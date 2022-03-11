Goals and Highlights Atletico de Madrid 2 x 1 Cadiz

ADVERTISEMENT
MATCH STATS
FULL TIME
52' ATLETICO DE MADRID WINS!
ALMOST
51' Idrissi picks up the ball on the left, carries it inside and hits it firmly towards goal, but the ball goes to Oblak's right and touches the outside of the net
ANOTHER RED CARD
50' Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes expels another member of Cadiz's coaching staff
RED CARD
48' Referee shows the red card to a member of the Cadiz coaching staff who was complaining on the bench
OUT
92' Idrissi raises in the area, Luis Hernandez deflects and the ball goes out
YELLOW CARD
91' Stefan Savic of Atletico Madrid for committing a hard foul
SUB CADIZ CF
90' Alberto Perea in place of Pacha Espino
EXTRA TIME
90' Five minutes to go in the second half
RED CARD! SERRANO OUT!
87; Midfielder from Atlético de Madrid, who stepped in and hit Alex Fernandez in the leg
SUB CADIZ
86' Iza Carcelen in place of Akapo
OUCH
84' Akapo hits the ankle of Renan Lodi, who receives medical attention and returns to the game
SUBS ATLETICO DE MADRID
82' Javi Serrano and Felipe in, Gimenez and Joao Felix out
UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUHHH
80' Alcaraz receives the ball on the left side of the midfield, carries it to the middle and fills it with his foot, but the ball goes into the net that is above the crossbar
ALMOST
79' De Paul steals the ball in the defensive field, João Félix makes the pass in depth to Correa that left in speed through the middle, but in the middle of the way the Cadiz player intercepts
OMG! GIMENEZ UNBELIEVABLE!
74' After a move down the left, Oblak slaps the ball away, Luiz Hernandez gets the rest and splices a volley into the empty goal, but the defender was under the crossbar and uses his head to prevent the equalizer!
SUBS CADIZ CF
72' Lucas Perez and Alex Fernandez in, Sobrino and San Emeterio out
GOAL! GOAL! GOAL! ATLETICO DE MADRID!
67' RODRIGO DE PAUL! Llorente works the ball with Angel Correa on the right side, he goes to the penalty area and connects with Luis Suarez, who gives the ball back to the Argentine, and the Argentine shoots in front of the goal, Ledesma makes a save, but the ball remains alive in the middle of the area and the number 5 fills the right foot to put the home team ahead again.
STOP
65' Espino gives Lozano the ball on the left wing, but before he can continue the play, the referee sees a foul by the Honduran player on the Atleti player who was arriving at the marking
FAR AWAY
61' Alcaraz lifts from the edge of the penalty area to Lozano at the second post, he headers poorly and the ball goes wide
SUBS ATLETICO DE MADRID
60' Luis Suarez and Angel Correa in, Griezmann and Carrasco out
CADIZ AGAIN
57' Idrissi escapes to the left, cuts inside and shoots placed on the left corner, Oblak deflects
OVERVIEW
55' Cadiz pressures Atletico, that advances the lines and tries to play in the opponent's field
CHANCE FOR ATLETI
51' Herrera tests Ledesma with a long shot, but without strength, and the goalkeeper saves calmly
NO, NO
50' Joao Felix receives on the left and sends the ball to Renan Lodi, but it runs too far and goes out the back line before the Brazilian can control it
BY AN INCH
47' Herrera goes forward and throws Griezmann, who can't reach
GAME RESTARTS
00' THE SECOND HALF BEGINS
SUB: ATLETICO DE MADRID
Renan Lodi in place of Koke
SUBSTITUTES
ATLETICO DE MADRID: Lecomte, Felipe, Renan Lodi, Sergio, Javier Serrano, Barrios, Correa, Giuliano, Suarez.
CADIZ: Juan Flere, David Gil, Iza, Varazdat Haroyan, Santiago Arzamendia, Cala, Fali, Alex Fernández, Jose Mari, Jonsson, Lucas, Alberto Perea.
FIRST HALF STATS
Possession: 43,3% x 56,7%
Total shots: 2-6
Accuracy: 50% x 16,7%
Offsides: 1-0
Corners: 0-2
Fouls: 9-4
Yellow cards: 3-1
Offsides: 1-0
HALF-TIME
46' The referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes decides to end the first half without overtime
GOAL! GOAL! GOAL! CADIZ!
45' ALVARO NEGREDO! Espino receives the ball on the left and gives it to the veteran, who appears in the middle of the defense, between Reinildo and Gimenez, to head the ball into the net.
