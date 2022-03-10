Goals and Summary of Cambuur 2-3 Ajax in Eredivise.

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
This is the summary of the meeting
90+5
Match ends Cambuur 2-3 Ajax.
90+2
Goooooooool for Ajax, a great goal from outside the area that will give the visitors the victory.
90'
Will be added 5 minutes
85'
Last minutes of the match, a strong fight for the win.
80'
Gooooool for Cambuur ties the score
75'
Cambuur comes close to tying the score, puts pressure on the Ajax defense.
70'
The pace of the match increases, both teams are fighting for the goal.
65'
Cambuur is also pushing to tie this match.
60'
Ajax continues to press hard and wants to increase its lead even further.
55'
After the goal Ajax again controls the game with possession.
48'
Gooooool Cambuur, the home team gets on the scoreboard quickly.
45'
Second part starts
45+2
First half ends Cambuur 0-2 Ajax.
45'
Will be added 2 minutes
41'
Goooooooool for Ajax to score the second goal and increase the score.
40'
In the final minutes of the first half, Ajax will be looking to increase their lead before the break.
35'
The pace of the game slows down a bit, Ajax continues to dominate in this first half.
30'
The game intensifies, the fight for the ball is fierce and many fouls are committed in the match.
25'
Cambuur forms a line of 5 against the imminent pressure of Ajax, which does not lend the ball and controls the match.
20'
Once again Ajax controls the game, Cambuur starts to fall into despair, constantly committing fouls.
15'
Little by little, Cambuur tries to generate dangerous plays but they do not find clarity in the last zone.
10'
The pressure continues as the visitors look to increase their lead on the scoreboard.
4'
Gooooool Ajax opens the scoring quickly.
2'
The match kicks off and Ajax takes possession of the ball in the first few minutes.
kickoff
The match kicks off Cambuur and Ajax meet in Eredivise
All ready
Everything ready for the start of the match, the two teams about to leave the locker room for the start of the match.
Bench Ajax
This is the visiting team's bench:
Bench Camburr
This is the Cambuur bench:
Already warming up
The two teams are warming up minutes before the start of the match, and they begin to warm up.
Lineup Ajax
This is the lineup of the visiting team:
Lineup Cambuur
This is the lineup of the home team:
Fans
Gradually the fans of both teams are present to witness this matchday 37 of the Eredivise between Cambuur and Ajax.
Absences
Cambuur will be without Maxim Gullit and Sonny Stevens and Ajax will be without Lisandro Martinez, goalkeeper Remko Pasveer and defender Sean Klaiber.
Last Game
The last time these two teams met was on September 18 last year, when Ajax thrashed Cambuur 9 goals to 0, a defeat that will be remembered for a long time in the Eredivise.
Referee
The central referee will be Allard Lindhout.
Stay tuned to follow Cambuur vs Ajax live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cambuur vs Ajax live, as well as the latest information on the match from the Cambuur Stadium.
Where and how to watch Cambuur vs Ajax online and live.
The match will be broadcast on ESPN and the Star+ App.
background
The record leans to Ajax with a record of 8 matches played, 6 wins for Ajax, 1 draw and 1 win only for Cambuur, so the Ajax team will be the favorite.
Key Player Ajax
Edson Alvarez:
Mexican midfielder, 24 years old, has 23 games played, 2 goals and 1 assists, he is a national team player with Mexico, and is an undisputed starter with 52 games played and 2 goals scored, he is one of the biggest promises for Mexican soccer and with the confidence already gained in the Dutch box he will look to give Ajax the 3 points.
Key Player Cambuur
Roberts Uldrikis:
He is the most effective center forward in the team is 23 years old and in 14 games in the Eredivisie has 5 goals scored and 1 assist, he is a national selection with Latvia, has 32 games played and 4 goals scored, a great striker who at his young age shows to have a great future in world soccer.
Last Lineup Ajax
This is the latest Ajax lineup:
Latest Cambuur lineup:
This is the lineup of Cambuur's team:
Ajax: To keep the lead
Ajax is the overall leader with 60 points and a record of 25 games played, 19 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeats, but PSV is only 2 points behind them, so a win against Cambuur will assure them the leadership for another week, that's why this match is so important.
Cambuur: Partido complicado con todo que ganar y nada que perder.
Cambuur is currently in 8th position with 33 points and a record of 25 games played, 10 wins, 3 draws and 12 defeats. It will be a complicated game for Cambuur as they will face the first place in the general table, a team that always competes in tournaments such as Champions and Europa League, but they will have everything to win and nothing to lose.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Cambuur vs Ajax, corresponding to the 26th round of the Eredivisie tournament. The match will take place at the Cambuur Stadium, at 13:00.