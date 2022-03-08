Highlights: Manchester City 0-0 Sporting in Champions League
Thank you for listening to this Champions League match.
Next games

Manchester City returns to the field on Monday (14), when it visits Crystal Palace in the Premier League. And in the Primeira Liga, Sporting visit Moreirense on the same day.
Next phase

City join the already qualified Bayern, Liverpool and Real Madrid - who had a gala performance by Benzema to qualify - and await the other games for a draw, which now has no country impediment, i.e., can have confrontation between Englishmen.
END OF MATCH

Without goals, only in a protocol game, City draws with Sporting and is in the next stage of the Champions League!
48'

McAtee got a beautiful pass over the defense to Sterling, who hit the goalkeeper's corner, but into the net from the outside!
46'

Mahrez, on the right, took out two defenders and hit a cross, with a deflection, for a corner. And Gundogan sent it to the head of Stones, who headed over the goal!
44'

Substitution in Sporting: out went Slimani and in came Rodrigo Ribeiro. And detail: Rodrigo is SIXTEEN years old.
38'

City substitution: Laporte out, Mbete in.
33'

Double substitution in Sporting: Pedro Porro and Paulinho left for Ricardo Esgaio and Nuno Santos.
31'

Edwards managed to get a good pass to Paulinho, who deflected the ball with force and saw Carson deflect it away!
29'

Pedro Porro hit hard and sent it over the goal, but without danger.
28'

Matheus Reis received on the left, dominated and hit hard, over the goal, with danger! And at City a different substitution: Ederson left, without injury or anything, and Scott Carson entered, who is 35 years old and played very few times for City!
26'

McAtee, on the edge of the box, was hit and won a very dangerous free-kick for City, on the left!  Mahrez hit it in the area and the defense took it away.
22'

Mahrez was launched in the area by Fernandinho and hit the goal, but Coates deflected for a corner, already beaten short!
13'

Sporting substitution: Sarabia left and entered Edwards, who already received the pass on the right, took out Zinchenko, but hit it weakly and in the hands of Ederson.
11'

Tabata hit the ball from the right and sent it into Ederson's hands.
10'

Gabriel Jesus received the ball in the penalty area and hit it hard, but Adan deflected it and then it stayed, giving Sporting's fans a scare!
8'

McAtee tried a heel pass to Jesus, but the defense cut it out for a corner. Gundogan's shot was cleared away by the defense.
3'

Mahrez had the ball in the box, and found Gabriel Jesus face to face with Adan, for the number nine to hit the corner of the goalkeeper, but Gabriel was offside and the goal was disallowed.
SECOND HALF STARTS

Islimani gets his first touch on the ball and it rolls into the second half!
Teams on the pitch

The teams return to the field to start the second half. City have Bernardo Silva and Foden out for McAtee and Mahrez.
 
END OF FIRST HALF

With no goals, the first half of the match ends with a draw and City qualifying!
39'

And now Slimani went up with Stones and let his arm go high, making the foul and receiving a yellow for the foul.
37'

Sterling received in the area, between the defenders and came face to face with Adan and gave a digging, but Adan got it without problems! And following the play, in the pressure, Gabriel Jesus made a foul and received a yellow.
24'

Foden hit a hard shot from outside the area, with a deflection, for a good save by Adan. In the corner the Sporting defense took it in two times.
16'

In this first half the match continues very different from the first leg, with few chances and even little intensity. City, as expected, has possession and rotates the ball trying to find spaces.
8'

In a free-kick in the middle Foden raised in the area and there was a touch to the middle, where Jesus was brought down and had a lot of complaining, but nothing scored.
HERE WE GO

Foden makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first half of the match!
Champions anthem!

And now the most beautiful anthem in the world is played, the Champions League anthem!
 
Teams on the pitch

The teams take the field to start the match!
 
