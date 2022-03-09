Goals and Highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 PSG in Champions League 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
95'
It's over! Real Madrid turn the scoreline around and eliminate PSG.
88'
Change by PSG. Sale Hakimi por Draxler.
83'
Vinicius arrived with danger, but the ball ended up being stolen by the defense.
80'
PSG change. Danilo comes off for Angel Di Maria
78'
Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! Benzema appears for the third time and has already turned the score around.
76'
|Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! Benzema receives the ball inside the box and shoots to tie the aggregate.
72'
Goalkeeper! Vinicius sends an accurate shot at goal, but Donnarumma ends up preventing the aggregate from being tied.
70'
PSG change. Paredes is replaced by Idrissa Gueye.
66'
Real Madrid change. Lucas Vázquez replaces Carvajal.
63'
Close! Benzema's shot, and the ball goes over the side of the goal.
61'
Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! After Donnarumma's exit, the ball ends up being given to Vinicius, who plays back to Benzema and sends the ball into the back of the net.
57'
Real Madrid changes. Toni Koos and Asensio come on for Camavinga and Rodrygo.
52'
Valverde's shot, but the ball hits Mendes.
45'
The match kicks off for the second half.
45+3'
First half ends, PSG leads at halftime
43'
Messi was alone inside the area, but the defense ends up taking the ball away from him.
39'
Goal, goal, goal for PSG! Mbappé arrived on the flank and entered the box to send a lethal shot into Courtois' net.
33'
ANNOUNCED! Mbappé scores his first of the night, but the referee signals offside.
30'
To nothing! Messi sent in a lethal cross, but Mbappé couldn't get to it and the defense cleared the ball out.
24'
Close! Benzema's shot, but the ball is deflected by Donnarumma.
21'
Neymar's shot, but Courtois ends up keeping it out.
18'
Both teams look for the opponent's goal
10'
Too long a ball looking for Valverde, which Donnarumma ends up letting out.
6'
Asencio's shot, but the ball crashes into the defense.
0'
The action gets underway at the Santiago Bernabéu.
PSG: LineUp
G. Donnarumma; N. Mendes, P. Kimpembe, Marquinhos, A. Hakimi; M. Verratti, D. Pereira, L. Paredes; Neymar, K. Mbappé, L. Messi.
Real Madrid: LineUp
T. Courtois; D. Carvajal, E. Militao, D. Alaba, Nacho; L. Modric, F. Valverde, T. Kroos; M. Asencio, K. Benzema, Vinicius Junior.
He will be starter!
Ancelotti starts Toni Kroos, who has just returned and will be looking to make the most of the opportunity.
He goes!
Although it was said that Mbappe could be out due to a knock in training, the player is in the starting line-up for this important match.
Don't forget it!
You can watch this matchup on CBS and via streaming on Paramount+.
Warming up!
Both teams are already warming up on the field prior to the start of the match.
Let the support be felt!
This is how the crowd welcomes Real Madrid for tonight's second leg, the Merengues are down on the scoreboard.
PSG statements
Neymar spoke ahead of the game: "It's a special game for everyone. To play against Real Madrid and in the Champions League, it's special. I'm happy and looking forward to taking Paris to the top."
Unbelievable!
There have been two occasions in which Real Madrid have not registered shots on goal in this competition and both have been against PSG; the first was in 2019 in the group stage and the second in the first leg.
What a tip!
That's ten times Real Madrid have been eliminated after losing the first leg of their Champions League knockout tie.
We are back!
We're back to bring you minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Real Madrid and PSG. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information about both teams as well as the confirmed line-ups.
PSG statements
Mauricio Pochettino spoke ahead of this important match: "Messi is the best in the world with seven Ballon d'Ors, then we have some great players and contenders to be the best. Kylian's form speaks for itself. He is among those players who are the best and who are shining the most." "Madrid will not change the way they play because of injured and suspended players. The playing philosophy is the same. We know each other well, we have seen all their games and they have seen ours. We'll have intensity, we'll try to fight for control of the ball to get away from our area. We're going to try to get the ball out well and then press for chances. It's a match where we can also expect tactical things depending on the players on the pitch." "It's the rule, we have to respect it. It has changed. We had an advantage playing away in the second leg but I'm for fairness and there is more equality there." "That's what I was talking about. The media in Madrid talk about the classification. We won in the first leg and we have to move on. We respect Real Madrid, their players. It is no coincidence that the club won 13 Champions League titles but we are not afraid. We know we have to play a serious and demanding game. This is the competition that any player, squad or club would like to win. We will try to qualify for the quarterfinals." "He lives in an intense and exaggerated convulsion. We have absolute tranquility, he is fine. At the moment of the blow he screamed in pain and was in pain. After two hours he could walk calmly. I hope he can train well after the press conference." "We are calm for Kylian, that's clear. He is mature even if he is young. He wants to be in the picture and defend the colors he wears. I have no doubts about Kylian. His performance is not going to be mediatized by everything that happens in the environment." "Football is a game that you win and lose, we are competitors, we always think about the positive before a match, we can only think about positive situations. If we don't win tomorrow there won't be another Champions League match, we know that."
Real Madrid's statements
Carlo Ancelotti spoke before the match: "The best Real Madrid can compete with the best PSG, we saw the best PSG in the first leg and tomorrow we will see the best Real Madrid. Karim is fine, he is back to being the Karim he was before the injury he had".
"We weren't able to play what we had planned, what we suffered the most was their pressure up top. We were not able from the start to find good opportunities to attack, this is what happened. Defensively the low block went well, with how badly we did we conceded the goal in the last minute. It is important to do better.
"I don't think about what I fear, I think about what we have to do to come out well with the ball from the back, to press up top, usually the vigil of a match I think what we have to do and not what we have to avoid."
"The player who is not at 100% can't play this kind of matches. If I think Kroos is at 100% he plays, if I think he is at 95% he doesn't play".
Turning the page
PSG come into this match on the back of a heavy defeat in Ligue 1, where Pochettino's men failed to get on the scoreboard and ended up losing to Nice by the minimum.
A good momentum boost
Real Madrid come into this match after a four goals to one win over Real Sociedad, so, in good spirits, they will be looking to give a great game that will catapult them to the next phase.
Decisive match!
Tonight, Real Madrid and PSG will define who will qualify to the quarterfinals; PSG arrives with a one-goal advantage, however, Real Madrid will try to make their home advantage count and take the victory.
The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
The Real Madrid vs PSG match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 81 044 people.
