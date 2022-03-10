Goals and Highlights: Leeds 0-3 Aston Villa in Premier league

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for following the broadcast of the game corresponding to the 20th matchday of the Premier League, Aston Villa got its third consecutive win while Leeds accumulates another defeat.
90´+5
The match ends with a 3-0 win for Aston Villa.
90´
Five minutes are added.
86´
Aston Villa substitution
In: Luiz
Out: Young
85´
Several players fall to the turf and the referee awards a free kick to Leeds.
75´
Countinho shoots outside the box but the ball goes wide.
Aston Villa substitution: In: Buendía-Out: Countinho.
73´
Goooooooool for Aston Villa! Chambers shoots from the edge of the box and scores the third.
68´
Gelhardt receives a yellow card.
65´
Goooooooooooool Aston Villa! Cash enters free on the right, cuts back and shoots with his left foot to beat the goalkeeper.
60´
McGinn shoots outside the area but the ball falls into the goalkeeper's hands.
55´
Leeds is already generating scoring moves, but they have not yet been effective.
47´
Mings receives a yellow card.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+1
End of the first half.
41´
Leeds are saved after a great shot from Aston Villa's 7.
38´
Leeds are getting closer to their opponents' goal but have yet to create a dangerous move.
32´
Luis shoots from the free kick and endangers the opponent's goal.
29´
The Leeds goalkeeper makes a mistake and gives the ball away, but the play does not go any further.
24´
Ings heads the ball over the top of the goal.
21´
Goooooooooooool for Aston Villa! Coutinho inside the box finishes a great cross to give the visitors the lead.
16´
Yellow card for Watkins.
14´
The referee makes contact with the ball again and the ball is bounced to the ground.
13´
Foul by Leeds in midfield.
11´
Aston Villa in prefabricated play creates danger in the Leeds goal.
5´
Both teams maintain an offensive posture in search of a goal.
0´
The match begins.
Teams are warming up
Leeds teams are set up minutes before kickoff:
💬 What's your score prediction? pic.twitter.com/Y4jO3iX4XG— Leeds United (@LUFC) March 10, 2022
Aston Villa starting 11
This is how the visiting team takes the field:
Leeds starting 11
This is how the home team will take the field:
Stage set
This is what the field looks like one minute before kickoff:
😍 The stage is set! @EllandRoad pic.twitter.com/729WBuU2FL— Leeds United (@LUFC) March 10, 2022
Villa in scoring moment
Only Danny Ings (nine) and Ollie Watkins (eight) have been involved in more Premier League goals for Villa this season than Philippe Coutinho's six (three goals and three assists), despite the Brazilian playing just seven games for the club.
James could be the key
Daniel James scored a brace in Leeds' 3-3 draw at Aston Villa this season. Tommy Wright was the last White player to score more than one goal at home.
Gerrard on the Brazilian player
"We all know we are dealing with a world-class talent. We need to continue to enjoy Phil and keep him healthy."
Marsch makes its home debut
This is Jesse Marsch's first home league game as head coach of Leeds United. He has won his first home league game at his previous three clubs.
We continue
We continue in the broadcast of the game corresponding to the Premier League, today Leeds will host Aston Villa in a great midweek clash, so stay tuned because below are the facts you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Leeds vs Aston Villa
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leeds vs Aston Villa live, as well as the latest information from Elland Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Leeds vs Aston Villa live online
The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Aston Villa player
Ollie Watkins, 26-year-old English striker, has established himself this season as the team's benchmark, with 7 goals he is the team's top scorer, the attacker is one of the players who shoots more shots on goal, his right foot is lethal so the Leeds defense will have to pay attention to this player.
Watch out for this Leeds player
Raphinha, Brazilian striker of 25 years of age, wearing the 10 of Leeds, has become one of the best players of his team thanks to his good performances match after match, in this campaign he has played 25 games and has conceded 9 goals, being the top scorer of Leeds this season, his talent and nose for goal make him a very dangerous player for any defense so if he lines up in the starting 11 against Aston Villa, the defense will have to be very close to prevent him from scoring goals.
Latest Aston Villa lineup
Martínez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Young, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins.
Latest Leeds lineup
Meslier, Frirpo, Struijk, Ayling, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphael, James.
Background
Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds
Leeds 0-3 Aston Villa
Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds
Aston Villa 2-0 Leeds
Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa
Arbitration quartet
Central: Simon Hooper, Assistants: Ian Hussin, Darren Cann, Fourth official: Robert Jones.
Aston Villa between two realities
Aston Villa led by Steven Gerrard has rebounded the team getting victories in their last matches, although it has been fighting at the bottom of the table, the team's roster was reinforced in a great way with Phillippe Coutinho a player who knows the Premier League to perfection, with 33 points is located in eleventh position, the team has ten wins in the season and one game pending, Aston Villa is one of the teams with less draws but also one of those with more defeats, their goal difference is zero so the defensive deficiencies are compensated with good offensive performances, the duel against Leeds could give them their third consecutive win and the possibility of reaching the ninth position if a combination of results occurs.
Leeds in a slump and on the brink of relegation
Leeds United is going through one of their worst moments since they got promoted, their coach Marcelo Bielsa who was who managed them in the season they were promoted recently was dismissed from his position after the bad results in the season, Leeds got their last victory on January 16 of this year, their rival was West Ham and the score was 3-2, After that victory they had six defeats and a draw, in their last five games they have had the same amount of defeats, so now with 23 points and only 5 wins Leeds is very close to relegation and needs a victory to secure them to continue adding points and not fall behind, their rival Aston Villa was the team with which they tied in that streak of 6 games without victory, so it will be a very disputed game.
Leeds and Aston Villa go head-to-head in search of three points
The 28th round of the Premier League arrives in midweek when Leeds United vs Aston Villa, the locals come to the meeting with urgency of a victory to avoid sinking further in the table on the part of Aston Villa their score can give them to move to the top half of the table or go down.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Leeds United vs Aston Villa in the Premier League. The match will take place at Elland Road, at 2:45 PM ET.