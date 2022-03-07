Highlights and goals: Bayern 7-1 Salzburg in UEFA Champions League 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
90' End of the match!
85' GOOOOAL for Bayern
83' GOOOAL for Bayern!
80' Final stretch of the match
75' Half an hour into the second half
70' GOOOOAL for Salzburg!
Maurits Kjærgaard! One of the newcomers to the match scores the Austrian goal.
67' Salzburg substitution
66' Bayern make three changes
62' Salzburg double substitution
60' Bayern substitution
54' GOOOOAL for Bayern
50' First minutes
Second half begins!
There were several changes... For Salzburg, Kamil Piątkowski and Luka Sučić came on in place of Nicolas Seiwald and Oumar Solet. Bayern brought on Bouna Sarr in place of Serge Gnabry,
45+1' Halftime
45' Additional time
39' Bayern came close!
33' Salzburg came closer
31' GOOOOAL for Bayern!
25' Salzburg's attitude remains unchanged
23' GOOOOOAL for Bayern!
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI X3! The Polish striker was unsure after a pass from Thomas Müller that seemed to be controlled by the defense, but when goalkeeper Köhn tried to clear the ball, it bounced back to him and after hitting the right post, he was left with an empty net.
21' GOOOAL for Bayern!
20' PENALTY FOR BAYERN!
14' SALZBURG MISSED IT!
What a chance Seiwald had! He was left alone in the box after a bad rebound by Süle, he shot and Manuel Neuer managed to brush the ball to send it into the far corner.
12' GOOOOAL for Bayern
11' PENALTY FOR BAYERN!
5' First minutes
2' SALZBURG HAD A CHANCE!
2' PHILIPP KÖHN SAVES!
Match starts!
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Nicolas Danos - France
Assistant No.2: Cyril Gringore - France
Fourth official: Ruddy Buquet - France
VAR: Jérôme Brisard - France
VAR Assistant: Delajod Willy - France
Teams on the field
Substitutes - RB Salzburg
01. Nico Mantl (GK), 33. Alexander Walke (GK), 02. Ignace Van Der Brempt, 04. Kamil Piątkowski, 10. Antoine Bernède, 14. Maurits Kjærgaard, 16. Zlatko Junuzović, 21. Luka Sučić, 30. Benjamin Šeško, 37. Daouda Guindo, 44. Samson Tijani, 95. Bernardo.
Starting XI - RB Salzburg
| 43. Rasmus Khristensen | | 17. Andreas Ulmer |
Coach: Matthias Jaissle
Substitutes - Bayern Munich
26. Sven Ulreich (GK), 02. Dayot Upamecano, 03. Omar Richards, 13. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 14. Paul Wanner, 18. Marcel Sabitzer, 20. Bouna Sarr, 22. Marc Roca, 23. Tanguy Nianzou, 38. Gabriel Vidović, 40. Malik Tillman, 44. Josip Stanišić.
Starting XI - Bayern Munich
Coach: Julian Naggelsman
Statement - Matthias Jaissle (RB Salzburg Coach)
"It's a special game and we have high expectations. I expect the team to put in a good performance. I'm sure all the players know how important this match is."
"Salzburg will try to defend very high up. They have had several players out sick lately, which has affected their training. They looked a bit tired at the end of the last game, which means we will have to keep up a high-intensity pace of play."
"Communication is very important for us. We have lost Alaba, who used to talk a lot, in the dressing room and on the pitch. Now we have players who are used to others talking. We have to grow into that role, even if some players weren't born to it."
Statements - Julian Nagelsmann (Bayern Munich coach)
"We want to play our style of soccer again in Munich, even though we know it won't be easy. We don't feel any pressure, we're just looking forward to it."
"The players are looking forward to the game and they're going to give everything. We are still the underdogs, nothing has changed. The boys must enjoy the match and play with courage, as they did in the first leg."
"It's going to be very difficult and it's clear who the favorites are. Even so, we will face the match with confidence. We want to reward ourselves for a great season so far."
Last five matches - RB Salzburg
March 2 - Austrian Bundesliga: 0-0 vs LASK
February 20 - Austrian Bundesliga: 2-0 vs Wolfsberger AC (Won)
February 16 - UEFA Champions League: 1-1 vs. Bayern Munich
February 11 - Austrian Bundesliga: 1-2 vs Rapid Vienna (Won)
Last five matches - Bayern Munich
February 26 - Bundesliga: 0-1 vs Eintracht Frankfurt (Won)
February 20 - Bundesliga: 4-1 vs Greuther Fürth (Won)
February 16 - UEFA Champions League: 1-1 vs RB Salzburg (Won)
February 12 - Bundesliga: 4-2 vs Bochum (Lost)
All set at the Allianz Arena
Ready for another #UCL night ✨#packmas #FCBSAL pic.twitter.com/QIwEmCvgV8 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 8, 2022
Welcome back!
Tune in here Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg Live Score!
