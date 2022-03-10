Goals and highlights: Rangers 3-0 Crvena Zvezda in UEFA Europa League 2022
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

6:07 PM18 days ago

The match ends!

In a resounding manner, Rangers triumphs in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 after beating Crvena Zvezda 3-0.

The second leg will be played next week in Serbia.

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
6:02 PM18 days ago

90+3'

The cautions continue, this time for El Fardou Ben.
6:02 PM18 days ago

90'

Three minutes of stoppage time are added.
6:02 PM18 days ago

84'

Last Red Star substitution: Nemanja Motika comes on for Aleksandar Katai.
6:01 PM18 days ago

81'

Crvena Zvezda defender Strahinja Erakovic also receives a yellow card.
6:00 PM18 days ago

75'

Rangers have made a change: James Sands and Fashion replace Joe Aribo and Ryan Jack.
6:00 PM18 days ago

72'

Crvena Zvezda make another change: Milan Gajic replaces Cristiano Piccini.
6:00 PM18 days ago

61'

Crvena Zvezda make two changes: El Fardou Ben and Milan Pavkov are replaced by Slavolijub Srnic and Ohi Omoijuanfo.
6:00 PM18 days ago

60'

Milan Rodic, Crvena Zvezda defender, joins the cautioned.
5:59 PM18 days ago

RANGERS GOAL!

Leon Balogun, off a pass from James Travernier, scores the third goal of the afternoon.
5:10 PM18 days ago

Second Half begins!

The match Rangers 2-0 Crvena Zvezda is underway again.
4:53 PM18 days ago

The first half ends!

After 45+5', Ranger is getting a quite important result at home against Crvena Zvezda.
4:49 PM18 days ago

45'

Five minutes of repositioning are added.
4:48 PM18 days ago

30'

Rangers attacker Joe Aribo is also booked.
4:48 PM18 days ago

25'

Crvena Zvezda midfielder Sékou Sanogo is shown the yellow card.
4:48 PM18 days ago

24'

McGregor! The home goalkeeper saves Aleksandar Katai's penalty. Crvena Zvezda miss a great chance to close the gap.
4:48 PM18 days ago

23'

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack becomes the first caution of the match after a penalty on Ivanic.
4:47 PM18 days ago

RANGERS GOAL!

Alfredo Morelos gets in on the act to increase the Scottish team's lead.
4:47 PM18 days ago

RANGERS GOAL!

James Tavernier takes the penalty to put the home side ahead on the scoreboard.
4:47 PM18 days ago

9'

Penalty for Ranger! After the VAR review, Srnic's infraction on Kent is confirmed.
4:02 PM18 days ago

The match is on!

The ball is rolling in Glasgow! Rangers and Crvena Zvezda are already facing each other, in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League 2021-2022 Round of 16.
3:51 PM18 days ago

History between Rangers and Crvena Zvezda

These two clubs have met seven times in UEFA competitions, and so far there have been 2 draws, 3 wins for Rangers and 2 for Crvena Zvezda.
3:36 PM18 days ago

Referees for the match Rangers vs Crvena Zvezda

The central referee for this match will be Serdar Gözübüyük; Joost van Zuilen, first assistant; Johan Balder, second line; Sander Van Der Eijk, fourth official; Lars Richt, UEFA delegate.
3:34 PM18 days ago

Crvena Zvezda: substitutes

Zoran Popovic, Milos Gordic, Milan Gajic, Radovan Pankov, Nenad Krstidic, Milan Pavkov, Filippo Falco, Nemanja Motika, Richairo Zivkovic, El Fardou Ben Nabouhane, Andrija Radulovic, Marko Gobeljic.
3:23 PM18 days ago

Rangers: substitutes

Robby McCrore, Jon McLaughlin, Amad Dialo, Aaron Ramsey, James Sands, Scott Wright, Kemar Roofe, Fashion Sakala, Boma Barisic, Leon King, Alex Lowry.
3:16 PM18 days ago

Crvena Zvezda: confirmed lineup

Milan Borjan (C); Mirko Ivanic, Guélor Kanga, Aleksandar Katai, Aleksandar Dragovic, Milan Rodic, Cristiano Piocini, Strahinja Erakovic, Sékou Sanogo, Slavolub Smic and Ohi Omoijuanfo.
3:16 PM18 days ago

Rangers: confirmed lineup

Allan McGregor; James Tavemier (C), Calvin Bassey, John Lundstram, Connor Goldson, Ryan Jack, Ryan Kent, Joe Anbo, Glen Kamara, Alfredo Morelos and  Leon Balogun.
3:11 PM18 days ago

Let's get started!

In a little less than an hour, Rangers and Crvena Zvezda will play the first match of their series in Scotland; both will try to get some advantage to face the second leg in a better way.
3:06 PM18 days ago

Tune in here Rangers vs Crvena Zvezda Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting Rangers vs Crvena Zvezda live, as well as the latest information from Ibrox Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
3:01 PM18 days ago

How to watch Rangers vs Crvena Zvezda Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Rangers vs Crvena Zvezda live on TV, your options are TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App and Paramount+.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:56 PM18 days ago

Crvena Zvezda: last lineup

M. Borjan; R. Pankov, A. Dragovic, S. Erakovic, M. Rodic, S. Smic, G. Kanga, M. Gobeljic, M. Ivanic, A. Katai and R. Zivkovic.
2:51 PM18 days ago

Rangers: last lineup

A. McGregor; J. Tavernier, C. Goldson, C. Bassey, B. Barisic, R. Jack, J. Lundstram, S. Arfield, J. Aribo, R. Kent and A. Morelos.
2:46 PM18 days ago

How did Crvena Zvezda get through?

Meanwhile, in the group stage, the team led by Serbian coach Dejan Stanković advanced directly to this stage after leading Group F with 11 points, where they competed against Braga, Midtjylland and Ludogorets.
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
2:41 PM18 days ago

How did Rangers advance?

In the Group Stage, the squad commanded by the Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst -where he faced Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby- was placed second in Sector A with 8 points, so it had to play a playoff, round in which -surprisingly- eliminated Borussia Dortmund, with an aggregate score of 6-4.
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)
2:36 PM18 days ago

The Scots and Serbs will now meet

On Thursday afternoon, in the city of Glasgow, will begin the key starring the institutions of Rangers and Crvena Zvezda, who will try to qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition. The second leg will take place on Thursday, March 17 at the Rajko Mitić Stadium.
2:31 PM18 days ago

Who will compete in the Round of 16?

The eight series of this stage of the UEFA Europa League are made up as follows:

Rangers - Crvena Zvezda

Braga - Monaco

Porto - Olympique Lyon

Atalanta - Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla - West Ham

Barcelona - Galatasaray

Leipzig - Spartark Moscow

Betis - Eintracht Frankfurt

2:26 PM18 days ago

UEFA Europa League 2021-2022

The current edition is the 51st in its history and will come to an end on May 18 at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. This Wednesday, after a preliminary phase was played weeks ago between teams that had not qualified directly and clubs eliminated from the Champions League, the Round of 16 began to be played.
2:21 PM18 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage in the 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Rangers vs Crvena Zvezda Live Updates!

My name is Alan Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo