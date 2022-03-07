Summary and highlights of Swansea City 1-5 Fulham IN Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense race with an exciting finish, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you.
END OF THE MATCH: FULHAM'S GOAL BRINGS THEM CLOSER TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE
GOOOAAALLL
Neco Williams scores his second goal of the match to make it five for Fulham
Third change in Silva's ranks
Cairney entered the field, leaving his place Seri
GOOOOAALLL
Fulham responded to avoid a surprise with a fourth, scored by Neco Williams, his first goal in a Fulham shirt
GOOOAAALLL
Piroe, the team's top scorer, pulled one back for the home team;
GOOOOOOLLL
Fulham's third came from Reid, who had just entered the field of play, taking advantage of Wilson's assist;
68' Fulham double change
Reid and Cavaleiro came in for Carvalho and Kebano
0-2
60' Third change for Swansea City
Obafemi leaves for the local team and Joseph enters in his place;
53' GOOOOAAALLL
Fulham's second goal came, this time in an unlucky move for the home side, scored by Cabango himself, after a good cross from Harrison Red
Mitrovic scores his 35th goal in the Championship
GOOOOAAALLL
The visitors take the lead at the start of the second half, after a pass from Wilson, which is finished off by Mitrovic to open the scoring.
Double change at Swansea City
The second half started with two changes for Martín's team, with Fulton and Bennet coming on in place of Downes and Ntchman
THE SECOND PART STARTED
The second 45 minutes start, we will see if there are any goals;
END OF THE FIRST PART
45+2'
Mitrovic's header, but the ball goes wide;
This is the moment of expulsion
41' Swansea City down to ten men
The home side will have to play the rest of the game after Manning was shown a straight red card for a hard tackle on Harry Wilson;
39'
Downes receives the assistance of the medical staff after suffering a blow;
20' Free kick for Swansea
Paterson took the kick, but the ball found no teammate and Mitrovic cleared the leather.
10'
Manning crosses into the area towards Obafemi, but Ream gets forward and clears with his head.
The players' departure to the field of play
THE GAME BEGAN
The ball is already rolling;
5 minutes
In five minutes the match begins, the 22 players are in the locker room ready for the start of the game.
Mitrovic vs Piroe
Fulham striker Mitrovic is the top scorer in the Championship with 34 goals and seven assists, while Piroe has 13 goals and four assists.
This is Fulham's starting eleven
Swansea City starts with this eleven
Data of Fulham
While Fulham doesn't know what it's like to lose as a visitor in 2022
Swansea City data
Swansea City have only lost one game in 2022 playing at home in the Championship
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Swansea City and Fulham will begin, both the preview and the match can be followed on VAVEL
How to watch Swansea City vs Fulham in Championship ?
If you want to watch Swansea City vs Fulham live on TV, your option is Sky Bet Championship .
. If you want to watch it online, VAVEL. is your best option .
What time is the match Swansea City vs Fulham in the Championship ?
This is the kickoff time for the Swansea City vs Fulham match on March 8th 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Preview of the match between Swansea City vs Fulham in Championship
Swansea City and Fulham will face each other in the match corresponding to the 26th round of the Championship. A match that should have been played before, but in its day was postponed.
The crossbar prevented a great goal by Neco Wliiams, the young homegrown player who has already played in the Liverpool first team
Swansea goalkeeper Andy Fisher with a good strike.
How is Fulham coming along?
Fulham come in with three wins in a row, and five wins in their last six games. Fulham have not lost away from home since October 2021, when they lost at Coventry. Fulham are top of the Championship with 73 points, nine points clear of second-placed Fulham.
How is Swansea City coming along?
Swansea City comes after two consecutive victories. In the last home game they beat Coventry 3-1, in an exhibition of Obafemi, who took part in all the matches, scoring two goals and giving an assist. In the Championship standings they are in sixteenth place with 44 points, 20 points clear of the relegation zone and eleven points away from the Play-Off zone .
Background
In the balance of clashes between these two English teams, Fulham has the advantage, having won on 29 occasions. Fulham have won 21 times and on five occasions the match has ended in a draw. The most recent match was on September 29, 2021 where Fulham won 3-1 at home with a hat trick from Mitrovic. In the last three clashes, all three have been won by Fulham.
Venue: The match will be played at Liberty Stedium, a stadium that was built in 2005 and has a capacity of 20769 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Swansea City vs Fulham in the Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.