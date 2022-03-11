Goals and Highlights: FC Juarez 1-2 Atlas in Liga MX 2022
Image: VAVEL

1:06 AM17 days ago

Goals and Highlights

12:59 AM17 days ago

93'

It's over! The match ends, Juárez falls at home.
12:55 AM17 days ago

88'

Herrera sought to generate danger, but did not decide correctly and missed a clear chance.
12:49 AM17 days ago

84'

Atlas change. Trejo replaces Jeremy Márquez.
12:49 AM17 days ago

83'

Excellent run by Rosel, but Reyes ends up rejecting the ball.
12:45 AM17 days ago

78'

Juarez changes. Flavio Santos and Carlos Rosel replace Ángel Zapata and José García.
12:40 AM17 days ago

70'

Juarez presses and looks for the equalizer, but Atlas closes its lines.
12:30 AM17 days ago

64'

Goal, goal, goal for Atlas! Fernando Arce appeared inside the box and after a half turn, he ends up sending the ball into the back of Vargas' net.
12:29 AM17 days ago

62'

There is a pause! Actions are stopped to give a message of peace.
12:23 AM17 days ago

58'

Goal, goal, goal for Atlas! A cross from Quiñones and Furch appears in the box to push the ball into the back of the net.
12:21 AM17 days ago

55'

Castillo's shot, but the ball ends up in the stands.
12:21 AM17 days ago

51'

Juarez looks for the equalizer, but the visiting defense is well-stopped
12:10 AM17 days ago

46'

Action resumes for the second half of the game
12:10 AM17 days ago

45'

Juárez substitution. Jaime Gómez replaces Iván Ochoa.
11:53 PM17 days ago

45'

Half time! After forty-five minutes, Atlas beat Juárez by the minimum score.
11:46 PM17 days ago

38'

Close! Atlas looks for the second, Aguirre sends a lethal shot, but it passes very close to the goal.
11:40 PM17 days ago

29'

Juárez is unable to dominate the match and Atlas continues to maintain possession.
11:31 PM17 days ago

23'

Goal, goal, goal for Atlas! Quiñones sent a lethal shot that ended up going into the local net.
11:24 PM17 days ago

16'

Atlas keeps possession of the ball most of the time, but fails to generate danger.
11:16 PM17 days ago

8'

The game started off back and forth, with both teams coming forward, but without generating danger.
11:07 PM17 days ago

0'

Prior to the start of the actions, a message promoting peace was given.
10:55 PM17 days ago

Atlas: LineUp

C. Vargas; L. Reyes, A. Santamaría, M. Nervo, G. Aguirre, J. Abella; A. Márquez, A. Rocha, J. Torres; J. Quiñones, J. Furch.
10:54 PM17 days ago

Juarez: LineUp

H. González; J. García, A. Arribas, M. López, M. Olivera; I. Ochoa, J. Esquivel, F. Arce, F. Santos; F. Castillo, M. Silvera.
10:50 PM17 days ago

To warm up

Both teams are already on the field, warming up before kickoff.
10:45 PM17 days ago

At home

Juárez is also at home, tonight they will go all out to get three vital points.

10:40 PM17 days ago

Present are

Atlas is already at the Olímpico Benito Juárez, where they will be looking for a victory and to give their fans some joy.
10:35 PM17 days ago

To add

Atlas arrives to this game with 10 goals scored, numbers that they will be looking to increase.
10:30 PM17 days ago

Ojo con este jugador

Fernando Arce has 3 goals for the local team, so Atlas will try to prevent the player from having contact with the ball inside their area.
10:25 PM17 days ago

Watch out here!

The distribution of goals for the Red and Blacks has been varied and it has not been a single player who has accumulated more than one goal, so Juárez will have to keep an eye on the saga.
10:20 PM17 days ago

The best!

Atlas has accumulated only 6 goals against, numbers that they will be looking to maintain tonight.
10:15 PM17 days ago

Last duel

These teams have played four matches, in all of them, Atlas has been victorious, scoring six goals, tonight Juárez will be looking for their first win.
10:10 PM17 days ago

We are back!

We're back to bring you minute-by-minute coverage of the Juárez-Atlas match. We will shortly share with you the confirmed lineups, as well as the most relevant information.
10:05 PM17 days ago

10:00 PM17 days ago

9:55 PM17 days ago

FC Juarez Statements

Marcos Mauro speaks before the match against Atlas: "I think that what we saw last Saturday is a very sad event, which must be condemned, and well, I mainly and particularly hope that it will not happen again. And I hope that this measure will help more than anything else, to limit and try to stop these events from happening and that we can improve and make soccer and sports a family place that people can enjoy more than anything else."

"We have to understand that we're going to win, we're going to draw and we're going to lose. And our week can't be about frustration or success, or the excitement of having won, lost or tied the game."

"That's what I saw, I saw that the people here are cheering for the team, obviously when the team does not play a good game they also show their frustration, but nothing more than that, I did not see at any time any case of violence nor did I see anything that could, let's say, make me think that I am not in a safe place, quite the contrary, I saw a very familiar atmosphere."

"This is a sport, which we have to enjoy as a family and try to do that, to continue enjoying this sport because it is a very beautiful sport that we cannot stain it by situations like the ones we experienced last weekend." 

9:50 PM17 days ago

Let's turn the page!

Atlas comes to this match after a terrible scenario in the match against Querétaro, where there were some very unfortunate fights in the match, which was suspended and the red-and-black team won it on the table.

9:45 PM17 days ago

To face up to the challenge

Juárez comes into this match after losing by the minimum against León, so they will be looking to return to winning ways in this complicated match.

9:40 PM17 days ago

The match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez.

FC Juárez vs Atlas will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, located in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. The stadium has a capacity for 19,703 people. 
9:35 PM17 days ago