Champions League - part 3

On the same day Ajax face Benfica, with a 2-2 first leg. Then on Wednesday (16) Juventus hosts Villarreal, also having a 1-1 first leg. And finally, on the same day, Lille face Chelsea, with the English having a 2-0 first leg advantage.
Champions League - part 2

In the same time slot we have Real Madrid vs. PSG, with the advantage of PSG for the 1-0 first leg. On Tuesday (15), Manchester United receives Atlético de Madrid and the first leg was 1-1.
 
Champions League - part 1

The second round of the round of 16 started yesterday, with Liverpool qualifying, despite losing 1-0 at home to Inter Milan, having won the first leg away 2-0. At the same time Bayern beat Salzburg 7-1 and turned the 1-1 first leg into 8-2 on aggregate.
 
Warm-up

The players take to the field to start warming up for the match later on!
Sporting lined-up!

Sporting is lined-up and will take the field with:

Manchester City lined-up!

City is lined-up and will take the field with:

Welcome!

Now begins the broadcast of the match between Manchester City and Sporting, valid for the return leg of the Champions League Round of 16 - and in the opinion of this speaker just a formality to confirm the qualification of the citizens to the next stage.
Tune in here Manchester City vs Sporting Live Score

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester City vs Sporting match.
How to watch Manchester City vs Sporting Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Manchester City vs Sporting live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+, Galavision, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Manchester City vs Sporting match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Sporting of 8th March 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 5PM in Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 4PM in Star+, ESPN 2
Brazil: 5PM in Space, HBO Max
Chile: 4PM in Star+, Fox Sports 1 Chile
Colombia: 3PM in Star+, ESPN2
Ecuador: 3PM in Star+, ESPN2
USA (ET): 4PM in Paramount+, Galavision, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App
Spain: 8PM in Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 1
Mexico: 3PM in TNT Go, HBO Max, TNT Sports
Paraguay: 5PM in Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 3PM in Star+, ESPN 2
Uruguay: 5PM in Star+, ESPN2
Venezuela: 17:00 PM in Star+, ESPN2

Referee

Halil Umut Meler will referee the match, with assistants Mustafa Eyisoy and Ibrahim Çaglar Uyarcan, all from Turkey. Paolo Valeri, from Italy, will be in charge of VAR.
Possible Sporting

The probable Sporting team for the match is: Adan, Reis, Coates and Inacio; Porro, Ugarte, Essugo and Vinagre; Pablo Sarabia, Slimani and Tabata.
Possible City

The probable Manchester City team for the match is: Ederson, Stones, Fernandinho, Laporte and Zinchenko; Rodri, Gundogan and Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus and Sterling.
Injuries

Pep Guardiola will not be able to use Walker, suspended, and João Cancelo, who is ill. Finally Ruben Dias, Aké, Palmer and Steffen are injured. Rúben Amorim will not be able to use Matheus Nunes, suspended, as well as João Palhinha and Pedro Gonçalves, both injured.
The first leg!

The first leg took place almost a month ago, on February 15, at the Alvalade Stadium, where Manchester City easily overcame Sporting 5-0, with goals from Mahrez, Bernardo Silva (2), Foden, and Sterling.
Sentence: Sporting

Meanwhile Sporting comes to the match of a defeat and a victory. In the first leg of the semi of the Cup of Portugal came the defeat last Wednesday (2), for Porto, by 2 to 1, upset, with Pablo Sarabia opening the scoring, Taremi tying and Evanilson turning. And last Saturday (5), Sporting beat Arouca by 2-0, with two goals from Slimani, worth the Premier League.
Sentence: Manchester City

Manchester City come into the match on the back of two wins in recent games. Against Peterborough United, for the FA Cup, the victory came on Tuesday (01), with goals from Mahrez and Grealish. In the Premier League, last Sunday (6), in the derby against Manchester United, the team won 4-1, with two goals from De Bruyne, two from Mahrez, and a goal from Sancho.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021-22 match: Manchester City vs Sporting Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

