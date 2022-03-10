Goals and Summary of Cambuur 2-3 Ajax in Eredivise.
Image: VAVEL

6:44 PM17 days ago

Summary

4:54 PM17 days ago

4:53 PM17 days ago

90+5

Match ends Cambuur 2-3 Ajax.
4:50 PM17 days ago

90+2

Goooooooool for Ajax, a great goal from outside the area that will give the visitors the victory.
4:49 PM17 days ago

90'

Will be added 5 minutes
4:42 PM17 days ago

85'

Last minutes of the match, a strong fight for the win.
4:37 PM17 days ago

80'

Gooooool for Cambuur ties the score
4:33 PM17 days ago

75'

Cambuur comes close to tying the score, puts pressure on the Ajax defense.
4:28 PM17 days ago

70'

The pace of the match increases, both teams are fighting for the goal.
4:23 PM17 days ago

65'

Cambuur is also pushing to tie this match.
4:18 PM17 days ago

60'

Ajax continues to press hard and wants to increase its lead even further.
4:12 PM17 days ago

55'

After the goal Ajax again controls the game with possession.
4:06 PM17 days ago

48'

Gooooool Cambuur, the home team gets on the scoreboard quickly.
4:03 PM17 days ago

45'

Second part starts
3:47 PM17 days ago

45+2

First half ends Cambuur 0-2 Ajax.
3:44 PM17 days ago

45'

Will be added 2 minutes
3:39 PM17 days ago

41'

Goooooooool for Ajax to score the second goal and increase the score.
3:38 PM17 days ago

40'

In the final minutes of the first half, Ajax will be looking to increase their lead before the break.
3:34 PM17 days ago

35'

The pace of the game slows down a bit, Ajax continues to dominate in this first half.
3:28 PM17 days ago

30'

The game intensifies, the fight for the ball is fierce and many fouls are committed in the match.
3:24 PM17 days ago

25'

Cambuur forms a line of 5 against the imminent pressure of Ajax, which does not lend the ball and controls the match.
3:19 PM17 days ago

20'

Once again Ajax controls the game, Cambuur starts to fall into despair, constantly committing fouls.
3:14 PM17 days ago

15'

Little by little, Cambuur tries to generate dangerous plays but they do not find clarity in the last zone.
3:08 PM17 days ago

10'

The pressure continues as the visitors look to increase their lead on the scoreboard.
3:04 PM17 days ago

4'

Gooooool Ajax opens the scoring quickly.
3:01 PM17 days ago

2'

The match kicks off and Ajax takes possession of the ball in the first few minutes.
2:59 PM17 days ago

kickoff

The match kicks off Cambuur and Ajax meet in Eredivise
2:52 PM17 days ago

All ready

Everything ready for the start of the match, the two teams about to leave the locker room for the start of the match.
2:50 PM17 days ago

Bench Ajax

This is the visiting team's bench:

2:45 PM17 days ago

Bench Camburr

This is the Cambuur bench:

2:40 PM17 days ago

Already warming up

The two teams are warming up minutes before the start of the match, and they begin to warm up.
2:35 PM17 days ago

Lineup Ajax

This is the lineup of the visiting team:

2:30 PM17 days ago

Lineup Cambuur

This is the lineup of the home team:

2:25 PM17 days ago

Fans

Gradually the fans of both teams are present to witness this matchday 37 of the Eredivise between Cambuur and Ajax.
2:20 PM17 days ago

Absences

Cambuur will be without Maxim Gullit and Sonny Stevens and Ajax will be without Lisandro Martinez, goalkeeper Remko Pasveer and defender Sean Klaiber. 
2:15 PM17 days ago

Last Game

The last time these two teams met was on September 18 last year, when Ajax thrashed Cambuur 9 goals to 0, a defeat that will be remembered for a long time in the Eredivise.
2:10 PM17 days ago

Referee

The central referee will be Allard Lindhout.
2:05 PM18 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Cambuur vs Ajax live.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cambuur vs Ajax live, as well as the latest information on the match from the Cambuur Stadium.
2:00 PM18 days ago

1:55 PM18 days ago

background

The record leans to Ajax with a record of 8 matches played, 6 wins for Ajax, 1 draw and 1 win only for Cambuur, so the Ajax team will be the favorite.
1:50 PM18 days ago

Key Player Ajax

Edson Alvarez:

Mexican midfielder, 24 years old, has 23 games played, 2 goals and 1 assists, he is a national team player with Mexico, and is an undisputed starter with 52 games played and 2 goals scored, he is one of the biggest promises for Mexican soccer and with the confidence already gained in the Dutch box he will look to give Ajax the 3 points.


 

1:45 PM18 days ago

Key Player Cambuur

Roberts Uldrikis:

He is the most effective center forward in the team is 23 years old and in 14 games in the Eredivisie has 5 goals scored and 1 assist, he is a national selection with Latvia, has 32 games played and 4 goals scored, a great striker who at his young age shows to have a great future in world soccer.

1:40 PM18 days ago

Last Lineup Ajax

This is the latest Ajax lineup:

1:35 PM18 days ago

Latest Cambuur lineup:

This is the lineup of Cambuur's team:

1:30 PM18 days ago

Ajax: To keep the lead

Ajax is the overall leader with 60 points and a record of 25 games played, 19 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeats, but PSV is only 2 points behind them, so a win against Cambuur will assure them the leadership for another week, that's why this match is so important.
1:25 PM18 days ago

Cambuur: Partido complicado con todo que ganar y nada que perder.

Cambuur is currently in 8th position with 33 points and a record of 25 games played, 10 wins, 3 draws and 12 defeats. It will be a complicated game for Cambuur as they will face the first place in the general table, a team that always competes in tournaments such as Champions and Europa League, but they will have everything to win and nothing to lose.
1:20 PM18 days ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Cambuur vs Ajax, corresponding to the 26th round of the Eredivisie tournament. The match will take place at the Cambuur Stadium, at 13:00.
