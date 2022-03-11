Highlights and goals: West Bromwich 2-2 Huddersfield in EFL Championship 2021-22
Image: VAVEL

11:43 PM17 days ago

📺 Highlights

5:59 PM17 days ago

5:56 PM17 days ago

90+5' End of the match!

Game ends at The Hawthorns. 2-2 draw between West Bromwich and Huddersfield Town. The Terriers went from controlling the game to suffering after the penalty that gave life to the Albions.
5:53 PM17 days ago

90+3' ANDY CARROLL SAVES!

What a chance Huddersfield had with a Jonathan Russell shot that the West Bromwich striker saved on the line.
5:52 PM17 days ago

90+1' Yellow card

Jonathan Hogg was cautioned for Huddersfield.
5:51 PM17 days ago

90' Additional time

Five more minutes will be played in the match.
5:50 PM17 days ago

90' Double change for Huddersfield

Jordan Rhodes and Tino Anjorin replace Danny Ward and Sorba Thomas.
5:49 PM17 days ago

90' BALL TO THE POST! Huddersfield are saved

AHEARNE-GRANT HAD IT! He received the ball in the box and shot, but the ball hit the horizontal.
5:47 PM17 days ago

85' GOOOOAL for West Bromwich!

ANDY CARROLL! ANDY CARROLL! The striker scores the equalizer with a header from Semi Ajayi's cross from the right.
5:45 PM17 days ago

84' West Bromwich substitution

Enter Grady Diangana in place of Kyle Bartley.
5:44 PM17 days ago

84' GOOOOAL for West Bromwich

Karlan Ahearne-Grant converts the penalty shot low to the right post. Nicholls' effort was insufficient.
5:43 PM17 days ago

83' Penalty for West Browmich!

The referee penalizes a foul by Sorba Thomas who tried to clear a ball as Alex Mowatt was about to head it in.
5:41 PM17 days ago

80' Final stretch of the match

Ten minutes left to go in the match. West Bromwich have failed to find the net all game.
5:40 PM17 days ago

78' Huddersfield substitution

Levi Colwill replaces Daniel Sinani.
5:34 PM17 days ago

74' GOOOOAL for Huddersfield

DANNY WARD X2! The striker pops up to score the second goal of the match after a counter-attack that ended with a shot from Lewis O'Brien that had been saved by Sam Johnstone, but the rebound fell to the visitors' striker.
5:32 PM17 days ago

72' Yellow card

Matt Clarke was cautioned for West Bromwich.
5:31 PM17 days ago

70' Yellow card

Taylor Gardner-Hickman was cautioned for West Bromwich.
5:30 PM17 days ago

69' West Bromwich substitution

Enter Andy Carroll in place of Darnell Furlong.
5:28 PM17 days ago

65' The match remains unchanged

The match continues with the minimal difference on the scoreboard and West Bromwich continues to be unable to generate danger in the goal defended by Nicholls.
5:21 PM17 days ago

61' Johnstone saves!

Lewis O'Brien's shot was well saved by the West Bromwich goalkeeper.
5:19 PM17 days ago

60' Huddersfield came closer

Danny Ward's shot went over the goal.
5:12 PM17 days ago

53' JOHNSTONE SAVES!

Oliver Turton's cross from the right was headed down by Tom Lees at the right post, but Johnstone was on hand to prevent the second goal of the game.
5:09 PM17 days ago

50' A quiet start to the second half

So far, there are not many actions to highlight in the beginning of the second half.
5:05 PM17 days ago

46' West Bromwich had it!

Good shot by Gardner-Hickman, but the ball went wide and past the left post.
5:05 PM17 days ago

Second half begins

The match restarts at The Hawthorns. There were no changes in the teams.
4:48 PM17 days ago

45+1' Halftime

End of the first half. Partial victory for Huddersfield at home to West Bromwich.
4:47 PM17 days ago

45' Additional time

One more minute will be played in the first half.
4:42 PM17 days ago

40' Close to the end of the first half

West Bromwich continues to be unclear in attack. Huddersfield are now looking to counter-attack on the counter-attack.
4:37 PM17 days ago

35' West Bromwich came closer

Kyle Bartley attempted a shot in the box on a loose ball after a poor clearance by the Huddersfield defense from a corner kick, but the ball went wide.
4:32 PM17 days ago

30' Half an hour into the match

Huddersfield continues to win and is now in control of the game and playing very comfortably.
4:28 PM17 days ago

26' Yellow card

Conor Townsend was cautioned for West Bromwich.
4:27 PM17 days ago

24' GOOOOAL for Huddersfield

DANNY WARD! The striker scores against a blunder by Sam Johnstone, who received the ball, and tried to clear, but the ball crashed into the only Huddersfield player who thought he could win by putting pressure on the goalkeeper.
4:26 PM17 days ago

23' Not much to highlight

The teams have shown a lot of inaccuracy in finishing plays. We still have only one chance on goal.
4:24 PM17 days ago

18' Huddersfield tried

Daniel Sinani's shot went wide.
4:22 PM17 days ago

15' First quarter of an hour

The match continues with no goals. Very even for the moment.
4:21 PM17 days ago

12' West Bromwich went close

Furlong tried with a shot that was blocked and at the end of the play Nicholls kept the ball.
4:09 PM17 days ago

7' First minutes

Huddersfield tries to take control of the game by circulating the ball, but so far their strategy is unsuccessful as they are unable to get past the midfield.
4:05 PM17 days ago

3' Nicholls saves!

Alex Mowatt has a good shot from half distance, but the Huddersfield goalkeeper saves the first goal of the match.
4:02 PM17 days ago

Match starts!

