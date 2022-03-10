Goals and highlights: Rangers 3-0 Crvena Zvezda in UEFA Europa League 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
The match ends!
90+3'
The cautions continue, this time for El Fardou Ben.
90'
Three minutes of stoppage time are added.
84'
Last Red Star substitution: Nemanja Motika comes on for Aleksandar Katai.
81'
Crvena Zvezda defender Strahinja Erakovic also receives a yellow card.
75'
Rangers have made a change: James Sands and Fashion replace Joe Aribo and Ryan Jack.
72'
Crvena Zvezda make another change: Milan Gajic replaces Cristiano Piccini.
61'
Crvena Zvezda make two changes: El Fardou Ben and Milan Pavkov are replaced by Slavolijub Srnic and Ohi Omoijuanfo.
60'
Milan Rodic, Crvena Zvezda defender, joins the cautioned.
RANGERS GOAL!
Leon Balogun, off a pass from James Travernier, scores the third goal of the afternoon.
Second Half begins!
The match Rangers 2-0 Crvena Zvezda is underway again.
The first half ends!
After 45+5', Ranger is getting a quite important result at home against Crvena Zvezda.
45'
Five minutes of repositioning are added.
30'
Rangers attacker Joe Aribo is also booked.
25'
Crvena Zvezda midfielder Sékou Sanogo is shown the yellow card.
24'
McGregor! The home goalkeeper saves Aleksandar Katai's penalty. Crvena Zvezda miss a great chance to close the gap.
23'
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack becomes the first caution of the match after a penalty on Ivanic.
RANGERS GOAL!
Alfredo Morelos gets in on the act to increase the Scottish team's lead.
RANGERS GOAL!
James Tavernier takes the penalty to put the home side ahead on the scoreboard.
9'
Penalty for Ranger! After the VAR review, Srnic's infraction on Kent is confirmed.
The match is on!
The ball is rolling in Glasgow! Rangers and Crvena Zvezda are already facing each other, in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League 2021-2022 Round of 16.
History between Rangers and Crvena Zvezda
These two clubs have met seven times in UEFA competitions, and so far there have been 2 draws, 3 wins for Rangers and 2 for Crvena Zvezda.
Referees for the match Rangers vs Crvena Zvezda
The central referee for this match will be Serdar Gözübüyük; Joost van Zuilen, first assistant; Johan Balder, second line; Sander Van Der Eijk, fourth official; Lars Richt, UEFA delegate.
Crvena Zvezda: substitutes
Zoran Popovic, Milos Gordic, Milan Gajic, Radovan Pankov, Nenad Krstidic, Milan Pavkov, Filippo Falco, Nemanja Motika, Richairo Zivkovic, El Fardou Ben Nabouhane, Andrija Radulovic, Marko Gobeljic.
Rangers: substitutes
Robby McCrore, Jon McLaughlin, Amad Dialo, Aaron Ramsey, James Sands, Scott Wright, Kemar Roofe, Fashion Sakala, Boma Barisic, Leon King, Alex Lowry.
Crvena Zvezda: confirmed lineup
Milan Borjan (C); Mirko Ivanic, Guélor Kanga, Aleksandar Katai, Aleksandar Dragovic, Milan Rodic, Cristiano Piocini, Strahinja Erakovic, Sékou Sanogo, Slavolub Smic and Ohi Omoijuanfo.
Rangers: confirmed lineup
Allan McGregor; James Tavemier (C), Calvin Bassey, John Lundstram, Connor Goldson, Ryan Jack, Ryan Kent, Joe Anbo, Glen Kamara, Alfredo Morelos and Leon Balogun.
Let's get started!
In a little less than an hour, Rangers and Crvena Zvezda will play the first match of their series in Scotland; both will try to get some advantage to face the second leg in a better way.
Crvena Zvezda: last lineup
M. Borjan; R. Pankov, A. Dragovic, S. Erakovic, M. Rodic, S. Smic, G. Kanga, M. Gobeljic, M. Ivanic, A. Katai and R. Zivkovic.
Rangers: last lineup
A. McGregor; J. Tavernier, C. Goldson, C. Bassey, B. Barisic, R. Jack, J. Lundstram, S. Arfield, J. Aribo, R. Kent and A. Morelos.
How did Crvena Zvezda get through?
Meanwhile, in the group stage, the team led by Serbian coach Dejan Stanković advanced directly to this stage after leading Group F with 11 points, where they competed against Braga, Midtjylland and Ludogorets.
How did Rangers advance?
In the Group Stage, the squad commanded by the Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst -where he faced Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby- was placed second in Sector A with 8 points, so it had to play a playoff, round in which -surprisingly- eliminated Borussia Dortmund, with an aggregate score of 6-4.
The Scots and Serbs will now meet
On Thursday afternoon, in the city of Glasgow, will begin the key starring the institutions of Rangers and Crvena Zvezda, who will try to qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition. The second leg will take place on Thursday, March 17 at the Rajko Mitić Stadium.
Who will compete in the Round of 16?
The eight series of this stage of the UEFA Europa League are made up as follows:
Rangers - Crvena Zvezda
Braga - Monaco
Porto - Olympique Lyon
Atalanta - Bayer Leverkusen
Sevilla - West Ham
Barcelona - Galatasaray
Leipzig - Spartark Moscow
Betis - Eintracht Frankfurt
UEFA Europa League 2021-2022
The current edition is the 51st in its history and will come to an end on May 18 at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. This Wednesday, after a preliminary phase was played weeks ago between teams that had not qualified directly and clubs eliminated from the Champions League, the Round of 16 began to be played.
The second leg will be played next week in Serbia.