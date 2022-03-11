Summary and highlights of Bournemouth 2-0 Derby City in the Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: THE THREE POINTS STAY AT HOME
Last change at Bournemouth
GOOAAAALLL
The home side's goal came after Allsop saved Solanke's shot and Jamal Lowe appeared to collect the rebound and send the ball into the back of the net.
78'
Christie's shot, but Allsop catches the ball;
Rooney's third change, looking for an equalizer
71' Yellow cards for two Derby County players
First Morrison was carded after arriving late and fouling Lerma and in the following play Davies was carded for his tackle.
63' Yellow card
The second card of the match goes to Cantwell, Bournemouth midfielder who grabbed Ebiowei
Double chance for the home team
First Solanke's header was deflected after Christie's cross and then Zemura tried a shot, but Davies dived to the ground and saved the home side's second.
53'
Morrison's corner kick and the ball escapes the central defender Davies, in an attempt to score the goal;
1-0
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
The nbsp; the 22 protagonists return to the field
END OF FIRST PART
GOOOOAAALLL
After a good play by Anthony, Solanke, who only had to push it to send the ball into the net to put the home team ahead;
45' First yellow card
The first yellow card of the match goes to Stacey, the Bournemouth full-back after arriving tare and hitting Ebiowei
37'
Anthony's cross is headed in by Christie, while Allsop is hit hard as he tries to get his hands on the ball;
33' Individual play by Christie
From the right flank the winger, Christie, first faced and then looked for a shot, but the shot went narrowly wide.
30' First mandatory change
Davis leaves the field due to injury and Zemura enters in his place, the first forced change by coach Parker.
25' Allsop stop
The winger Anthony tries a shot from distance, but the Derby County goalkeeper catches the ball;
18' Free kick
Christie took a free kick, but the shot did not find the goalkeeper;
16'
The home side looked to create a dangerous chance after Christie's pass to Phillips, but an opponent with his body prevented the ball from reaching the center back;
Buchanan needs treatment
The Derby County left-back has suffered a knock after jumping for the ball;
Images of Derby County warm-up
1'
The match has already started and the ball is rolling on the Vitality Stadium
All set
The 22 players are already in the dressing room tunnel, ready to take the field
Solanke
The center forward is the second top scorer in the Championship, he has 20 goals and five assists
Data of Derby County
This team has not won away from home since December 30 at the home of Stoke City
Data of Bournemouth
Despite the fact that they are third in the Championship, at home they are the tenth best locals with 31 points in 16 games
XI Derby County
XI Bournemouth
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Bournemouth and Derby County begins, both the preview and the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Bournemouth vs Derby County ?
The match can be seen on television through the Sky Bet Championship
However, nbsp;a good option is to follow it throug is VAVEL
What time is Bournemouth vs Derby County in the Championship ?
Derby County squad training, preparing for the clash against Bournemouth.
Quotes from Bournemouth manager Scott Parker after earning a point against Peterborough.
How is Derby County coming along?
A team that is coming off a 2-0 home win over Barnsley to snap a run of three consecutive defeats. In their last six games they have two wins and four defeats. They have now lost six consecutive away games and seven matches without a win away from Pride Park. In the Championship standings they are 22nd with points so they are in relegation positions and are five points away from getting out of the danger zone.
How does Bournemouth arrive?
Three wins in the last five matches for Bournemouth. However, they have now gone two consecutive games without a win after losing to Preston and being held to a draw by Peterborough. They have not lost at home in the Championship since January 22 when they lost to Hull and this is their only home defeat in the Championship this year. In this competition they are in second place with 62 points, but 14 points behind first-placed Fulham.
Background
Seven times Bournemouth and Derby County have met with a balance of two draws and five wins for Derby County. Bournemouth still do not know what it means to beat Derby County. The first leg ended 3-2 in Derby County's favor in a crazy game. The last two times they met at the Vitality Stadium, the match ended in a draw.
Venue: The match will be played at the Vitality Stedium, a stadium built in 1910 with a capacity of 1,464 spectators.
Preview of the match
Bournemouth and Derby County have met in the match corresponding to the 37th round of the Championship.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Bournemouth vs Derby County in the Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.