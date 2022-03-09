Wolves vs Watford LIVE: Score Updates (4-0)
Image: VAVEL

6:57 PM18 days ago

The match resulted in a 4-0 victory for Wolverhampton. 
5:21 PM18 days ago

90'+2

The match ends at Molineux Stadium with victory for the home team as expected.
5:14 PM18 days ago

84' GOAL OF WOLVES

Great shot by Ruben Neves, who beat a player outside the box and put the ball into the far post corner to pump the ball past the goalkeeper.
5:11 PM18 days ago

73'

Now comes the change for Watford: Etebo comes on for Cleverley.
5:10 PM18 days ago

71'

Wolves substitution: Raúl Jiménez is replaced by Fabio Silva.
4:52 PM18 days ago

63'

Dangerous play by Podence with a shot on goal after a rebound but it only goes close.
4:44 PM18 days ago

55'

A dangerous cross is well caught by the Watford goalkeeper.
4:37 PM18 days ago

45'

The second half begins!
4:18 PM18 days ago

45'+1

The first half ends and the partial victory is 3-0 in favor of Wolverhampton.
4:14 PM18 days ago

41'

Three shot attempts by Watford but two of them were well blocked and the third went wide of Sá's goal.
4:06 PM18 days ago

34'

Yellow card for Nouri for a foul on the edge of the area.
3:57 PM18 days ago

25'

Great through ball from Sissoko to King but the latter enters the box and misses the shot in front of goal.
3:54 PM18 days ago

21' GOAL OF WOLVES

Foster makes a mistake at the start and gives the ball away to Podence, who sees an empty net and shoots for Wolves' third in a row.
3:51 PM18 days ago

18'WATFORD OWN GOAL

A play from side to side, where Nouri takes a cross and the ball hits Chucho Hernandez who sends it into his own goal.
3:44 PM18 days ago

12' GOAL OF WOLVES

Raúl Jiménez found a ball in the box and after taking a bouncing shot, scored the first goal of the afternoon for the home team.
3:42 PM18 days ago

0'

Wolves vs. Waford game kicks off
3:26 PM18 days ago

El arbitraje de esta noche

They will be in charge of directing the actions of this match: 

 

  main referee: Darren England

&Assistant referee: Neil Davies

&Assistant referee: Wade Smith

Wade Smith

Fourth árbit referee: Leigh Doughty

 

3:23 PM18 days ago

Great performances by José Sá

The Wolves goalkeeper has also been a key factor, as he has not allowed any goals in nine games in total, standing out for his great runs and saves.
3:18 PM18 days ago

Watford's arrival

This is how the visiting players arrived and they seem to be very concentrated and will try not to allow any mistakes that could cost them the game.

 

3:13 PM18 days ago

Watford's best offense

We could be said that the visiting team attacks better than the home team as they have scored a total of 27 and 24 goals respectively. 

However, there is a very noticeable difference in the defense that has hurt Hodgson's team, because while Wolves have only conceded 23 goals, Watford has allowed 50 goals, so their most vulnerable part is the defense. 

3:08 PM18 days ago

Watford's Confirmed lineup

This is how the visiting team will start this afternoon's game: 

1. B. FOSTER; 14. H. KAMARA, 22. SAMIR, 15. C. CATHCART, 21. KIKO FEMENIA, 8. T. CLEVERLEY, 6. I. LOUZA, 19. M. SISSOKO, 7. J. KING, 25. E. DENNIS and 29. J. HERNANDEZ.

3:03 PM18 days ago

Confirmed Wolves lineup

This is the confirmed Wolves lineup: they will take the field with the following 11 elements:

1. JOSÉ SÁ: 27. R. SAÏSS, 16. C. COADY, 15. W. BOLY, 3. R. AÏT NOURI, 28. JOÃO MOUTINHO, 8. RÚBEN NEVES, 19. JONNY CASTRO, 26. HWANG HEE-CHAN, 10. DANIEL PODENCE and 9. R. JIMÉNEZ.

2:58 PM18 days ago

The stadium is set

Both teams have already arrived at the Molineux stadium in search of the three points that will help each team achieve their respective goals.

2:53 PM18 days ago

2:43 PM18 days ago

How and where to watch Wolves vs Watford

The match will be broadcast on Peacock. 

If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option. 

2:38 PM18 days ago

Watford's latest alienation

These were the players that Hodgson sent to the field for the match against Arsenal: 

1. B. FOSTER; 14. H. KAMARA, 22. SAMIR, 15. C. CATHCART, 21. KIKO FEMENÍA, 8. T. CLEVERLEY, 6. I. LOUZA, 19. M. SISSOKO, 10. JOÃO PEDRO, 25. E. DENNIS and 29. J. HERNÁNDEZ.

2:33 PM18 days ago

Latest Wolves alienation

This is how the team led by Bruno Lage started the previous game: 

JOSÉ SÁ; 27. R. SAÏSS, 16. C. COADY, 23. M. KILMAN, 5. FERNANDO MARÇAL, 28. JOÃO MOUTINHO, 8. RÚBEN NEVES, 2. K. HOEVER, 26. HWANG HEE-CHAN, 7. PEDRO NETO and 10. DANIEL PODENCE.

2:28 PM18 days ago

Watford's key player

Despite Watford's poor season that has them fighting for relegation, player Emmanuel Dennis has been at his best this season. 

He has been involved in no less than 14 goals (more than half of Watford's total), with nine goals and five assists. 

2:23 PM18 days ago

Wolves' key player

There is no doubt that Wolves' best player is Mexican Raúl Jiménez, because despite being tied in goals with Hee-Chan (5), he also has three assists, which makes him the player with the most goal-scoring participations. 

Tonight he will have to show his characteristic forcefulness to get the three points. 

2:18 PM18 days ago

Watford does not want to be relegated

The visiting team is sinking to the bottom of the general table, with only 19 points in 27 games played. 

In the previous matchday they lost 3-2 at home, when they hosted Arsenal. The goals for Watford were scored by Hernández and Sissoko.

2:13 PM18 days ago

Wolves with an acceptable season

The home team has a very good performance in the current Premier League season, being in the eighth position of the overall table, just seven points away from reaching a place in European competitions. 

In their last match they were defeated by Crystal Palace with a score of 2-0, so today they will have to break a streak of three consecutive lost matches. 

2:08 PM19 days ago

The match will be played at the Molineux

The Wolves vs Watford match will be played at the Molineux stadium, in Wolverhampton, UK, with a capacity of 31,700 people.

This sports venue has a long and illustrious history as one of the first in the country to install artificial lighting, as well as some of the first stadiums to host European Cup matches in the 1950s. 

It has also hosted matches for the England national soccer team and more recently, England Under-21s, as well as the 1971-72 UEFA Cup Final.

2:03 PM19 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Premier League match: Wolverhampton vs Watford FC Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

This day we will have a match that will undoubtedly leave us a lot to talk about between two English teams that have very different goals in the current Premier League. 

Raúl Jiménez's Wolverhampton is looking to get into the qualification zone for European competitions, while Watford wants to get essential points to avoid relegation. 

