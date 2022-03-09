Wolves vs Watford LIVE: Score Updates (4-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for tuning in
90'+2
84' GOAL OF WOLVES
73'
71'
63'
55'
45'
45'+1
41'
34'
25'
21' GOAL OF WOLVES
18'WATFORD OWN GOAL
12' GOAL OF WOLVES
0'
El arbitraje de esta noche
.
main referee: Darren England
&Assistant referee: Neil Davies
&Assistant referee: Wade Smith
Wade Smith
Fourth árbit referee: Leigh Doughty
Great performances by José Sá
Watford's arrival
Watford's best offense
However, there is a very noticeable difference in the defense that has hurt Hodgson's team, because while Wolves have only conceded 23 goals, Watford has allowed 50 goals, so their most vulnerable part is the defense.
Watford's Confirmed lineup
1. B. FOSTER; 14. H. KAMARA, 22. SAMIR, 15. C. CATHCART, 21. KIKO FEMENIA, 8. T. CLEVERLEY, 6. I. LOUZA, 19. M. SISSOKO, 7. J. KING, 25. E. DENNIS and 29. J. HERNANDEZ.
Confirmed Wolves lineup
1. JOSÉ SÁ: 27. R. SAÏSS, 16. C. COADY, 15. W. BOLY, 3. R. AÏT NOURI, 28. JOÃO MOUTINHO, 8. RÚBEN NEVES, 19. JONNY CASTRO, 26. HWANG HEE-CHAN, 10. DANIEL PODENCE and 9. R. JIMÉNEZ.
The stadium is set
LIVE Broadcast begins
Stay with us
How and where to watch Wolves vs Watford
If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Watford's latest alienation
1. B. FOSTER; 14. H. KAMARA, 22. SAMIR, 15. C. CATHCART, 21. KIKO FEMENÍA, 8. T. CLEVERLEY, 6. I. LOUZA, 19. M. SISSOKO, 10. JOÃO PEDRO, 25. E. DENNIS and 29. J. HERNÁNDEZ.
Latest Wolves alienation
JOSÉ SÁ; 27. R. SAÏSS, 16. C. COADY, 23. M. KILMAN, 5. FERNANDO MARÇAL, 28. JOÃO MOUTINHO, 8. RÚBEN NEVES, 2. K. HOEVER, 26. HWANG HEE-CHAN, 7. PEDRO NETO and 10. DANIEL PODENCE.
Watford's key player
He has been involved in no less than 14 goals (more than half of Watford's total), with nine goals and five assists.
Wolves' key player
Tonight he will have to show his characteristic forcefulness to get the three points.
Watford does not want to be relegated
In the previous matchday they lost 3-2 at home, when they hosted Arsenal. The goals for Watford were scored by Hernández and Sissoko.
Wolves with an acceptable season
In their last match they were defeated by Crystal Palace with a score of 2-0, so today they will have to break a streak of three consecutive lost matches.
The match will be played at the Molineux
This sports venue has a long and illustrious history as one of the first in the country to install artificial lighting, as well as some of the first stadiums to host European Cup matches in the 1950s.
It has also hosted matches for the England national soccer team and more recently, England Under-21s, as well as the 1971-72 UEFA Cup Final.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Premier League match: Wolverhampton vs Watford FC Live Updates!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
This day we will have a match that will undoubtedly leave us a lot to talk about between two English teams that have very different goals in the current Premier League.
Raúl Jiménez's Wolverhampton is looking to get into the qualification zone for European competitions, while Watford wants to get essential points to avoid relegation.
We hope you enjoyed the match, which resulted in a very close result in favor of Wolverhampton, stay tuned to VAVEL for much more from the Premier League.