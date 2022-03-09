Goals and Highlights Porto vs Olympique Lyonnais (0-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
Lyon next match
Ligue 1 2021-22, round #28
Parc Olympique Lyonnais (Groupama Stadium), in Décines-Charpieu, Grand Lyon, France
11:05 AM ET next Sunday, 13rd March, 2022.
Porto next match
Portuguese Championship (Primeira Liga) 2021-22, round #26
Estádio do Dragão, in Porto, Portugal
1 PM ET next Sunday, 13rd March, 2022.
Round of 16, 2nd leg
Uefa Europa League 2021-22 - round of 16, 2nd leg
Parc Olympique Lyonnais (Groupama Stadium), in Décines-Charpieu, Grand Lyon, France
3 PM ET on Thursday, 17th March, 2022.
Full time
Goal disallowed
VAR
PORTO GOAL GOAL GOAL
Additional time
Porto pressures
Porto substitution
Lyon substitution
Lyon substitution
Porto substitution
Porto substitution
Lopes saves
Yellow card
Porto substitution
No penalty
VAR
Yellow card
Penalty to Porto
LYON GOAL GOAL GOAL
VAR
Lyon goal disallowed
So close!
So far
Diogo Costa saves
Restart
Porto substitution
Return
Halftime
Far away
Additional time
Attacking foul
Defensive cut
Missed the great chance
Lopes makes the great save
Lopes removes the danger
Blocked
In the hands of the goalkeeper
Blocked
Misses the target
So close!
Diogo Costa makes the save
Blocked
Blocked
Start
Referees
Assistant referees - Raúl Cabañero (ESP) and Iñigo Prieto (ESP)
Fourth official - Cesar Soto Grado (ESP)
VAR - Alejandro Hernández (ESP)
AVAR - José Luis Munuera (ESP)
Lyon substitutes
HC: Bosz.
Porto substitutes
HC: Conceição.
Line-up of Lyon
Head coach: Peter Bosz.
Line-up of Porto
HC: Sérgio Conceição.
Squads
Match background and previous meetings
- Porto failed to make it five successive qualifications from the UEFA Champions League group stage in the autumn as they lost their final Group B fixture home to Atlético de Madrid, who consequently went through at their expense. Instead Sérgio Conceição’s team moved across to the UEFA Europa League, where they came out on top in a closely contested tie with Lazio, winning 2-1 at home before holding the Italian side to a 2-2 draw in Rome.
- Lyon cruised through UEFA Europa League Group A, ensuring top spot in a section containing Rangers, Sparta Praha and Brøndby with two games to spare and dropping points only in their final fixture, a 1-1 home draw with the Scottish champions, who finished eight points adrift as runners-up.
- Porto have had the better of the clubs’ past meetings, winning both ties – in the 1964-65 European Cup Winners’ Cup preliminary round (3-0 at home, 1-0 away), and the quarter-final of their triumphant 2003-04 UEFA Champions League campaign, when José Mourinho’s side overcame Paul Le Guen’s Lyon 4-2 on aggregate (2-0 at home, 2-2 away).
- Porto’s record against French clubs is 16 wins, six draws and five losses. Three-nil victors against another Ligue 1 outfit, Monaco, in the 2004 UEFA Champions League final in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, they have won all but one of their five two-legged ties with teams from France, losing only the first – to Nantes in the 1971-72 UEFA Cup first round (0-2 at home, 1-1 away). At home they are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against French visitors (ten wins and two draws), winning the last six. Home and away, they are also on a six-match winning run, having done the double over Marseille (3-0 at home, 2-0 away) in last season’s UEFA Champions League group stage.
- Lyon have won just five of their 15 UEFA match against Portuguese clubs (four draws and six losses), two of those in Portugal – against Farense and Vitória de Guimarães. Most recently they lost 2-1 at Benfica on Matchday 3 of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League but won the return 3-1 at home and returned to Lisbon for the latter stages, where they shocked Manchester City 3-1 victory in the quarter-final before losing 3-0 in the semi-final to eventual champions Bayern.
Lyon's roster
Defenders – Sinaly Diomandé, Emerson Palmieri, Castello Lukeba, Jason Denayer, Henrique, Léo Dubois, Malo Gusto, Damien da Silva, Jérôme Boateng, Celestino Iala, Abdoulaye Ndiaye, Irvyn Lomani, Hugo Vogel.
Midfielders – Houssem Aouar, Lucas Paquetá, Romain Faivre, Habib Keïta, Thiago Mendes, Maxence Caqueret, Tanguy Ndombélé, Titouan Thomas, Madyan Sounni, Mohamed El Arouch, Samuel Bessolo, Noam Bonnet, Djibrail Dib.
Forwards – Karl Toko Ekambi, Moussa Dembélé, Tinotenda Kadewere, Rayan Cherki, Jeff Reine-Adélaïde, Lenny Pintor, Bradley Barcola, Sekou Lega.
Head coach – Peter Bosz.
Porto's roster
Defenders – Fábio Cardoso, Pepe, Iván Marcano, Zaidu, Wilson Manafá, Chancel Mbemba, Wendell, Rúben Semedo, David Vinhas, Rodrigo Pinheiro, Levi Faustino.
Midfielders – Matheus Uribe, Marko Grujić, Vitinha, Otávio, Bruno Costa, Antunes Eustáquio, Fábio Vieira, Mor Ndiaye, Vasco Sousa, Diogo Abreu, Diego Ressureição, Bernardo Folha.
Forwards – Mehdi Taremi, Francisco Conceição, Pepê, Galeno, João Mário, Toni Martínez, Evanílson, Gonçalo Borges.
Head coach – Sérgio Conceição.