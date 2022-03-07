Highlights: América-MG 0-0 Barcelona in Copa Libertadores 2022
Image: VAVEL

10:32 PM20 days ago

Thanks!

Our coverage of the América-MG vs Barcelona SC match of Round 3 (first leg) of the Copa Libertadores 2022 comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

10:26 PM20 days ago

90+5' End of the match!

Match ends at the Raimundo Sampaio Stadium. Goalless draw between América-MG and Barcelona SC.
10:24 PM20 days ago

90+5' BURRAI SAVES!

Great reaction by the Barcelona captain to a shot in front of goal by Felipe Azevedo.
10:22 PM20 days ago

90+4' Yellow card

Darío Aimar was cautioned for Barcelona.
10:21 PM20 days ago

90+1' GARCÉS MISSED IT!

The Barcelona player, who had fooled the goalkeeper, shot low to the right, but missed the spot kick.
10:19 PM20 days ago

90' Additional time

Five minutes added to the match.
10:18 PM20 days ago

88' PENALTY FOR BARCELONA!

The referee whistles for a foul by Jaílson on Michael Carcelén, who scored in front of the goalkeeper, who in the end takes the ball in front of him. The referee did not hesitate in his decision when he saw that the América-MG defenders saved the goal on the line. The Brazilian goalkeeper was also cautioned.
10:14 PM20 days ago

85' América-MG substitution

Colombian player Juan Pablo Ramírez replaces Alê.
10:10 PM20 days ago

81' America-MG substitution

Felipe Azevedo replaces Pedrinho.
10:06 PM20 days ago

75' Half hour of the second half

América-MG has managed to have more depth, but lacks precision to finish plays successfully.
10:01 PM20 days ago

69' América-MG substitution

Matheus Leonardo replaces Everaldo.
10:00 PM20 days ago

69' Triple change for Barcelona

Michael Carcelén, Cristian Penilla and Carlos Garcés will replace Gonzalo Mastriani, Jonathan Perlaza and Leonai Souza.
9:56 PM20 days ago

68' Barcelona missed it!

Pedro Pablo Velasco crossed from the right, but Mastriani was unable to reach the ball in front of goal.
9:54 PM20 days ago

66' América-MG tried

Everaldo's shot went wide.
9:50 PM20 days ago

61' Yellow card

Bruno Piñatares was cautioned for Barcelona.
9:44 PM20 days ago

56' Barcelona substitution

Enter Nixon Molina in place of Adonis Preciado.
9:39 PM20 days ago

50' Yellow card

Adonis Preciado was cautioned for Barcelona.
9:33 PM20 days ago

Second half begins

The second half of the match gets underway. There were no changes in the teams.
9:18 PM20 days ago

45+2' Halftime

The first half ends at Raimundo Sampaio stadium. Goalless draw between América-MG and Barcelona.
9:15 PM20 days ago

45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
9:14 PM20 days ago

42' Jaílson caught!

Mastriani headed in a cross from the right, but the América-MG goalkeeper was well positioned.
9:10 PM20 days ago

38' América-MG came closer!

Wellington Paulista's shot was well saved by goalkeeper Javier Burrai without rebounding.
9:05 PM20 days ago

34' BARCCELONA HAD IT!

Good reaction by goalkeeper Jaílson to prevent the first goal of the match after a shot by Mastriani. The clearest opportunity so far in the match.
9:03 PM20 days ago

31' Yellow card

Patric was cautioned in America-MG.
9:00 PM20 days ago

28' Barcelona came closer

Jonathan Perlaza's shot went just wide of the left post.
8:57 PM20 days ago

22' Yellow card

Leonai Souza was cautioned for Barcelona.
8:56 PM20 days ago

20' The match continues goalless

The match continues with no goals. There was only a header by Carlos Rodriguez that went over the goal, but it was offside. Otherwise, the match was very poor.
8:46 PM20 days ago

15' First quarter of the game

Not much happens at the start of the match and while the teams try to get into a rhythm, not many chances have been presented so far.
8:41 PM20 days ago

10' The tie is maintained

Barcelona tries to elaborate more than their opponents, who generally counter-attack on the counter-attack.
8:36 PM20 days ago

5' First minutes

America tries to impose conditions from the start on their home field. Barcelona holds on for now.
8:31 PM20 days ago

Match starts

The game between América-MG and Barcelona de Guayaquil gets underway.
8:28 PM20 days ago

Teams on the field

The players of América-MG and Barcelona de Guayaquil are leaving.
8:25 PM20 days ago

Match officials

Referee: Dario Herrera - Argentina

Assistant No.1: Juan Belatti - Argentina

Assistant No.2: Diego Bonfa - Argentina

Fourth official: Nicolás Lamolina - Argentina

8:22 PM20 days ago

Substitutes - Barcelona SC

12. Victor Mendoza (GK), 02. Víctor Carabalí, 11. Carlos Garcés, 13. Gabriel Cortez, 17. Cristian Penilla, 19. Nixon Molina, 24. Justin Cornejo, 25. Leonardo Yánez, 27. Michael Carcelén.

