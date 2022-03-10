Goals and Highlights: Leeds 0-3 Aston Villa in Premier league
Image:VAVEL

12:25 AM18 days ago

Resume

5:41 PM18 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game corresponding to the 20th matchday of the Premier League, Aston Villa got its third consecutive win while Leeds accumulates another defeat.
5:39 PM18 days ago

90´+5

The match ends with a 3-0 win for Aston Villa.
5:33 PM18 days ago

90´

Five minutes are added.
5:30 PM18 days ago

86´

Aston Villa substitution
In: Luiz
Out: Young
5:28 PM18 days ago

85´

Several players fall to the turf and the referee awards a free kick to Leeds.
5:20 PM18 days ago

75´

Countinho shoots outside the box but the ball goes wide.
Aston Villa substitution: In: Buendía-Out: Countinho.
5:17 PM18 days ago

73´

Goooooooool for Aston Villa! Chambers shoots from the edge of the box and scores the third.
5:11 PM18 days ago

68´

Gelhardt receives a yellow card.
5:09 PM18 days ago

65´

Goooooooooooool Aston Villa! Cash enters free on the right, cuts back and shoots with his left foot to beat the goalkeeper.
5:03 PM18 days ago

60´

McGinn shoots outside the area but the ball falls into the goalkeeper's hands.
4:59 PM18 days ago

55´

Leeds is already generating scoring moves, but they have not yet been effective.
4:50 PM18 days ago

47´

Mings receives a yellow card.
4:47 PM18 days ago

46´

The second half begins.
4:32 PM18 days ago

45´+1

End of the first half.
4:27 PM18 days ago

41´

Leeds are saved after a great shot from Aston Villa's 7.
4:25 PM18 days ago

38´

Leeds are getting closer to their opponents' goal but have yet to create a dangerous move.
4:19 PM18 days ago

32´

Luis shoots from the free kick and endangers the opponent's goal.
4:15 PM18 days ago

29´

The Leeds goalkeeper makes a mistake and gives the ball away, but the play does not go any further.
4:11 PM18 days ago

24´

Ings heads the ball over the top of the goal.
4:08 PM18 days ago

21´

Goooooooooooool for Aston Villa! Coutinho inside the box finishes a great cross to give the visitors the lead.  
4:02 PM18 days ago

16´

Yellow card for Watkins.
4:00 PM18 days ago

14´

The referee makes contact with the ball again and the ball is bounced to the ground.
3:58 PM18 days ago

13´

Foul by Leeds in midfield.
3:57 PM18 days ago

11´

Aston Villa in prefabricated play creates danger in the Leeds goal.
3:52 PM18 days ago

Both teams maintain an offensive posture in search of a goal.
3:45 PM18 days ago

The match begins.
3:40 PM18 days ago

Teams are warming up

Leeds teams are set up minutes before kickoff:
3:35 PM18 days ago

Aston Villa starting 11

This is how the visiting team takes the field:
Aston Villa starting 11/Image: AVFCOfficial
Aston Villa starting 11/Image: AVFCOfficial
3:30 PM18 days ago

Leeds starting 11

This is how the home team will take the field:
Leeds starting 11/image: LUFC
Leeds starting 11/image: LUFC
3:25 PM18 days ago

Stage set

This is what the field looks like one minute before kickoff:
3:20 PM18 days ago

Villa in scoring moment

Only Danny Ings (nine) and Ollie Watkins (eight) have been involved in more Premier League goals for Villa this season than Philippe Coutinho's six (three goals and three assists), despite the Brazilian playing just seven games for the club.
3:15 PM18 days ago

James could be the key

Daniel James scored a brace in Leeds' 3-3 draw at Aston Villa this season. Tommy Wright was the last White player to score more than one goal at home.
3:10 PM18 days ago

Gerrard on the Brazilian player

"We all know we are dealing with a world-class talent. We need to continue to enjoy Phil and keep him healthy."
3:05 PM18 days ago

Marsch makes its home debut

This is Jesse Marsch's first home league game as head coach of Leeds United. He has won his first home league game at his previous three clubs.
3:00 PM18 days ago

We continue in the broadcast of the game corresponding to the Premier League, today Leeds will host Aston Villa in a great midweek clash, so stay tuned because below are the facts you need to know before the start of the game.
2:55 PM18 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Leeds vs Aston Villa

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leeds vs Aston Villa live, as well as the latest information from Elland Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:50 PM18 days ago

Where and how to watch Leeds vs Aston Villa live online

The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:45 PM18 days ago

Watch out for this Aston Villa player

Ollie Watkins, 26-year-old English striker, has established himself this season as the team's benchmark, with 7 goals he is the team's top scorer, the attacker is one of the players who shoots more shots on goal, his right foot is lethal so the Leeds defense will have to pay attention to this player.
2:40 PM18 days ago

Watch out for this Leeds player

Raphinha, Brazilian striker of 25 years of age, wearing the 10 of Leeds, has become one of the best players of his team thanks to his good performances match after match, in this campaign he has played 25 games and has conceded 9 goals, being the top scorer of Leeds this season, his talent and nose for goal make him a very dangerous player for any defense so if he lines up in the starting 11 against Aston Villa, the defense will have to be very close to prevent him from scoring goals.
2:35 PM18 days ago

Latest Aston Villa lineup

Martínez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Young, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins.
2:30 PM18 days ago

Latest Leeds lineup

Meslier, Frirpo, Struijk, Ayling, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphael, James.
2:25 PM18 days ago

Background

Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds

Leeds 0-3 Aston Villa

Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds

Aston Villa 2-0 Leeds

Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa

 

2:20 PM18 days ago

Arbitration quartet

Central: Simon Hooper, Assistants: Ian Hussin, Darren Cann, Fourth official: Robert Jones.
2:15 PM18 days ago

Aston Villa between two realities

Aston Villa led by Steven Gerrard has rebounded the team getting victories in their last matches, although it has been fighting at the bottom of the table, the team's roster was reinforced in a great way with Phillippe Coutinho a player who knows the Premier League to perfection, with 33 points is located in eleventh position, the team has ten wins in the season and one game pending, Aston Villa is one of the teams with less draws but also one of those with more defeats, their goal difference is zero so the defensive deficiencies are compensated with good offensive performances, the duel against Leeds could give them their third consecutive win and the possibility of reaching the ninth position if a combination of results occurs.
Aston Villa ready for the next game/Image: AVFCOfficial
Aston Villa ready for the next game/Image: AVFCOfficial
2:10 PM18 days ago

Leeds in a slump and on the brink of relegation

Leeds United is going through one of their worst moments since they got promoted, their coach Marcelo Bielsa who was who managed them in the season they were promoted recently was dismissed from his position after the bad results in the season, Leeds got their last victory on January 16 of this year, their rival was West Ham and the score was 3-2, After that victory they had six defeats and a draw, in their last five games they have had the same amount of defeats, so now with 23 points and only 5 wins Leeds is very close to relegation and needs a victory to secure them to continue adding points and not fall behind, their rival Aston Villa was the team with which they tied in that streak of 6 games without victory, so it will be a very disputed game.
Leeds prepares for an important duel/Image:LUFC
Leeds prepares for an important duel/Image:LUFC
2:05 PM19 days ago

Leeds and Aston Villa go head-to-head in search of three points

The 28th round of the Premier League arrives in midweek when Leeds United vs Aston Villa, the locals come to the meeting with urgency of a victory to avoid sinking further in the table on the part of Aston Villa their score can give them to move to the top half of the table or go down.
2:00 PM19 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Leeds United vs Aston Villa in the Premier League. The match will take place at Elland Road, at 2:45 PM ET.