NICE CHANCE
42' Sobrino is played on the right side and gets a lateral. Hernández charges straight into the box, Chust heads the ball and it goes over the crossbar
YELLOW CARD
40' Reinildo makes a tackle and hits the right foot of Alcaraz, who falls and Cádiz players ask for an ejection. The referee throws out the Mozambican player, but is alerted by VAR, reviews the throw on the monitor and changes the color of the card
OPPORTUNITY TO CADIZ
38' Alcaraz takes a free-kick from midfield to Hernandez inside the box, he heads the ball, but it is not on target and Oblak holds firm
CADIZ AGAIN
36' Negredo lifts at the second post, Carrasco heads to the back line. Idrissi takes a corner kick from the right, but the ball goes too high and no one can reach it.
YELLOW CARD
35' Yannick Carrasco, from Atletico de Madrid, for complaining after referee awarded Reinildo a foul on Sobrino
YELLOW CARD
33' Ruben Sobrino, from Cadiz, for stepping on João Félix's foot in a midfield challenge
ALMOST
32' Sobrino dominates and shoots low to Oblak's right
YELLOW CARD
30' Rodrigo de Paul, from Atletico de Madrid
HARD FOUL
29' Sobrino tries to go out to the right, but can't advance to the attack field, after inversion, team goes out playing until De Paul knocks down Alcaraz in the intermediate
OUT
26' Carrasco receives on the left, cuts inside and shoots from midfield with his right foot, but the ball goes too high.
CHANCE FOR CADIZ
25' Ledesma tries to throw to Negredo on the right, but he touches back and the ball reaches Lozano on the right. He crosses, but has no teammate in the box and the defense gets it away.
NO, NO
22' Llorente advances down the right, runs at Espino, but is fouled, the referee gives an advantage and gives Ledesma a goal kick
STOP!
20' Negredo is activated on the left side of the area, but pulls Gimenez by the arm and the referee stops the shot
OUT!
16' Negredo goes down the right and sends it into the area, Espino shoots and the ball goes over the goal
NOT YET
11' Cadiz plays the ball in the defensive field, looking for spaces, Atletico de Madrid makes the high marking. Negredo moves forward on the right and tries the inversion, but misses and provides counterattack to the rival, but the ball goes to the side
OFFSIDE
8' De Paul makes the throw-in to Llorente on the right wing, he heads it into the middle of the area, but was early
GOAL! GOAL! GOAL! ATLETICO DE MADRID!
3' JOAO FELIX! Chust gives it back to Ledesma inside the area, who misses the pass and gives the ball to the Portuguese striker, who pressed the goalkeeper and hit it firmly to open the scoring.
CADIZ GOES AHEAD
1' Cadiz wins a corner kick on the left. After a lift off the first post, João Felix moves his head away and the ball goes out to the sideline
KICK-OFF
00' The referee blows his whistle! Cadiz leads off.
COUNTDOWN
Players positioned for the start of the match. The draw has already been made and in a few moments the ball will roll at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.
LAST 5 MATCHES: CADIZ CF
Cadiz 2-0 Rayo Vallecano
Granada 0-0 Cadiz
Cadiz 1-1 Getafe
Cadiz 0-0 Celta de Vigo
Mallorca 2-1 Cadiz
LAST 5 MATCHES: ATLETICO DE MADRID
Betis 1-3 Atletico de Madrid
Atletico de Madrid 2-0 Celta de Vigo
Atletico de Madrid 1-1 Manchester United
Osasuna 0-3 Atletico de Madrid
Atletico de Madrid 0-1 Levante
WARM UP
💪🏻💛 #VamosCádiz pic.twitter.com/y2bVHDYMSC — Cádiz Club de Fútbol (@Cadiz_CF) March 11, 2022
READY TO GO!
🔴⚪🤩 pic.twitter.com/qACSgpAjGH — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) March 11, 2022
CADIZ CF STARTING XI
Ledesma, Akapo, Chust, Luis Hernández, Espino, Alcaraz, San Emeterio, Idrissi, Sobrino, Choco Lozano, Negredo.
Coach: Sergio Gonzalez.
🔴💛 #AtletiCádiz #LaLigaSantander— Cádiz Club de Fútbol (@Cadiz_CF) March 11, 2022
¡Este es nuestro XI para hoy! #VamosCádiz pic.twitter.com/bE9PFnlt8Z
ATLETICO DE MADRID STARTING XI
Oblak, Llorente, Savic, Gimenez, Reinildo, Carrasco, Hector Herrera, Koke, Rodrigo de Paul, Griezmann, Joao Felix.
Coach: Diego Simeone.
LIVE NOW
Hey! We are back with the latest news, behind the scenes information, lineups and much more about the match between Atletico de Madrid and Cadiz, who are fighting for survival in the LaLiga. There is less than 1 hour until kick-off in Spain, so come with us!
Tune in here Atletico de Madrid vs Cadiz Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the game with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this
Atletico de Madrid vs Cadiz match.
How to watch Atletico de Madrid vs Cadiz Live Stream on TV and online?
Match: Atletico de Madrid vs Cadiz
Competition: LaLiga Santander
Matchday: #28
Date: March 11st
Kickoff: 3:00 pm ET
Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, in Madrid (Spain)
Where to watch: Wizz Sports or Sky (Mexico), ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ or ESPN (USA)
Live text: VAVEL
Where and how to watch Atletico de Madrid vs Cadiz live online
If you want to follow this match between this Atletico de Madrid and Cadiz, just tune in to Wizz Sports or Sky (Mexico), ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ or ESPN (USA). You can also check all the plays in real time here on VAVEL live text, with a pre-match preview 1 hour before the game starts.
Match officials
Referee: Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes
Assistant Referee 1: Alfredo Rodriguez Moreno
Assistant Referee 2: Israel Barcena Rodriguez
Fourth official: Daniel Pastoriza Iglesias
Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Jose Luis Gonzalez Gonzalez
Assistant Video Assistant Referee (AVAR): Iker Francisco Grijalba
Delegate: Vicente Egido Rozas
Sergio Gonzalez, Cadiz head coach
We expect the best Atletico, they are a team with a lot of resources, structure and defensive solidity, they have enormous potential, with talented players capable of making any shot end in goal, and an excellent coach. The worst month is over, we had a very good week of training, they are confident and we have to take the opportunity to get closer to victory or at least score. The merit is all the players, I am here to give the guidelines, we try to give some tips and guidelines for them to feel at ease, from then on they are the protagonists and the focus is on the field. I hope this feeling continues until the end of the season, because this means we are very close to seeing the Cadiz we want and the victories we need.
Cadiz possible lineup
Ledesma; Akapo, Chust, Luis Hernandez, Espino; Rubén Alcaraz, Fede San Emeterio; Idrissi, Sobrino; Lozano; Negredo.
Coach: Sergio Gonzalez.
Diego Simeone, Atletico de Madrid head coach
The game against Cadiz will be tough and complex, like all of LaLiga. I know Sergio, the characteristics of the team and the ability to adapt the style of play according to each opponent. We have to focus on always improving, attacking more to get to the rival area frequently. We need to keep the union to feel strong and take it to the field. The team has improved, it is more combative, intense, it has more speed, this is ideal. Before his injury Griezmann was very good and with time he will reach the level where Matheus Cunha, Angel Correa, João Félix and Luis Suarez are
Atletico de Madrid possible lineup
Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Savic, Gimenez, Reinildo Mandava, Carrasco; Hector Herrera, Koke, De Paul; Griezamnn, Joao Felix.
Coach: Diego Simeone.
Injured players and absences
Atletico Madrid: Vrsaljko, Hermoso, Wass, Kondogbia, Lemar, Correa, Matheus Cunha, all vetoed by the medical department
Cadiz: Alejo, suspended, Salvi, injured
Top scorers
Atletico de Madrid: Angel Correa, 11 goals
Cadiz: Choco Lozano, Negredo, 5 goals
Teams information
Both teams are defending an unbeaten streak of four matches. The difference is that during this period Atleti has won three and Los Piratas only once.
Simeone undefeated against Cadiz
Simeone's side have scored four goals in the last three games against Cadiz. In the most recent one, in November, Lemar, Griezmann, Correa and Matheus Cunha built up the 4-1 score and Lozano pulled one back.
Head to head
History records 27 matches between Atletico Madrid and Cadiz, with 17 wins for Atletico, five for Cadiz, and five draws. The last defeat was on March 4, 1989, by 2-0, with goals by Manolito and Jorge Gonzalez. At the time, the Andalusian team was coached by Helmut Senekowitsch.
Standings
Fourth in LaLiga, Atletico de Madrid have played 37 games this season, 27 of them in La Liga, where they have won 14 and lost seven of them. At the moment the team has the same 48 points as Barcelona, who have one game in hand. Real Madrid (63) and Sevilla (55) complete the top four. Meanwhile, Cadiz opens the relegation zone with 24 points, one less than Granada. Alaves (22) are right behind and Levante (18) are bottom.
Matchday 28
Atletico de Madrid-Cadiz
Levante-Espanyol
Granada-Elche
Villarreal-Celta
Getafe-Valencia
Rayo Vallecano-Sevilla
Betis-Athletic Bilbao
Real Sociedad-Alaves
Barcelona-Osasuna
Mallorca-Real Madrid
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage at LaLiga: Atletico de Madrid vs Cadiz!
Hi everyone! My name is Bia Palumbo and I will be your host for this game between Atletico de Madrid and Cadiz. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Total shots: 6-14
Accuracy: 33,3% x 7,7%
Offsides: 23-14
Corners: 0-4
Fouls: 23-14
Yellow cards: 3-1