Highlights: Manchester City 0-0 Sporting in Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks!
Next games
Next phase
END OF MATCH
48'
46'
44'
38'
33'
31'
29'
28'
26'
22'
13'
11'
10'
8'
3'
SECOND HALF STARTS
Teams on the pitch
END OF FIRST HALF
39'
37'
24'
16'
8'
HERE WE GO
Champions anthem!
Teams on the pitch
Champions League - part 3
Champions League - part 2
Champions League - part 1
Warm-up
Os guarda-redes sobem ao relvado 🧤#MCFCSCP #DiaDeSporting #UCL pic.twitter.com/jGTGQCpbvV— Sporting Clube de Portugal 🏆 (@Sporting_CP) March 9, 2022
Sporting lined-up!
Manchester City lined-up!
Welcome!
Tune in here Manchester City vs Sporting Live Score
How to watch Manchester City vs Sporting Live in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+, Galavision, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Manchester City vs Sporting match for Champions League?
Argentina: 5PM in Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 4PM in Star+, ESPN 2
Brazil: 5PM in Space, HBO Max
Chile: 4PM in Star+, Fox Sports 1 Chile
Colombia: 3PM in Star+, ESPN2
Ecuador: 3PM in Star+, ESPN2
USA (ET): 4PM in Paramount+, Galavision, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App
Spain: 8PM in Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 1
Mexico: 3PM in TNT Go, HBO Max, TNT Sports
Paraguay: 5PM in Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 3PM in Star+, ESPN 2
Uruguay: 5PM in Star+, ESPN2
Venezuela: 17:00 PM in Star+, ESPN2
Referee
Possible Sporting
Possible City
Injuries
The first leg!
Sentence: Sporting
Sentence: Manchester City
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021-22 match: Manchester City vs Sporting Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.