Highlights and goals: Bayern 7-1 Salzburg in UEFA Champions League 2021-22
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

6:01 PM20 days ago

Thanks

Our coverage of Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg Round of 16 (2nd leg) of group C of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 group stage comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

5:51 PM20 days ago

90' End of the match!

Game over at the Allianz Arena, BAYERN WON! Nagelsmann's men have shown their superiority and have won the match and the series with a great deal of confidence.
5:46 PM20 days ago

85' GOOOOAL for Bayern

LEROY SANÉ! The German scores Bayern's seventh goal after a nice assist from Robert Lewandowski.
5:43 PM20 days ago

83' GOOOAL for Bayern!

THOMAS MÜLLER X2! The German player scores Bayern's sixth goal after a pass from Leroy Sané.
5:39 PM20 days ago

80' Final stretch of the match

Last 10 minutes of the match. Salzburg have not given up their courage, but are not making Bayern suffer.
5:35 PM20 days ago

75' Half an hour into the second half

Bayern controlled the ball, but did not have the same intensity as in the first half.
5:28 PM20 days ago

70' GOOOOAL for Salzburg!

Maurits Kjærgaard! One of the newcomers to the match scores the Austrian goal.

5:28 PM20 days ago

67' Salzburg substitution

Samson Tijani replaces Mohamed Camara, who left the field injured.
5:26 PM20 days ago

66' Bayern make three changes

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Marc Roca and Tanguy Nianzou replace Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala and Niklas Süle.
5:24 PM20 days ago

62' Salzburg double substitution

Benjamin Šeško and Maurits Kjærgaard come in for Karim Adeyemi and Chikwubuike Adamu.
5:19 PM20 days ago

60' Bayern substitution

Dayot Upamecano replaces Lucas Hernández.
5:14 PM20 days ago

54' GOOOOAL for Bayern

THOMAS MÜLLER! The German received the ball with his back to goal and turned and struck a powerful left-footed shot down low to score the fifth goal of the match.
5:09 PM20 days ago

50' First minutes

Bayern came out a little more relaxed, but still dominated the ball.
5:04 PM20 days ago

Second half begins!

The second half begins.

There were several changes... For Salzburg, Kamil Piątkowski and Luka Sučić came on in place of Nicolas Seiwald and Oumar Solet. Bayern brought on Bouna Sarr in place of Serge Gnabry,

4:48 PM20 days ago

45+1' Halftime

End of the first half of the match. Bayern beat Salzburg 4-0 at the Allianz Arena.
4:47 PM20 days ago

45' Additional time

One more minute will be played in the first half.
4:42 PM20 days ago

39' Bayern came close!

Benjamin Pavard had a chance with a header from a cross from the left, but the ball went just wide of the right post.
4:36 PM20 days ago

33' Salzburg came closer

Andreas Ulmer's shot was well saved by Manuel Neuer.
4:33 PM20 days ago

31' GOOOOAL for Bayern!

SERGE GNABRY! The German received the ball in the box, crossed with his right foot and Köhn's effort was not enough to prevent the goal. 4-0.
4:26 PM20 days ago

25' Salzburg's attitude remains unchanged

The visiting team continues to try to go on the attack, but lacks precision in the last part of the transitions.
4:24 PM20 days ago

23' GOOOOOAL for Bayern!

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI X3! The Polish striker was unsure after a pass from Thomas Müller that seemed to be controlled by the defense, but when goalkeeper Köhn tried to clear the ball, it bounced back to him and after hitting the right post, he was left with an empty net.

4:23 PM20 days ago

21' GOOOAL for Bayern!

ROBERT LEWANDWOWSKI! The Pole repeated the formula: shot to the right post and the goalkeeper dived to his left.
4:21 PM20 days ago

20' PENALTY FOR BAYERN!

The referee had called a foul by Wöber on Lewandowski outside the area, but the VAR corrected it. Penalty.
4:15 PM20 days ago

14' SALZBURG MISSED IT!

What a chance Seiwald had! He was left alone in the box after a bad rebound by Süle, he shot and Manuel Neuer managed to brush the ball to send it into the far corner.

4:13 PM20 days ago

12' GOOOOAL for Bayern

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI! The Polish striker converts the penalty with a shot to the right post of goalkeeper Philipp Köhn, who dived to his left.
4:12 PM20 days ago

11' PENALTY FOR BAYERN!

Maximilian Wöber fouled Robert Lewandowski, who received the ball in the box and was brought down as he was about to shoot.
4:06 PM20 days ago

5' First minutes

Bayern play an intense game and Salzburg do not want to hide.
4:06 PM20 days ago

2' SALZBURG HAD A CHANCE!

A quick run down the left ended with a pass into the middle and a shot inside the box by Nicolás Capaldo that was miraculously deflected by an opposing defender.
4:04 PM20 days ago

2' PHILIPP KÖHN SAVES!

A great save by the Salzburg keeper from Robert Lewandowski's shot. It was Bayern's first.
4:01 PM20 days ago

Match starts!

The game between Bayern and RB Salzburg is underway.
3:59 PM20 days ago

Match officials

Referee: Clément Turpin - France

Assistant No.1: Nicolas Danos - France

Assistant No.2: Cyril Gringore - France

Fourth official: Ruddy Buquet - France

VAR: Jérôme Brisard - France

VAR Assistant: Delajod Willy - France

3:57 PM20 days ago

Teams on the field

The Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg players take the field at the Allianz Arena.
3:54 PM20 days ago

Substitutes - RB Salzburg

01. Nico Mantl (GK), 33. Alexander Walke (GK), 02. Ignace Van Der Brempt, 04. Kamil Piątkowski, 10. Antoine Bernède, 14. Maurits Kjærgaard, 16. Zlatko Junuzović, 21. Luka Sučić, 30. Benjamin Šeško, 37. Daouda Guindo, 44. Samson Tijani, 95. Bernardo.

