Goals and Highlights: FC Juarez 1-2 Atlas in Liga MX 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
93'
88'
84'
83'
78'
70'
64'
62'
58'
55'
51'
46'
45'
45'
38'
29'
23'
16'
8'
0'
Atlas: LineUp
Juarez: LineUp
To warm up
At home
Present are
To add
Ojo con este jugador
Watch out here!
The best!
Last duel
We are back!
Stay tuned for FC Juárez vs Atlas live coverage here.
How to watch FC Juarez vs Atlas Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDN app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
FC Juarez Statements
"We have to understand that we're going to win, we're going to draw and we're going to lose. And our week can't be about frustration or success, or the excitement of having won, lost or tied the game."
"That's what I saw, I saw that the people here are cheering for the team, obviously when the team does not play a good game they also show their frustration, but nothing more than that, I did not see at any time any case of violence nor did I see anything that could, let's say, make me think that I am not in a safe place, quite the contrary, I saw a very familiar atmosphere."
"This is a sport, which we have to enjoy as a family and try to do that, to continue enjoying this sport because it is a very beautiful sport that we cannot stain it by situations like the ones we experienced last weekend."
Let's turn the page!
To face up to the challenge