8:21 PM20 days ago

Starting XI - Barcelona SC

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. Javier Burrai |
| 31. Pedro Velasco | 14. Darío Aimar | 04. Carlos Rodríguez | 06. Leonel Quiñónez |
| 22. Leonai Souza | 20. Bruno Piñatares |
| 18. Adonis Preciado | 08. Emmanuel Martínez | 15. Jonathan Perlaza |
| 09. Gonzalo Mastriani |

Coach: Jorge Célico

8:21 PM20 days ago

Substitutes - América-MG

12. Airton Moraes (GK), 04. Germán Conti, 05. Zé Ricardo, 09. Rodolfo, 10. Juan Pablo Ramírez, 11. Felipe Azevedo, 15. Juninho Valoura, 16. João Paulo, 19. Henrique Almeida, 25. Arthur Augusto, 27. Raúl Alejandro Cáceres, 40. Matheus Leonardo.

8:21 PM20 days ago

Starting XI - América-MG

1-4-2-3-1
| 42. Jaílson |
| 02. Patric | 03. Iago Maidana | 33. Eder | 06. Marlon |
| 08. Juninho | 21. Lucas Kal |
| 37. Everaldo | 30. Alê | 29. Pedrinho |
| 07. Wellington Paulista |

Coach: Marquinhos Santos

8:19 PM20 days ago

Pre-match warm-up

8:15 PM20 days ago

Last five matches - Barcelona SC

March 5 - Pro League: 1-3 vs Barcelona (Won)

March 2 - Copa Libertadores: 0-1 vs Universitario (Won)

February 26 - Pro League: 1-0 vs César Vallejo (Won)

February 23 - Copa Libertadores: 2-0 vs Universitario (Won)

February 19 - Pro League: 0-1 vs Delfín SC (Won)

8:10 PM20 days ago

Last five matches - América-MG

March 5 - Campeonato Mineiro: 0-1 vs Villa Nova (Lost)

March 2 - Copa Libertadores: 2-3 vs Guarani (Won 4-5 on penalties)

February 23 - Copa Libertadores: 0-1 vs Guaraní (Lost)

February 19 - Campeonato Mineiro: 0-0 vs URT

February 16 - Campeonato Mineiro: 2-0 vs Patrocinense (Won)

8:05 PM20 days ago

All set by both teams

8:00 PM20 days ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the action of this match between América-MG and Barcelona de Guayaquil.
7:55 PM20 days ago

Tune in here América-MG vs Barcelona SC Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the América-MG vs Barcelona SC live match, as well as the latest information from the Raimundo Sampaio Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
7:50 PM20 days ago

How to watch América-MG vs Barcelona SC Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game América-MG vs Barcelona SC live on TV, your options is: SPORTS Sports and beIN SPORTS en Español

If you want to watch directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:45 PM20 days ago

What time is América-MG vs Barcelona SC match for Copa Libertadores?

This is the start time of the game América-MG vs Barcelona SC of March 8th 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on Fox Sports and Star +.
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Conmebol TV
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: 1:30 AM (March 9)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 7:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Star +

7:40 PM20 days ago

Key player - Barcelona SC

In Barcelona SC the presence of Gabriel Cortéz stands out. The 26-year-old Ecuadorian player is one of the team's top scorers at the beginning of the season with two goals. In addition, he has participated with an assist.

7:35 PM20 days ago

Key player - América-MG

The presence of Wellington Paulista stands out in América-MG. The 38-year-old Brazilian player is the team's top scorer at the beginning of the season with three goals, two of them in Copa Libertadores.

7:30 PM20 days ago

América-MG vs Barcelona SC history

This match will be only the first between these two teams, since it is the first Copa Libertadores that América-MG will play.

Barcelona has played 31 matches against Brazilian teams, winning 10, drawing eight and losing 13.

7:25 PM20 days ago

Barcelona SC

The canary team has just shown character and hierarchy in the key where they eliminated Universitario de Deportes. The team now coached by Jorge Celico will have a new opportunity to ratify the good momentum they have managed to generate at the beginning of the season.

7:20 PM20 days ago

América-MG

The Coelho team has just achieved a heroic qualification against Guarani in phase 2 of the competition and hopes to strike the first blow in this key against Barcelona. It should be remembered that this is only the team's first participation in the Copa Libertadores.

7:15 PM20 days ago

The match will be played at the Raimundo Sampaio Stadium

The América-MG vs Barcelona SC match will be played at the Raimundo Sampaio Stadium, located in the city of Belo Horizonte, capital of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. This stadium, inaugurated in 1950, has a capacity for 23,000 spectators.
7:10 PM20 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Copa Libertadores match: América-MG vs Barcelona SC Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