The game between West Bromwich and Huddersfield Town is underway.
3:59 PM17 days ago

Match officials

To be confirmed.
3:58 PM17 days ago

Teams on the field

West Bromwich and Huddersfield Town players take to the field at The Howthorns.
3:57 PM17 days ago

Substitutes - Huddersfield Town

18. Jamal Blackman (GK), 02. Pipa Ávila, 07. Tino Anjorin, 09. Jordan Rhodes, 19. Duane Holmes, 26. Levi Colwill, 48. Carel Eiting.
3:57 PM17 days ago

Starting XI - Huddersfield Town

1-4-3-3
| 21. Lee Nicholls |
| 20. Oliver Turton | 04. Matty Pearson | 32. Tom Lees | 03. Harry Toffolo |
| 37. Jon Russell | 06. Jonathan Hogg | 08. Lewis O'Brien |
| 16. Sorba Thomas | 25. Danny Ward | 24. Danel Sinani |

Coach: Carlos Corberán

3:47 PM17 days ago

Substitutes - West Bromwich

25. David Button (GK), 04. Dara O'Shea, 11. Grady Diangana, 14. Jayson Molumby, 15. Andy Carroll, 20. Adam Reach, 21. Cédric Kipré.
3:43 PM17 days ago

Starting XI - West Bromwich

1-3-5-2
| 01. Sam Johnstone |
| 06. Semi Ajayi | 05. Kyle Bartley | 16. Matthew Clarke |
| 08. Jake Livermore |
| 02. Darnell Furlong | 29. Gardner-Hickman | 27. Alex Mowatt | 03. Conor Townsend |
| 18. Karlan Ahearne-Grant | 07. Callum Robinson |

Coach: Steve Bruce

3:40 PM17 days ago

Position in the table - Huddersfield Town

1- Fulham / 35 GP - 76 PTS
2- Bournemouth / 33 GP - 62 PTS

3- Huddersfield Town / 36 GP - 62 PTS

4- Blackburn / 36 GP - 58 PTS
5- Sheffield Utd. / 35 GP - 57 PTS
6- Luton Town / 35 GP - 57 PTS

3:40 PM17 days ago

Position in the table - West Bromwich

11- Coventry / 35 GP - 51 PTS
12- Bournemouth / 36 GPP - 50 PTS

13- West Bromwich / 36 GP - 49 PTS

14- Blackpool / 35 GP - 48 PTS
15- Stoke City / 35 GP - 45 PTS
16- Swansea / 34 GP - 44 PTS

3:28 PM17 days ago

Teams ready at The Hawthorns

3:25 PM17 days ago

Last five matches - Huddersfield Town

7 de marzo - FA Cup: 2-1 vs Nottingham Forest (Perdió)

4 de marzo - EFL Championship: 3-0 vs Peterborough (Ganó)

26 de febrero - EFL Championship: 0-2 vs Birmingham (Ganó)

23 de febrero - EFL Championship: 2-1 vs Cardiff (Ganó)

19 de febrero - EFL Championship: 1-2 vs Fulham (Ganó)

3:20 PM17 days ago

Last five matches - West Bromwich

March 5 - EFL Championship: 0-2 vs Hull City (Won)

February 28 - EFL Championship: 0-2 vs Swansea (Lost)

February 22 - EFL Championship: 2-1 vs Middlesbrough (Lost)

February 19 - EFL Championship: 2-0 vs Luton (Lost)

February 14 - EFL Championship: 0-0 vs Blackburn

3:15 PM17 days ago

All set at The Hawthorns

3:10 PM17 days ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between West Bromwich and Huddersfield Town.
3:05 PM17 days ago

2:55 PM17 days ago

What time is West Bromwich vs Huddersfield Town match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game West Bromwich vs Huddersfield Town of March 11th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 5:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Blue To Go VE and Sky HD
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star +

2:50 PM17 days ago

Key player - Huddersfield Town

In Huddersfield, the presence of Danny Ward stands out. The 31-year-old English player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the EFL Championship with 11 goals. In addition, he has made two assists.
2:45 PM17 days ago

Key player - West Bromwich

The presence of Karlan Ahearne-Grant stands out in West Bromwich. The 24-year-old English player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the EFL Championship with 12 goals. In addition, he has made four assists.
2:40 PM17 days ago

West Bromwich vs Huddersfield Town history

These two teams have met 70 times. The statistics are in favor of Huddersfield Town, who have been victorious on 30 occasions, while West Bromwich have won on 24 occasions, for a total of 16 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 21 duels, where the numbers are even, with nine wins for each team, and therefore a balance of three draws. 

If we take into account the number of times West Bromwich have played Huddersfield Town at home in the EFL Championship, there are 10 matches, where the Albion have the advantage with five wins over the Terriers' three wins and two draws.

2:35 PM17 days ago

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town has just been eliminated in the FA Cup at the hands of Nottingham, however, this does not overshadow the good moment they are going through in the Championship, with four consecutive victories in 16 matches without defeat, which has led them to fight at least for the second place in the table.

2:30 PM17 days ago

West Bromwich

West Bromwich are coming off the back of ending a run of seven consecutive games without a win after beating Hull City 2-0, 2-0 away from home, with a brace from top scorer Karlan Ahearne-Grant. While the fight for promotion to the top flight is far from their grasp, it will be important that they manage to connect a winning streak to believe in a miracle at the end of the season.

2:25 PM17 days ago

The match will be played at The Hawthorns

The West Bromwich vs Huddersfield Town match will be played at The Hawthorns, located in the city of West Bromwich, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1900, has a capacity for 26,287 spectators.
2:20 PM17 days ago

