, Danny Musovski, Kim Moon-hwan, Doneil Henry and John McCarthy.
Portland Timbers: confirmed lineup
A. Ivacic; C. Bravo, B. Tuiloma, Z. McGraw, J. Van Rankin, D. Asprilla, C. Paredes, D. Chará, S. Moreno, J. Niezgoda and Y. Chará.
LAFC: confirmed lineup
M. Crépeau; F. Escobar, J. Murillo, M. Fall, D. Palacios, K. Acosta, I. Sánchez, J. Cifuentes, C. Vela, C. Arango y B. Rodríguez.
Let's get started!
In just under an hour, LAFC and Portland Timbers will play their second match of the season; both will be looking for a positive result to stay undefeated and move up the MLS Western Conference standings.
Tune in here LAFC vs Portland Timbers Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting LAFC vs Portland Timbers live, as well as the latest information from Banc of California Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
How to watch LAFC vs Portland Timbers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Los Ángeles FC vs Portland Timbers live on TV, your options are FOX Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Portland Timbers: last lineup
A. Ivacic; J. Van Rankin, Z. McGraw, B. Tuiloma, C. Bravo, S. Moreno, D. Chará, C. Paredes, D. Asprilla, Y. Chará and J. Niezgoda.
LAFC: last lineup
M. Crépeau; F. Escobar, J. Murillo, M. Fall, D. Palacios, I. Sánchez, K. Acosta, J. Cifuentes, K. Opoku, C. Vela and B. Rodríguez.
Referee designations for the Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers match.
The center referee for this match will be Ismail Elfath; Frank Anderson, first line; Jeffrey Greeson, second assistant; Elton García, fourth official; Alex Chilowicz, VAR; and Joshua Patlak, AVAR.
First draw for Portland Timbers
Also at the weekend, the team coached by Venezuelan Giovanni Savarese did not take full advantage of their home advantage, as they only managed a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution, with goals from Dairon Asprilla and Yimmi Chará.
LAFC's triumphant debut
Last Saturday, the team coached by American Steve Cherundolo made the most of their home advantage to get their first three points of the year, after a 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids, with a hat-trick by Carlos Vela.
Timbers visit Los Angeles
This Sunday night, in the state of California, the second day of the current MLS campaign will end with perhaps the most eye-catching match of the season, which will feature LAFC and Portland, two clubs that are constant protagonists in the United States due to the quality of their respective squads. Both are coming off unbeaten debuts.
MLS 2022 format
This season -which began on February 26- is the 27th in the history of Major League Soccer and will end on November 5 with the final. It should be recalled that the competition is divided into two conferences: East and West, each consisting of 14 teams.
Of the 34 dates that will be played, the teams will face their 13 rivals from their sector on a recurring visit, for a total of 26 matches; the remaining 8 matches will be against participants from the other division.
After each round, the first place in each group will advance to the semifinals of their respective edition, while second through seventh place will play in the first round of elimination. Finally, the champions (one from each conference) will play in the MLS Cup.
