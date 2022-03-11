Summary and highlights of Bournemouth 2-0 Derby City in the Championship
Source. Sky Sports

1:00 PM17 days ago

12:59 PM17 days ago

END OF THE MATCH: THE THREE POINTS STAY AT HOME

 

12:57 PM17 days ago

Last change at Bournemouth

 

12:55 PM17 days ago

GOOAAAALLL

The home side's goal came after Allsop saved Solanke's shot and Jamal Lowe appeared to collect the rebound and send the ball into the back of the net.
12:42 PM17 days ago

78'

Christie's shot, but Allsop catches the ball;
12:41 PM17 days ago

Rooney's third change, looking for an equalizer

 

12:34 PM17 days ago

71' Yellow cards for two Derby County players

First Morrison was carded after arriving late and fouling Lerma and in the following play Davies was carded for his tackle.
12:27 PM17 days ago

63' Yellow card

The second card of the match goes to Cantwell, Bournemouth midfielder who grabbed Ebiowei 
12:26 PM17 days ago

Double chance for the home team

First Solanke's header was deflected after Christie's cross and then Zemura tried a shot, but Davies dived to the ground and saved the home side's second.
12:18 PM17 days ago

53'

Morrison's corner kick and the ball escapes the central defender Davies, in an attempt to score the goal;
12:15 PM17 days ago

1-0

 

12:08 PM17 days ago

THE SECOND PART BEGAN

The nbsp; the 22 protagonists return to the field 
11:54 AM17 days ago

END OF FIRST PART

 

11:53 AM17 days ago

GOOOOAAALLL

After a good play by Anthony, Solanke, who only had to push it to send the ball into the net to put the home team ahead;
11:49 AM17 days ago

45' First yellow card

The first yellow card of the match goes to Stacey, the Bournemouth full-back after arriving tare and hitting Ebiowei 
11:39 AM17 days ago

37'

Anthony's cross is headed in by Christie, while Allsop is hit hard as he tries to get his hands on the ball;
11:35 AM17 days ago

33' Individual play by Christie

From the right flank the winger, Christie, first faced and then looked for a shot, but the shot went narrowly wide.
11:33 AM17 days ago

30' First mandatory change

Davis leaves the field due to injury and Zemura enters in his place, the first forced change by coach Parker.
11:27 AM17 days ago

25' Allsop stop

The winger Anthony tries a shot from distance, but the Derby County goalkeeper catches the ball;
11:22 AM17 days ago

18' Free kick

Christie took a free kick, but the shot did not find the goalkeeper;
11:21 AM17 days ago

16'

The home side looked to create a dangerous chance after Christie's pass to Phillips, but an opponent with his body prevented the ball from reaching the center back;
11:13 AM17 days ago

Buchanan needs treatment

The Derby County left-back has suffered a knock after jumping for the ball;
11:03 AM17 days ago

Images of Derby County warm-up

 

11:02 AM17 days ago

1'

The match has already started and the ball is rolling on the Vitality Stadium 
10:59 AM17 days ago

All set

The 22 players are already in the dressing room tunnel, ready to take the field 
 
10:34 AM17 days ago

Solanke

The center forward is the second top scorer in the Championship, he has 20 goals and five assists
10:27 AM17 days ago

Data of Derby County

This team has not won away from home since December 30 at the home of Stoke City
10:23 AM17 days ago

Data of Bournemouth

Despite the fact that they are third in the Championship, at home they are the tenth best locals with 31 points in 16 games
10:16 AM17 days ago

XI Derby County

 

10:10 AM17 days ago

XI Bournemouth

 

10:06 AM17 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Bournemouth and Derby County begins, both the preview and the match can be followed here on VAVEL
4:23 PM17 days ago

Where and how to watch Bournemouth vs Derby County ?

The match can be seen on television through the Sky Bet Championship

However, nbsp;a good option is to follow it throug is VAVEL

4:18 PM17 days ago

What time is Bournemouth vs Derby County in the Championship ?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries

 Argentina: 7:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.

Brazil: 10:00 hrs.

Chile: 9:00 hrs.

Colombia: 9:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.

Spain: 16:00 hrs.

México: 9:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.

Peru: 9:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.

England: 15: 00 hrs

EEUU:10:00 hrs.

Australia: 00:00 hrs.

India: 19:15 hrs

4:13 PM17 days ago

Derby County squad training, preparing for the clash against Bournemouth.

 

4:08 PM17 days ago

Quotes from Bournemouth manager Scott Parker after earning a point against Peterborough.

 

4:03 PM17 days ago

How is Derby County coming along?

A team that is coming off a 2-0 home win over Barnsley to snap a run of three consecutive defeats. In their last six games they have two wins and four defeats. They have now lost six consecutive away games and seven matches without a win away from Pride Park. In the Championship standings they are 22nd with points so they are in relegation positions and are five points away from getting out of the danger zone.

 

3:58 PM17 days ago

How does Bournemouth arrive?

Three wins in the last five matches for Bournemouth. However, they have now gone two consecutive games without a win after losing to Preston and being held to a draw by Peterborough. They have not lost at home in the Championship since January 22 when they lost to Hull and this is their only home defeat in the Championship this year. In this competition they are in second place with 62 points, but 14 points behind first-placed Fulham.

 

3:53 PM17 days ago

Background

Seven times Bournemouth and Derby County have met with a balance of two draws and five wins for Derby County. Bournemouth still do not know what it means to beat Derby County. The first leg ended 3-2 in Derby County's favor in a crazy game. The last two times they met at the Vitality Stadium, the match ended in a draw.
 
3:48 PM17 days ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Vitality Stedium, a stadium built in 1910 with a capacity of 1,464 spectators.

3:43 PM17 days ago

Preview of the match

Bournemouth and Derby County have met in the match corresponding to the 37th round of the Championship.
 
3:38 PM17 days ago

