Goals and Highlights Porto vs Olympique Lyonnais (0-1)
4:48 PM19 days ago

Live ended

Thanks for your company in this game. The highlights are available soon. See you later.
4:46 PM19 days ago

Lyon next match

Olympique Lyonnais vs Stade Rennais

Ligue 1 2021-22, round #28

Parc Olympique Lyonnais (Groupama Stadium), in Décines-Charpieu, Grand Lyon, France

11:05 AM ET next Sunday, 13rd March, 2022.

4:45 PM19 days ago

Porto next match

Porto vs Tondela

Portuguese Championship (Primeira Liga) 2021-22, round #26

Estádio do Dragão, in Porto, Portugal

1 PM ET next Sunday, 13rd March, 2022.

4:42 PM19 days ago

Round of 16, 2nd leg

Lyon vs Porto

Uefa Europa League 2021-22 - round of 16, 2nd leg

Parc Olympique Lyonnais (Groupama Stadium), in Décines-Charpieu, Grand Lyon, France

3 PM ET on Thursday, 17th March, 2022.

4:37 PM19 days ago

Full time

Game over.
4:37 PM19 days ago

Goal disallowed

90+5' Mbemba is offside. No goal.
4:37 PM19 days ago

VAR

90+4' VAR reviews the lance.
4:36 PM19 days ago

PORTO GOAL GOAL GOAL

90+4' Rúben Semedo takes a free-kick from the right side of the field. Toni Martínez deflects it and Mbemba completes the free kick to equalize the match.
4:13 PM19 days ago

Additional time

90' Six minutes to go.
4:04 PM19 days ago

Porto pressures

89' Galeno has an attempt on goal and Lopes makes a save.
4:03 PM19 days ago

Porto substitution

88' Otávio out, Francisco Conceição in.
4:03 PM19 days ago

Lyon substitution

82' Dubois out, Gusto in.
4:02 PM19 days ago

Lyon substitution

80' Faivre out, Aouar in.
4:02 PM19 days ago

Porto substitution

80' João Mário out, Galeno in.
4:02 PM19 days ago

Porto substitution

80' Taremi out, Fábio Vieira in.
4:01 PM19 days ago

Lopes saves

77' Vitinha takes a shot from the edge of the area, but the shot is weak and Anthony Lopes falls to make a save.
3:59 PM19 days ago

Yellow card

74' Otávio, Porto midfielder. Emerson is fouled. Otávio will miss the second leg because he's booked.
3:58 PM19 days ago

Porto substitution

72' Evanilson out, Toni Martínez in.
3:57 PM19 days ago

No penalty

65' Call overtuned. No penalty to Porto.
3:55 PM19 days ago

VAR

65' VAR reviews the throw-in and the main referee goes to check the play in the booth at the edge of the pitch.
3:52 PM19 days ago

Yellow card

64' Dubois, Lyon right-back. Complaint with the referee.
3:52 PM19 days ago

Penalty to Porto

63' Otávio takes a corner from the right wing, the Lyon defense makes a partial cut, and the ball hits Lucas Paquetá's arm. Porto are awarded a penalty kick.
3:50 PM19 days ago

LYON GOAL GOAL GOAL

60' Call overtuned. There was no offside, and Lyon take the lead.
3:50 PM19 days ago

VAR

60' VAR reviews the lance.
3:49 PM19 days ago

Lyon goal disallowed

59' Emerson Palmieri takes the ball on the left and passes to Toko-Ekambi. Moussa Dembélé is through on goal, but his shot is blocked. Lucas Paquetá has the ball completely free in the box and hits it into the right side of Diogo Costa to open the scoring, but the referee claims he was offside.
3:48 PM19 days ago

So close!

54' Lucas Paquetá takes a pass and shoots from the edge of the box. Diogo Costa is able to make a save from the right corner. Almost a goal for Lyon!
3:48 PM19 days ago

So far

53' Ndombélé takes a free-kick and Moussa Dembélé has another chance. Once again the Lyon striker misses the target.
3:48 PM19 days ago

Diogo Costa saves

50' Caqueret comes forward on the right and sends Moussa Dembélé through. The striker shoots in the box and the ball goes to the left of the goal saved by Diogo Costa.
2:53 PM19 days ago

Restart

The second half is underway.
2:53 PM19 days ago

Porto substitution

Pepe out, Rúben Semedo in.
2:53 PM19 days ago

Return

Athletes are back on the field.
2:36 PM19 days ago

Halftime

End of the first half.
2:35 PM19 days ago

Far away

45+2' Emerson Palmieri receives Toko-Ekambi and sends Ndombélé forward. The midfielder shoots from the edge of the box, but the ball goes wide of the goal.
2:32 PM19 days ago

Additional time

45' Four minutes to halftime.
2:32 PM19 days ago

Attacking foul

43' Faivre takes a corner from the right and Moussa Dembélé is fouled by goalkeeper Diogo Costa.
2:31 PM19 days ago

Defensive cut

42' Toko-Ekambi is played on the left side of the attack and feeds back to Emerson Palmieri. The Italian-Brazilian midfielder crosses the ball and Pepe avoids the danger.
2:27 PM19 days ago

Missed the great chance

38' Faivre crosses low from the right, Moussa Dembélé can't finish, and Toko-Ekambi is left with the ball. It's a great chance to open the scoring, but it's a great chance to open the scoring.
2:23 PM19 days ago

Lopes makes the great save

32' Vitinha takes a corner from the right and the Lyon defense makes a partial cut. Pepê gets the ball on the edge of the penalty area and shoots with his left foot. Anthony Lopes jumps and makes a great save.
2:23 PM19 days ago

Lopes removes the danger

27' Vitinha takes a corner and Anthony Lopes keeps it away.
2:23 PM19 days ago

Blocked

27' Zaidu works on the left and the defense blocks. Porto takes a corner.
2:22 PM19 days ago

In the hands of the goalkeeper

21' Pepê receives a pass at the edge of the area and hits a cross. Anthony Lopes makes a firm save.
2:22 PM19 days ago

Blocked

17' Toko-Ekambi is involved in the area and shoots, but Pepe blocks the shot.
2:22 PM19 days ago

Misses the target

13' Vitinha takes a corner kick and the ball goes without deviation. Matheus Uribe gets the rest and takes a chance, but the shot goes over the goal.
2:22 PM19 days ago

So close!

11' Vitinha hits the ball from the edge of the penalty area and finishes with an overhead kick. Anthony Lopes stretches out and manages to prevent Porto's goal with his fingertips. It would be a great goal.
2:22 PM19 days ago

Diogo Costa makes the save

10' Caqueret takes a free-kick, Moussa Dembélé gets up and heads it away to Diogo Costa.
2:21 PM19 days ago

Blocked

7' Faivre takes a free kick, Ndombélé takes a shot, and Vitinha blocks it.
2:21 PM19 days ago

Blocked

1' Faivre tries to finish after being sent into the area, but Uribe blocks his shot.
1:51 PM20 days ago

Start

Game on!
1:51 PM20 days ago

Referees

Referee - José María Sánchez (ESP)

Assistant referees - Raúl Cabañero (ESP) and Iñigo Prieto (ESP)

Fourth official - Cesar Soto Grado (ESP)

VAR - Alejandro Hernández (ESP)

AVAR - José Luis Munuera (ESP)

1:50 PM20 days ago

Lyon substitutes

Pollersbeck, Bonnevie; Gusto, Damien da Silva, Denayer, Henrique, Aouar, Habib Keïta, Reine-Adélaïde, Bradley Barcola, Kadewere.

HC: Bosz.

1:49 PM20 days ago

Porto substitutes

Marchesín, Cláudio Ramos; Fábio Cardoso, Rúben Semedo, Grujić, Antunes Eustáquio, Bruno Costa, Francisco Conceição, Fábio Vieira, Gonçalo Guedes, Galeno, Toni Martínez.

HC: Conceição. 

1:48 PM20 days ago

Line-up of Lyon

Lopes; Dubois, Thiago Mendes, Lukeba, Emerson; Caqueret, Ndombélé, Paquetá; Faivre, Dembélé, Toko-Ekambi.

Head coach: Peter Bosz.

1:47 PM20 days ago

Line-up of Porto

Diogo Costa; João Mário, Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu; Vitinha, Uribe, Otávio, Pepê; Evanílson, Taremi.

HC: Sérgio Conceição.

1:45 PM20 days ago

Squads

FC Porto
FC Porto
Olympique Lyonnais
Olympique Lyonnais
1:40 PM20 days ago

Match background and previous meetings

- Conquerors of Lazio in the knockout round play-offs, Portuguese league leaders Porto face another tricky UEFA Europa League tie as they take on Lyon, who registered more points than any other team in this season’s group stage.

- Porto failed to make it five successive qualifications from the UEFA Champions League group stage in the autumn as they lost their final Group B fixture home to Atlético de Madrid, who consequently went through at their expense. Instead Sérgio Conceição’s team moved across to the UEFA Europa League, where they came out on top in a closely contested tie with Lazio, winning 2-1 at home before holding the Italian side to a 2-2 draw in Rome.

- Lyon cruised through UEFA Europa League Group A, ensuring top spot in a section containing Rangers, Sparta Praha and Brøndby with two games to spare and dropping points only in their final fixture, a 1-1 home draw with the Scottish champions, who finished eight points adrift as runners-up.

- Porto have had the better of the clubs’ past meetings, winning both ties – in the 1964-65 European Cup Winners’ Cup preliminary round (3-0 at home, 1-0 away), and the quarter-final of their triumphant 2003-04 UEFA Champions League campaign, when José Mourinho’s side overcame Paul Le Guen’s Lyon 4-2 on aggregate (2-0 at home, 2-2 away).

- Porto’s record against French clubs is 16 wins, six draws and five losses. Three-nil victors against another Ligue 1 outfit, Monaco, in the 2004 UEFA Champions League final in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, they have won all but one of their five two-legged ties with teams from France, losing only the first – to Nantes in the 1971-72 UEFA Cup first round (0-2 at home, 1-1 away). At home they are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against French visitors (ten wins and two draws), winning the last six. Home and away, they are also on a six-match winning run, having done the double over Marseille (3-0 at home, 2-0 away) in last season’s UEFA Champions League group stage.

- Lyon have won just five of their 15 UEFA match against Portuguese clubs (four draws and six losses), two of those in Portugal – against Farense and Vitória de Guimarães. Most recently they lost 2-1 at Benfica on Matchday 3 of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League but won the return 3-1 at home and returned to Lisbon for the latter stages, where they shocked Manchester City 3-1 victory in the quarter-final before losing 3-0 in the semi-final to eventual champions Bayern.

1:35 PM20 days ago

Tune in here Porto vs Lyon live score

Do not miss a detail of the match Porto vs Lyon live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
1:30 PM20 days ago

How to watch Porto vs Lyon live stream on TV and internet?

If you want to watch the game Porto vs Lyon live on TV, your option is Galavisión.

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN App, fuboTV.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.

1:25 PM20 days ago

What time is Porto vs Lyon match for the UEFA Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Porto vs Lyon in several countries.

Argentina – 2:45 PM in ESPN 3 and Star+

Bolivia – 1:45 PM in Star+

Brazil – 2:45 PM in ESPN and Star+

Canada – 1:45 PM AT, 12:45 PM ET, 11:45 AM CT, 10:45 AM MT, 9:45 AM PT in DAZN

Chile – 2:45 PM in Star+

Colombia – 12:45 PM in Star+

Ecuador – 12:45 PM in Star+

France – 6:45 PM in RMC Sport 2, RMC Story, RMC Sport en direct, Free, Molotov

Mexico – 11:45 AM CT, 10:45 AM MT, 9:45 AM PT in Star+ and Fox Sports Cono Norte

Paraguay – 1:45 PM in Star+

Peru – 12:45 PM in Star+

Portugal – 5:45 PM in Sport TV1 and SIC

USA – 12:45 PM ET, 11:45 AM CT, 10:45 AM MT, 9:45 AM PT in Galavisión and Paramount+

Uruguay – 2:45 PM ET in Star+

Venezuela – 1:45 PM ET in Star+

1:20 PM20 days ago

Lyon's roster

Goalkeepers – Anthony Lopes, Malcolm Barcola, Julian Pollersbeck, Kayne Bonnevie, Justin Bengui João.

Defenders – Sinaly Diomandé, Emerson Palmieri, Castello Lukeba, Jason Denayer, Henrique, Léo Dubois, Malo Gusto, Damien da Silva, Jérôme Boateng, Celestino Iala, Abdoulaye Ndiaye, Irvyn Lomani, Hugo Vogel.

Midfielders – Houssem Aouar, Lucas Paquetá, Romain Faivre, Habib Keïta, Thiago Mendes, Maxence Caqueret, Tanguy Ndombélé, Titouan Thomas, Madyan Sounni, Mohamed El Arouch, Samuel Bessolo, Noam Bonnet, Djibrail Dib.

Forwards – Karl Toko Ekambi, Moussa Dembélé, Tinotenda Kadewere, Rayan Cherki, Jeff Reine-Adélaïde, Lenny Pintor, Bradley Barcola, Sekou Lega.

Head coach – Peter Bosz.

1:15 PM20 days ago

Porto's roster

Goalkeepers – Agustín Marchesín, Cláudio Ramos, Ivan Cardoso, Francisco Meixedo, Diogo Costa.

Defenders – Fábio Cardoso, Pepe, Iván Marcano, Zaidu, Wilson Manafá, Chancel Mbemba, Wendell, Rúben Semedo, David Vinhas, Rodrigo Pinheiro, Levi Faustino.

Midfielders – Matheus Uribe, Marko Grujić, Vitinha, Otávio, Bruno Costa, Antunes Eustáquio, Fábio Vieira, Mor Ndiaye, Vasco Sousa, Diogo Abreu, Diego Ressureição, Bernardo Folha.

Forwards – Mehdi Taremi, Francisco Conceição, Pepê, Galeno, João Mário, Toni Martínez, Evanílson, Gonçalo Borges.

Head coach – Sérgio Conceição.

1:10 PM20 days ago

The match will be played at the Dragon’s Stadium

The Porto vs Lyon match will be played at the Estádio do Dragão, in Porto, Portugal. The sports venue has the capacity to receive 50,035 fans.
1:05 PM20 days ago

Welcome to the VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Match Porto vs Lyon Live Updates

My name is Tainan Melo, and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
