Highlights and goals: West Bromwich 2-2 Huddersfield in EFL Championship 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
📺 Highlights
Thanks!
Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.
90+5' End of the match!
90+3' ANDY CARROLL SAVES!
90+1' Yellow card
90' Additional time
90' Double change for Huddersfield
90' BALL TO THE POST! Huddersfield are saved
85' GOOOOAL for West Bromwich!
84' West Bromwich substitution
84' GOOOOAL for West Bromwich
83' Penalty for West Browmich!
80' Final stretch of the match
78' Huddersfield substitution
74' GOOOOAL for Huddersfield
72' Yellow card
70' Yellow card
69' West Bromwich substitution
65' The match remains unchanged
61' Johnstone saves!
60' Huddersfield came closer
53' JOHNSTONE SAVES!
50' A quiet start to the second half
46' West Bromwich had it!
Second half begins
45+1' Halftime
45' Additional time
40' Close to the end of the first half
35' West Bromwich came closer
30' Half an hour into the match
26' Yellow card
24' GOOOOAL for Huddersfield
23' Not much to highlight
18' Huddersfield tried
15' First quarter of an hour
12' West Bromwich went close
7' First minutes
3' Nicholls saves!
Match starts!
Match officials
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Huddersfield Town
Starting XI - Huddersfield Town
Coach: Carlos Corberán
Substitutes - West Bromwich
Starting XI - West Bromwich
| 02. Darnell Furlong | 29. Gardner-Hickman | 27. Alex Mowatt | 03. Conor Townsend |
Coach: Steve Bruce
Position in the table - Huddersfield Town
2- Bournemouth / 33 GP - 62 PTS
3- Huddersfield Town / 36 GP - 62 PTS
4- Blackburn / 36 GP - 58 PTS
5- Sheffield Utd. / 35 GP - 57 PTS
6- Luton Town / 35 GP - 57 PTS
Position in the table - West Bromwich
12- Bournemouth / 36 GPP - 50 PTS
13- West Bromwich / 36 GP - 49 PTS
14- Blackpool / 35 GP - 48 PTS
15- Stoke City / 35 GP - 45 PTS
16- Swansea / 34 GP - 44 PTS
Teams ready at The Hawthorns
🌟 𝗧𝗚𝗛 🌟 pic.twitter.com/CY661rfDsx — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) March 11, 2022
🎥 We’ve arrived!#htafc | @SportsBrokerHQ pic.twitter.com/3gxVI3pK0t— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) March 11, 2022
Last five matches - Huddersfield Town
4 de marzo - EFL Championship: 3-0 vs Peterborough (Ganó)
26 de febrero - EFL Championship: 0-2 vs Birmingham (Ganó)
23 de febrero - EFL Championship: 2-1 vs Cardiff (Ganó)
19 de febrero - EFL Championship: 1-2 vs Fulham (Ganó)
Last five matches - West Bromwich
February 28 - EFL Championship: 0-2 vs Swansea (Lost)
February 22 - EFL Championship: 2-1 vs Middlesbrough (Lost)
February 19 - EFL Championship: 2-0 vs Luton (Lost)
February 14 - EFL Championship: 0-0 vs Blackburn
All set at The Hawthorns
🏠 pic.twitter.com/iJNkpfOh6i — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) March 11, 2022
📍 The Hawthorns #htafc pic.twitter.com/0p51bRJJLS— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) March 11, 2022
Welcome back
Tune in here West Bromwich vs Huddersfield Town Live Score!
How to watch West Bromwich vs Huddersfield Town Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is West Bromwich vs Huddersfield Town match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 5:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 5:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Blue To Go VE and Sky HD
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star +
Key player - Huddersfield Town
Key player - West Bromwich
West Bromwich vs Huddersfield Town history
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 21 duels, where the numbers are even, with nine wins for each team, and therefore a balance of three draws.
If we take into account the number of times West Bromwich have played Huddersfield Town at home in the EFL Championship, there are 10 matches, where the Albion have the advantage with five wins over the Terriers' three wins and two draws.
Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town has just been eliminated in the FA Cup at the hands of Nottingham, however, this does not overshadow the good moment they are going through in the Championship, with four consecutive victories in 16 matches without defeat, which has led them to fight at least for the second place in the table.
West Bromwich
West Bromwich are coming off the back of ending a run of seven consecutive games without a win after beating Hull City 2-0, 2-0 away from home, with a brace from top scorer Karlan Ahearne-Grant. While the fight for promotion to the top flight is far from their grasp, it will be important that they manage to connect a winning streak to believe in a miracle at the end of the season.