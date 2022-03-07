Highlights: América-MG 0-0 Barcelona in Copa Libertadores 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
90+5' End of the match!
90+5' BURRAI SAVES!
90+4' Yellow card
90+1' GARCÉS MISSED IT!
90' Additional time
88' PENALTY FOR BARCELONA!
85' América-MG substitution
81' America-MG substitution
75' Half hour of the second half
69' América-MG substitution
69' Triple change for Barcelona
68' Barcelona missed it!
66' América-MG tried
61' Yellow card
56' Barcelona substitution
50' Yellow card
Second half begins
45+2' Halftime
45' Additional time
42' Jaílson caught!
38' América-MG came closer!
34' BARCCELONA HAD IT!
31' Yellow card
28' Barcelona came closer
22' Yellow card
20' The match continues goalless
15' First quarter of the game
10' The tie is maintained
5' First minutes
Match starts
Teams on the field
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Juan Belatti - Argentina
Assistant No.2: Diego Bonfa - Argentina
Fourth official: Nicolás Lamolina - Argentina
Substitutes - Barcelona SC
12. Victor Mendoza (GK), 02. Víctor Carabalí, 11. Carlos Garcés, 13. Gabriel Cortez, 17. Cristian Penilla, 19. Nixon Molina, 24. Justin Cornejo, 25. Leonardo Yánez, 27. Michael Carcelén.
Starting XI - Barcelona SC
Coach: Jorge Célico
Substitutes - América-MG
12. Airton Moraes (GK), 04. Germán Conti, 05. Zé Ricardo, 09. Rodolfo, 10. Juan Pablo Ramírez, 11. Felipe Azevedo, 15. Juninho Valoura, 16. João Paulo, 19. Henrique Almeida, 25. Arthur Augusto, 27. Raúl Alejandro Cáceres, 40. Matheus Leonardo.
Starting XI - América-MG
Coach: Marquinhos Santos
Pre-match warm-up
¡Calentamiento previo! 🏃♂️🔥#AMEvsBSC #VamosÍdolo 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/3uWXeTVsTp — BARCELONA S.C. (@BarcelonaSC) March 9, 2022
Last five matches - Barcelona SC
March 2 - Copa Libertadores: 0-1 vs Universitario (Won)
February 26 - Pro League: 1-0 vs César Vallejo (Won)
February 23 - Copa Libertadores: 2-0 vs Universitario (Won)
February 19 - Pro League: 0-1 vs Delfín SC (Won)
Last five matches - América-MG
March 2 - Copa Libertadores: 2-3 vs Guarani (Won 4-5 on penalties)
February 23 - Copa Libertadores: 0-1 vs Guaraní (Lost)
February 19 - Campeonato Mineiro: 0-0 vs URT
February 16 - Campeonato Mineiro: 2-0 vs Patrocinense (Won)
All set by both teams
É O ESCUDO MAIS BONITO DO MUNDO, NÃO TEM JEITO! 😍😍#AFCxBSC#CoelhãoNaLiberta#PraCimaDelesCoelho #SomosVolt pic.twitter.com/wGMUWbLNn8 — América FC ✊🏿 (@AmericaMG) March 8, 2022
VESTIÁRIO NO JEITO! 🐰💚— América FC ✊🏿 (@AmericaMG) March 8, 2022
Na @ArenaIndepa, o nosso vestiário está preparado para receber os nossos jogadores! #AFCxBSC#CoelhãoNaLiberta#PraCimaDelesCoelho #SomosVolt pic.twitter.com/Sz6aFrNSXK
¡Listos en el Arena Independencia! 🏟️🇧🇷#AMEvsBSC #VamosÍdolo 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/KSQajzWQvt— BARCELONA S.C. (@BarcelonaSC) March 8, 2022
Welcome back
What time is América-MG vs Barcelona SC match for Copa Libertadores?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on Fox Sports and Star +.
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Conmebol TV
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: 1:30 AM (March 9)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 7:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Star +
Key player - Barcelona SC
In Barcelona SC the presence of Gabriel Cortéz stands out. The 26-year-old Ecuadorian player is one of the team's top scorers at the beginning of the season with two goals. In addition, he has participated with an assist.
Key player - América-MG
The presence of Wellington Paulista stands out in América-MG. The 38-year-old Brazilian player is the team's top scorer at the beginning of the season with three goals, two of them in Copa Libertadores.
América-MG vs Barcelona SC history
Barcelona has played 31 matches against Brazilian teams, winning 10, drawing eight and losing 13.
Barcelona SC
The canary team has just shown character and hierarchy in the key where they eliminated Universitario de Deportes. The team now coached by Jorge Celico will have a new opportunity to ratify the good momentum they have managed to generate at the beginning of the season.
América-MG
The Coelho team has just achieved a heroic qualification against Guarani in phase 2 of the competition and hopes to strike the first blow in this key against Barcelona. It should be remembered that this is only the team's first participation in the Copa Libertadores.