3:50 PM20 days ago

Starting XI - RB Salzburg

1-4-1-2-1-2
| 18. Philipp Köhn |
| 22. Oumar Solet | 39. Maximilian Wöber |
| 43. Rasmus Khristensen |                     | 17. Andreas Ulmer |      
| 19. Mohamed Camara |
| 07. Nicolás Capaldo | 13. Nicolas Seiwald |
| 11. Brenden Aaronson |
| 09. Chikwubuike Adamu | 27. Karim Adeyemi |

Coach: Matthias Jaissle

3:46 PM20 days ago

Substitutes - Bayern Munich

26. Sven Ulreich (GK), 02. Dayot Upamecano, 03.  Omar Richards, 13. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 14. Paul Wanner, 18. Marcel Sabitzer, 20. Bouna Sarr, 22. Marc Roca, 23. Tanguy Nianzou, 38. Gabriel Vidović, 40. Malik Tillman, 44. Josip Stanišić.

3:42 PM20 days ago

Starting XI - Bayern Munich

1-3-4-2-1
| 01. Manuel Neuer |
| 05. Benjamin Pavard | 04. Niklas Süle | 21. Lucas Hernández |
| 07. Serge Gnabry | 06. Joshua Kimmich | 42. Jamal Musiala | 11. Kinsgley Coman |
| 25. Thomas Müller | 10. Leroy Sané |
| 09. Robert Lewandowski |

Coach: Julian Naggelsman

3:38 PM20 days ago

Statement - Matthias Jaissle (RB Salzburg Coach)

"It's a special game and we have high expectations. I expect the team to put in a good performance. I'm sure all the players know how important this match is."

"Salzburg will try to defend very high up. They have had several players out sick lately, which has affected their training. They looked a bit tired at the end of the last game, which means we will have to keep up a high-intensity pace of play."

"Communication is very important for us. We have lost Alaba, who used to talk a lot, in the dressing room and on the pitch. Now we have players who are used to others talking. We have to grow into that role, even if some players weren't born to it."

3:35 PM20 days ago

Statements - Julian Nagelsmann (Bayern Munich coach)

"We want to play our style of soccer again in Munich, even though we know it won't be easy. We don't feel any pressure, we're just looking forward to it."

"The players are looking forward to the game and they're going to give everything. We are still the underdogs, nothing has changed. The boys must enjoy the match and play with courage, as they did in the first leg."

"It's going to be very difficult and it's clear who the favorites are. Even so, we will face the match with confidence. We want to reward ourselves for a great season so far."

3:30 PM20 days ago

Last five matches - RB Salzburg

March 5 - Austrian Bundesliga: 4-0 vs Altach (Won)

March 2 - Austrian Bundesliga: 0-0 vs LASK

February 20 - Austrian Bundesliga: 2-0 vs Wolfsberger AC (Won)

February 16 - UEFA Champions League: 1-1 vs. Bayern Munich

February 11 - Austrian Bundesliga: 1-2 vs Rapid Vienna (Won)

3:25 PM20 days ago

Last five matches - Bayern Munich

March 5 - Bundesliga: 1-1 vs Leverkusen

February 26 - Bundesliga: 0-1 vs Eintracht Frankfurt (Won)

February 20 - Bundesliga: 4-1 vs Greuther Fürth (Won)

February 16 - UEFA Champions League: 1-1 vs RB Salzburg (Won)

February 12 - Bundesliga: 4-2 vs Bochum (Lost)

3:20 PM20 days ago

All set at the Allianz Arena

3:15 PM20 days ago

Welcome back!

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg.
3:10 PM20 days ago

Tune in here Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg live match, as well as the latest information from the Allianz Arena. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
3:05 PM20 days ago

How to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg live on TV, your options is: TUDNxtra

If you want to watch directly stream it: TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Galavision and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

3:00 PM20 days ago

What time is Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg match for UEFA Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg of March 8th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Space Brazil, HBO Max
Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Galavision, TUDN App, Paramount+, TUDNxtra
Spain: 10:00 PM on Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Mexico: 2:00 PM on HBO Max
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

2:55 PM20 days ago

Key player - RB Salzburg

RB Salzburg's Karim-David Adeyemi is a standout player. The 20-year-old German player is one of the team's top scorers in the current season with 19 goals, four of them in the current edition of the UEFA Champions League.
2:50 PM20 days ago

Key player - Bayern Munich

The presence of Robert Lewandowski stands out in Bayern. The 33-year-old Polish player is the team's top scorer in the current season with 39 goals, nine of them in the current edition of the UEFA Champions League.
2:45 PM20 days ago

Bayern vs RB Salzburg history

These two teams have met three times in the UEFA Champions League. In the 2020-21 edition, they shared Group A, where Bayern won 2-6 and 3-1 in that phase. The other duel was in the first leg of the round of 16 of the current competition, which ended 1-1.
2:40 PM20 days ago

RB Salzburg

Salzburg go into this match confident of their ability to pull off a surprise. They have proven their superiority in the Austrian Bundesliga and will now have a golden opportunity to reaffirm their good momentum.
2:35 PM20 days ago

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich come into this match motivated by the fact that they are continuing to achieve good results at home and that is reflected in the standings, but they will have to confirm their favoritism in this second leg, after leaving some doubts in the recent draw against Leverkusen.
2:30 PM20 days ago

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena

The Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg match will be played at the Allianz Arena, located in the Fröttmaning district, north of the city of Munich, in the federal state of Bavaria, Germany. This venue, inaugurated in 2005, has a capacity for 75,024 spectators.
2:25 PM20 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League match: Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo